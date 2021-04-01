The Explosive Surge of Mortgages for “Second Homes”: Housing Bubble Math

No housing market can produce enough homes when homes are massively used as vacant investment speculations. This creates an artificial shortage.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
That the housing market has gone nuts is now in the news on a daily basis with click-bait reports of silly bidding wars with ludicrous amounts paid over already high asking prices, powered by the new pandemic of FOMO – the fear of missing out. Bad deals are made in good times, as bankers say, and these are the best of times, powered by the Fed’s policies of moving heaven and earth to inflate every conceivable asset bubble.
One side effect of the combo of these surging home prices, still low mortgage rates, and FOMO is that people have bought new homes without putting their old and now vacant home on the market and with no intention of putting it on the market for now – and thereby they have bought a “second home” – which squeezes supply and heats up the frenzy further.
The share of purchase mortgage applications in February for second homes and investment properties has soared to 14.1% of total purchase mortgage applications, according to data by the Mortgage Bankers Association, cited and charted by the Wall Street Journal:
I have seen that people, eager to leave a big city, bought a home in a place where they always wanted to live, in the distant suburbs, or in vacation hotspots in the mountains or in coastal enclaves they’d fallen in love with, or wherever, and that, because home prices are surging and money is cheap, they’re not selling their old home. And so now, they own second homes.
The math goes like this: If they own a $500,000 home in which they have $100,000 in equity, and if they figure that the price of their home would rise by 10% over the next 12 months, the return on their $100,000 in equity would amount to 50%. If they can hang on for two years, they’d double their money. If they need extra cash, they can do a refi on the old and now vacant home.
And while they’re at it, they expect the price of their new home to surge, and they’re making tons of money just skiing or lollygagging by the beach and skipping Zoom meetings. That’s housing bubble math.
The number of buyers who locked in mortgage rates for second homes in February soared by 93% from February last year – but that’s a step down from the frenzy in the second half last year, when these rate locks had surged by as much as 118% year-over-year in September, according to Redfin’s analysis of data by real estate analytics firm Optimal Blue, cited by the WSJ. This surge far outpaces the increases of rate locks for primary residences (chart by the WSJ):
No housing market can produce enough homes when homes are used massively as vacant investment speculations. This creates an artificial shortage.
But there’s another side, which has played out during the Housing Bust: Vacant homes as investment speculations are subject to profit taking, when the owner wants to lock in profits by selling them. And this could happen suddenly, for instance when the housing market turns and those highly leveraged high-profit investments turn into high-expense money-losing albatrosses. And before the gains evaporate, owners put the homes on the market, whereby this shadow inventory suddenly becomes inventory for sale, without the owner having to buy another home.
The government has, of course, been subsidizing these mortgages for second homes and investment properties. But Fannie and Freddie are now beginning to impose restrictions in terms of how many of these mortgages they buy from lenders. Going forward, they will limit these types of mortgages to 7% of the dollar amount of their overall purchases. Freddie has already imposed the 7% limit; and Fannie has given lenders until June 1 to comply, according to FHA officials, cited by the WSJ.
Remember the first chart above? The share of these mortgages in the overall mortgage pool has soared to 14%.
These restrictions were requested by the Treasury Department toward the end of the Trump administration as part of the negotiations with the FHFA, which overseas Fannie and Freddie, to trim the roles of the two mortgage giants. The idea is that second homes and investment properties are not the core mission of Fannie and Freddie to begin with.
The effect of the new restrictions is that mortgages for second homes and investment properties outside the cutoff will come with higher interest rates – which would play out particularly in housing markets where second homes are a big factor, which are also some of the markets that have the steepest price surges.
Dollar’s Purchasing Power Swoons, but CPI ignores house price inflation. Read… The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America: “House-Price Inflation” in all its Glory. March Update
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
As we all know, when a correction comes, the “second homes” will be the most prone to foreclosure in the event that property values sink below mortgage balances….
Especially if they were in non-recourse states.
RightNYer,
It does make you wonder about the banks who make such loans in non-recourse states…and, more importantly, if Fannie, Freddie, etc. make any rate or fee adjustments when guaranteeing mortgages made in non recourse states.
Does anybody on the board know the answer to that second question?
You only need look back till 2008-2010.
Toxic assets were taken off the books of the banks – both by congress and the Fed. There was TARP, there was TALF.
Fed started buying MBS at full face value (no haircut).
I have no doubt it will mostly be the same next time.
Umm Yeah… What correction? seriously, housing is not going to get cheaper down the road, we can forget about that.
If the FED and banks can control prices, they will and they have all the money in the world… up, up, up only
It’s Lala land, now I just want to leave the USA. It’s overrated.
*$15 burritos
*$400 for 3 minutes with a doctor (video consultations) high deductibles
*$4.50 per gallon of gas in Cali. (half the people in WFH and few flights)
*$300 for a plumber call… like doctor
*$6 gallon of milk
*any events for kids/activities $$$$
*Bills bills and more bills
It’s nonsense. People overbidding houses by multiple 1000s of $$, = lost of property tax monies for the city, county, state. Now basic 3/2 bb 500K houses are normal in Utah and Arizona…ummm Okay. (let me pay 500K in the desert for ahouse… because Land is limited… right!
Thank goodness for Tech and remote work. I’lll be leaving this sinking ship hopefully in no more that 24mo.
…yea yea yea. I know. I won’t let the door hit me on the way out *** don’t worry!
Congrats and I am jealous. If I don’t have a family and kids and have a job opportunity lined up in any of of those nordic countries, I would leave just like you in a heartbeat minute.
Nordic countries are sitting on a much bigger debt and housing timebomb than us.
It’s a high tax ‘paradise’ that leaves little in the paycheck to save. Resulting in double the household debt as in US (https://data.oecd.org/hha/household-debt.htm).
Denmark and other Nordic nations have per capita income about twice the US and vastly less income income inequality.
So lets say they have 3 or 4 time US incomes.
That makes their debt far far less the US debt in real terms.
The US have much to learn from Nordic nations.
You should, too.
A couple of things people forget from someone that lives here before painting Europe as paradise.
How do you intend on getting residency?
Language sucks, especially for non-romance languages. The illusion that everyone speaks English is a tourist trope.
Bureaucratic hurdles for minor things are infuriating, even the local version of AAA has a full blown contract(mine went to collections LOL).
Your taxes are 40%.
Lockdowns have been downright painful (since November)
#1 reason why I’m still here is for medical care.
You don’t even have to work a lot there :)
The best part is your rent will be subsidized, in addition to other benefits. I know all about Finland, but I think it’s similar in all Nordic countries.
Timbers,
“Denmark and other Nordic nations have per capita income about twice the US and vastly less income income inequality.”
You either just made that up or have really bad sources. ~55k (USA) vs ~65k (Denmark) is not ‘twice’.
Please share something to back up your other claims too.
For the first time in my life, Ehawk, I want to leave. I hate what they’re doing, and the writing is on the wall that this ship is going down. The problem is that I don’t know anywhere else that is an improvement at this point and who would even want a “Yankee.”
Yes. I used to be fiercely proud of this country. Now I’m just embarrassed, the way a family is embarrassed of the alcoholic uncle who makes inappropriate, creepy comments at the Thanksgiving table.
The problem is the rest of the West is even farther gone than we are, culturally and morally.
The only solution is a breakup of the United States. I was hoping it wouldn’t come to that, but now I’m 100% convinced it will.
You guys must be joking right? This sound like the drivel we get whenever a Republican gets to be a president.
“I’m so ashamed of my country.”
“I’m moving to Canada.”
I mean seriously, man up and complain about the system like everyone else does. Remember, in the end, it’s all kind of a joke anyway. Except, for the moment, at this particular, we’re still in a place that’s not quite the butt of all jokes.
Where exactly are you going that you perceive as better?
Places like Canada, Australia and New Zealand are more stable as societies but have worse housing bubbles than the US.
“Stable as societies” = IS better.
Oh, I don’t think it’s much better here. It’s just home, y’know, where else you gonna go? My fellow Aussies leave here and live in cheap South East Asian nations. They seem to like it. I don’t care much for flying.
It’s not just for speculation but to spread risk
Stock market over priced, higher taxes coming.
Putting some or more money in real estate for long term planning makes more sense than another bar of gold or silver in the safe at JP Morgan in London.
If everything goes to pot, you can still live in it. Bitcoin or other vaporware, dunno how.
Amen. This is just like what happened in mainland China. Bereft of safe, alternative investments, real estate was purchased for investment purposes, so they have huge real estate bubbles in many locations.
Their coming demographic cliff means that there will be few people with sufficient economic resources to purchase those pieces of real estate at the inflated prices at which they were purchased. Likewise, while our demographic cliff in the USA is not as bad, the lower incomes of our lower generations mean that these and other real estate investments will find few buyers as we near our cliff. See “College Enrollment Nears Demographic Cliff” in businessjournal.
In fact, with the retirements and cashing out of the Baby Boomer generation from their investments for retirement, there will be a lot of real estate (and other investments) that they will be liquidating to have adequate incomes. That is why, if hyperinflation is not nurtured by the banksters’ “Federal” Reserve, I foresee inevitably reduced real estate prices in most locations.
That does not mean that particular locations, which benefit from persons moving to them from other states or counties or countries, might not continue to see price appreciations.
Exactly! Thanks for writing this, so I don’t have to!
“The effect of the new restrictions is that mortgages for second homes and investment properties outside the cutoff will come with higher interest rates ”
Oh good news!
It’s good news if you’ve been a good money manager. Higher rates lead to lower prices. Bad for a borrower but great for a buyer with cash.
Good for *home* buyers as well.
Lynn, I like that. Some people are actually in the market for a home, rather than a speculative investment.
This is exactly what I’m waiting for.
Just got back from Holden Beach, NC. It is an all residential island about 5 miles long by about 1/4 mile wide. Looks like only about 10% left to develop and new construction is everywhere starting around $600,000 for non water front. Housing market was dead during Great recession with builders really getting themselves in trouble.
Wow! You would think a good wave could do some serious damage.
WOW!
I thought Old school was maybe exaggerating a tiny bit about Holden Beach being 5 miles x 1/4 miles.
He’s not – Google map shows those dimensions are absolutely correct…it also shows there’s only one bridge to the mainland and it’s at the north end.
All the better to double my rent with, my dear.
Is there a way to see which markets are being impacted the most by second home purchases? Or asked another way, which cities have the most empty homes, and which cities are folks purchasing their second homes in?
Census does have MSA vacancy stats,
Table 6 – https://www.census.gov/housing/hvs/data/rates.html
I also saw another “by state” Census report earlier today that broke out some of the reasons/siting for vacancies.
Two quick spoilers,
1) More rural states have more vacancies/second homes and 2) Areas outside of a msa, also have more vacancies/second homes.
So a lot of vacant second homes may actually be more or less cabins in the forest.
It is hard to be 100% sure but the rural-rural siting suggests this.
Rural vacancies were nearly double of more urban vacancies at about 6%.
cas127,
Careful with the Census data on vacancy rates from the “Current Population Survey,” which is what you linked. They’re survey based and depend on how the question is answered and how the answer is interpreted. Those numbers were way off during the housing bust for those reasons and are always notoriously low. It’s not always easy to determine if a unit is “vacant.” The methodology explains some of this.
https://www.census.gov/housing/vacanciesfactsheet.html
It includes:
“The CPS/HVS includes people if they consider the unit to be their place of usual residence (where they spend most of the time during the year). If they have more than one home, the interviewer has to determine if the sample unit is their usual residence, that is, where they spend most of their calendar year.”
Or this:
“The question on vacancy status includes the categories ‘rented, not yet occupied’ and ‘sold, not yet occupied’, which is used in the computation of the rental and homeowner vacancy rates.”
Count on it being coastal areas and tourist destinations. Also, for other areas your best bet is to see which major cites have empty housing and guesstimate the effect on surrounding areas.
There isn’t any good info on that but I did find some by searching for articles and forum posts where people were commenting on empty units in their locals. For instance, there was a radio news article on the town of Mendocino where the business owners were interviewed and said most housing in the town center was empty. They had trouble filling their fire dept as all the younger people had to move away. Certain neighborhoods in LA and in SF had very low occupancy- all empty investments.
Your best bet if you know what area you want to live in is to spend several days or better yet weeknights driving around and looking for abandoned houses. I can tell you from experience it isn’t worth writing to the owners right now..
I sympathise. Homes should be for living in, not as investment speculation.
I’ve been wanting to get a place up in the Catskills for some time now. The market has been so nuts up there with city dwellers coming up to buy that I figured come hell or high water, in a few years there would another fire sale, a la post-2009-2009. It sure looks that way now. There will be bargains galore in a couple of years.
“The government has, of course, been subsidizing these mortgages for second homes and investment properties.”
You should change “government” to “American taxpayers”.
Guess who’s going to be left holding the bag for this leveraged mess?
You realize the government isn’t funded by the American taxpayer right?
Taxes are just a means of charging for services and sucking up extra cash out of the economy.
You’re thinking of mafias and feudal lords.
There are two homes within a couple of blocks of me that have been vacant for over a year, the owners upscaled and haven’t rented/sold the old home.
Perhaps people are waiting for home prices to peak. So, that once it is obvious they have peaked (by heading down the other side) there should be a surplus of homes on the market. And then the buyers can wait for the prices to bottom out and….
Sell high & buy low – absolutely fabulous financial strategy; hardly anybody actually does that.
The problem is (literally) most people get all emotionally tied up in their underwear when it comes to calling the peak or the valley (…oooo…let’s wait for just another $5,000 price increase before we sell…).
Not only that, but when the mob realizes prices have turned, the train (with very limited seating) has usually left the station. Then you have a whole lot of people standing around trying to find the mythical “greater fool”.
Some financial types are saying that the excessive budget defecits are causing investors to bypass GOVT notes and bonds. The money typically earmarked for notes and bonds is being reallocated to rental houses and second homes. This trend will provide stability to higher house prices.
Lets see if I get this right, investors don’t want to buy bonds because the government is running huge deficits and they are plowing the money in to rental homes. So they are afraid the government will go broke. But they think that an economy with broke state, local and federal governments that can’t pay pensions, salaries, benefits or for services will have a robust home rental market? Makes sense to me.
And we all know how liquid second homes are. Price drops and liquidity issues are much stronger than in first homes as people do need a home but not a vacation home.
Seneca’s exactly. That’s what I say to everyone who is convinced that homes and stocks are good inflation hedges. No, if we have stagflation that eventually leads to the collapse of the economic system, only precious metals will be worth anything.
How much is a HOME worth rnyr?
Truly, some of us may want to have a home to return to after ”running with the wolves” or swimming with the barracudas, eh?
Truth is that some folks will be bitten this time around the same as the last time, and the times before that at infinitum.
Paulo has it correct: save your money, pay cash if at all possible, or make damn sure your income is steady enough to pay the mortgage,,, then work OT when you can to pay the mortgage sooner,,, and to heck with the advice from the folks who say otherwise.
And THEN, when you burn the mortgage, then buy PMs or whatever.
If hyperinflation did happen, as some think it will, the amount you owe on secondary houses (or any money you owe), becomes basically nothing. The worst case scenario might be deflation for these buyers.
If hyperinflation did hit though, and you own multiple properties, one major issue you have to worry about is property taxes and utilities, which might have their own way of adjusting, these costs could be brutal on top of difficulty renting out your properties. You might want to abandon your extra properties in a worst case scenario, but you would have to find someone who wants to accept the money burden. This would be particularly severe for commercial properties. As always, Location Location Location.
I don’t expect hyperinflation to happen. But, a high inflationary period like the 80s would be possible. That would have major effects on the economy, in theory, any type of “major reset” could result in a situation, where major decisions have to be made about the economy that will put America on a better or worse track.
VintageVNvet, I agree with you. I’m referring to people who think buying more house than they can afford or need are making an “investment.”
Thomas, yes, but in such a situation, the have nots (who will drastically outnumber the haves) will basically seize the existing houses.
No, they don’t.
RightNYer,
The official home ownership rate for America at the end of 2020 was 65.8% (based on census data), nearly 2 thirds. This of course includes young adults living at their parents/relatives house. In an economic disaster, allowing most people to have old debt eroded away, might not be controversial. Most young people renting would be in apartment buildings, demanding nationalization/something similar (maybe those living in an apartment building would demand ownership of that particular apartment) of large apartment buildings, would be something that might happen. Relatively few houses by comparison are rented and their owners could in the face of a nationalization push, gift them to relatives.
There is definitely a growing economic divide, but an angry public isn’t likely to go after average houses.
Stock market goes up which creates the wealth efforts leading to house prices going up.
Stock market does down which means folks are selling their shares and buying houses leading to house prices going up.
Bond yield rises which means more confidence in the economy causing more inflations which mean house prices going up.
Bond yield goes down which means there is a dash toward safety and hard assets like houses which mean house prices going up.
[An event happens] which [some bullshit explanation] which mean house prices going up.
Nice illustration of why it is societally dangerous to allow sales creatures too much time to dream up (baloney) counterpoints to legitimate customer objections.
But you did leave out the golden oldie…”buying a house will get you l*id…women crave stability and nothing says stability like “owning” a house…”
I call it the “nesting” phenomena. LOL
I had to laugh, because in my case you could apply this statement to farm and ranch land also.
It has nothing to do with deficits, and everything to do with yield. Anyone with a small amount of financial savvy knows that.
Low yields in government paper has made it so painful to be in bonds that only those who truly understand what is happening, and how it will end are still in bonds.
Still even at that the bond market still dwarfs all other markets by a substantial amount, because smart money still has the lions share of the cash .
jdog … if the govt fiscal and monetary policy triggers inflation, then you woulod prefer real estate instead of a govt bond. The yields are about the same with the exception of inflation protection in the real estate.
Good point…even after decades of gvt interest rate slaughters…the bond mkt still has trillions more in it than the equity mkts.
All those trillions are a measure of the distrust investors have of Fed stewardship.
But…it is a measure of our gerbil wheeled political system that the “most secure” invts still result in handing $ over to the G (via Treasuries)…a G whose perfidy causes the safety panic in the first place.
SocalShill says what?
Hmm…an unrented/insufficiently rented house is a fairly significant cashflow negative “invt”…which is worse than even ZIRP’ed Treasuries, buried gold, and cash stuffed mattresses.
Hardly the stuff secure retirements are made of.
How about investors worried about debasement of currency parking it in hard assets?
Assets that cash flow and debts that can be paid back with cheaper future dollars?
There is a problem with that though. When inflation heats up, interest rates rise (already happening). Before long, mortgage rates will be double, which basically cuts affordability in half, because people don’t suddenly double their income. House prices will then drop.
For the same reason, that whole narrative about “inflating away debt” fails. Because the cost of refinancing debt jumps immediately while it takes many years before inflation hollows out the debt in any significant way.
So high inflation is more likely to lead to default than low inflation is.
Did “some say” this when Red Team ran excessive budget deficits?
I think not.
Libertarians, Conservatives, Reds, only think Govt spending causes deficits…not tax cuts for corporations, the rich, that have been much greater deficits causers than govt spending.
It’s so obvious, they even say tax cuts increase revenue and only govt spending cause deficits.
They have never, ever cared about deficits except when Blues are in.
We’re all Archegos now.
So i have a 5 acre house paid for in the middle of no where in kansas ,300 a year in taxes appraised at 33000 shoud i sell it for 100000?
Where would you go where you could improve your standard of living with that small amount of cash?
Here in the Carmel/Pebble Beach area for the multi-million dollar market, the bulk of buyers doing loans use “asset portfolio loans” through their money managers: these look and behave like cash during the offer process and are a savvy use of funds with such low interest rates/fees. Most of these purchases are indeed for second homes. For a whole lot of people who have banked their profits on any number of things, dirt remains at least a tangible asset. And it’s pretty here, too.
Allowing them in essence to spend their Fed-gifted stock market winnings nearly tax-free. Since they don’t sell the stock that’s collateral for the loan, they don’t even owe capital gains tax.
“Everything is a rich man’s trick.”
There are winter vacation homes in Florida. Some used listing services to rent out their second homes during the winter tourist season, when they did not want to come to Florida to use them. Winter rental leases of four or five months cost more per month than one year leases. Circa 2011-2012 this area had one of the highest foreclosure rates in the nation. They had built too many homes. Now housing inventory is low.
In the summer this place is not paradise. Some had lakeside cottages in the north where they summered.
I’ve met people in the Midwest who migrate south (typically Florida) for part of the year. It makes the most sense to travel north for just the Summer (Florida would be the rest of the year). This also makes the most sense job wise. Typically, these people were more on the lower end of the income pole. Planning housing (actual houses) around migration type behavior is very risky. The only way I can think of at the moment, that it could make sense, is to offer leases to students in college towns (in the north) for the year minus summer, and then try to lease to people in the south during the summer (for a premium).
Most do not go to Florida in the summer. Units sit vacant in the summer. The winter residents (retirees) from the north and Canada were here Nov 1 to mid-April. There were traveling nurses who stayed the winter here to staff medical facilities. Some retirees got medical bills, then had to sell a home.
In the ‘Never Thought I’d See the Day’ category, ZH now has a link to Wolf’s article on the ‘dollar as reserve currency’ from yesterday.
Wolf, do you get any revenue from such cross-posting? NC’s done it a few times.
ZH may have lifted it from the business section of Google News yesterday , or this morning (?) CB,,,
VintageVNvet,
Yes, my stuff appears on Google News occasionally. That usually sends quite a bit of traffic to my site, including from Google search.
California Bob,
No, I don’t get any revenue from this. My articles have appeared on Zero Hedge since 2012. ZH has my express permission to do so. Back in the day, I used to post them myself on ZH, and the headline would appear at the top band across the screen. For the past many years, they posted them as part of their main lineup.
I might get a few readers from it. Some commenters here have said that they first encountered my stuff on ZH years ago and came over to check things out and became regular readers. That’s how it works. My stuff is my only form of advertising.
There are only a few websites that have my permission to post my articles (ZH is one of them, NC is another, since 2012). The other websites are just taking it, and that’s a violation of my copyright.
Wolf,
Well…if established sites are literally just taking large chunks of your content, that *is* a copyright violation…and those can actually have pretty steep civil liability.
Leaving violator pocket size and jurisdiction/reachability out of it initially, have you talked to an IP lawyer?
Any site selling ads via an ad exchange, Google Adwords, etc is likely identifiable (those well heeled intermediaries don’t want potential aid/abet liability)…I imagine an experienced copyright IP lawyer would have a few similar practical tricks up his sleeve, for suing the apparently un-sue-able.
Same dynamic would apply to leveraging the companies’ that host the violators’ websites.
cas127,
Yes, I thought about discussing this with an IP lawyer. But I don’t think that the amounts are large enough to interest anyone working on a contingency basis, and I don’t want to pay for hourly fees.
The real culprits are the websites that don’t prominently attribute and link my site. Occasionally a reader sends me a link to one of those stolen pieces. And I check them out, and often I cannot even contact them, and their servers may be in other countries. That’s why this sort of thing happens so much on the internet :-]
Yes, I found Wolf’s great website from an article of his I first saw at Zerohedge.
Zerohedge is a strange site, lots of crazy stuff, but also lots of gems like Wolf’s articles as well.
Wolf,
It has been a number of years since I spent time with a copyright IP text, but I do remember that the statutes/implementing regs could be surprisingly punitive against violators on occasion.
Ditto on sweep/reach of the copyright laws, so I do wonder if there if there is potentially significant aid/abet liability (or some species thereof).
Since the intermediaries (Google, ad exchanges, etc) are profiting from a share of the violators’ profits (and since Big Tech is in bad odor) there may be law practices out there that might be looking for class representatives for class actions (addressing the small damages hurdle).
I’ll poke around and also spend some time on Martindale Hubbell to see if there are practices that specialize in such cases (there are practices that specialize in everything…)
What is stopping a person from declaring their new purchase their primary residence to avoid the second home rate penalty?
Nothing, in fact most banks assume all purchases are primary residences unless you make it a point to tell them differently……
Kevin,
If there is a mortgage involved…
The lender’s automated check of the borrower’s credit report shows all current and former mortgages and other debts. You can’t hide a mortgage these days, not even one you paid off or walked away from 10 years ago.
But if you never had a mortgage on the first property, it won’t show up on the credit report.
Occupancy also needs to make sense to the underwriter.
They will look at the entire scenario, motivation for purchase, distance from work, etc……
Also, it’s mortgage fraud
These numbers show when a second mortgage is taken out but what if the purchaser of a second home has the first home free and clear of any mortgage?
Are these homes also included in the numbers shown?
I ask because if not then there are a lot more than shown.
KathyW,
Yes, there is a lot more second-home buying going on than is shown in the chart. The chart is just one aspect. There are a lot of “cash buyers” who borrow from their broker against their securities. This makes the purchase a lot quicker. Then later, they can get a mortgage for the house and pay off the securities-based loan.
Wolf, can you explain how this process works? I’ve really been curious how millennials can pay ALL CASH in AZ to buy a home. What is the overall demographic of these “cash buyers”? Sure mommy and daddy can help, but this can’t be the overwhelming trend for a 500k-600k all cash offer.
Regardless of generation, if you have $2 million in your portfolio, you can borrow $600k against it and pay for a house, and then get a mortgage later. That’s a cash buyer.
The older Millennials are now 40. They’re not kids anymore. They’re in their peak earnings phase. They’ve got stock options and big salaries and executive jobs. They run and own companies. They’re now the movers and shakers :-]
Natürlich, und wenn dann ein Margin Call kommt, hilft das bei einem Einbruch der Immobilienpreise.
Naturally, and then when a margin call comes that will help with a collapse in home prices.
“No housing market can produce enough homes when homes are used massively as vacant investment speculations. This creates an artificial shortage.”
Yep. It’s just like when oil went to around $150/barrel in 2008. IT wasn’t based on demand for the actual oil to use, but speculators driving the price up.
The problem is that, while you ultimately buy oil to use it (for energy or polymers), you ultimately buy houses to live in them (or to rent them out to someone who will live in them). You can maintain a speculative disconnect for a while, but eventually, it always reverts to the mean.
Regarding the above, oil lost 75% of that “value” in a year or two.
Shhhh. Do not speak logic and rationality to the chimpanzees, it upsets them and they begin to throw their feces……….
You know those old Mervyn’s commercial where the lady stands outside of the store and goes “Open!..Open!…Open!” Well, I am like that lady staring at the outside of this bubble/madness and going “Pop!…pop!..pop!” For all those not wanting to pay insane inflated prices for a decent home to raise a family or a roof over their head, hopefully we will get our wish soon enough
“And while they’re at it, they expect the price of their new home to surge…”
Housing casino! Step right up folks…
This is like a bad movie. Hold on, haven’t we’ve seen this flick before?
Boy, when this sucker goes down they will cleaning up the remains of the petite rentiers and RE investors with a spoon and a stick.
Having watched the crashes in FL and CA since the mid 1950s, I think you are entirely correct, especially with re the second homes SC.
Listening to the clerk in the convenience store give out RE investment advice in late summer of 2006, I knew the crash was imminent, and advised friends to get out as fast as possible.
Nice large ”ranchers” on a canal with sailboat water to the gulf (no bridges) were a bargain at $850K,,, a year later they went to auction at $225K ”reserve” and I am not sure they sold.
Similarly, the condo ”shells” were a bargain at $6-8MM,,, then at less than half that,,, but the gulf front condos were back above the pre crash highs in two years, and have doubled since…
Ya just gotta know when to fold and walk away, as the saying goes.
And hope you are in a non recourse state!
Using the NAR numbers for existing SFH sales, 2020’s 5.1 million in sales wasn’t radically higher than 2019’s 4.8 million.
And median ntl price only went from nutso $275k to marginally nuttier $300.
A lot of people learned bitter lessons in 2008…there is a bubble now, but it a smallish bubble…one stacked atop legacy stupidity, but not huge in and of itself.
https://cdn.nar.realtor/sites/default/files/documents/ehs-02-2021-single-family-only-2021-03-22.pdf
Inflation is driving housing prices and speculation on inflation is accelerating it. Shortages on materials has resulted in a 60% increase in raw material cost for a house to be built. If if the equivalent “new house” goes up 40% the existing homes have less competition and can raise their price point. The real question is what will the price of lumber, copper, steel, concrete be in 1-3 years. if it stays where it is or rises then housing will continue to rise until market equalization. Most of these items are also labor intensive items, so what do you think a $15 minimum wage will do?
Good points
Whenever they crack down on the abuses of the VA lending program, like they did above with Fannie and Freddie, I see a bunch of homes that were held for speculation, and shouldn’t have been, being dumped on the market. The VA lending program used to be the last bastian of an honest benefit program for Vets. It is no longer. Is there anything the Fed and Jerome & Co hasn’t touched and turned into a s$ithole???? Nope, nothing left.
I call it the anti-Midas touch
What abuses are you referring to? Can you be more specific please?
1) NDX daily. There is a line coming from Feb 2020 top to Feb 2021 top.
2) There is a parallel line coming from Jan 17 2020 swing point to big red open Feb 26 2020. This line bang the cloud head bump.
3) Apr 1st 2021, NDX Hot Chillys day, gave the cloud head bump a right hook.
4) NDX might close the open gap and reach the flatbed area.
5) The red hot cleavage might seduce NDX because the cloud flatbed is thin.
I am not the only one waiting for Wolf’s another article in 2022, “The Explosive Surge of Mortgages for “THIRD Homes”: Housing Bubble Math “. Soon, US will have highest number of homes per capita. Most of them will be empty. We will be then commenting about the increase in house prices and so the party goes on further…
😂😂
that will be the day
Well, if there are enough empty houses, then they can easily occupied by the homeless and druggies. I’m sure the city governments and the Fed would be OK with squatters, you know….
That could be the platform for the next fixed Pres election: “A home for everybody….Plus monthly stimmies!”
We are copying China. Ghost cities will soon be a phenomenon here too.
Yes, and China is buying US.
I am seeing tons of renters having the house they are renting sold out from under them with no warning. Just notice to leave. Rents for houses are insane so renters scramble to buy as it is cheaper per month.
So this scramble is pushing the demand for houses even higher. And the pricing higher as well. Othewise it is living on the street time.
“mortgage applications in February for second homes and investment properties has soared to 14.1% of total purchase mortgage applications, according to data by the Mortgage Bankers Association, cited and charted by the Wall Street Journal”
Based on what I’m seeing here in DC Swamp, I believe the true figure is closer to 50% of the mortgage and refinance applications being for purchase of second homes or for people moving and renting the first homes, or renting both homes and pocketing the cash etc. Because of Covid-19 we are not allowed inside residential properties if they are occupied. That hasn’t been much of a problem because most of the houses we encounter are UNOCCUPIED!! Need I say more.
This could turn out to be the equivalent of the “Liar Loan” crisis of 2007.
A Mark Twain once said “History doesn’t repeat exactly, but it rhymes”
What is happening with Hedge Funds like Blackstone? Prior to ‘08 these companies were not buying residential real estate. After the crash they bought many thousands all over the country. I’ve read recent reports of young people bidding on homes only to be outbid buy all cash investors paying well over listed price. I’ve watched several homes recently sold around the Central Coast of CA immediately turned as high dollar rentals.
Manufactured/ Mobile Parks are also being bought up by these Companies.
Invest in pitch forks?
Oh Wolf, one of the biggest debates online between Urbanists and more leftist activists is the role of vacant properties. Urbanists vehemently deny that vacant properties are a problem, that it’s a miniscule amount of the bigger housing picture (which is always in their view lack of supply).
Thank you for this. I’m not an economist, not by far, but it seems unsustainable to expect X amount of vacancies in order to ensure affordability (I’m not sure the number but there is an expectation of a specific vacancy rate for ideal pricing). I just see so much about housing pricing outside of supply. Speculation being a major driver.
Building Ghost Towns.
The Fed, in its infinite wisdom, made empty homes
more profitable & reliable than a savings account.
And the god-like wisdom of Congress made sure that
anyone foolish enough rent-out their homes would
end up in an early grave, broke & destitute.
How does AirBNB, VRBO, and other rental apps play into this?
I know specifically 2 families that did this; bought in resort areas, use the property vacationing and rent via Airbnb to defray costs.
My municipality banned short-term rentals in residential areas as they were making an already hideous low-medium-income rental situation much worse. In tourist areas they had a strong effect on driving up prices and driving down residential-rental availability (pre-Covid).
Other cities will put on limits like licensing, limited number of nights per year, etc.
How can I borrow one of these vacant second homes, from the owner, sell it on the open market, wait for the crash and then buy the house back at a lower price and return it to the original owner?
Unlce Salty,
That would LITERALLY be shorting the housing market. I love it. Now off to find some rich gullible rube. . .
Also, only slightly more than a drop in the bucket, and yet to be passed, but still;
“President Joseph Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan[…] includes $213 billion allocated for housing,[…]
Specifically, the plan calls for the construction and rehabilitation of over 500,000 homes in low- and middle-income areas. According to Biden, two million affordable homes and commercial buildings would be built and renovated over the next decade as part of the initiative.
Biden is also calling on Congress to eliminate exclusionary zoning laws, which he says inflates housing and construction costs – an issue that has crippled homebuilders across the country for more than a year.
Biden wants homes upgraded through “block grants” – annual sums awarded by the federal government to a state or local body to help fund a specific problem – and through extending and expanding home and commercial efficiency tax credits. “
Lots of people are going to get rich off of this deal. Not sure about how much housing will get built or renovated.
It must be fun to be able to spend someone else’s money with reckless abandon. I’d love to have that feeling once, I wonder if that’s why all these people get into politics. They are essentially the guys who couldn’t get into MS or GS or some other hedge fund of the week.
Fed policy is spawning a Darwinian every-man-for-himself-and-grab-what-you-can housing market where more people are being priced out. The social ramifications from this are unlikely to be positive.
Does the Fed even realize that they are unleashing brutal housing inflation on renters, first-time homebuyers and low-income folks who are being battered by higher property taxes? Or do the wealth effects for the few come before the housing needs of the many?
When everyone is yelling inflation be careful deflation could kick you in the nuts
Ron,
In my lifetime, there have only been 3 quarters of deflation. So that’s not what I’m worried about — though the deflation fearmongers have been out there for many years. But I have seen LOTS of inflation, including years of double-digit inflation, with prices going up every three or so months!
There were times in the 70’s that houses in San Diego were appreciating at 3% per month, not always but there were run ups and a building bubble. When you can leverage the heck out of a place and get huge returns on your investment people will do it…until I pops, which it will. As to when, I don’t think for a while as there simply isn’t enough inventory and it’ll take years to catch up on that inventory, and in places like San Diego you’ll never catch up to what’s needed. Another reason folks buying second homes, could it be that they’re terrified of hyper inflation and their paper money becoming worthless? Of course it will, but the hard assets will appreciate with the inflation caused by the stupids at the fed as well as our lovely politicians.
Get ready for the wild ride.
Check out this new headline tonight:
“Mortgage Firms Warned to Prepare for a ‘Tidal Wave’ of Distress”
Put that in your pipe and smoke it, SocalShill.
Everyone is huffing on the vapors of a lost way of life. Everything already died. Only parasites remain. Stupidity breeds stupidity and questions will surely be punished.
This past week I have seen a lot of good inventory at decent prices come out (still high but not as high as January).
Of course, I am signing a lease to rent on Saturday. Keeps me out of trouble and gives us time to think about what we want to buy. But, I must say, there are some decent properties.
What is also true, is that condos, modular homes, and land, are not as impacted, or not impacted at all by the increases in home cost.
If a person buys a house for 700-900 where I live they can expect to rent it for 3500-4000. For a 2 bedroom condo it cost 375-425 and rents for 3000. Its been that way since 2018 more or less.
Having been a cash only real estate purchaser in the past, the returns are lower vs leveraging, but the peace-of-mind is worth something.
If Mom n Poppers are figuring out how to leverage sub-4% interest rates to get 50% annual returns on a 2nd home (per Wolf’s illustration), I say more power to them !! It beats waiting for the big boys to pilfer your 401K / IRA via orchestrated booms/busts.