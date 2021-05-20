Fed Drains $351 Billion in Liquidity from Market via Reverse Repos, as Banking System Creaks under Mountain of Reserves

This is the first time I’ve seen Wall Street banks clamor for the Fed to back off QE. The Fed is struggling to keep the liquidity it created from going haywire.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
In the fall of 2019, when the repo market blew out, the Fed stepped in and bought Treasury securities and MBS and handed out cash via repurchase agreements. When these repos matured, the Fed got its money back, and the counterparties got their securities back. The Fed also did this during the market rout in March 2020. But by July 2020, the last repos matured and were unwound.
Now the Fed is doing the opposite, with “reverse repos.” Repos are assets on the Fed’s balance sheet. Reverse repos are liabilities. With these reverse repos, the Fed is now massively selling Treasury securities to counterparties and taking their cash, thereby draining liquidity from the market – the opposite effect of QE.
This morning, the Fed sold $351 billion in Treasury securities via overnight reverse repos to 48 counter parties, thereby blowing past the brief spike at the end of March 2020, and more than replacing yesterday’s $294 billion in Treasury securities that it has sold via reverse repos to 43 counterparties and that matured and unwound this morning.
These reverse repos are a sign that the banking system is struggling to deal with the liquidity that the Fed has been injecting via its QE. And that’s in part why there is now some clamoring on Wall Street for the Fed to taper its QE purchases because the banking system is now drowning in liquidity that banks have as reserves on their balance sheet. By buying Treasuries in the repo market, the banks lower their reserves and increase their Treasury holdings.
So with one hand, as part of QE, the Fed is buying $120 billion a month in Treasury securities and MBS. With the other hand, the Fed took back $351 billion via overnight reverse repos, undoing nearly three months of QE.
It’s the kind of crazy situation that you run into when you push something to the extreme, as the Fed has done with its asset purchases, and you get all kinds of side effects.
The Fed addressed these reverse repos and the mountain of reserves during the last FOMC meeting, and released a summary of the discussions in its minutes yesterday.
Reserves are cash that the banks deposit at the Federal Reserve and that the Fed owes the banks. They’re a liability on the Fed’s balance sheet. The Fed pays interest (currently 0.1%) on these reserves. The reserves on deposit at the Fed have now spiked to $3.92 trillion:
In the FOMC meeting minutes released yesterday, the Fed addressed the ballooning balances of reserves and the huge demand for short-term Treasury securities, which the Fed is helping to provide via reverse repos.
The Fed also said in the minutes that “a modest amount of trading” in the overnight reverse repo market “occurred at negative rates.” In other words, these participants are borrowing money at negative rates from counterparties that take Treasury securities as collateral. That’s how strong the demand is for Treasury securities in that end of the market.
The Fed said that this phenomenon of reverse repos trading at negative rates “appeared to largely reflect technical factors.”
And the Fed announced in the minutes that it would “adjust” – likely raise – the rate it pays on reserves, likely at the next meeting (“more than half” of the survey respondents expected it, it said).
It added that reverse repos on its balance sheet will likely grow further. In the words of the minutes:
“The SOMA manager noted that downward pressure on overnight rates in coming months could result in conditions that warrant consideration of a modest adjustment to administered rates and could ultimately lead to a greater share of Federal Reserve balance sheet expansion being channeled into ON RRP [overnight reverse repurchase agreement] and other Federal Reserve liabilities.”
Banks have shed reserves via reverse repos previously in the era of large reserves, but that happened at the end of the quarter, and particularly at the end of the year. The issue diminished after the Fed started reducing its assets during Quantitative Tightening in 2018 and 2019. But the spike we’re seeing now is happening in the middle of the quarter:
This is the first time that I have seen Wall Street banks clamoring for the Fed to back off QE as the banking system is creaking and straining under the huge pile of reserves. And apparently, from the response disclosed in the minutes, the Fed is figuring out that you can push QE only so far before something big is going to go haywire with unforeseen consequences.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Too complicated for the regular HODLRs and “investors”. So …. S&P 5000?
The banks are probably short the market right now.
It still cracks me up that it is the same word for the drug in Brave New World (SOMA)
Proof we are in a vast virtual reality game.
For all the talk of billions, “the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will demand that companies report and and all cryptocurrency transfers of over $10,000, the body said in a statement on Thursday.” Why not a $1,000 threshold, IRS? Did Hunter Biden or the Big Guy report the millions they got from Communist Chinese businessmen? And how does Obama afford a $13 million mansion on Martha’s Vineyard and the Magnum, P.I mansion in Oahau (worth over $25 million after massive renovations)? It is not monkey business, it is outright criminality by those at the top of the pyramid.
Pls show the proof of these large payoffs u reference
LOL
Thanks for all you do, Wolf!
The dictum “Physician heal thyself” works only until surgery is required. I suppose suicide is one way to stop a cancer from spreading. Wild stuff.
My greatest amazement is your ability to describe madness in rational terms. Nice job, as usual.
So many questions… Can someone explain for my ape smoothbrain why the Fed wants to sell these overnight(?) securities and the banks want to buy them? I don’t understand the motivations here.
If you short treasuries you need treasuries to replace the ones you shorted, not cash. The market is short treasuries and clients need to close out those positions with like securities. The fed has all the inventory.
Banks are sitting on too much cash (reserves). Nearly $4 trillion. The repo market allows them change their reserves into Treasuries. There are other entities too clamoring for Treasuries, including Treasury short sellers that have to find Treasuries to close their positions. And the Fed is providing them.
So the Fed is protecting short sellers from losses????
No. Short sellers are going to make or lose whatever the market will do to them.
Could you cover Michael Burry’s recent positions? He has a huge short on Tesla which was well covered in the press, but also has large short positions on the treasury market, that seems related to this whole mess going on right now. Any clarification there would be very much appreciated!
If the banks believed in inflation they shouldn’t have bought treasuries.
The banks invest in deflation.
Can the banks allocate A tiny portion of that reserve to buying bitcoin? Actually, it doesn’t have to be bitcoin. It could be any cryptocurrency.
It would be the amplification of earnings.
🤪
Wolf,
Please forgive my ignorance here, but in your article you describe the range of interest that the Fed is currently paying for reverse repo are 0.1% (anually?) to slightly negative.
Each individual bank must be sitting on 100s of millions to 10s of billions in reserves. If the Fed is offering positive 0.1% to somewhat negative yields in the repo market what is the banks incentive to participate?
How does the repo rate compare to current LIBOR rates, or do I misunderstand how the two are related?
Why do the banks just not loan more to reduce their reserves?
CTCarver,
I’ll just address a couple of your points (I need to go to bed, I’ve got an early interview with Saxo Bank in Denmark tomorrow, I mean today, early).
The rate that the Fed pays the banks on reserves is fixed, currently at 0.1%, but it will likely be raised.
The reverse repos trading in the repo market at negative rates is a market function. That’s a very different thing. They might trade at a positive rate today and at a negative rate a few hours later.
Wolf, pardon my ignorance as I don’t have finance/banking background, but why is excessive liquidity bad for banks? I understand the other way around, when there is not enough liquidity around.
You mentioned that there is a strong demand for short-term Treasury securities, so is it that these securities can perform a function that reserves cannot?
thank you.
Toronto: deposits are a liability to banks because they have to pay interest on them. They only make money if they can turn around and loan enough that money at rates that are higher than what they are paying.
That makes sense, thanks.
why don’t the banks keep their money at their own account or vault. Is it true that new Basel III rules will allow banks to collateralize gold in a repo action at 100% market value? Sounds interesting for gold bugs but I am having trouble to compile all isues. Thank for the article Wolf!
Even the junkies are saying no to the dealer, how interesting. Too bad no ordinary folks get to say this about their own personal finance, especially so with inflation knocking at the door.
“These reverse repos are a sign that the banking system is struggling to deal with the liquidity that the Fed has been injecting via its QE”
Experts agree, free money isn’t all that.
Is the 120 billion/month QE on autopilot, that it has to be corrected by reverse repos, or is there a maturity mismatch to it?
Maximus Minimus,
The Fed has boxed itself into a corner by swearing up and down over and over again that it would give lots of advance notice before it tapers its QE. So now it cannot just ignore what it had said for months, and end QE. So it keeps buying bonds as per its announced QE regimen and then cleans up with reverse repos.
Seems like this would be a negative consequence of leverage up the wazoo. Need assets as collateral to borrow the money to hedge the out of the money positions.
TBTF might not have the same political backing a second or third time around. Scapegoats are politically useful to keep around.
Isn’t repo and reverse repo overnight daily? Is that because return on other asset worse than overnight repo?
Is the bank problem of excess liquidity corrected if they start lending the money out?
Like others here, I don’t understand the concept of why excess liquidity for a bank is a problem.
Thanks for all your efforts here Wolf!
My understanding is that the government “forces” banks to take piles of cash in exchange for T-notes. This puts money into circulation and the banks are suppose to lend it out to create more wealth by starting businesses, allowing businesses easy credit lines. example just went golfing and all of the buildings are freshly painted and all carts were brand spanking new. After a year of not golfing where did all the money come from. Cheap bank LOANS. So the banks have all this cash but don’t want to lend it out because they do have some standards.
Banks cannot lend reserves. Reserves can oy be created/destroyed by the central bank (FED). The difference is easy to see by looking at the double entry accounting:
Bank makes new loan: Increase in loan = Increase in deposits (the loan is a deposit on the other side). No effect on reserves.
Fed creates money: Increase in money supply via asset purchase = increase in bank reserves
Now think if how hilarious it is that the fed pays interest on reserves….
Search “Repeat After Me: Banks Cannot And
Do Not “Lend Out” Reserves” if you are interested in how the banks’ balance sheets play together with the Fed’s balance sheet and how reserves work.
I might add that the PDF I suggested searching for was written in 2013 and talking about the unwinding of QE that was assumed to be imminent 🤣
Oh how much crazier thr world has become since those simple days with a tiny Fed balance sheet
That’s an urban myth that was disproven long ago.
Banks can create reserves. Believe it or not. They can create “money” out of thin air. If they couldn’t, there would be no point in having them in the first place and you could have the economy just run by the Fed.
The ship is leaking from the front hole. Let’s not plug it. Let’s create hole in the back so the water can get out THAT way.
Yep…that’s exactly right! 100%
ZR – That was a very funny 3 Stooges segment you just described – That’s the feeling I get about these repos.
Good analysis by Wolf that the $3.92T the Fed has by it’s member banks as a “liability” is interesting, and supports what many say is that the Fed has it’s foot floor-boarded on the gas pedal to grow the economy to get this money loaned out.
When I worked at the Fed the member banks had to have around 10% of it’s assets deposited on the Fed books to retain being a member, and the more the member had was a sign of good standing.
However I see there is a push to get those reserves pushed out as loans, which I have heard varying stories of getting small business loans, and companies having to seek out alternative financing because of tighter lending practices – which is a growing concern to me as they circumvent traditional banks and rules.
Yeah, so what was your point again?
I can see excess liquidity causing a problem when you are paying high interest on deposits, because it forces banks to go out and loan money to marginal lenders. But the banks have been paying peanuts since like FOREVER.
Maybe the market does not have enough Treasury securities to grease it.
@Wolf: fantastic chart and commentary, but you neglected to draw a green line between “Quarter End” and “March 31, 2020” !
Yes, that was a quarter-end, buy it was also Covid panic when the Treasury market ran into trouble and the Fed bought something like $500 billion in Treasuries a week. The second half of March was in a category of its own. So I put a date on it so you can see, but I didn’t want it get lumped in with the regular end of quarter dates.
IRX fell off the cliff today
I was thinking for a moment that this was a typo, that you meant to say the IRS fell off a cliff. Now that would be hilarious.
I guess it’s why fed begs gov to start blowing cash asap on white elephants instead.
Thanks Wolf, sounds like it’s technical tapering, with the demand of treasuries instead of cash.
We are going to have real inflation and low interest rates — financial repression is coming. The Fed is nationalizing repo (setting price) and will soon do the same for the treasury market.
The yield curve will flatten, gold will moon, and zombie companies (facing lower liquidity) will finally be allowed to collapse.
Wolf, is this normal to ever see them borrow money at negative rates? Read 3x times to try to comprehend-
“a modest amount of trading” in the overnight reverse repo market “occurred at negative rates.” In other words, these participants are borrowing money at negative rates from counterparties that take Treasury securities as collateral
Not normal at all, or else it wouldn’t have shown up in the minutes. There is some extraordinary stuff happening here.
one follow-up.. do we know who the participants or counterparties are? Thanks for also confirming the very odd note in their notes. Why isn’t this getting more press? Basically this would amount to some entities actually dipping into NIRP, right?
Nathan Dumbrowski,
We (meaning me and the public) don’t know who the counterparties are. They’re not disclosed.
“That’s how strong the demand is for Treasury securities in that end of the market.”
Very interesting but, I’m not clear about the reasons for this financial contortionism:
Why would the lender in a reverse-repo would pay (negative interest) to temporarily hold Treasury securities?
How would temporary holding Treasury securities satisfy a demand for them. Wouldn’t the securities have to be returned to the borrower in a day or week?
If you’ve been reading Larry Summers in FT who still holds a big stick. He is a globalist insider. He is saying the FED has got it all wrong. This is major insider warfare.
I think the answer is “look out below”. It appears that the visitors to this site have an interest in finance. The markets, the economy, etc. Now some, like me, might draw the wrong conclusions about what is happening, however, if nobody can figure it out- look out.
1) O/N NR is a good start.
2) The DOW leg 4 was Mar 2020 low. // Leg 5 was May 10 2021 high.
3) The first small wave 1 down was completed.
4) The counter trend up, wave 2, was probably completed.
5) The the O/N NR will get worse.
6) It’s contagious.
What is O/N NR ?
I would say Overnight Negative Rates. It peaked my interest when I read it. I wondered, exactly what is a “Modest Amount of Trading” to the Fed. I think ME is right, it will get worse because it is contagious.
Overnight reverse repo.
The fed is like a pilot in a 1943 wildcat fighter attempting to land at night without lights on a small independence class carrier in a typhoon on his 10th flight.
Sure everything will go just fine……
Actually I was thinking that this is the new warzone. We can’t as grown up nations fight a real war. So this one is going to be a financial war and America is bringing out the big guns. The D-Day, the Little Boy and the Fat Man, the moon shot. The US of A is going to spend us into the 21st Century and let the real roaring 20s be a change. The Great Leap forward to propel us beyond all the others
Hey, fred, you sound like you play WITPAE or something…
Operational losses you coldly expect to notch up when loading up your inexperienced crews and sending them out on your second-rate ships in your reserve task force in difficult weather to try to stem an enemy move you were not prepared for.
The effects of doing this should not be unknown or unknowable. To ask the “stupid” question, what’s so bad about this?
Yes, it’s extraordinary, but so what? What’s going to happen?
IF there are market participants who are short bonds (expecting rates to rise), THEN they need treasuries to borrow from someone so they can sell them today, buy them back at a lower price tomorrow and pocket the difference.
The excess reserves has the effect of increasing interest expense at the banks and if the reserves are simply sitting there expenses are going up without a commensurate increase in revenue then net profit falls.
It seems that I’m missing the bigger picture here of why this is bad? It must be linked to the interest/inflation rates?
“[P]articipants are borrowing money at negative rates from counterparties that take Treasury securities as collateral.”
Don’t you mean banks are “lending” money at negative rates.
Everyone wants to borrow at negative rates.
The banks severely need the Treasury securities to mop up their reserves.
To get the Treasuries, banks are willing to lend to the Fed at negative rates.
“And the Fed announced in the minutes that it would … likely raise the rate it pays on reserves.”
The first spike of excess federal reserves came in 2008 after the Fed got emergency authorization to pay interest on reserves. Good article on SF Fed about it: “Why did the Federal Reserve start paying interest on reserve balances held on deposit at the Fed?…”
(https://www.frbsf.org/education/…)
September 2008: … Fed lending from the discount window, and its newly created liquidity facilities, spiked … causing excess reserves in the hundreds of billions of dollars range, for the first time far exceeding depositories’ required reserves.
After spending most of my morning coffee energy trying to learn about this, it seems the function of paying interest on federal reserves is to keep banks from lending those excess (non-required) reserves on the overnight federal funds repo market, which would lower the rate below FOMC target rate “since depository institutions have little incentive to lend in the overnight interbank federal funds market at rates below the interest rate on excess reserves.”
So the Fed decides to pay more premium to hang onto it’s balance sheet liability (excess reserves it owes the banks). I assume that the extra money required is created by a few clicks of mouse and keyboard.
The goal seems to be to keep the FOMC target rate from crashing into negative territory. Hopefully, the boy can keep his finger in the dike until some adults find him and fix the hole.
It’s a twisted world when the farmer arrives carrying a bucket of slop and the pigs cry out “no more! no more!”
Or the farmer saying no more bacon. No more bacon! We have the fridge, freezer and ice chest full
Meaning you can give the banks literally $4T but if there are no loans to give out they can’t use the money effectively. Too much glut in the banking industries gloablly
If there isn’t a religion that considers that heaven we need invent one.
Interesting times indeed. If the Fed admits there is an inflation problem, then the burden is on them to fix it. However, the problem is the Fed propping up the economy on inflation, so if they stop propping up the economy then it all comes falling down. And inflation certainly is here, with the Fed dismissing it, like everything else.
Most confusing financial rabbit in a hat exchange I have ever tried to unsuccessfully understand.
Felt like Fed = dog, Banks = tail. Fed wagging.
Result for Joe Bag-O-Donuts and stock/bond markets? No clue. I will read this article 10X.
It looks to me like the FED doesn’t want to hold the Treasuries. Are thy seen as to big a risk to hold? It has some logic.
You’re missing the elephant in the room.
Or rather, the herd of elephants.
Banks could as well use the reserves to give credit to everyone and their one-eyed brother-in-law. But they don’t. Why ?
It’s called “Rehypothecation”.
Treasuries are lent out ten times and more in the private Repo market (hint: banks, hedge funds and other financial entities also use repo’s among themselves to get liquidity) and in the end noone knows who owns them. Sort of awkward when it unwinds. Banks urgently need treasuries as collateral to keep the whole thing from blowing up badly. That’s why they throw the reserves they got via QE right back at the Fed.
One could also call it a scam.
We are now stuck in some parallel universe where everything is upside down:
– You get paid for borrowing and get charged a fee for saving
– “Risk-free” assets are guaranteed losers, risky assets are backstopped
– Sitting on your ass pays more than working (for some at least)
– The best performing “assets” and hailed “store of value” are crypto backed by absolutely nothing.
You cannot make this sh!t up