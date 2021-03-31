US Dollar’s Status as Dominant “Global Reserve Currency” Drops to 25-Year Low

Central banks getting nervous about the Fed’s drunken Money Printing and the US Government’s gigantic debt? But still leery of the Chinese renminbi.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The global share of US-dollar-denominated exchange reserves dropped to 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the IMF’s COFER data released today. This matched the 25-year low of 1995. These foreign exchange reserves are Treasury securities, US corporate bonds, US mortgage-backed securities, US Commercial Mortgage Backed Securities, etc. held by foreign central banks.
Since 2014, the dollar’s share has dropped by 7 full percentage points, from 66% to 59%, on average 1 percentage point per year. At this rate, the dollar’s share would fall below 50% over the next decade:
Not included in global foreign exchange reserves are the Fed’s own holdings of dollar-denominated assets, its $4.9 trillion in Treasury securities and $2.2 trillion in mortgage-backed securities, that it amassed as part of its QE.
The US dollar’s status as the dominant global reserve currency is a crucial enabler for the US government to keep ballooning its public debt, and for Corporate America’s relentless efforts to create the vast trade deficits by offshoring production to cheap countries, most prominently China and Mexico. They’re all counting on the willingness of other central banks to hold large amounts of dollar-denominated debt.
But it seems, central banks have been getting just a tad nervous and want to diversify their holdings – but ever so slowly, and not all of a sudden, given the magnitude of this thing, which, if mishandled, could blow over everyone’s house of cards.
20 years of decline.
Two decades ago, when the dollar had a share of about 70% of reserve currencies, a presumed competitor became day-to-day reality: The euro, which combined the currencies of the member states into one currency, thereby combining their weight as reserve currency. Since then, the dollar’s share has dropped by 11 percentage points.
By contrast, between 1977 and 1991, the dollars share had dropped by 46 percentage points – with huge plunges in 1979 and 1980 possibly linked to US inflation which was threatening to spiral out of control, peaking at nearly 15% in 1980. The plunge bottomed out in 1991, with inflation more or less under control. And the dollar’s share then surged by 25 percentage points until 2000:
The other reserve currencies.
The euro’s share had since been in the range between 19.5% and 20.6%, but it Q4 it broke out of the range and rose to 21.4%, the highest in the data. The ECB’s holdings of euro-denominated assets that it acquired as part of its QE are not included in the euro-denominated foreign exchange reserves.
The rest of the reserve currencies are also-rans – the spaghetti at the bottom in the chart below. This includes the Chinese renminbi, the bold red line at the bottom:
Renminbi a threat to the dollar’s hegemony? Not yet.
The renminbi’s share is still only 2.25%, despite the magnitude and global influence of China’s economy, and despite the hype when the IMF elevated the renminbi to an official global reserve currency in October 2016 by including it in the basket of currencies that back the Special Drawing Rights (SDRs).
But the renminbi’s share has been creeping up ever so slowly. At the rate it has been gaining momentum over the past two years (+0.36 percentage points in two years), it would take the renminbi another 50 years or so to reach a share of 25%.
Clearly, other central banks are still leery of the renminbi and its implications, and are not eager to dump their dollars all at once in exchange for renminbi; easy does it.
Also-rans under the microscope: Rise of the yen.
To see what’s going on with the spaghetti at the bottom of the above chart, I magnified the scale and limited it to the range of 0% to 6%. This takes the dollar and the euro out of the picture, and allows for a detailed look of the other reserve currencies.
What sticks out is the surge of the yen, the third largest reserve currency. This includes a 2.0-percentage point gain since Q4 2016, which blew away the 1.15-percentage point gain over the same period by the renminbi. With regards to the yen, the renminbi is losing ground.
Despite Brexit and all the scary hoopla around it, the pound sterling (GBP), the fourth largest reserve currency, has not given up any share.
The Eurozone has had a large trade surplus – between €200 billion and €275 billion a year in recent years – with the rest of the world after it emerged from the euro debt crisis in 2012. From the US side, the US trade deficit in goods with the Eurozone was $183 billion in 2020.
The Eurozone’s trade surplus shows that it is easily possible for an economic area with a large trade surplus to also have one of the top reserve currencies. There is no requirement that a large reserve currency must be associated with a large trade deficit. But having the dominant reserve currency helps the US in funding its trade deficits and ballooning government debts.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
I was worried. Why my comments do not appear on this website? Then I realized, I am not commenting here. So, here are my few cents.
1. Renbibi (People’s currency) must be the reserve because they are manufacturing everything.
2. Trade deficit occurs because US do not produce anything of value. Funny “Guns germs and steel” starts with a question, why we do not have anything to sell to you?
3. Every other country must have dollars to purchase oil. They have it a lot because they sell something to us (US).
4. other countries do not know what to do with the dollars except buying properties in US or keep a reserve or exchange it to some thing better like Euro or gold or bitcoins?
I was in two stores of a big discount chain recently. The stores are more empty than full. America doesn’t make anything and it looks like we can’t afford to import much anymore as well. The lower inventory levels in many of the big box stores is real and visible. By comparison, the Goodwill is well stocked and so was a consignment store I visited.
I needed a part for my 17-year-old GMC Envoy, which is a great vehicle. The first parts store I went to had it in stock. The part was made in South Korea. They wanted too much for it. The second parts store had it in stock too, and it was made in China. This is typical.
The actual percentage of how many different types of items manufactured in China is dropping. In a typical Walmart like store, made in China is mostly gone from the clothing sections. And is also getting less common in the household and many other sections. In the electronic sections, made in Vietnam and soon to be India and other Asian countries are getting far more common.
For alot of things like electronics, most of the high value parts come from devoloped countries, before being assembled with some made in China components. It will just say made in China though, these other components are not reflected in the trade balance and do skew it. It’s also important to remember that alot of machinery necessary to run the factories in China come from abroad. As well as nearly all the resources needed to make everything.
Under the CCP’s “”leadership””, China doesn’t invent almost anything, it’s far less than much smaller countries like Taiwan and South Korea. When countries like Japan were expected to take over the world (post ww2) they actually advanced industries. Mostly cheap stuff comes from China, and that can be made anywhere. America and Europe did stick the factories for some more important things like electrical grid components in China, but just like everything else, it can be produced elsewhere.
Right now, not enough, but much more than you think is made in America. There’s nothing that only China can make. Right now, because of the CCP’s greed, it’s becoming more expensive and ridiculous to produce things in China and stuff will continue to move elsewhere.
The Chinese yuan isn’t freely exchangible and could never be the world’s reserve currency. The yuan bearly beats the Canadian and Australian dollars. 2 countries with hugely smaller populations. We also have to remember that the CCP lies about china’s true GDP, which is roughly a third smaller than claimed, they also make up a lot of other metrics which effect the PPP. Right now, the CCP is making a very pathetic attempt at taking over the world. It’s starting to fail. In order to keep it going, they have to have everyone believe they are the emerging superpower, but really the CCP is turning China into a giant North Korrea. If everybody stops falling for it, the CCP’s leverage and ability to cause Mayham across the world begins to disappear.
The US government could easily take out bitcoin, so that’s not a replacement. Even if the EU survives (I think it will, though it may downsize), the euro may not. The only real possible replacement for the US Dollar at this time, is to simply bypass third party currencies in international trade altogether and hold non currencies as reserves.
I read that unless US lifted sanctions on Iran, Iran would become more flexible on oil sales, including Renbibi denomination. THAT could be interesting.
We have nothing to back up our dollar. Nothing to even buy from us with the dollar. Hard to argue with those two statements.
…some thing better like Euro or gold or bitcoins? LOL, please.
The US Dollar is backed up by the US authority to collect taxes. Watch how that is being eroded.
The US is dollar is backed the world’s largest economy and most lethal military.
Uhm, third largest economy and most expensive military
Char,
The CCP lies about china’s real GDP, roughly a third smaller than claimed and lies about many other metrics, which, effect the PPP.
Also, in this crazy made up world of yours, who’s the second biggest economy?
I guess you could say that the market is high on methamFEDamines.
Why the Yen though?
I’d guess that part of this is due to the US abusing its sanctions power. Once the US proved that it could just decide not to honor its treaty obligations, it became time for the rest of the world to slowly unwind dollar holdings. The Iran-China deal is a portent of the future, where the US Dollar loses its superpowers.
You do know a treaty is approved by the senate?
A presidential “agreement” or “deal” or “accord” has zero validity and is not worth the paper it is written on.
The RMB is not going higher because the Chinese do not want it go higher. They are no where near ready to become a reserve currency.
The RMB is essentially pegged to the dollar.
The RMB doesn’t float.
There is no free flow of currency in or out of China.
States need to spend their dollars companies loan payments are due and the companies don’t have the dollars because of covid. A much more likely explanation
If you write a contract in US$ and need to enforce it in court, the US does have a relatively fair judicial system on that level.. Can you imagine trying to enforce a contract in a Chinese Court? Or deal with a Chinese Insurance Company?
I agree the US is blowing it with its debts. At one point the world thought it might go with the yen, then the euro. As for the Renminbi? Really!
I think it is going to be a while before the US loses its status as reserve currency.
“Or deal with a Chinese Insurance Company?”
Have you dealt with a U.S. health insurance company? Or one that deals with long term care insurance?
US has the best currency, you want to sell to the US, you hold their currency in reserve. US has the best stock market, if you don’t have our money in your bank, how about our stocks? US has the best bonds. Gary US Bonds.
“The Eurozone’s trade surplus shows that it is easily possible for an economic area with a large trade surplus to also have one of the top reserve currencies”
distinct from a nation with the reserve currency.
in the last article of this series i asked why they even bother holding countries’ debt. if they need dollars (or other currencies) why not use swaps going forward?
Wolf answered that they are holding treasuries but that swaps are cash. my follow up question (to anyone here) is, so what?