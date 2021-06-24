Central Banks Did it, Won’t Admit it. Top OECD Housing Bubbles: #1 New Zealand, #2 Canada, #7 USA

According to “Bubble Ranking” by Bloomberg Economics.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
It is just so much fun to watch central banks denying that there are housing bubbles, and even if there were housing bubbles, denying that they could be seen, and even if they could be seen, denying that monetary policies are responsible for them, and even if monetary policies are responsible for them, denying that monetary policies could be used to deflate them or prevent them in the first place.
Central banks say this after spending years repressing short-term interest rates via their policy rates – often now into the negative – and repressing long-term interest rates via asset purchases, including housing bond purchases, such as MBS, and thereby driving down mortgage rates, which then trigger enormous price increases and soon housing bubbles.
This is a huge accomplishment by central banks to pull off – denying that bubbles exist and then denying, after their existence can no longer be denied, that central bank monetary policies caused them, and then denying that central bank monetary policies could fix those bubbles (by raising rates and unwinding their holdings of securities).
This time around, the whole thing of central bank monetary policies got topped off with historic amounts of government spending on stimulus initiatives in many countries around the world, which then got topped off by people working at home and looking for homes to buy to move into a bigger place, which then got topped off by booming stock markets that made some people feel richer and more willing to splurge on a house no matter what the price.
So where are we today with this, for OECD countries?
Bloomberg Economics has a “Bubble Ranking,” based on data from the OECD. Not all candidates for the most splendid housing bubbles are members of the OECD, such as China. So this list doesn’t include China and other non-OECD members.
Most of the data from the OECD is through Q1 2020, thereby having missed the price spikes of the past two months. But it will do.
Five indicators go into the Bubble Ranking, according to Bloomberg Economics. In addition to two price growth measures (home price gains adjusted and not adjusted for inflation), it uses two measures (price-to-rent and price-to-income) to assess if these price gains are sustainable:
- Price-to-Rent Ratio
- Price-to-Income Ratio
- Real Price Growth (year-over-year price growth adjusted for inflation)
- Nominal Price Growth (year-over-year price growth not adjusted for inflation)
- Annual Credit Growth.
Based on this method, New Zealand and Canada occupy the top two spots of the “Bubble Ranking.” And there has long been no doubt about this.
The US is in 7th place, as the price-to-rent and price-to-income ratios are not as red-hot as in some of the other countries. But the US is #2 in real price growth, behind only New Zealand, and #3 in nominal price growth, behind New Zealand and Sweden, but ahead of Canada.
Here are the top 15 most splendid housing bubbles of the OECD, as per Bloomberg Economics Bubble Ranking. The red fields show the top three per indicator:
Some individual central bankers, including in the US, have now come out and referred to the housing market as a “bubble,” or have referred to it being called a bubble by others, and have stopped denying it.
There is now also a cascading move underway for central banks to remove accommodation of the markets. Some have already started raising rates, others have announced that they will raise rates, others have cut back on their asset purchases, including the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England. The Fed is gingerly preparing the markets for the same by jabbering endlessly about it with conflicting messages.
But even as central banks are beginning to back off, don’t expect them to take responsibility for the bubbles they have purposefully created.
And for your amusement, the Most Splendid Housing Bubble in America and of course the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in Canada
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Great information on installing a metal roof on an existing building.
Product information is available at Classic Metal Roofing Systems, manufacturer of beautiful metal roofs.
metal roofs.
New Zealand will be fine. Bezos is thinking of Mars as his escape hatch should things get ugly here on Earth, but the other billionaires are thinking of New Zealand.
Covid free with great nature.
I can hear the feeble excuse given when every bubble bursts spectacularly:
“The assets and currencies collapse is a Global phenomenon”
In other words, don’t blame us!
There is just no longer any Political or Media accountability of the Central Banks, they are undemocratic, anti-capitalist and completely rogue !
My advice to my young kids, as soon as you are old enough leave NZ for Australia. NZ is not the utopia people think it is. Yes there are many things I love about it but sadly it’s heading in the wrong direction. Housing, cost of living, immigration rates causing social problems, incompetent govt. Covid free by luck….
Canada has been talking housing bubble for some time now. Well over a year….long before Covid. This is not a secret.
Once again, stats are misleading. Like many places, if you take the top 4-5 RE locations out of the Canadian equation, prices are relatively modest (just like OK compared to NYC, or better yet northern NY to NYC). Often called flyover, if you can work from home, what difference does it make?….. My son in law works for the Federal Govt and has a pretty high end job with lots of responsibility. He works from Ladysmith BC, on southern Vancouver Island. He bought his house 15 years ago and would quit before he moves. His boss lives and works in Ottawa. He has been doing this long before the pandemic or the latest RE boom. My son owns two houses, one where I live in the boonies with riverfront acreage, and one in a nearby small city with an ocean view. He works in northern Alberta, but his cost of living excluding fuel is much lower on Vancouver Island than where he works. He rents out one house to a friend of mine and has tenants in his house in town. The renters pay most of his mortgage mainly because he reduced rent for good tenants. Otherwise, the rent would pay for everything including his suite. Other locations such as northern Vancouver Island, northern BC, the Prarries, and definitely the Maritimes are very very affordable. It depends on the local economy. The Island attracts retirees due to the mild climate and this keeps prices higher than other locations.
The other ‘problem’ issue comparing countries with just one variable (like the housing bubble) is that it does not take into account other advantages. For example, at 65 I have never had a medical bill much less pay premiums or co-pays. If this is factored in, could people make a bigger mortgage payment? Most certainly.
In short, the comparison isn’t worth much at all except for linking crazy low interest rates to increased demand, everywhere. As every agent says, “All RE is local”.
And here’s an interesting stat which may apply to NZ and other OECD countries as well.
Over 10,000 U.S. residents immigrated north in 2019 through Canada’s Express Entry system.
This represents a significant increase from the 600 U.S. residents who immigrated through Express Entry in 2015.
Express Entry is the main way that Canada manages skilled worker applications.
Apparently, this year the applications are even greater.
INFURIATING !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Prices in some cities triple in a decade, and that is supposed to be normal ??????
The price of a dwelling goes up 15% in a single year nationwide while wages stagnate, but that is normal ????????
Annual deficits equaling 20% of GDP ????????????????????
Interest rates pegged at 0% ????????????????????????????????????????
WTF !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Then, this morning I hear that Peter Thiel somehow accumlated $5B in his Roth IRA, when the annual contribution limit is about $6k per year. Does anybody bother to think this might be a violation of IRA self-dealing rules ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
Perhaps Wolf and his commenters are the only sane (and honest) people in this world.
Reading the article I couldn’t help but wonder if Canada could give back it’s silver medal in this category. This is an award I would prefer that we had not won.
Serious question. NZ and CDA have had the sharpest vertical climbs in the last 6-10 months and as a cherry on top, neither blow out in the ’08 bust. Therefore, our #’s are even stupider than everyone else’s. Assumably, this will change the degree of impact and mean that the 20-30% correction calls for other countries would not apply to these 2 countries. Therefore, the drop, like the parabolic rise, will need to be equally parabolic. Add in the ever increasing historically high leverage held by households, that the market was extremely soft when the pandemic hit and insolvent government debt levels there is additional weakness and high risk. That is what I’m reading and makes sense to me, however, I haven’t heard any real discussion on how this might play out differently for NZ and CDA. Has anyone heard any analysis? Anyone talking about this? Any theories, data, history to fall back on? Data, charts that predict what might happen? Thoughts on contagion?
I live in NZ and the residential property market is insane…house prices up 30% a year on top of what was an extreme bubble already.
Its good for me as I have a house and can make money, but young people and the poor are looking permanently shut out…so many of our young people leaving for Australia, where wages higher and house prices are cheaper.