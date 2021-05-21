Buyers’ Strike? Amid Crazy Spiking Prices, Home Sales Sag for 3rd Month, Pent-Up Sellers Get Ready, New Listings & Inventories Rise

This may be the most distorted and perverse housing market ever.
This is a world of unprecedented Fed intervention, government stimulus, inflation that has turned red-hot this year amid a weird phenomenon of companies complaining about a labor shortage, while nearly 10 million people are deemed “unemployed” and 16 million people are claiming some sort of unemployment insurance. As 2.1 million mortgages are still in forbearance programs, investors have flooded the housing market, including individual buyers grabbing a second home in crazy bidding wars.
But sales have sagged for the third month in a row, while new listings and supply have started to rise from very low levels, and a lot more is coming on the market this year.
Sales of existing homes – single-family houses, condos, and co-ops – dropped by 2.7% in April from March, after the 3.7% drop in March, and the 6.3% drop in February, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.85 million homes, the lowest since July 2020, according to the National Association of Realtors today. Compared to April 2019, sales were up 11.8%, having now largely unwound the huge spike that started last summer (historic data via YCharts):
Investors are buying.
All-cash sales, usually a sign of investor activity, accounted for 25% of all transactions in April, up from 15% in April 2020. Individual investors and second-home buyers accounted for 17% of total home sales, up from 10% in April 2020.
Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan pointed at the role of these investors in distorting the housing market, and named that as one of the reasons for “talking sooner rather than later” about tapering QE.
“Increasingly over the last 6-8 weeks, I’m hearing more and more widespread reports of private investors entering the single-family housing market, competing with families, often making bids above the asking price and requesting that the house remain furnished,” Kaplan said.
“So, we’re in a position where families are being crowded out, or squeezed out, of being able to buy the first home,” he said. “This is an example of an excess, maybe an unintended consequence, a side effect of these extraordinary [monetary policy] actions.”
Buyers’ strike by non-investors in the works? While individual homebuyers are still battling it out with investors in silly and costly bidding wars offering crazy amounts over asking price, there are anecdotal indications that more and more buyers are now staying away from this zoo because they’re exhausted or have reached the end of their financial capabilities or don’t want to end up buying at the most insane peak of the market. For buyers, this is a terrible time to buy a home. And that is becoming increasingly obvious.
For sellers, however, this is absolutely the best time to sell a home.
And sellers are getting ready, more inventory coming.
Inventory of homes listed for sale rose for the third month in a row, to 1.16 million homes, still historically low, but the highest since November. And supply rose to 2.4 months at the current rate of sales, the highest since October (data via YCharts):
New listings of homes for sale are rising from the Pandemic-related drop. According to the realtor.com residential listings database, new listings in April rose 10.9% from March, after jumping by 19% in March from February, and were up 33% from the Pandemic low in April 2020. Despite the rise, new listings remain far below the seasonally normal levels (Aprils connected by green line):
Pent-up sellers. A lot more inventory is coming on the market this year: 10% of homeowners plan to sell their home over the next 12 months, which is 25% higher than the typical share of homes that come to market in a typical year, according to the NAR and Harris Poll in an earlier report, citing their survey of potential home sellers across the US.
Of these potential home sellers, 56% plan to list their home over the next 6 months. And 76% have taken steps to start listing their home.
When vacant homes come on the market, such as the homes that homeowners didn’t sell last year when they bought a new home (the infamous “second home”), it adds supply without adding demand because those homeowners are already living in their new home and don’t need to buy another one.
Buying a home without selling the now vacant home has contributed to the inventory shortage. When these left-behind vacant homes come on the market, it unwinds that shortage. This is the process of shadow inventory becoming real inventory.
Crazy-spiking prices.
The median price for existing homes spiked by 19.1% year-over-year to $341,600, which is up 48% from five years ago in April 2016.
For single-family houses, the median price spiked by 20.3% year-over-year to $347,400. For condos, the median price jumped by 12.6% year-over-year to $300,000 (data via YCharts):
The winner in these crazy bidding wars isn’t the buyer. It’s the seller… THE WOLF STREET REPORT: It’s a Perfect Time to Sell a Home (to FOMO-Driven Buyers)
Speaking for San Diego County, I can tell you that inventory is still very low and homes are selling with multiple offers including all cash offers and very often well over asking price.
You beat me to it. San Diego is seeing no such decline. Prices continue to rise, sales volume is pitiful due to miserable lack of supply. Combine this with out of control policies in the city allowing houses to become apartments, which is bringing developers in like crazy. No end in sight here.
“allowing houses to become apartments, which is bringing developers in like crazy.”
Could you explain this? Are single family lots being rezoned for fourplexes?
If you live east of 5, you are not in San Diego.
We bought our house in San Diego back in 2015 and I told my pregnant wife at the time, “we’re buying at the peak!” Shows what I know. I wouldn’t want to be in this market again for my primary residence.
Inventory has been going low for years and this increase seems more like regular fluctuation with the usual selling season. I think this is just confirmation bias and don’t think you can read too much into it.
If house prices are very clearly at a peak, and the pandemic eviction moratoriums and mortgage forbearances are coming to an end why are investors buying up homes to rent?
Many of them — the second home buyers for sure — aren’t going to rent them out. That’s not part of their plan at all.
Then what is their plan?
If a plan exists (like Iraq War 2.0?).
That DC is never, ever forced to move away from ZIRP?
Owning a vacant home is only a good investment if home prices rise by a lot all the time, because those price increases have to cover interest, taxes, insurance, and maintenance. Once prices are flat, that investment becomes a pure expense.
Buying rental property is a completely different activity. And people can actually live in it.
I talked to a real estate agent who just bought two houses because she doesnt trust the stock market due to how expensive it is and wants to have her money in assets due to inflation.
I think that investors have heard the term inflation and thought that housing prices would go up in an inflationary environment. But if inflation goes higher, interest rates go up and payments go up and that socks housing prices down.
These amateur investors think they are brilliant, but will be hit with alot of bad news because they are putting alot of cash in these deals and that means they cant just bail and hand the keys to the bank.
Nobody knows the peak price. FOMO buying may lead to a temporary plateau but inflation and fully reopen can add more fuel.
Tell the stock market that it is ATH and must crash… Keep telling it the pop is coming
Doesn’t make it so. The fed and all the powers are driving us one direction.
I don’t know 300 million people, but I do know that everyone I know who wants a house has a house now. Everyone bought in once they could get sub-3% mortgages and now they’re nesting.
You must not live in a high cost of living area. The large majority of people that I know under age 45 are still hoping and dreaming of a chance to someday own a house.
In the areas I own rentals in, most of the remaining inventory are homes with incurable defects … busy streets, airplanes overhead, adjacent to apartments, …. Any normal home is instantly hit with multiple offers. Realtors are knocking on doors. Sales at 10% over the ask happen fairly often. You call that slow?
Housing market rallies have price spurts followed by short periods of consolidation before another price spurt.
When buying in this type of market, you have to be careful. Only buy a quality location even if you have to overpay in a bidding war. Pass on everything else.
“Sales at 10% over the ask happen fairly often.”
Is the assumption that another SFR or apartment will never be built? Another suburb? Local jobs never lost? Relocated to lower cost metro.
The endless upward ratchet mindset of RE investors (at mad prices) always amazes me.
Current housing mania is peak lunacy, for sure.
But this frenzy has been going on for many months so it has consequently seeped into our national consciousness as a ‘new normal’– with the real estate industry as a cheerleader egging prospective buyers on despite moonshot pricing, bidding wars, and insane waiving of contingencies (your get out of jail card in case there is a deal-breaker lurking unseen when you are under contract).
Wolf’s article’s premise– that this frozen-up inventory problem is starting to thaw out and more sellers are getting ready to sell– jives with my gut feeling that this is an inflection point and more supply will lead to prices cooling off.
No, I simply don’t see a housing market crash this year. But slowly, almost imperceptibly at first, this red hot market is facing headwinds.
It is about time for some common sense to show up.
SocalJim is still drinking too much of that Lawrence Yun cool aid. I wouldn’t do anything in this post. If anything I would do just the opposite of what is recommended.
1. Don’t buy now period.
2. Don’t even try to buy in a quality location right now.
3. Don’t get into a bidding war.
4. If you have to buy , then look for a fixer upper in a good location.
5. If you have to buy and you can;t find a fixer upper in good neighborhood then look for a renovated property in a marginal neighborhood.
We’re doing a lot of VA appraisals that fit into category ‘5’ above and the prices are coming in at reasonable levels.
In my opinion, if you can’t find a way to swing a quality location, then don’t buy at all.
Nothing worse than buying a dog at a high price.
SocalJim. You didn’t read my response. I said ” look for a renovated property in a marginal neighborhood. There are good deals here in neighborhoods that are undergoing demographic change. The houses are not “dogs”. They have been renovated by investors and are in pristine condition. And they are not overpriced and are affordable. That’s why Vets are buying them. So you are wrong on everything. That’s what’s going on here.
This is why I never listen to Realtors. You realtors are all drunk peddling your own misinformation.
I stopped looking recently. I couldn’t even get in to see a house so I told my realtor that I was on a buyers strike. She said “but the interest rates are so low”. Yeah but the houses are too high so what’s the point? Now out of my range.
The market you comment on is in SoCal. The majority of the nation is not seeing that craziness.
Rule 4: See Rule 1.
Rule 5: See Rule 4.
I think you are taking the George Constanza approach to SocalJim’s advice there and I like it.
“In the areas I own rentals in, most of the remaining inventory are homes with incurable defects …”
Of course that is true– this is a wild market which some dodgy sellers are using to good advantage to finally offload their crummy properties at premium prices.
Their thought process is that there are enough FOMO desperate buyers that will take a chance at their run-down, decrepit and old, or otherwise risky properties. They are often sold AS-IS, and couched in lovely terms like: ‘project for a handyman’, ‘needs a little TLC’, ‘imagine adding your personal touch’, etc.
Some properties are unabashedly offered though lying in flood zones, others are next to cell towers, high tension lines, parking lots, busy highways, or rail lines. Nothing new there– except for the jaw-dropping asking prices.
I remember the frenzy in California in 1990. Sky is the limit. Shortage of homes for sale. Yada yada….
I know, “It’s Different This Time”.
I really hope those investors lose all their fortune! They are deserve this punishment for their animal spirit. Every home they buy makes someone’s life more miserable. Can’t wait for Biden to tax the hell out of them.
The investors may be the rabbit, but Powell is the carrot. He and his coterie of sycophants should be tried for treason and get the electric chair.
Agreed!
Why is the Fed buying mortgage paper, essentially lending to home buyers below inflation?
Everyone wants some of that money…
and the area where I live, people who wish to sell are pulling their homes off the market because the replacement costs of their homes just went up by about 35% due to lumber, copper, and labor costs.
Nice job federal reserve!!!!
Amen to that. In fact I cross my fingers every night hoping that will happen, sadly my prayer has not been answered yet.
I know people who were planning to trade up, but put that on hold. If you sell your home, you may not be able to get back in without bleeding money in a bidding war. That is causing the market to freeze.
The warning signs of a tight market have been out there for a long time. For years, less than 5 months of inventory was available. But, many ignored that warning sign with a myraid of excuses.
I know of someone who gleefully sold to the FOMO crowd in the Seattle area. Now he is being outbid on the houses he want. Mostly cash buyers. Having a hard time getting back on the Merry-go-round, meanwhile prices are increasing.
How many people are getting suckered into a less than desirable house because “interest rates are so low”. They might be stuck in that house for a long long time if (when) interest rates rise
If you’re sitting and waiting for the prices to come down, I may have some bad news for you. This will keep going up at least for a few more years. Then it would slightly dip, or remain leveled. In the long run, those prices will only go up.
As a first time single family home buyer, I do not regret bidding 10% above asking price, four listings in a row, until I finally “won” a house.
Biden and the Fed has made sure cash is trash. So you can sit on it and watch it burn, or you can buy your house, before that train has completely left the station.
Yeah, and what do you think is going to happen when the Boomer population starts leaving their houses and moving to condos or senior housing?
We’re near the peak.
We live in a 55+ home area with hundreds of homes here. What you say is going on around here. This neighborhood was built 22 years ago and the initial gang of old people are moving to apartments, assisted living facilities, or dropping like flies on a hot day. There are three of these neighborhoods near us (5 mile radius), each with several hundred homes. Lots of movement, but no bidding wars.
I’ll just add to my comment that sales are down because there’s literally nothing left to sell lol Not because the market is cooling
Hey whatever you tell yourself to make you sleep better at night. There’s a certain comfort to lying to yourself and validate your own decision with flawed logic. One thing I will tell you though, you sure did fail your history lesson, when has the stock or housing market ever not suffer a painful crash or correction after hitting a peak? Sure many years later the trend line is up but so is inflation.
Remember that if there’s not much to sell, sales volume will be down. Here on the Monterey Peninsula, trying to buy is very much still a blood sport.
BUY NOW OR BE PRICED OUT FOREVER!!!!! RATS WILL NEVER BE THIS LOW AGAIN!!!!! THERE’S HISTORICALLY LOW INVENTIRY SO YOU BETTER BIY NOW!!!!! [CUE ROCKET MORTGAGE AD]. DON’T MISS YOUR CHANCE!!!!!
ROCKET MORTGAGE???
Sounds like Dietek, the crooked subprime lender in 2007.
No strike apparently, saw this gem of an article today thought you guys might enjoy. Nothing to see, new normal here…
“Buyers get the home but offer $300,000 over asking price to do it in red-hot Texas real estate market
DALLAS — These are hard times to be a homebuyer in North Texas, even for those putting in competitive bids.
Real estate broker Joe Atkins of Joe Atkins Realty said he has seen plenty of cases where it is extraordinarily hard to be selected as the winning bid.
“You’ve probably got a 10% chance. I have made plenty of offers for clients this year and gone $50,000 or $100,000 over list…and lost,” he said.
Those $50,000 or $100,000 bids over what the seller is asking aren’t on million-dollar homes.
Atkins said that’s what is happening with $500,000, $600,000, $700,000 properties.
As for million dollar homes, Atkins shared the story of one of his agents who recently had a buyer in that price range in Southlake.
“He did not recommend this…they told my agent that they wanted to go $300,000 over (asking price) to try to secure the property. According to him, they got it but it was still tight,” said Atkins.”
And today, the US Govt just reinstated higher tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber imports to 20%. That’s 20% on today’s already high lumber prices.
Can’t fix stupid. Tariffs are simply a consumer tax. If the US was self sufficient in timber/lumber there would be no imports as Canadian fixed costs in wages and benefits for producers, including taxation in all sectors at source…is higher. This will be absorbed and hidden in RE valuations. Financed at low interest…for now.
Paulo,
BS. Tariffs are a tax on profit margins, often paid for by the foreign supplier via price reductions because it has to compete with US suppliers who don’t pay the tariffs. YOU as Canadian hate these tariffs because YOUR companies (the suppliers) are paying them via price reductions. I LOVE these tariffs because YOU get to pay OUR taxes. Hahahahahahaha…
Dead on Wolf!
If China is trying to sell into the US, and gets slapped with a tariff, the Chinese exporter must eat the tariff or try to sell their product at a price above what the going rate is compared to the prices of other competing non tariffed exporters like S Korea or Japan. And that doesnt work.
Burned timber harvesting in California forest fire lands is going gang busters feeding Red Emerson’s massive Sierra Pacific mills. If you see a logging truck with smoldering logs that would be his operation. We need the jobs for our loggers and mill workers – sorry Canada.
I say we invade ’em and take their logs. It’s not like they have a military to stop us. Heck, we are their military, eh!
Been to a few opens houses in Scottsdale lately. Almost no one at the few we’ve been to. Not the experiences we were told about in the media. Did we just miss it and now buyers are holding back? I was worried there’d be a dozen cars at each open house, but we’re definitely not experiencing that.
I’m not sure if we’re buying right now because I’m skeptical we can find what we want for our price and we’re not getting caught up in this stupid mania. Even if the market doesn’t turn and we’re further priced out. Better not to be rash. If we manage to find something we can afford and we love maybe we’ll buy. No hurry here.
A new survey just out from bankrate.com says that 2 thirds of the millennials that purchased a home have buyers remorse and believe they made a mistake. A main reason was repair and maintenance costs way beyond what they expected or could afford. I guess buying with online viewing and no inspections or contingencies didn’t work for them. “ hey dude, bidding up the price on a 90’s McMansion covered in Dryvit with failing plastic pipes is a bummer.” I expect this is one of the boat anchors dragging the market RE market down the last 3 months.
Went tire-kicking in various parts of Austin, exurbs of San Antonio three weeks ago. In prep for my trip from CA I favored about a dozen homes on Redfin, went to a few. Today in less than a month every single one of them is on contract, several already closed with all-cash offers. And I have a budget of low 7 figures with my CA property.
I’m sitting out for at least half a year to let things cool.
it is certainly the most distorted and perverse housing market I have seen in my lifetime.
And it seems to be unwinding, which is not a surprise.
Tom…
Indeed. And why? Fake rates by the know it all Fed…destructive Fed….
Real rate if you lock it in. You can say all you want but all my friends have ~3% mortgage rates. So we are all happy to have these fake rates all the way to the bank with some of the cheapest loans seen in generations. The price of the homes is outrageous but so is the rate. Cheap money is best used not confused
In March 2021 the number of new housing construction starts was the highest since 2006.
Builders have been raising home prices as input costs rise.
Had FOMO in 2004. Learned my lesson. I’m a renter in Bend, OR where the median is now $657k. It’s a nice place to look at homeless and smell your neighbors pot all day, but not $657k nice.
I purchased my retirement house a couple of years ago. It has gone up in value $200K since then. I like where I live, but I would not move here today at these prices.
I can only speak to my area…
people are leaving the urban city with all the riots and shootings and closed schools and moving to the suburbs.
Houses are often in a bidding war. Contractors cant build or bid due to inflation in the building materials and supply shortages. People who were thinking of selling must pull their offer or sharply raise the price…for they realize the replacement cost of their house just jumped 35% in 5 months.
The Fed has locked up the housing market, IMO, with fake rates.
When inflation ran this hot in 1999 and 2006 30 yr mortgages were 6%…now 3%.
nice job Fed. Terrible that you, the Fed, always seem to know better than the free market…you dont, and ruin all you effect.
Buy now. Once the country opens up and Chinese buyers start flooding the market again, it will be even crazier.
I am looking at the low end in my region, a desirable area where prices have increased 30% or more thanks to remote work. According to my realtor, the multiple offers are from working people with less than 10% down, many trying for FHA loans at less than 5% down. Equity matters. People who are counting on not being fired and who put less than 5% down are the market. I asked if there were all cash investors in this low end market and she said none.
It’s anecdotal, but I can wait. The foreclosures will come. They have to when no one has savings or equity, no matter how low interest rates stay or what the population pressure is. Wages are not rising as much as in places with true worker shortages. I would guess that investors are staying cautious because they know better. From sales records on some places, flippers bought last year and are selling this spring.
This is all in a service and extraction economy adjacent to and serving some of the most expensive towns in the country.