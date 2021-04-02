“Permanent Job Losers” No Better Off Than Last Summer. But Most of the 18 Million Temporary Job Losers Working Again

Bringing back permanent job losers took years the last two times, and it hasn’t even started yet.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Employers reported that they have added 916,000 workers to their payrolls in March, and 1.62 million over the past three months (green line in the chart). This brought the total number of jobs at “establishments” – companies, governments, and nonprofits – to 144.1 million, still down 8.4 million jobs from February 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics this morning.
Households reported that 609,000 more people were working in March than in February, including gig work, and that over the past three months 1.02 more million more people were working compared to the end of the year, bringing the total number of workers to 150.8 million, still down by 7.9 million from February 2020 (green line):
Temporary job losers return to work. “Permanent job losers” face long struggle.
Of the still unemployed workers, 2.03 million reported being on temporary layoff or furlough in March, the lowest since February 2020, down by 1.01 million over the past three months, and down by 16 million from the peak in April (green columns in the chart below). This includes workers in the discretionary services sector that was hit hardest by the Pandemic, such as gyms, hair salons, bars, restaurants, sports and entertainment venues, airlines, hotels, etc.
But the number of “permanent job losers” declined by only 65,000 in March, and at 3.4 million was higher than it had been in December and in August. In other words, these permanent job losers haven’t made any significant headway in getting back to work (red line):
This employment crisis was very different.
In the prior two employment crises, permanent job losers dominated the scene from day one (red line), and those considered temporary job losers (green columns) weren’t much of a factor. At the time, most of the layoffs were considered permanent.
But at the beginning of the Pandemic, when layoffs exploded from one day to the next, most of those laid off were told to be, and were considered to be, on temporary layoff.
Bringing back these permanent job losers took many years the last two times, and it hasn’t even started this time around:
Labor force in same narrow range since July.
The labor force – people either working or deemed to be looking for a job – in March, at 160.6 million, was still down 3.9 million from February 2020, stuck in the middle of the range that has persisted since July 2020. Still waiting for the breakout:
The employment-population ratio rose, long-term dismal.
The employment-population ratio rose to 57.8%. It compares the number of working people to the working-age population (16 years or older) and is the broadest measure of employment.
Over the past two decades, it has been on a dismal trend. As always, it dropped during each recession. But since 2000, the ratio never fully recovered before the next employment crisis hit.
Ascribe this phenomenon to rampant offshoring of work that takes on a high priority in recessions as companies are cutting costs and are using the cover of the recession to farm work out to cheap countries – not just manufacturing but increasingly services, such as tech work, healthcare, legal work, research, design centers, etc.:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Bullish, I’m wondering who is still in cash, not on the stock market, inflation is huge these days (no, it’s not 2% haha).
Well according to the Employment to population ratio there is just a bit less than one person in the cart to each person pulling the cart. I wonder if we cross some kind of Rubicon if we go less than 50%.
Too bad the market is close today and I guess we all just have to wait on Monday. Predict market is going to explode on this data based on the hopium principle below.
Permanent workers job losses, not getting any better — Ignored
18M temp worker back to work — Light those powder key, market is going to reach 100 yr high in no time
Wal st doesn’t like a tight labor market, or the sniff of inflation.
Don’t worry, don’t panic, everything is fine. The housing market is strong, jobs are coming back, we are in a major recovery phase now. . .
(Facepalm)
” we are in a major recovery phase ”
Funny! I love satire…
“Stock prices have reached what looks like a permanently high plateau …”
Lately, a big part of me is always thinking, what if all of us are sooo wrong and this time is different? Not because the fundamental or the event is different but rather the financial overton windows has shifted so far to the side of insanity, especially combine with FED’s help, this is in every way as cliche as it sounds…the new normal
I sure as heck hope that’s not the case but trying to keep an open mind
I must live in “destination land” as everyone and their brother is moving here. Every store and restaurant is open and many have permanent (!) help wanted signs. Such signs are everywhere! McDonalds and Burger King are posting a starting wage of $13.50 per hour to start. Walmart is $15+.
Crazy sauce.
I think things like this are a perfect example of the asset bubble. I have some lower income friends who ended up with almost $10,000 in “stimulus” money. It’s more money than they have EVER had. Are they working? Yeah, but many are just sitting at home speculating. It’s awfully strange, and no one seems to notice the insanity of it all.
I think it’s great they got 10K. Better them than another crony.
Not so great if, in aggregate, it simply pumps up (unsustainably) prices in various key goods (homes, autos, etc…all likely destined to be foreclosed unless Pandemic 2 rolls in).
DC is trying to convince everybody that inflation is a cure when it is actually a disease.
DC does this because, for *DC* inflation is a *tool*.
Cas,
Most likely the 10K went to moving, furniture, new shoes, dental work, etc. The things low wage workers often need and can’t afford.
My stimulus went for dental work Medicare doesn’t cover. (didn’t cover it all though)
My daughter and her husbands went for bills and replacing a busted water pipe in the house + sheet rock fix (Texas freeze). The fix was less than her ins deductible. They both are working, but were out for 6 months, so they are behind.
Stepdaughter’s stimulus went for bills as she is STILL UNEMPLOYED after 13 months. She is on forbearance with her house payment and still collecting UI. It looks like she will never get her oil & gas accounting job back again (she’s 50+ years old). She is divorced and in a bind, so we will help as necessary.
The other family members (from wife’s first marriage), I have no clue what they did with the stimulus although some were laid off but now back to work.
No one around here is buying video game consoles or taking vacations with that free money.
It would help if you said where you actually live…otherwise how can anybody check out details?
South Bay area CA. Overpriced, overhyped, overstimulated, balloon central :)
“companies are cutting costs and are using the cover of the recession to farm work out to cheap countries”
Maybe the US is swapping places with India, viz. standard of living?
Good analysis.
We want EPOP as high as possible because it means jobs for those having a hard time getting one.
It also means greater GDP growth.
Maybe at the price of some inflation, but even so, an excellent bargain.
Hopefully policy makers agree.
Multiple companies in my area are hiring workers 4 hour shifts per day don’t have to pay benefits @ 11-15$ a hour people will revolt soon not even close to living wage I believe union,s are coming back business has pushed to far and government intervention has only created more problems high taxes and eliminating middle class for enrichment of the elites how many billions can one person spend
Maybe some of those 2 million ‘temp’ losers are in reality permanent losers. Maybe even half, or a million of them.
I tend to think these temp vs. perm distinctions just (intentionally) muddy the waters.
No unemployment “rates”, no “labor force” subset, no temp vs. perm…G, just give us a friggin’ count of the full time employed.
Every DC elaboration is viewed as an opportunity for definitional game playing, useful for when feeding propaganda to the complicit MSM.
Looks like S&P 4500!!!
1) The Labor force is up 50%, but in the last 9 months it’s stalling.
2) Additional trillions of $ might send it to the top, but the large influx of illegal immigrant might put pressure on the official Labor Force.
3) Employment : Population, a bearish viking horn.
4) 2011 low might send it back down. The last few dots are glued together.
5) Households vs Establishment are up between 60% to 70%, but the
last 6 months are shortening it’s thrust.
6) Same for the permanent job losers, despite trillions in sunk money and more.
7) Less is more. More might send the markets and the labor force down.
8) Yesterday, on Apr 1st, NDX gap up > dma50.
9) Yesterday bar is the smallest bar in the last 20TD.
10) It’s size is almost 1/3 of the previous bar, on the same volume. It didn’t move all day.
11) Market makers facing 3 days weekend, prevented price from falling. Why.
12) Mon and Tues, NDX might rise on 2 more air bubbles to close the Feb 19/22 open gap.
Hi Wolf. I thought I made a comment on the other thread about UE, but it was removed?
Anyway, the thing I don’t understand is how we can have over 700,000 FIRST TIME jobless claims per week, for over a year straight, yet celebrate 900,000+ new jobs in a month. Doesn’t that leave a loss of almost 2 million jobs in a month?
Good one DC,,, glad to see another soul bogged down in the verities, realities, real world,,, what so ever ya want to call it.
Noted thus and voted so with my sorry ass remaining small investments in the SM, getting out in the early 1980s, and, so far, staying out as the level of crony crooked so called ”accounting” practices, including especially glaad, in spite of that policy and practices being more likely global lexicon to assure all destruction continues…
At this point IMHO, anyone believing any, or almost any, of the news of the day from any source of the GUV mint deserves what they get.
The best/worst story of this entire debacle is the California unemployment system and its utter failure. The home of Silicon Valley still can’t send out unemployment checks to the right people. Still can’t reprogram computers with any efficiency. This story is still under covered by the media one year later. Where was big tech when CA needed them, mostly moving out.
Big tech probably sent that State UI programming work to India as it was low margin.
And why not? Boeing did and it worked out as planned.
Silicon Valley needs to find a gig – like censorship. The folks in power all in love with that now. Maybe SV will do as good a job with that as they did with unemployment benefits.
The permanently unemployed barristas, bartenders, bellhops and waiters can be retrained to build automobiles. Errrr… no. They can be retrained to build apliances. Errr…..no. They can move up to New England and get a job at the one of the textile mills. Errr….no. Certainly Bethlehem Steel could employ many. Err…No.
Well, if these laybaouts won’t show some initiative and travel to China or Mexico to work, the heck with them.
Leisure and Hospitality lead the way with 128,000 jobs. It’s spring break and hotels are filling up, according to the booking sites.
I am sure Wolf will have a post on this later, but anyways Wolf was the guest star on the Peak Prosperity Youtube channel this morning. As usual, he provided a lot of good perspectives on various topics. A must watch!!
I do like some of those videos on Peak Prosperity. Haven’t been watching their update recently but I remember the two guys from New Harbor financial they have on there talking about how crazy this bubble has gotten and how it’s going to pop almost every week. Sadly since then, the whole market has gone even more nuts that ever, wonder how defeated they feel seeing their prediction going do far the opposite directly. I sure I know I feel that way.
You miss the obvious here, Wolf.
The jobs market is roaring back because the heir to the audacity of hope is back in charge. Taking a little longer than normal, but we are getting there. Keep up your optimism.
It will be up a million next month.
As long as said heir keeps his mouth firmly closed… we will see S&P5k before the year is out.
😱
1) McDonald’s focused $3 bundle of : apple fritter, Cinnamon roll, or blueberry muffin with any size of coffee + sugar and cream, is doing so well, it will send share prices to a new all time high.
2) Starbucks larger spectrum of pastry, Frappuccino and whip cream for dogs with tips, cost $9. Dogs leak their puppuccino within 10sec. Dogs love Starbucks so much they sent SBUX prices up, in an ending triangle.
3) MCD + SBUX are full of tasty cheap energy : pastry, coffee, sugar and cream.
4) In the last few months coffee prices dropped.
5) In the last 60 years sugar price dropped from 60, from the sixties, to less than 6 cents today.
6) Low commodities enable higher labor cost.
7) In mid 2000, in NYC SBUX blasted better smaller innovators stores.
8 ) Starbucks put their knee on every corner, choking the competition.
9) SBUX monthly : May 2006 high to July 2019 high. // a parallel line from Aug 2006 low for support.
10) SUBX might reach a parallel line coming from big red-sad, Jan 2005 open.
11) One Pakistani chain store from London survived.
12) They focused on the media elite : the NYT, FOX headquarters…and the banks, with European pastry and coffee.
My friend who owns 6 Burger Kings here in Houston said the store volumes are way up this first quarter. Of course, we (Texas) have been “open” since the first of the year. His take out business is off the charts and he has had to hire more counter help to manage that as a lot of the pick ups are from walk in’s that come inside the store (Door Dash, in particular). These are one lane drive through operations.
Who needs a job on planet Earth when SP500 will be Fed forced to 4300/4500 EOY, then to the nice rounded number of 5,000 by EOY 2022. All the Fed needs to do is double the QE/month “sometime” this year, start YCC (yield curve control), and continue to spread the fantasy that 3-12% annual inflation on every single object on planet Earth is just, transitry, temporary, transient, brief, short-lived, short-term, impermanent, ephemeral, evanescent, momentary, fleeting, passing…per the Fed-Speak thesaurus, buy one now before the price doubles!!!
As a bonus offer, don’t forget your free Fed SP500 lotto ticke—>3820-4011-4212-4422-4643-4875-5119. For today only, the BTFD Fed offer will guarantee it a sure fire winner….yet note that “Peak Liquidty” timing and batteries not included! And timing of offer may vary depending on which infinite realities you currently exist…
Permanent job loses? How is that even possible when we’re so many years into the huge job creating tax cuts for rich gigantic corporate monopolies? Which of course don’t cause deficits because they increase revenue and besides only govt spending causes deficits.