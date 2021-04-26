Work-from-Anywhere San Franciscans Goaded by SF Chronicle to Take “$20,000” Offered by “Small Towns” and Move there to Escape High Housing Costs

Here are the towns that offer the biggest incentives to remote workers who make the move. I’m rooting for Tulsa, which has been able to attract hundreds of “remoters.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
It’s a mix of hilarious and peculiar that this theme is now being promoted in the San Francisco Chronicle, the theme being that a number of towns and cities around the country are offering cash payments and/or other incentives, with a combined value of up to $20,000, to people with full-time work-from-anywhere jobs who make the move and bring their income with them.
It’s hilarious and peculiar because San Francisco is the epicenter, so to speak, of suffocating housing costs, the switch to work-from-home, and the Techsodus where companies are leaving, putting their vacant offices on the sublease market, triggering a historic glut of office space in San Francisco, and heading to cheaper pastures (screenshot from the SF Chronicle).
Now the San Francisco Chronicle is telling strung-out stayers-behind that there is a great deal out there for them, that they can escape the suffocating housing costs, if they just take their high San Francisco income and move to these low-cost towns and get paid to make the move. Some nice towns too.
It’s also funny that the Chronicle calls these places “small towns.” While some of them are decidedly small towns, such as a couple of contenders in Iowa, each with fewer than 3,000 souls, others are not, such as Tulsa – the granddaddy of this promotion, which it started in 2018 – with a city population of 400,000 and a metro population of 766,000. I used to live there. It’s hilly, and the Arkansas River and River Parks snake along the edge of it. And it’s decidedly not a “small town.”
Among the cities that offer incentives and that should complain about the “small town” moniker is Baltimore. But its incentive isn’t no-strings-attached cash, but $5,000 in form of a forgivable loan for the down payment on a home purchase.
So the San Francisco Chronicle reports:
“Small towns across America have a message for the new crop of remote workers: We’ll pay you to move here.
“From Maine to Michigan, communities are dangling incentives ranging up to $20,000 in cash and perks for out-of-state folks who relocate and stay at least a year, while continuing their existing jobs from a distance. Besides the money, the main lures are lifestyle amenities — a slower pace, affordable housing, less traffic, access to nature, close-knit communities.”
The idea is that the people bring their big-fat San Francisco income with them, and spend this income in their new low-cost city, that they go out and splurge and form a household and make babies and circulate their high income and get these cities some much needed growth.
There are currently 38 towns that offer cash and/or other incentives, ranging from $20,000 to nearly nothing, to attract people with full-time remote jobs, according to MakeMyMove. Don’t forget to read the small print before you decide to move from San Francisco to Northwest Arkansas – which includes the cities of Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, Bentonville (Walmart headquarters), Benton, and others.
Here are the cities with the highest “total incentive value,” which in some cities does not include any cash but is limited to tax credits, aid for home construction, forgivable loans for down payments, etc. If your smartphone clips the six-column table on the right, hold your device in landscape position (data via MakeMyMove and from program websites):
|City
|State
|Pop
|Median home price
|Cash incentive
|Total incentive value
|Morgantown
|WV
|137K
|$198,000
|$12,000
|$20,000
|Southwest
|MI
|10K
|$200,000
|$15,000
|$20,000
|Augusta
|ME
|19K
|$270,000
|$15,600
|Montpelier
|VT
|7K
|$273,000
|$10,000
|$15,000
|Newton
|IA
|15K
|$108,000
|$10,000
|$12,500
|Harmony
|MN
|1K
|$161,000
|$12,000
|$12,000
|Topeka
|KS
|125K
|$131,000
|$10,000
|$11,000
|Tulsa
|OK
|766K
|$138,000
|$10,000
|$11,000
|Northwest Arkansas
|AR
|206K
|$229,000
|$10,000
|$10,750
|Bloomfield
|IA
|3K
|$148,000
|$10,000
|The Shoals
|AL
|72K
|$165,000
|$10,000
|$10,000
|Britt
|IA
|2K
|$93,000
|$10,000
|Ontario
|OR
|11K
|$169,000
|$10,000
|Natchez
|MS
|15K
|$90,000
|$2,500
|$8,500
|West Lafayette
|IN
|55K
|$252,000
|$5,000
|Baltimore
|MD
|2,325K
|$162,000
|$5,000
|Bemidji
|MN
|16K
|$155,000
|$2,500
|$4,000
There is a reason why these places offer incentives to get work-from-anywhere folks with big incomes to move there.
Tulsa experienced some phenomenal oil booms in the 20th century, when oil wealth was running knee-deep in the streets. But all that ended with the oil bust of the 1980s, when the oil companies there packed up their headquarters and moved to Houston. Gone were the high-paying jobs. A long depression followed. But work-from-anywhere is Tulsa’s moment. They sure make it sound appealing.
Tulsa – whose rents are in 98th place among the top 100 rental markets with a median asking rent of $630 for a one-bedroom – started this in 2018. It put up a website, Tulsa Remote, and promoted it to the media, and finally during the Pandemic, when work-from-anywhere became standard operating procedure, they got some traction with their deal.
This is aimed at people with full-time work-from-anywhere jobs that are tired of trying to buy a $1.5 million starter home in San Francisco, or paying $2,500 in rent for a basic apartment.
The program pays $10,000 in cash upfront – which takes some risk out of the move. This can also be applied to the down payment of a home (median home price is $146,000 in Tulsa, according to Zillow). In San Francisco, the entire home price in Tulsa of $146,000 might not even be enough for a 10% down payment. They also offer all kinds of other incentives.
The number of movers is not huge. Tulsa Remote announced on April 22 that it had 135 “remoters” from California, 95 remoters from Texas, 62 from New York, 39 from Colorado, and 24 from Florida, among others. So actually, the majority is not from California.
And given California’s population of nearly 40 million, the missing 153 work-from-anywhere folks who moved to Tulsa don’t make a huge dent in California. But if this picks up momentum, it could make a difference for Tulsa.
So, let’s get this straight here. SF Chronicle is writing an article about other cities encouraging people to leave SF and offering incentives. Is there an editorial actively encouraging this?
I guess it would certainly help to bring down SF real estate prices to something less insane.
Although some of the cities on that list, Baltimore being the top one, it’s a bit of a stretch considering the state of that city. Yes, I know very well that there are very nice parts of Baltimore, but literally, this could apply to 99% of the localities in the US, and the movers would be saving big bucks
To paraphrase an old mediocre gossip columnist’s description of it as “Baghdad By The Bay,” San Francisco has become “Baltimore By The Bay”, as far as political corruption, affirmative action insanity and the worst schools west of the Atlantic.
Quite a few of the techbros and techbras are from these small towns and cities anyway, so they are delighted to be offered cash to move back into Mom’s basement.
San Francisco has been culturally suicided by the carpetbaggers from all over America who have infested its politics over the last several decades. Will they please go back where they came from and take their failed ideologies with them, along with their homeless travelers?
Reminds me of bumper stickers I saw in the early 70s. “Keep Sonoma County Beautiful, move back to LA”
So I googled real estate Baltimore ..
6 bedrooms
4 bathrooms
2,711 square feet
7500 square lot
3004 Clifton Avenue Baltimore, MD 21216
nice street
let’s look inside .. it needs a lot of work .. for someone who’s handy it’s a bargain.
There are lots of others .. some very nice indeed .. it looks most people left .. had to leave ??
6 bedrooms & 4 baths in 2700 sq ft gives you some pretty tiny rooms
I’ve been all over the world in business meeting, but have only been to Baltimore once – took a wrong turn in rental car on way to airport…WOW talk about the ends of the earth…Calcutta is more upscale
My son took advantage of the work from anywhere to move from Williamsburg NY to Eugene Oregon ( where his fiancee is from). They were thinking of settling there permanently. But after 9 months he is ready to get out and move to the Portland Metro area ( where our family lives). In his words, ” There is no good food, no good coffee, no diversity and the people are boring.” So it will interesting to see how many people can handle the change from San Fran to Little Rock.
That’s the thing. As a Japanophile, I don’t think Japanese food in the US can compare with the ones in Japan, but sometimes I do crave it. If I live in Nowheretown, USA, I can just imagine eating a burger for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
“If you’ve seen the ocean, there’s no way you can return to the river”
” in Nowheretown, USA, I can just imagine eating a burger ”
Glad you’ll be keeping those thoughtless stereotypes in your current location. Everywhere is somewhere to someone. And there’s nowhere in the country where people eat nothing but burgers.
Then again, for what you’d save on rent by living in “Nowheretown”, you could probably afford an annual month of vacation actually in Japan, plus get all the authentic Japanese food you want shipped in frozen… an extra $2K/month goes a long way…
Of course, in “Nowheretown”, you might find that your values are subject to change, that Japanese food isn’t the sole purpose of human existence, and that there’s plenty to enjoy all around you, wherever you live…
But what would I do without my sushi… 😱
Seriously though, it is one of the interesting things that keeps the coasts interesting, the abundance of various non European centric cuisines. Although things have changed a lot in the last twenty years in the rest of the country.
You make an excellent point about finding value where you go, after all, for every perk, you have to give up something. For example, in exchange for the opportunities and the variety of food in the Bay Area, you’d have to put up with high cost of living, traffic from heck (at least before).
All part of the trade off.
it’s a build in safety — those towns really don’t want to get arugula eating woke veggy eaters .
But on a more serious note: The story in Sf Chron seems fishy to me.
As a remote town, you want employment for local people.
Importing people from other places does not increase employment opportunities except for a few more low-fat-gluten-free latte’s to be sold at the local diner.
Anyone with a high income will not get lured because of that incentive which is peanuts compared with other incentives like no 13-15% California income tax and a fortune to rent a dog house.
Ignoring the usual tribal cultural insults (disguised or not), and also any calculations using that most important “purpose of human existence”, MONEY, my 2 cent comment now becomes simply, this society is getting WEIRD AS HELL, and I had NO idea such bizarre things were going on. At the corporate level, sure, and for a long time, but now with individuals?
Note to self: Quit wasting your time trying to figure out what is going to happen even a year from now. As the man said in “Saving Private Ryan”, “things have taken a turn to the surreal”.
Shame on you ..
Men make the best cooks.
U can cook .. 😀
Japanese is just one step further .. 🍵🥢🍶
google .. Japanese food recipes youtube
“no good coffee!”
What! No Starbucks in Eugene??
The SF chronicle has articles on “baby bust” and “$20,000 to relocate to small towns”
I guess SF is a ghost town sans the homeless.
Is Tulsa also trying to attract retirees? Is there an income limit?
It’s nice to see a place appreciate their people instead of actively trying to drive them away.
Why would they drive them away ??
Here .. they are building town houses .. one matchbox on top of another .. as may as they can cram onto a block.
I assumed that the local councils give them permits to build these dwellings .. for skinny people .. to maximise rate collection.
I would actually by 2 story .. with living up stairs .. I can’t sleep of the ground, electromagnetic forces, yep .. if they had a lift / Compact Lifts .. but .. there is no imagination on the part of the developers .. it cost just the same as stairs if not less & it’s easier to install.
Worth a reminder that relocating to work-from-anywhere isn’t all perks.
If you relocate, your employer may demand a slice of your new lower cost-of-living – by adjusting your salary downwards.
Due to the complexities of the tax code, your employer might not be able to support tax withholding so some states may be off-limits altogether. (Hopefully this can be fixed, but government action is sloww…)
So check carefully the terms of your employment.
Also consider: how will your proposed new location impact your ability to get new employment when your current job runs its course?
Will companies need to negotiate employee health insurance plans in states they don’t currently operate but have employees move to?
Not a problem if everyone works for Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, or Tesla. The taxes and insurance are not an issue. The pay on the other hand, and the inevitable time when one must move on…
That’s I think one reason that certain states like WA and TX are better off in the long run, they have a base for people so that the future isn’t as much a concern.
Don’t buy into the whole no state income tax deal personally. Lived in georgia and now in idaho. Florida, at least anywhere that is worth living there eats up any savings in state income from insurance, housing, retiree money, tourist locales, etc.
Washington has a million smaller taxes that eat you alive. In idaho real estate across the border is often double that of washington simply because everything is vastly cheaper. Gas alone in washington runs 30-50 cent more a gallon than in idaho.
Health insurance is not a problem. I’ve spent almost all my career as a remote employee. As long as the company’s insurance is in a major network like Blue cross, Cigna, etc, the insurance will work wherever you live. State income tax is also not a problem. The payroll company will deduct the tax for the state where you live.
Or just set the money aside for the state tax.
Green acres is the place to be
Twenty grand givin’ is the VC life for me
WFH spreadin’ out so far and wide
Keep your SF $1M fixer upper, just give me wi-fi
Beautiful dude
I can see you losing the pitchfork
If you can work from anywhere, I’d wager that is a job that can be outsourced. The situation just might boomerang back once management figures it out.
People keep saying that.
It’s not true for a lot of us who have been WFH for decades.
Perhaps it’s true for some jobs but people need to stop w/the huge lie that “All WFH jobs are going to China, India, etc.” It’s simply not true.
If you ever WFH, all the advantages would be so obvious to you, that only an insane person would want to go back to a stifling, pointless “workplace” surrounded by buffoons and incompetent management?
Lots of jobs can be done in any building. Why go to a special building when I can sit in my home office and do a BETTER job because I’m happier as an employee WFH?
One day a week? Sure. But FT? No way…not unless there’s no other choice.
Ok Wolf, how cool is Tulsa?
It genuinely looks reasonably cool to me. How can I tell? Farmers markets, avocado toast, and decent walkscores. All 3 exist and according to the Google machine can be had in the area in between I-244 and US Route 66.
What am I missing? Tulsa downsides?
I don’t imagine I’d leave town now, but Tulsa for a weekend? Hell yea.
We could do it and according to Zillow buy a nice house, but what’s on the other side of this fiasco seems the problem. I’d love it if the experience of the last year ushered in a golden era of remote work options, but seems dicey right now.
Every city has its downsides. It’s just a question of what matters most to you.
Well besides their fair share of tornados and the like there are a lot of fundamentalists living there and tons of churches. The home of Oral Roberts U. Its beautiful in the fall and really hot in the summer. If you dig symphonic music, opera, professional sports, the beach or cultural diversity you’ll be out of luck.
I’ll bet most people who live there are happy enough.
“Cultural diversity”, what a crock that is. Nothing wrong with exotic food, a varied landscape, with different weather in every county, with educated foreigners that are family oriented, but that dog’s vomit of “diversity” is just a cover for being forced to live around poor foreigners and making the best of it with a meaningless adjective that turns a negative into an alleged positive.
Mark, did you go to grade school and high school in San Francisco? I did.
Hey. I’m happy you found a place to live better suited to your temperament and biases.
MarkinSF
On the flip side, SF has enough “downside”activity (heroin shooting as you walk your kid to school, and worse) to give you the heebie jeebies; watching people rot in homeless camps, tolerating petty theft (under $1000).
In Tulsa, you’ll easily find parking, probably have enough money to travel the world as you wish, hardly anybody will care that you’re hideously bigoted about religion, and I bet Tulsa also has that sophisticated music you like so much – except you won’t have to walk thru human excrement to get to your seat.
What’s not to like?
My grandmother was well read and travelled, especially for her time. She had been to countless spots all over the US and eventually the world. After she retired in the early 90s, she volunteered for the Red Cross disaster relief. That took her to various spots across the country where she obviously saw people in very vulnerable states.
I asked her one time what place she’s ever been impressed her the most. Her answer: Oklahoma. As a teenager I didn’t really know enough to be astonished, but I asked her why. She said the people, who in many cases were left homeless were orderly, extraordinarily thoughtful to each other, and appreciative about the help they were receiving. This contrasted her experience in other places (wink South Florida). It’s anecdotal but it stuck with me.
Javert Chip,
“What’s not to like?”
Lots of homeless people. You just have to get out of your car a little to see them.
Javert Chip
Why are you so angry (and hostile). I thought you were happily retired. Instead you imagine the worst interpretation of every thing I wrote. Have you ever even been to San Francisco? Sure doesn’t sound like it. Your comments are just so off the charts ludicrous. Apologies I really didn’t know you were a fundamentalist. I’ll be more PC in the future.
I saw Baltimore, MD on your list. It is about 2 hours from DC and 2 hours from Philly. The violent crime rate is 5 times the national average.
Detroit has a higher crime rate than Baltimore. Not many cities are as bad. There is cheap property in the big city, but the streets are mean.
Baltimore is 39 miles from DC. So yeah if you’re going 20 MPH
I have lived or worked (or both) in and around 80% of the towns on that list, and lived in Napa, Saratoga, and Cupertino as well. I don’t know who’s going to have the greater culture shock; folks from SF moving to one of them, or the locals. I do wish I could be around to watch.
A lot of the folks in San Francisco came from towns like these. Lots of folks in San Francisco weren’t born in San Francisco.
“Move there to Escape High Housing Costs”
Screw housing mania, where can we move to escape insanely high Healthcare Cost—> American Exceptionalism? Housing inflation sucks, yes…yet housing inflation will not get you killed easily, yet lack of affordable healthcare can absoluetely put you 6 feet under…
For example of how crazy healthcare costs currently are in America, a friend of mine who makes $140/hr just told me she vacationed in Mexico last week, and got some dental work done that was about quoted at 6x more money if performed in the USA. Ended up saving thousands with a free vacation by escaping Inflation Nation USA. She lives in Texas where 29% of residents have zero/nada healthcare, according to CNBC article posted today. I’m guessing even fewer have dental coverage, vision, etc…
See the CNBC states percentages without healthcare chart link below:
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/04/21/unemployed-americans-struggle-to-get-free-health-insurance-in-pandemic.html
Pretty grim options all around, imho.
The hidden gems are places that no one is talking about, at least that has been my experience. With the internet for data/information, and Google Earth for impressions, it would be easy enough to plan a recce road trip to suss things out. A town/city that pays people to move there? Tulsa? I remember once driving through a place called Gusher….(Utah). Sure, some people live there but…… looked like living hell to me. But hey, I once met a guy who threw a dart at a map…then moved there.
The article reminded me of the old handbills in Grapes of Wrath. Dustbowl days, let’s go to Californy. :-)
Where did the dart land?! :)
Bemidji MN. … Ha ha! I don’t know about that. I hear there’s great ice fishing though, so there’s that. Just be damn sure of the company you keep!
“Lester?”.. “Is THIS what you REALLY want?”
So Wolf when are you leaving SF?
I may end up being the last person here and will turn out the lights :-]
He will stay and declare himself Emperor.
Tulsa is a beautiful city. It has always been a center of serious culture, aided by oil money. I hope the Calis don’t spoil it.
polistra,
Tulsa’s crime rate:
With a crime rate of 63 per one thousand residents, Tulsa has one of the highest crime rates in America compared to all communities of all sizes – from the smallest towns to the very largest cities.
Don’t worry man. That ain’t gonna happen.
You can blame all the recent earthquakes on Fracking.
I personally don’t like my tap water flammable, so I’ll pass on the Fracking.
Oh Baltimore,here I come !!!
Gimme $162K when I am still alive !!!
Before moving outside of safe San Fran confines it is recommended to take a long,hard look at the real-time crime map:
https://spotcrime.com/
Every WFH-er has personal preferences.Some like burglaries,other gravitate toward theft 😁
Personally,I do not know why but the sight of sneakers dangling from the power lines always puts me in a serene mood…
Even if,depending on the area,it means completely different things:
1.Dope den
2.Another one bites the dust
3.Everything is f… pointless.Just like sneakers dangling from the power lines
Hi,
Great article!
I work (remotely) at one of the largest tech Companies in the World, just a few miles from my office which I haven’t visited in over a year. They have allowed us to work remotely from anywhere in the world even after the Pandemic is over. Unfortunately, they also said our salaries will be adjusted based on where we live.
So, while I’d love to take my “big fat” paycheck out of town, and into, say Tulsa (or even Costa Rica), I can’t because my salary will be a lot smaller to adjust for cost of living.
I think in the end, you can’t have your cake and eat it too.
I ‘m not sure if these remoters have realized that their salary will eventually be adjusted and all of a sudden, there’s no more palm trees in their dreams. Or maybe they’re doing something to defeat the system.
P.D. there’s a small mismatch in the numbers. The last paragraph says “153” remoters from California, the paragraph before, 135.
153 is the correct number.
Any place throwing money at people to show up and live there probably isn’t an amazing place to live. I’ve been to about a third of the places in this list and they are all what I’d consider unpleasant places at best.
Morgantown is nothing but methheads and tweakers stealing everything in sight. Tulsa is just a depressing casino and alcoholism trap. Baltimore is possibly the worst city in the United States. Also home to the worst truck stop in the country, Jessup TA. Topeka is just Tulsa basically. There is nothing good in Arkansas.
Only town on the list I liked was Montpelier.
But if rich californians want to crowd the Midwest then by all means. They’ve invaded every western state except Wyoming and Montana. And New Mexico if you consider that a state…
Nice one. You’ve got it about right. No love for Augusta Maine?
The difference between some bad stuff in some smaller towns and the heaven that is San Francisco, is you get all those things in San Francisco (plus other “amenities”) – sort of one stop shopping for depravity.
Oh, they’re in Wyoming and Montana now.
I’ve been having a nagging “je ne sais quoi” about the entire WFH boom. Not only did I manage remote software engineers in the late 90s, early 00’s I also worked from home for about seven years with my own business. My concern isn’t that “once it’s clear we can use someone from anywhere doing our tasks for businesses,” is a threat to a higher priced American workforce, up the food chain from the past. It’s that so much of our “work” is what might be termed BS jobs work. Watching a university I know well transition to WFH, it became exceedingly clear that they have not yet realized how much of the work can be centralized, automated and leaned and meaned. Once that realization hits, those jobs are also gone. A whole lot of PMC is going to catch this wave, too.
Exactly. The PMC will not be bailed out this time.
1. The silicon valley of the west took jobs of lot of people in the midwest by tech based online shopping.
2. Midwest towns provided one way bus ticket to the drug users to go to west coast.
3. Silicon valley took more jobs away from the midwest towns. population drops in midwest
4. Smaller towns now provide incentives to steal taxpayers to live in their towns
There are lot of good towns in the flyover areas. Like Tulsa, NW Aarkansa is a good place to live. Walmart head quarters, JB hunt head quarters and KKK head quarters (Harrison, AR). No body watches duck dynasty there. Unlike the stereotypical media portrayal, there are lot of good women. If you are a nerdy programmer who makes only 67K in the LA, no women will look at you. Go to AR and start a new family. Cost of living is so cheap which offsets state, property and local taxes.
Why do I have the distinct feeling that your ditherings about “…good women…” are autobiographical?
You had a “depraved moment”?
Engel made me do it.
Buying a house is an anchor. Renting is freedom. In this day and age it makes little sense to buy a house, especially given prices. It’s a great feeling knowing you can give notice and just leave instead of having to repair a house and wait months to sell it in order to have freedom.
It made sense back in the Leave It To Beaver days to buy a house. But times have changed. No longer do people work the same job their whole life near their house. Nowadays, everybody is moving everywhere. A housing anchor just makes moving miserable.
Renting can be an anchor with a 1 or 2 year lease. You’re throwing away equity when renting. If you sell your house and have lived in it for 24 months within the last 5 years you can keep up to $250K, $500K if married of the profits tax free. Everybody isn’t moving everywhere.
Is WR getting some promo grease from Tulsa?
And does Tulsa’s money apply if you are within 24 hrs?
Engel made me do it.
nick kelly,
I would have asked: Is Wolf trying to send some San Franciscans to Tulsa because it’s too crowded in San Francisco? 🤣
Tulsa was in a depression for much of the time I lived there, following the oil bust. But in the early years I lived there, it was a boom town — the oil embargo of the 70s, skyrocketing gas prices, and gas lines in much of the US? BOOOOOM town Tulsa. But I was just in high school then and was too busy looking at girls to notice. I still have a soft spot for Tulsa. I enjoyed the years I spent there. And I’m happy to say nice things about it. But I also have my reasons for not ever going back.
But now you’re giving me ideas. I should have tried to contact them and see what this is worth to them. Another opportunity missed. Darned.
Also on the list on the second page (not posted by Wolf), is La Villa, Texas, “The Small City With a Big Heart”, population about 2,000 + or – 3 people.
It’s really a nice place with a friendly Texas demeanor and is located in Hidalgo, County. The “move to” offer is $3,000! Median home value is $88,525. That’s less than a software coder pays for his car in SF!
Some town facts:
Distance to Target Shopping Center – 21 miles
Distance to the Tractor Supply store – 16 miles
(also has internet access)
Incentive package from the town includes a free building lot (I kid you not)
Google Maps – Street View is just an amazing thing. You can look at neighborhoods all across America, and even around most of the world, as if you are standing on the street there.
I plopped “La Villa, Texas” into the Google Maps search, and then plopped my little man down onto a random street in that town. I was standing in what I would consider a run down lower income neighborhood, just barely a step up from a slum. Lots of small one story houses in disrepair on tiny lots. Yards full of trash, broken down cars here and there.
On many deep dives in the US in Google Maps (I like to go randomly exploring around the country and world) I see those same kind of neighborhoods. All around the country really. I have to say, that almost seems like the most common kind of neighborhood in the US. Some look a little better, some look a little worse.
The times when I find really nice looking places to live are the exception.
My father always used to tell me that the South was more violent (his mother fled Missouri to Oregon with four children, leaving her drunken abusive husband in the middle of the night and changing all their names).
Oklahoma has the 14th highest violent crime rate (7 out of the top 14 are southern states). Maybe this is because murders and other violent crime increase in hot weather. Hot humid weather sucks my energy too much, so I would never willingly live in in a city like Tulsa unless it was a friendly culture.
Also, it’s likely that violent culture is positively correlated with religious fundamentalism (holy rollers, Bible thumpers, etc.). Tulsa race massacre (1921) was among the worst in U.S. history. Destroyed a thriving black middle class.
Add to that the United States probably high on the list (of civilized world countries) where one is likely to experience in-your-face angry and violent people.
drifterprof
If we look in Europe between the Scandinavians and the Latin people of southern Europe there is a big difference in behavior in driving a vehicle while the former is always calm and peaceful and respects pedestrians or other vehicles by giving them precedence even if he had the right of way, the latter feels in perpetual war to finish first by driving on the road at the limit of the speed allowed or exceeded.
It is also an excellent reflection to do when buying a house.
Can we convince SF to incentivize all of the homeless in CA to go occupy all that empty office space. Call it a goo fund page or something.
Wait until Tulsa and other cities trolling for WFH’ers find out that it stands for Woke From Home.