California “Techsodus”: Tech Companies, Billionaires, Millionaires, Tech Employees Flee San Francisco & Silicon Valley

And we coined “Management by Zooming Around.” Which is what Oracle’s Larry Ellison is doing.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
When on December 11, Oracle disclosed that it “is implementing a more flexible employee work location policy and has changed its Corporate Headquarters from Redwood City, California to Austin, Texas,” it was another step in the process that we will henceforth call “Techsodus.”
The exodus of tech companies, executives, billionaires, millionaires, and regular tech employees from California, and particularly from San Francisco and Silicon Valley, is a combo of fleeing California and a shift to work-from-anywhere. Texas, Florida, Colorado, and other states have been among the destinations. Texas and Florida don’t levy state income taxes, so sure.
But Larry Ellison, co-founder and chairman of Oracle, isn’t moving to Texas along with the headquarters of his company. He has moved his primary residence to Hawaii, following Oracles new doctrine of working from anywhere. And Hawaii’s state income taxes are not far behind California’s.
Oracle already has a 560,000-square-foot campus in Austin, which it opened in 2018 – and moving its headquarters to Austin might not change all that much at first in terms of employment. Oracle said that it would “continue to support major hubs for Oracle around the world,” including its soon-to-be former headquarters in Redwood City. Oracle, founded in 1977, is one of the older tech companies that helped make Silicon Valley.
The move of its headquarters to Austin will “provide our personnel with more flexibility about where and how they work,” Oracle said. “Depending on their role, this means that many of our employees can choose their office location as well as continue to work from home part time or all of the time.”
“By implementing a more modern approach to work, we expect to further improve our employees’ quality of life and quality of output,” Oracle said.
And Larry Ellison is leading by example, telling his employees in an email, first reported by Recode: “I’ve received a number of inquiries about whether or not I will be moving to Texas. The answer is no. I’ve moved to the State of Hawaii and I’ll be using the power of Zoom to work from the island of Lanai.”
In the old days, the doctrine for achieving excellence was called “management by walking around.” Now it’s “management by Zooming around,” another term we coined today.
Working from anywhere for Ellison means working on a 140-square-mile island, a former pineapple plantation that Ellison acquired (98% of it) in 2012 from David Murdock who’d obtained it via his purchase of Castle & Cooke that Dole Food had spun off. The economy on Lanai has been dedicated to tourism: It has three luxury hotels that Ellison owns, plus a grocery store that Ellison owns, a school, an airport where Ellison’s corporate jets drop him off and pick him up, and about 3,000 residents whose jobs mostly depend on Ellison’s operations on the island. Ellison also owns part of the housing on the island, and to top it off, he bought the only local newspaper – another billionaire buying up newspapers.
Techsodus by companies.
Oracle’s decision to move its headquarters to Texas followed the announcement by another Silicon Valley company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise to build a 440,000-square-foot campus near Houston for its new headquarters. Like Oracle, HPE already has big operations in Texas.
Charles Schwab is moving its headquarters from San Francisco to its campus in Westlake, a suburb north of Dallas; the change, announced in late 2019, will be effective this January 1. Schwab’s workforce in San Francisco has been shrinking for years.
Macy’s announced on the eve of the Pandemic in early February that it would shut down its entire tech center in San Francisco – the headquarters of macys.com, Product and Digital Revenue, and Technology – and lay off 1,080 employees and contract workers, including executives, software engineers, and analysts. The activities would be moved to Macy’s locations in Atlanta, which “will serve as the primary technology hub for the company,” it said, and in New York.
Macy’s was one of the top 10 ecommerce sites in the US at the time, according to eMarketer. But Macy’s has since then fallen off eMarketer’s Top 10 list.
Palantir Technologies said in August that it was moving its headquarters from Silicon Valley’s Palo Alto to Denver, Colorado, and its website now lists Denver as its headquarters.
Techsodus by billionaires and similar.
Ellison follows in the footsteps of another billionaire that bailed out of California, Elon Musk, who’d said last week that he’d already moved to Texas, surely salivating at the prospect of dodging state income taxes. Musk had followed in the footsteps of Dropbox CEO Drew Houston, who’d purchased a home in Austin for his full-time residence, as was reported in November, after the San Francisco company switched to permanent work-from-anywhere in October. Douglas Merritt, CEO of San Francisco enterprise software company Splunk, which also makes tools for monitoring work-from-anywhere, purchased a home in Austin as primary residence.
“Techsodus” is real. It’s the move from California, and particularly from San Francisco and Silicon Valley, to other states. These are just the most famous examples of executives, founders, and their multi-billion-dollar companies that are making the move. And there are many others.
The term “Techsodus” was suggested today by a WOLF STREET reader who is in real estate down in Carmel-by-the-Sea on California’s Monterey Peninsula. This is its inaugural use here to describe this situation as we follow it going forward.
Hoping they leave their socialist statist values behind.
I can only imagine what would happen to the U.S. economy if some kind of glitch, blackout or carrington type solar event took down the internet for several months following a full rollout of the techsodus. But I guess most of the companies involved in the tecsodus would be toast anyway in such a situation.
San Francisco will be a much more interesting place if this continues.
It would really really suck darn it if the whole bay area was less expensive and less crowded, especially with the pretentious billionaires and all their quislings.
Funny real life story: Speaking with a services supplier today, one of the issues we noted was the discontinuity of the project management group (we have had several since the beginning of the year). We were told that their company policy is that the project management role is an on-site role. but due to Covid, they have been losing project managers to companies that allow and encourage working from home.
The new dividing line (at least in the American Work Force) will not just be blue collar versus white collar or skilled versus semi-skilled or the trades versus technology, but those that must work on site and those that can work from everywhere.
There are several potential upsides to all of this.
California’s overdue to get less overcrowded. The congested freeways and hyperinflated housing markets may finally experience some sanity.
The productive folks in the tangible economy aren’t going anywhere – the techspatriates (another good new term for Wolf!) will still want their fantastic California wines and so on. Those who remain will have less crowded parks, cleaner air and better quality of life.
Distributing the passionate techno-tycoons more evenly around the country might, finally, cure the boom-and-bust dynamic which has plagued California since 1849.
Halting the brain-drain of talented and ambitious young people from Middle America to the coastal cities might strengthen Middle America once more.
And maybe, just maybe, some legitimate competition between the states might force some improvements in the bloated single-party political regime?
> Halting the brain-drain of talented and ambitious young people from Middle America to the coastal cities might strengthen Middle America once more.
As someone from Middle America that has been working remotely from various places in the world for about 5 years… this is a pipe dream, esp as more corps wise up to remote work workflows/comms…
Don’t let the few bad apples fool you. CA is strong, it’s economy resilient. So what if a has been like Ellison goes, we have a dozen more billionaires where he come from. As for that loser Musk, easy, we replace him, the Valley itself is a land of opportunity, some new guy will come in within the next couple of years and no one will even remember Musk and the failure that is Tesla, or SpaceX.
As our glorious governor will proclaim in a couple of months, the state of the State is Strong. Don’t let the doubters mislead you.
California will be leading the way to a brighter, more inclusive, and a more equal future.
🤪
Gavin, can I work for your spin team? Think I have the goods. I am very affordable, $500k a year plus a million dollar bonus if you get re-elected.
😂
MCH, you’re delusional. The free market system is at work, capital flows to where its best utilized. Over tax, over regulate and the market reacts. You’re counting of white billionaires to take their place? Don’t hold your breath.
Wasn’t Techsodus a hit by Bob Marley?
Dey took da Texas bus
It was da Techsodus
Ai yai yai
Ai ya yai yai!
Ai yai yai ya yai ya yai yai!!!
Burnin’ and Lootin’ was prior
I think he spelt it texodus.
Glad to be of service, Wolf, and thank you for the props! Jan/Carmel
Hey Wolf! Guess what happens if you remove the “u” to Techsodus?
You get what many people are thinking those companies are.
Welp, guess everyone else will have to move out of Austin now. I just hope people can move back into SF. And that more can afford to not be homeless in Ca.
There’s a migration of California pot growers to Oklahoma now as well.
Bravo C.A going down hill .grossly miss manage . L.A going S.F way ,Voters are blind def to the Leader of the State , Fail Leadership ,open dispensery close small business ,
Texas will become the next California. Not in a good way.
A (somewhat) subversive British IT-focused website called ‘The Register’ ran this story a few days ago:
Wolf may remove the link, but to sum it up the Brits’ take is:
“… California, right from the first year of its inception as a state, has suffered from booms and busts and still seems to come out on top.”
‘In the old days, the doctrine for achieving excellence was called “management by walking around.”’
Usually credited as a fundamental part of ‘The HP Way’ (another dinosaur retiring to Texas).
The old Black guy that I used to buy tractor parts from retired to Texas, too; is that part of the exodus?
Please keep your California out of our Texas.
Besides, you don’t really want to live in flyover country. What a humiliating comedown that would be for you.
Move the wall from the Mexican border to the California border before they can escape.
CA legislators (aka, gestapo) are proposing legislation to tax millionaires and billionaires for 10 years AFTER moving out of CA. Apparently they’re acknowledging the exodus without admitting the exodus?