THE WOLF STREET REPORT: It’s a Perfect Time to Sell a Home (to FOMO-Addled Buyers)

And for buyers, it’s a Perfect Time to make a Terrible Deal. The winner in these crazy bidding wars is the seller. (You can also download the WOLF STREET REPORT wherever you get your podcasts).
Sane words in an insane time.
I would LOVE to sell my current house to a FOMO buyer. But then what? I would need to live in my car (not doing THAT) or find some overpriced place to rent for a year (or more) until the market corrects?
This was about selling the second homes people keep to ride up the price explosion.
Wolf: Never in my life I have seen…
Life: Little did he know…
Buyers are the winners because, their house will worth 100x more with the current and future money printing. Most house owners will own two homes. Do you know 25% of all the dollars in circulation are printed last year alone? The only superpower that can bring sanity is the interest rates. Before that, we will try printing more money to reduce inflation.
we all think there is good and justice. There is no honor among thieves either. Everyone out for themselves. Its money all the way. Eat or get eaten. Dog eats dog world.
Everybody understands what is going on, and like Jon W said in the below comment, “For many of us we are forced to play their game.”
However, it’s the momentum that matters. When it wanes and the peak is reached, the sentiment may change on a dime, and the pullback will gather the same momentum – regardless of all the printing.
Interesting, according to the math and theories presented by people like Dr Lacy Hunt, the out come will be deflation and not forever inflation.
According to the charts of history presented by people like DiMartino Booth and Steven Van Metre, all that money is neither printed nor is it in circulation. How do you get inflation with declining circulation? We still have almost 18 million collecting UE Insurance… Plus all those who have just fallen by the way side..
According to some, most of the *money* created is trapped inside the banking system held in reserves and that can not create inflation..
Inflation is coming from magical thinking and speculation. Much of it on margin or borrowed against the imaginary worth of inflated assets.
So then IF Hunt, Booth, Van Metre and others are correct, QE and stimulus gives us a sugar high and then it’s gone leaving behind the debt that still needs to be serviced.
A few years ago, it was a trillion$ to keep us from going down. Last year it was what 5 trillion$ of new debt.. Next year it will be? And who is going to buy this debt? At negative interest rates? Come on! Why would anyone do that?
Congress gets advised by the financial gurus. I read 2020 was going to be the year the financial system broke anyway and covid was a great reason for Congress and the Fed to drop extreme amounts of money into the economy at negative real rates. I think history tells us the economy will become addicted to free money.
“Dog eats dog world”…….the way I remember that saying is:
“It’s a dog eat dog world and everyone is wearing Milkbone underwear”.
No idea where I first heard this though.
If you are attending a sheep-shearing and you don’t see any sheep, you’re the sheep.
The shame is a lot of people simply can’t tell when they’ve been invited to a sheep shearing. “FREE NO-OBLIGATION 3-DAY STAY at GRAND OPENING of a Mexican (or Hawaiian) condo time-share” seems to be weapons-grade sheep bait.
I read this stuff because I can’t help it, but Wolf has been calling a housing bubble for like 5 years now.
A “housing bubble” means price rise. A “housing bust” means prices fall. You’ve got to get the terms right.
Yes, I have been calling it “Housing Bubble 2” for years because prices have been rising. Duh. And I have been calling the four years after “Housing Bubble 1” a “housing bust” because prices were plunging. So it’s Housing Bubble 1 to Housing Bust (1) to Housing Bubble 2 to …??? (unknown)
I mean debating terms or whatever seems like semantics. I’ll certainly concede whatever definitional argument you want to win. I just think the investment performance if people followed your advice would be very good.
This is great and all, but the problem is that if you are a renter then you have a known loss for every year you don’t buy. If you buy now you are likely to lose money – most of the people I know who have bought recently agree with this. The calculation though is simply whether the amount you’ll loose from buying exceeds your rental losses.
I’m basically forced to be a leveraged speculator. You might say, ‘well just stay out of it until it settles down’ but the amounts in question are upwards of 50% of our pre-tax income. It’s just insane amounts of money to have a crummy two bedroom hovel. If we don’t play the game, we get ground down for another decade funding someone else’s retirement. If we buy we could do really well, or we could end up financially destroyed.
So is it spending the rest of your life struggling to get by while on a very good income, or flipping the coin?
I understand Wolf’s position, but he no doubt has the luxury of having gotten a basic roof over his head long before the market went thermonuclear, so can stand on the sidelines. For many of us we are forced to play their game.
“So is it spending the rest of your life struggling to get by while on a very good income, or flipping the coin?”
Perhaps you might refer back to the article below and analyze the national and local RE charts. Don’t know where you live. Pay close attention to the RE bust from 2006 to 2012. If you bought now, would you be able to withstand another bust? Analyze every possible scenario.
https://wolfstreet.com/2021/03/30/the-most-splendid-housing-bubbles-in-america-house-price-inflation-in-all-its-glory-march-update/
You’re talking about what may be the biggest financial decision of your life, much, much more than a mere “flipping a coin.”
Be a squatter govt mandate
If you use a very detailed rent vs buy calculator (I like Michael Bluejay) you can be professional about it and run 5 different scenarios from severe recession to booming economy and get a better feel for financial outcomes for renting vs. buying and what that looks like over different time horizons. Home buying is a very challenging financial problem to figure out.
We have been on a 40 year long term trend of declining interest rates and higher asset values, but that may come to an end during our lifetime.
There is a very important point to be remembered.
How it still works:
Buy a chicken coop made from 2″x4″ wrapped in Tyvek for $500K with 10% down,sell it next year for $550K…
ROI 100%, give or take…
When it does not work anymore send your bank a jingle mail (house keys) and that’s about it in no-recourse states.
Later on local authorities may send you a notice meekly admonishing you to pay property tax bill…
Big F… Deal.Frame it and hang it on your bedroom’s wall.
Yet some people just cant stop at 100% ROI
They take HELOC loan, sometimes 80% of that $500K, and blow it ASAP.
Well,this loan is just a regular bank loan,not a mortgage one can walk away from…
With all the ensuing consequences…
You can literally say this about every asset class now. Bar none.
Stocks, FOMO addled buyers are suckers. They are the greater fool.
Cryptos, ditto
Real estate, ditto
Commodities, where are you going to store the physics assets?
What’s the alternative, leave it in cash and watch the J team devalue it until it’s worthless?
Liquidity in the housing market dries up very fast, and then it’s very hard to sell a home. That’s the normal condition of the housing market.
In the stock market, there is liquidity by the millisecond. That doesn’t exist in the housing market.
Housing is an illiquid asset by nature. The liquidity we see today that allows you to sell a home very quickly at ever higher prices is not common, and when it goes away, you’re going to have a hard time selling a home.
And then, if you HAVE to sell because the carrying costs of your second home eat you up, you have to cut the price until you eventually find a buyer.
If you sell your house now, by taking advantage of FOMO, why on earth would you even think about buying another house, even if you could can find another one to buy. If your thinking about renting a house, again, good luck finding a house to rent. It’s the definition of insanity…
It’s the vaccines fault for making home prices go up too much. Dr. Powell himself has said so this to be true: “data from RedFin shows that in April, homes sold at their fastest pace on record with nearly half off-market within one week.”
“There has been an ongoing debate at Redfin about whether fear of coronavirus infection was keeping homeowners from selling. With a third of American adults now fully vaccinated and still hardly any homes being listed for sale, we’re close to settling that debate,” said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather.
Maybe now people are afraid to sell because they see there is nothing to buy. Psychology is working against the markets in a big way right now.
Solution is clear as Doris Day: Stimulus checks for the rich home owners only. Only real stimies like $1 million dollar checks. This would dovetail beautifully into the Fed’s trickle down wealth affect causing those afraid owners not to be afraid, and buy another house thus perpetuating the wealth affect.
Home construction activity is increasing. It is difficult to time a housing market. Most people only have one home. Selling now might mean they lose out. 2006-2012 style crashes do not happen every day. Short term rates are close to zero. Before a one year CD paid 5% interest, FDIC insured. Those days are gone. Some sold their homes and lived in an RV campground, but the landlord kept raising the campsite rent, as much as the renters could bear. Zoning restrictions increased homelessness. Can not attach an apartment to an existing home in this zoning district. One home per lot max. Out of control fertility rates in Central America and the Caribbean should not be imported into the states.
I think Wolf is correct about selling your house quite literally right now, but that is only if you have somewhere else cheaper to move to and live in. Otherwise, you’re just trading sideways. It’s possible the market may stay this way for the next few months, but I wouldn’t want to tempt fate at this point.
WTF has this gibberish got to do with the topic at hand?
I enjoy letting the numbers and unintelligible descriptions wash over me like gentlest waves in the bay.
You beat me to it. I was going to suggest thinking of his posts as haiku or Zen koans, whichever one finds more mystifying.
I feel its more like shovels of dog doo being thrown over me, but that is just me.
From the podcast:
“They’re not only volunteering to get ripped off, they’re begging to get ripped off and they’ll love you for ripping them off…
I had replay that a few times….damn hilarious!
I agree about trying to sell at the top…bad idea. Sell into strength and that strength is happening right now.
There was a lady from London whose house had her new value of £ 1m who said a few years ago, so what changes for me absolutely nothing.
If we look at Japan with its eternal 0%, house prices have never risen since the catastrophic devaluation of 1978.
According to a report of real estate agents in Belgium, the increase in the cost of current homes is due to the lack of housing assets offered for sale, the situation is the same as in many other European countries.
If we look at Asia in Thailand where I live, I have friends who have had to sell recent second homes at a price lower more than 60% of the cost of construction because buyers have become rare due to the economic damage of Covid.
The value of a habitat depends a lot on the influence that the population has on the value of its currency which varies very rapidly,believing or not believing what their government says.
I live in Thailand too. What are the reasons your friends built a second home (if you are talking about your friends building a second home in Thailand)?
If they “had” to sell, it seems like they made some mistake in financial planning. In my opinion, Thailand lacks enough stability to invest a large amount of money in a second home.
I’m just finishing a couple months holiday in the southern Thailand island areas. Even before the pandemic, tourist areas were obviously overbuilt in the last decade or so, like some kind of gold rush. Tourist center areas are now like ghost towns – and many people involved in tourism have fallen into very bad times.
Mojer,
Eastern Belgium has been on display this week with two classic bike races. Today, the men and women raced Liege-Bastogne-Liege and some of the real estate is extremely nice as the hills roll out of the towns. Real estate agents are making bank if they move any of the homes showcased by the helicopter shots.
I was first-time home buyer in 2010, a value deal on a 1200 sq. ft. 2 bdr in southeast Colorado circa 1900 (got 10% stimulus rebate).
Even though I had excellent credit rating and put 10% down, it seemed like they were putting me through multiple financial proctology exams to get a loan approved.
What kind of lenders are approving loans where the buyer waves inspections, etc. ???