Airbnb Shows How San Francisco’s Office Shortage Is Suddenly a Historic Glut: Hogging Vacant Space for a Future that Never Came

They all did it, from Salesforce, Uber, and Twitter on down. It was pure magic, a show produced with enormous hype. Now they’re all trying to get out at the same time.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
When Airbnb reported a net loss of $1.17 billion for Q1 last week, it also disclosed in its shareholder letter that this loss included a $113 million expense that it expects as it is trying to “exit” an office lease in San Francisco “that we deemed no longer necessary given our restructuring and cost cutting efforts.”
The $113 million expense represents its estimate of the difference between what it would get by subleasing the space to new tenants and what it will have to pay the landlord and related expenses over the remaining term of the lease. But that’s a cheaper way out than letting it sit vacant and paying the landlord until the lease terminates.
What’s fascinating about this is just how much office space Airbnb had secured with long-term office leases during the years of the so-called office shortage that it never even occupied, and that by leasing office space that it didn’t need, it had further increased the office shortage at the time.
Airbnb’s disclosure relates to its 287,000 square feet (sf) at 650 Townsend St. in the South of Market area. According to the San Francisco Business Times, Airbnb had leased the space in 2017 for a term of nine years. But it only ever occupied 170,000 sf of it. The rest had remained vacant for all these years.
This brings the total amount of office space in San Francisco that Airbnb is now trying to sublease to 427,000 sf, spread over three buildings. The represents about half of Airbnb’s total office space in San Francisco.
They all did it, from Salesforce, Uber, and Twitter on down, chasing after office space they imagined they might need in the future, assuming endless rapid growth of everything. And by leasing office space they didn’t need and often didn’t occupy, they also aggravated the office shortage, all along driving up office rents into the ludicrous realm.
It was pure magic, a show produced with enormous hype. And now they’re all trying to shed this vacant office space – from Salesforce, Uber, and Twitter on down – by putting it on the sublease market all at the same time, thereby unwinding those office dreams, and thereby creating San Francisco’s worst-ever historic office glut.
In San Francisco, sublease inventory exploded to a new historic high of 8.9 million square feet in Q1, according to real estate services provider Savills. The total availability rate (sublease and direct lease from landlords) rose to 23.6% of total office space. And Class A asking rents fell by 15% year-over-year.
But the drop in asking rents is not an adequate measure in this environment because actual leases are being signed at 10% to 15% below asking rents, and because huge incentives are being negotiated on top of it, such as improvement allowances up to $80 per sf more than in pre-Covid deals and an extra three months of free rent, according to John McNellis of McNellis Partners.
Leasing activity in Q1 collapsed by 85% from Q1 2019. Of those few leases that were signed, over half were lease renewals. This is the environment Airbnb is facing in trying to sublease its unneeded office space.
Airbnb’s stock [ABNB] has been having a hard time in recent weeks, and given the $1.17 billion loss in Q1, it makes sense for the company to try to cut costs. Since the closing high on February 11, the share price has dropped 38% to $136 at the moment (data via YCharts):
In terms of bringing employees in San Francisco back to the office versus working from anywhere, Airbnb is going to create a hybrid model.
“We want to model the live-anywhere lifestyle. So by modeling the live-anywhere lifestyle, we’re going to allow more flexibility for our employees,” said CEO Brian Chesky during the earnings call (transcript via Seeking Alpha).
“I told our employees, they don’t have to come back to the office until next September. And even when we do ask people to come back, they’re going to have a lot more flexibility than before,” he said.
“People aren’t going to be expected to come back to the office five days, week every week. We think that is really not how most workplaces in the 21st century are going to operate,” he said.
“We also do think that in-person collaboration is important. So we want to find some balance between modeling the live-anywhere lifestyle and allowing for in-person creative collaboration. And that’s what we’re designing,” he said.
They’re all doing it. Dropbox, in February, disclosed a $400 million charge related to exiting its headquarters space in San Francisco. Salesforce, after it had announced in February that it switched to a hybrid work-from-anywhere model, disclosed in March that it canceled the lease for 325,000 sf of space in an unbuilt Tower in the Transbay area. And it put its 225,000 sf at 350 Mission St. on the sublease market. Uber and Twitter and a slew of others have all put large portions of office space on the sublease market. And since they’re all doing it, it’s hard to see a recovery of the San Francisco office market.
Airbnb will be able to eventually find a tenant, if the rent is low enough, given how lavishly these office buildings have been fixed up. If the rent is low enough, companies are going to leave their old digs when the lease terminates and move in for a big upgrade, possibly for less. The flight to quality. This will cause vacancy rates to gradually move down-market, but that takes years, given the length of typical commercial leases.
What are the names and breakdowns of financial commitments for the landlords (including REITs) with the greatest exposures to suffering the most major losses from the glut of business and residential space in the San Francisco bay area as a whole? That information would be extremely interesting to investors (such as myself!).
One of those “all the eggs in one basket” stories.
The lack of easy geo diversification has always been a major negative for all sorts of real estate investments.
That and being a voluntary hostage to the integrity/competence of local governments.
So when do they drop all the employees whose only real function is to ensure others show up at desks, manage that space, secure it, maintain and upgrade it, entertain it, feed it…account for it, lawyer it, etc. ?
Labor, Indirect Overhead, in other words…
That’s an interesting question for the people that work in facility management, blue and white collar, which should be reduced especially as businesses shed flooring, while the IT personnel has been markedly increased. If I were in facility management, I’d be seriously considering adding some IT skills to my portfolio, especially with the whole Internet of Things (IoT) technologies taking off. Synergy, and most IT types don’t have skills the other direction. [I do, but I’m several types of engineer besides all the IT types.]
Inno,
Since the pandemic started, I’ve thought that alot of layoffs will start, once the pandemic is over (at least for America, the pandemic will rage on in some other countries for upto several more years). It will also have to be after the enhanced unemployment ends for many companies. Many companies already had more employees than they needed, but firing a bunch of employees look bad and well off companies can hang on to these employees, until something like a recession hits. During a recession, companies can fire with less blowback. If you do layoffs not during recessions, many of your best employees may think the company is in trouble or that they could be next and jump ship. Also some companies, especially those pre initial public offering, may see their value drop, if they do layoffs.
So the answer is some soon, more later, but it largely depends on whether a recession is coming soon. Whether the fed and congress does a bunch more stimulus to push off a recession temporarily and whether certain companies in the sector or area “act like leaders” in starting large layoffs. Whether enough people come out of “hidey in the house” mode to push things back towards normal and other factors.
Over the next 10 years, between small businesses losing out to large businesses, automation of many types, working from home, outsourcing office jobs, switching full time office jobs to gig workers, eliminating redundancy and many other factors; quite a lot of office jobs, maybe more than half could be permanently lost.
As always, I’m not advocating for this, it’s just something that could happen.
This is another painful example of Bubble Thinking where stock prices will always grow to the sky, and possibly, we might even have positive cashflow along the way. However, speculation is speculation. More seasoned business heads would, if at all, waited to see how operating results really materialized instead of planning for a future based upon whimsical prognostications.
The world of Wall Street, with all of its hot air pumping, is a far cry from the reality on the ground in Corporate America, and the streets of the financial district in San Fran are a prime example of the dichotomy of same. Wall Street is starting to meet Reality as we converse. Couldn’t happen to a more deserving Bubble Blower.
DWY-figuratively speaking, not enough business heads have ‘rolled’ in the last 30 years to leave an honestly-‘seasoned’ cadre among the survivors…
may we all find a better day.
What we have here, folks, is a real-life example of the tried-and-true phenomenon, “Figures lie and liars figure!” Have you ever seen one of those dazzling Power Point presentations designed solely to wow the minds and wallets of Wall Street and venture capital opportunists, all of whom do a pretty darn good job of making Fred Astaire appear as a paraplegic? None of those show persons has ever been held accountable for projections and representations that turn out to be nothing more that pure fantasies.
At a certain level of corporate expenditure stupidity, you have to ask yourself if insider self-dealing isn’t involved (kickbacks).
It certainly was true for the Mattress Firm.
Since corp life is nothing if not regimented and bureaucratic, facially stupid/hopeless ideas usually have to be championed and pushed hard by high level personnel…the obvious question always being…”why?”
This should be a win-win for SF. They could change zoning, negotiate discount rates and provide free housing for the homeless and all immigrants that they provide sanctuary for. It is the right thing to do and will set a good example. Just raise taxes on those who are still working, no problem.
I know this is sarcasm but you’re unintentionally correct about 1 thing: this is good for San Francisco.
Too much success for any group anywhere breeds “don’t fix what isn’t broken” thinking that results in societal rot. Why clean up the homeless problem when everyone is getting rich – the system is working so don’t rock the boat!
Prices coming down, jobs leaving, excess people and congestion finding their way to the exits, it’s all good. It’s good like an intervention is good for an addict. It hurts for a moment but it creates the impetus to actually address the real problems.
I think this is the beginning of a much better San Francisco than we’ve seen for the last 5 years.
“Airbnb is going to create a hybrid model.
“We want to model the live-anywhere lifestyle. So by modeling the live-anywhere lifestyle, we’re going to allow more flexibility for our employees,” said CEO Brian Chesky during the earnings call (transcript via Seeking Alpha).
“We also do think that in-person collaboration is important. So we want to find some balance between modeling the live-anywhere lifestyle and allowing for in-person creative collaboration. …”
My take: So, if employees still are expected to work in corporate offices ‘X’ days a week then it postulates that most still have to live within commuting distance of said offices.
So the ‘live-anywhere’ lifestyle is a fantasy unless workers can afford a private jet or helicopter to zip back and forth to work from Tahoe or Aspen (admittedly, many of C-Suite executives could do just that).
Who knows, along with this live-anywhere-lifestyle most employees might be converted to contract workers. Then they will have a hard time getting a mortgage, so they will have to live in AirBnb’s. Not the fancy ones but the ones where you get a cot in the corner of the rec room. Kind of like the company store in the old coal mining towns.
I’d imagine, many well off companies, could create a smaller more fancy headquarters for the execs and certain employees and then have smaller offices scattered in cheaper cities. Alot of work could be outsourced (to other countries or abroad) or given to gig workers.
It’s possible that once or a few times a year, the company could have a get together and meet at a convention center.
That happened to a friend of mine. She lost her job 5 months ago and finally found a decent job with good benefits. She has to work in the office 2 days and from home 3 days per week.
Last year she bought a house in Kemah, TX and the job is in the Woodlands. That’s about an hour drive one way.
So she has a new house that she just fixed up, a ballooning housing market in the Woodlands, her sister and friends are in Kemah, and even in the old days it would have been crazy to make that kind of a housing jump until you felt good about the job.
An Uber driver in SF told me that he and several other drivers share a rental. They take turns using the rental in SF when they want to make some money. He goes back and forth from Fresno, where he’s from.
I’ve seen airline flight attendants do something similar.
Instead of AirBnB maybe they should develop micro time sharing.
Call Center IT checking in. Most companies are going to a hybrid model. The people must come into the office X days a week. They are just testing the waters to see if they can entice the people back into the pens. Don’t want to push to hard but they want to see if people will adopt a portion of onsite. Control is what it seems like. They lost all control of the workforce and some benefited and some slacked and took it tooooooo far
Obviously these office buildings and shopping centers need to convert to residential use. Might make cheap senior housing.
Stan Sexton,
There are some discussions about office-to-housing conversions in San Francisco. It’s the obvious solution – until you look at the costs. It takes a lot of money and many years. Most often, it’s financially only possible after the building was returned to lenders, and they’re selling it to a developer for cents on the original dollar. The developer would then have a much lower cost basis and could then spend the money needed to gut the building and build modern housing units.
For a mall to be redeveloped as housing, the mall gets bulldozed. The tilt-up concrete walls that malls are made out of are worthless for anything but malls. They’re planning on doing that at the Stonestown Galleria in SF. They’re planning to put something like 3,000 housing units on it, plus some “main street” type shopping and restaurants. Part of the mall stays as a grocery store, a multiplex, and some other things.
I think that technically a mall can be converted into an government building or a community center but yeah… Otherwise you have to destroy it.
In the Swamp I see churches who’s attendance has plunged to zero due to Covid converted to residential condos. Now if they can do this conversion with church property, then doing it with an office building should be a piece of cake. We even appraised one the other day.
The same scenario is playing out for several large malls in Phx Metro area.
A lot of apartments, some retail, some office. Banks, small hotels. The customers are provided to retail and employment because they live/work there as well.
Until other businesses eat your lunch by being more efficient and lower cost than the pajamas, wake at 10 and be paid SF wages while living in Tucson workplace model.
“People aren’t going to be expected to come back to the office five days, week every week. We think that is really not how most workplaces in the 21st century are going to operate,” he said.
In a world of WORK FROM HOME, with Zoom, HD Cameras, cheap studio lighting, multiple monitor setups with high speed fiber….why do we need permanent physical offices any more? If the need arises for a physical meeting, do it at the coffee shop, or rent an executive boardroom at the local Marriott for a couple hours.
At the very least, most corporate HQs can downsize to hot-desks and a couple boardrooms.
And, in the meantime; London office construction has boomed by 20%. (According to Architects’ Journal)
I call it utter madness; but then, I’m a poor man with little understanding of the ways of commerce.
There building it out like crazy here in Houston betting on the “come”….
It seems to be working…
MITurn: The Houston office rents are cheap in comparison to SF and other big cities. Plus, Houston’s energy corridors have been relocated out of downtown (for the most part) to The Woodlands (north side) and the west side of Houston.
There is still a lot of empty office space (being built and old) though. Some new stuff is committed when finally built. I mentioned the numbers in a previous article by Wolf.
Sounds like a good Idea. I used to meet customers in the morning at McDonalds to close deals. I liked the cost of my rent.
From Facebook to AirBnb, almost all these Internet-connected companies didn’t exist 20 years. Brin and Page’s Google was a pre-2000 business but I have read that they were ready to bail out for chump change, a few million dollars, around 1996. What happens to many of these companies if it turns out that they falsified the value of their online ads? It is all a house of cards.
Facebook makes house of cards apear like a tangible investment.
There is no “flight to quality” where 650 Townsend is concerned. Is always a building that nobody wants to occupy, and only leases during hyperinflated markets.
Hey, don’t diss our architecture. This building is San Francisco cool! Built by Zynga as it HQ, sold a couple of years ago.
Well it’s a good thing individuals aren’t hoarding 2nd homes or even taking out multiple mortgages to rent the property out.
After all, there’s no way a historic shortage of houses could all of a sudden turn into a glut, could it?
Coming to a neighborhood near you this fall?
“After all, there’s no way a historic shortage of houses could all of a sudden turn into a glut, could it?”
That’s a topic for a whole different discussion. But I’m sure Wolf’s reporting will be cutting edge as real estate lurches towards a big correction– it is baked in the cake and almost ready to stick a fork in it.
I wish no Schadenfreude on clueless folks that got all hot and bothered with FOMO and are diving head first in housing market, but I see a lot of anguish and worry coming eventually.
As usual and always, it is the naive little sheep that get sheared in bubble market corrections.
Truth is, Wall Street and elites always have the monster luxury yachts, while the plebes’ yachts are little dinghys with big holes in them.
How Wil this play out when the master lease expires? I may be able to sublet from Airbnb, for 5 years (time left in their lease) at a great discount from landlord asking rent. When that expires, what if i want to renew with the landlord, where will the square foot rent be? It may be higher, substantially from the current agreement. Also, what happens if Airbnb goes bust in the mean time? Time to get a great real estate lawyer!
Some members of Congress slept in their offices while in Washington, D.C. They may have legal residences in their constituencies.
For a year there was a shift towards having an office in a residence as people fled office buildings with elevators.
Missouri state workers returned to their offices Monday.
Too bad we can’t covert Class A office space to something useful, like a saw mill or chip foundry. The invisible hand ain’t doing its job in efficiently allocating resources…
I’m glad I was such a visionary running my consulting business for 25 years from my kitchen table, using the library for printing and wifi, meeting clients in their office or a nearby coffee shop, starting my business with only 100 business cards and a typewriter for invoices.
Some 10 years ago, while still in the days of the ‘original signature’ limiting factor, after open heart surgery and its resulting months of denial about what to do with the cute little office I owned and the 3.5 employees who needed me to bring in business and perhaps from the malnourished perception resulting from a new diet of never eating anything which once had a ‘face’ (there is a cookbook!), I came to know an ultimate truth: everybody, and I do literally mean everybody, knows where the closest McDonald’s is located. And at the right price it was simply the most wonderful meeting place one can imagine for Chp7 bankruptcy work.
You go truly lean in the bankruptcy world and lots of things become very clear concerning what the future entails. And, oh, what a volume wave 2022 brings to ride! The only question will be whether to plow ahead or wait for the inevitable ‘student loan’ fix to the existing law.
Today, even the ‘original signature’ has a technological fix. There is software for everything and I’m 6X faster handling 3X the volume which almost gives me enough time to read through the ‘Chicken Little’ WS comments section. Almost. I have to set time limits so I have time to step outside for fresh air and walk around a bit.
So, in a way, I kind of miss the old days of a least one face to face meeting rather than a FaceTime image enlarged upon a large screen in which, I swear, I can see the pours in their faces as I take the worry out of their voices. So here’s to bad coffee, free WiFi, the odor of microwave bacon and the true pain of your clothes hamper smelling like old French Fries the next morning. Seems so 2010, doesn’t it?
Perhaps this would explain why Google came out with their return to work mandate then backtrack again. All those expensive commercial real estate have to be use somehow one way or another. There’s definitely a lot of hot air in the commercial RE market, especially worrisome consider the hidden danger in CMBS. There’s still a lot of hype up selling from insiders of the quick turnaround in Commercial RE. On the flip side to residential RE. Got this newsletter from a RE agent today, too good not to share it with the peeps here. There’s some real gem within and for laughs and giggles, here are some excerpts from it. Wonder if we are near the top to do more last hurray to comfort the lemmings with everything is going to be ok pillow talk.
“NO CRASH COMING: HOUSING DATA ILLUSTRATES THAT THERE IS NOT
A HOUSING CRASH ON THE HORIZON.”
“Once again, housing is soaring upward with seemingly no end in sight. Buyers are tripping over each other, willing to pay
tens of thousands of dollars above the asking price. Throw in the news of rising inflation and the potential of drastically
higher mortgage rates, the madness must come to a screeching halt soon, right? Even though so many are anticipating
and reporting that a housing crash is eminent, it simply is not going to occur, not now, not in the next 6-months, and not
in the foreseeable future.
The Great Recession was triggered by the housing market where anyone could purchase a home regardless of their
true qualifications. Zero down payment loans, negative ARM’s, cash out refinancing, subprime lending, and fudged loan
documents all contributed to the astonishing rise in values that inflated the housing bubble that ultimately collapsed in
2007. The housing market crashed, and home values plunged.
The Bottom Line: The housing market is NOT going to crash. The inventory is low, demand is high, market time is at all time
lows, mortgage rates are at record low levels, buyers must qualify for mortgages, subprime and zero-down loans are
not fueling housing, and homeowners have plenty of equity.”
How do you rebuttal these reasoning? Corp get free cash if they get into trouble. This time seems different.
Haaa! Whenever someone is trying to convince you of something this badly, you know the opposite is true.
This argument is fascinating to me: “no more bad loans therefore no bubble”.
How could one not fathom that there could be more than one source if unsustainable demand?
Eventually all these companies that only survive from investor cash destruction will realize that remote work is not only efficient but can be extended one step further.
Most airbnb employees that now work from home can be replaced by people that work from home… from somewhere cheaper, like the Philippines, with no benefits.
It’s not like high tech cares about ethics.
Why not? Isn’t that the plan?
Isn’t that the logical extension of the process?
And the rust belt process will become the tech belt process. With the same results.