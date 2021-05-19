The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in Canada: Even the Bank of Canada Gets Nervous and Tapers

House prices in the largest markets have gone nuts amid “extrapolative expectations and speculative behavior,” as the Bank of Canada put it.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The first thing to know about the housing bubble in Canada is what the Bank of Canada has been doing, after its furious bout of QE: In October last year, it tapered purchases of Government of Canada bonds by one notch and also ended buying mortgage-backed securities. In March, it started unwinding its liquidity facilities, citing “moral hazard” as reason. In April, it tapered by another notch its purchases of Government of Canada bonds, citing “signs of extrapolative expectations and speculative behavior” in the housing market.
The assets on its balance sheet have now dropped from C$575 billion in March, to C$478 billion as of May 12:
House prices have truly gone nuts.
In the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), house prices spiked by 3.0% in April from March, and by 12.3% year-over-year, and have nearly tripled over the past 15 years, according to the Teranet-National Bank House Price Index today.
The index tracks prices of single-family houses through “sales pairs,” similar to the Case-Shiller Home Price Index in the US, comparing the price of a house that sold in the current month to the price of the same house when it sold previously, often years earlier. By tracking how many more Canadian dollars it takes to buy the same house over time, the index is a measure of house price inflation.
In Greater Vancouver, house prices jumped by 2.0% in April from March and are up 9.4% year-over-year. The Bank of Canada’s pandemic magic has completely turned around the housing bust that had started in mid-2018. The index has more than tripled in 15 years:
In Hamilton, Ontario, house prices spiked by 2.8% for the month and by a blistering 22.9% year-over-year. Obviously, an exponential increase like this is begging to be knocked over by a central bank worried about “extrapolative expectations and speculative behavior” in the housing market:
In Victoria, house prices jumped 2.0% in April and 12.3% year-over-year. While in Toronto, Vancouver, and Hamilton, house prices more than tripled (+200%) since January 2006, in Victoria they soared by “only” 138%.
All charts below are on the same scale as those of Toronto, Vancouver, and Hamilton to show how large the house price increases were in each metro compared to the other metros. As we go down the list, the white space gets larger.
In Winnipeg, house prices jumped 1.9% for the month and 8.8% year-over-year, and are up 127% since January 2006:
In Montreal, house prices jumped 1.5% for the month and a red-hot 15.9% year-over-year. They’re up 123% from January 2006:
In Ottawa, house prices spiked by 2.8% for the month and by 19.5% year-over-year.
In Halifax, hang on to your seat, house prices spiked 5.4% in April from March, by 26.8% year-over-year, and by 40% in two years:
In Quebec City, house prices rose 1.2% in April and 9.1% year-over-year. They have just about doubled in 15 years.
Calgary and Edmonton, the remaining two cities in the Teranet-National Bank House Price Index, are long-term oil-bust epicenters. In Calgary, house prices just eked past the oil-boom peak of 2007; and in Edmonton, house prices are still below the oil-boom peak of 2007. Both of them would be a little out of place on this list of the most splendid housing bubbles in Canada.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
The Vancouver housing market makes sense to me. The weather is less terrible than the rest of Canada. If you are lucky, you can get 3months a year of OK summer.
The rest of Canada makes no sense to me.
My hunch is that Canada has money laundering laws on par with the worst third world countries and that’s where most of the money comes from.
Maybe one day the USA will put the gears to the Canadian federal government and force them to close those loop holes, enforce the laws and freeze assets of the bad actors (I’ll keep dreaming)
Somehow I doubt the market will ever go down so long as dirty money is welcomed with open arms.
I can’t speak for money laundering.
But depending on the area, we are basically pricing out the immigrants coming in flocks to Canada. The haven might change of quality: if you didn’t get in RE and weren’t in the market by 2010ish, you are roughly priced out now in Canada, unless you go to Winterpeg or other boonies.
I think it’s mostly due interest rates, making any leverage worth the bet.
Pensioners of today, your money is purposefully bring forced out of your accounts by artificial and sustained inflation.
We bought our first home East GTA 2011. We tripled. Front neighbors selling: in 3 years they are getting about 30-40% return. Rather nuts.
Outside the big three (or four) cities, Canadian RE is reasonable. Canada is a safehaven country now, there will never be a shortage of skilled migrants wanting to immegrate. Indeed, contrary to the US, immigration is a nonpartisan issue. Immgration rates to Canada are several magnitude higher than The US on a proportional basis. Also…..Canada has a very strong government fund social support system. It’s not perfect, it’s not a paradise….but it works, ad it’s creating long term posperity. Oh yea, it also helps the big Canadian banks are kept in a ‘walled garden’.
Those darn Canadians, can’t even copy good Ol’ Murica and the almighty FED right…how dare they stop purchasing MBS when things are on the non-stop rocket up? Learn from the Powell, don’t ever stop those MBS and if there’s any dissent or concerns from the public just call it transitory or double speak and say something like I am concern about the market and at the same time pump more money to inflate it more.
It keeps me up at night to know that with great power comes great responsibility. Good to see Canada has begun to taper and the top chart shows that
Sadly I think the panacea for any and all world or regional EVENTS will be to turn the financial faucets back on and to 11
Is this really surprising? Canada is a beautiful, peaceful, civilized place, especially compared to its southern neighbour. Similar to NZ, many people with means from all over the world want to live there. Adding to housing demand are Chinese buyers. As people in China gain wealth, having a home in a place like Canada is very appealing.
Are you Paulo’s apprentice? Sounds like it. You just left out the part about how inferior the USA is. Pat on the back for the nice comment.
When history looks back at this a few years from now, people will be asking: “WTF where these central banks thinking when they deliberately inflated these bubbles that crashed the entire world economy?!?!”
History blames the little people
1. Immigrants, POC and poor
2. This time greedy Rhood millennials and gen Z will be blamed for being irrational
3. They will cherry pick the story of barmaid with five homes and say low class people are the reason
4. Once again, the wisdom of the leaders and FEDs saved the day folks. They were never at fault.
What if all CB want to inflate the price and have unlimited ammunition ? Why can’t they keep price artificially high? For another 20 years? The first chart doesn’t start from 2002 thus there might be other factors in play. Readers here seems believing returning to mean is inevitable but I suspect there are more reasons to explain the widespread global phenomena. When was the first time this blog started shouting Canada RE bubble years ago? Should we admit the reality and review the analysis loophole?
Ok the housing increased 12% from when rates were 2% higher but if you are financing the bulk of the home price at the 2% lower interest rate your payments will be the same as when they were 2% higher. Instead of the 12% increase price of the home going to the lender via interest payments the $$ is going to the home owner via the higher sticker price. If you had cash last year and waited you will be absorbing the full 12% increase.
So, actually not a bubble increase. One will have to wait to for any changes in pricing to declare whether there is a housing bubble.
Average home price in Toronto in 1970 was 30K
Average home price in Toronto 2021 is 1.2 million.
A 40% increase in 50 years since America cancelled Bretton Woods and Canada and the WEST started printing Trillions of fake fiat currency.
If home prices increase at the same pace the average home price in Toronto in 2070 will be 48million $$$ Big Ones.
Seems impossible but folks would’ve said the same thing back in 1970.
These bubbles have a long ways to go!!!!
Canada and the West have signalled they will as Christine Lagard said, “do whatever it takes…forever!!!
Lots of ridiculous over-bidding going on in my town right now. A couple of weeks ago a nondescript crapper went 40% over. That’s $160,000 in case you’re interested. More than I’ve ever paid for any house in my life.
Mike’s nailed it. The total insensitivity to price absolutely screams money laundering.
I wouldn’t contribute FOMO to be the only reason for over-bidding. It’s an over-simplified explanation.
FOMO, people using secondary lenders to go up to 60% of TDS, Brampton loans aka Oklahoma swindle, taking HELOC to finance investment property, plus flippers, foreign speculators, money laundering…
And I didn’t even mentioned immigration and foreign students, many of them using studies as backdoor to get into Canada, and panicking to get on the property ladder.
The government is hell bent to push prices up, even 10% correction is apparently unacceptable, after 30% increase in Covid year.
So, it is a pressure cooker out there, limited supply, unlimited demand both internally and externally, expectations of infinite growth underwritten by the government, all the good stuff.
I just don’t buy the argument that Real Estate is a safe place to put money instead of the Hindenburg Financial Markets. Any asset that has had an exponential price explosion over the last 5 years is at risk of reversing to trend. Home prices are historically tied to the increases in Personal Income, and watching the Government Stimmie Checks go the way of the Doo-Doo bird due to a fainting Dollar and worldwide loss of confidence in Fiscal Solvency here in Americana, I just don’t think this trend can continue very much longer.
In fact, I think, in my very middle class neighborhood, I think the top is actually in because the lenders cannot get appraisals done that match the contract price and some lenders with half a brain are tightening standards to some degree because they know they are sitting on a pile of semi-trash loans. House next door selling for some $110,000 over 2020 tax appraisal by Frederick County VA which was approximately $355,000. And house across the street had just sold for $380,000 and not a lot of difference in the two, built within months of each other in 2002, and the crazy $465k house next-door has a pool that probably leaks and has a faulty pumping system. (Not to mention that the basement has been flooded no fewer than 5 times in the almost 19 years of its existence).
I could sell my humble abode for about $365k to avoid lawsuits for undisclosed historical problems even if sold As Is, and my all in costs are now about $285k for the 2300 sq. ft. NOT THAT WELL BUILT HOME. Had about 5 different builders in here in 2002, some of which went bankrupt in 2009 to 2010.
The market will have its vengeance on Sellers and Buyers alike, transacting in this Totally Insane Housing Market, because the Sellers may have someone like the Government coming after them if they did not disclose issues with the houses that affect Safety, Health, or Structural Integrity. The old saw regarding Caveat Emptor for a overpaying Buyer may not hold this time because any Government involvement in loan guarantees may cause legal action after the sale if material flaws that would have reduced the selling price are discovered by the sucker, ah …. buyer months after the sale.
SELL IN MAY AND RUN AWAY. I HEAR LARGE CARDBOARD BOXES CAN BE SHELLACKED SUCH THAT THEY WILL REPEL WATER FOR YOUR TEMPORARY HOUSING UNTIL THE HOUSING BUBBLE TOTALLY DEFLATES. Insane for a seller to make a killing on a home and turn around and go even deeper into debt on another OVERPRICED HOME.
2 reasons:
– low-cost leverage
– hedge inflation
– compound return