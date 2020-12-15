Congress to Pass $17 Billion Bailout of Airline Shareholders & Bondholders, to Top Off Prior Bailout. Industry Applauds, Airline Stocks Jump

Top 4 airlines burned $45 billion on share buybacks since 2012. If airlines run out of money, Chapter 11 bankruptcy works. Airlines proved it.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Airlines in the US will get another $17 billion taxpayer-funded bailout if the $748 billion “bipartisan” stimulus proposal that the four most senior Congressional leaders are discussing this afternoon makes it into law.
There is a commitment now to pass something. Many items that either party wanted but that the other refused to yield on have been trimmed out of this proposal, including the $1,200 stimulus checks. But their airline bailout is in it.
Democrats and Republicans may not agree on much of anything these days, but they both love to bail out airline shareholders and bondholders. And that’s what this is – dressed up as payroll protection and airline support program.
The Democratic-backed $2.2 trillion stimulus package that the House passed at the end of September but that was not taken up by the Senate included $25 billion to bail out airline shareholders and bondholders. The airline industry has been lobbying with all its might to get this money. So now, it looks like they will have to make do with $17 billion.
This new bailout comes on top of the original stimulus bill, which was passed in March and which came with $25 billion in so-called payroll support for the airlines, an additional $25 billion in loans for passenger airlines, and over $10 billion in grants and loans for cargo airlines and aviation contractors. The payroll protection provisions expired on September 30, under the assumption that by then the airlines would be operating more or less back at normal.
But they’re not. Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and United Airlines have warned in recent days about once-again declining bookings following the Thanksgiving surge of Covid infections. Airlines have reported spikes in cancellations. Leisure travel had picked up, but the very lucrative business travel and international travel remain in a zombie state. The V-shaped airline recovery that Wall Street had promised in late spring and early summer has gotten crushed
The number of passengers going through TSA checkpoints to enter the secured areas at US airports through December 14 has dropped sharply since late November. The chart shows the number of TSA checkpoint screenings in 2020 (red) and 2019 (green) per day (thin lines) and the seven-day moving averages (bold lines):
The daily checkpoint screenings are now down 68% (seven-day moving average) from where they’d been on the same day in the same week a year ago, the worst levels since early September:
The airline lobbying group, Airlines for America, said on Monday when the bipartisan proposal was presented that it “enthusiastically” supported the $17 billion handout for the airlines. And airline stocks rallied. The WOLF STREET index of the top seven airlines in the US rose 2.4% today and is up 23% since mid-November:
Airline shareholders feel the money. And taxpayers feel the pain. This rally comes as revenues at the largest airlines have collapsed by 60% to 70%, and as debt has piled up in previously unthinkable amounts, and as airlines continue to report huge losses and – despite massive capacity cuts and layoffs – dizzying “daily cash burn” figures.
Taxpayer money props up those shares and is a basic transfer of wealth from the American public to airline shareholders and to airline bondholders.
This is the same industry where the top four airlines — Delta, United, American, and Southwest — willfully blew, wasted, burned, and annihilated $45 billion on share buybacks since 2012 to enrich their shareholders, including their own executives:
The other solution, if airlines run out of money to burn, would be to restructure their debts and their operations in bankruptcy court with a chapter 11 filing. Delta, American, United, and other airlines already restructured in bankruptcy court, and it worked fine. They know how to do that.
I was on an international Delta flight when Delta filed for bankruptcy, and never noticed the difference. The plane didn’t crash, and the connecting flight was there, and everything continued as normal and my frequent flier miles remained intact. Airlines know how to do that.
The cost of restructuring the debt falls on shareholders and creditors – not taxpayers. If an airline filed for bankruptcy today, the ownership would be transferred from shareholders to certain creditors. Shareholders would be wiped out, or nearly wiped out. Unsecured creditors would get a big haircut. The airline would continue to operate through the proceedings and would emerge under new ownership, with less debt, and with a scale of operations that would be appropriate for the new environment, and it would allow the airline to thrive going forward.
But no. There is universal consensus in Congress that Shareholders and bondholders have to be bailed out. And since that sounds unpalatable, the bailout gets dressed up in payroll-protection and airline-support lingo. And so, there’s another $17 billion for a shareholder and bondholder welfare program.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
I know Wolf Street does not like share buy-backs, so how much “rainy day cash” should an airline keep on its books in the event of a black swan?
Don’t get me wrong – I’m not over-enthusiastic about bailouts, but my question (above) is still valid.
If any company does not prepare for the future, the taxpayer should not be responsible for their future.
Normal rainy day future or this?
I think the airlines were to indebted but they shouldn’t have prepared for this. Specially because it is largely due to the incompetence of the US government.
ps.NY showed that it is not only a republican disease.
” Specially because it is largely due to the incompetence of the US government.”
Yeah thats it. We are so screwedddddddddddddddddddd
Good comment Marbles, and the same for individuals if they have had opportunities to do so. Obviously, I’m not talking about the working poor.
Excellent article.
I wonder what happened to bus companies that serve rural areas? I guess they’re just not sexy these days. Charter buses have been parked for 11 months now. I guess they don’t count because they are mostly privately owned and/or family operations. But airlines…….. all those AC paint jobs and 5 lbs of buttons and zippers on every uniform…… now they must need a bailout.
I’d say the same that I would say when asked about that with regard to any individual American or family. A year’s worth of expenses. Meaning that the airlines should have one year’s worth of expenses assuming zero revenue.
Absolutely;
2019 expenses no d/a:
United 34 billion
american – 32;
cash on hand;
united 5
american 4
what a joke american society and business has become and the ruling elite is working overtime to completely what remains of “small” business
The problem today is having that amount of cash lying around invites immediate trouble.
Like a hostile takeover by someone desperate to get their hands on your cash!
Sad but true
$25 Billion + $17 Billion + money for rainy day, i.e. ALL of the money the blew on buybacks. To state the obvious.
After 9/11, every airline should have an idea on how much would be required. After all that too could have been a termination event.
Well, given that most medical breakthroughs, Covid vaccines, and beneficial drugs have been financed by govt taxpayer R&D, the answer to your question could be zero.
Not only does Wolf dislike share buybacks but they were considered a form of stock manipulation under FDR when they became illegal after the crash of 29. And then Reagan gets elected and boom, they rescind that law. They are still stock manipulation tactics.
But there are more than 2 alternatives here. It’s not just cash or share buybacks. So while execs and the like get richer from providing basically nothing, services get dramatically cut. Like crunched seating, meal less flights, baggage fees, etc.
So if you’re running an airline ethically and morally wouldn’t you want to create the best customer service experience that you can?
At least by running operations in this manner you can at least claim the moral high ground when receiving your bailout money.
While the SEC did change the rules on share buybacks in 1982 – the actual rise of large scale share buybacks didn’t accelerate until after Clinton capped the tax deductibility of executive salaries at $1M.
This caused executive compensation to switch over to options and shares – it is this direct link between stock buybacks and executive compensation which kicked off the spree.
You can tell by looking at total shares outstanding – it has been falling for something like 20 years, not the 40 since Reagan.
The Clinton executive salary tax deductibility cap was passed in 1993; it took a few years for the options/shares thing to catch on and from there, for share buybacks to become obvious as the quickest/easiest way to pump up the options/shares used for executive compensation..
Javert Chip,
You don’t have to keep a lot of rainy-day cash. Just don’t carry a lot of debt (use cash flow from operations during good times to pay off debt) so that you can borrow when need arises. And if the S hits the fan, file for bankruptcy and wipe out your shareholders instead of lobbying Congress for a bailout of those shareholders.
The airlines borrowed money to fund their share buybacks. And now they’re getting those shareholders a taxpayer bailout. Those CEOs and CFOs and the entire board should go to jail – but there is nothing illegal in what they’re doing, and that’s the real tragedy.
Did anyone suggest that the government should get a future share of airline profits? Or do we have to maintain the pretense that these are private companies at all costs?
Future Profits? Why waste energy negotiating a claim to something that will never happen? Or could be gamed away through accounting legerdemain?
Taxpayers will be responsible either way. Which is better? The airline payroll protection plan or the unemployment to be paid to 33,000 industry professionals? With potentially another 15,000 unemployed after January 1?
10s of thousands of employees were laid off with retirement packages or buyouts funded by the bailout packages. Those jobs are gone. The employees left “voluntarily.” That money didn’t protect jobs. It just paid for the “voluntary” separation packages. Shareholders should pay for those, not taxpayers.
And your response to all those who were given no buyout, no package, no benefits, no voluntary leave? No problem. Our tax dollars are supporting them anyway by way of unemployment and Medicaid.
Before you respond, I invite you to provide the actual percentages of how many received buyouts, how many retired, and how many left voluntarily, and how many are wondering what they are supposed to do in the midst of a global pandemic with none of the above.
Beth E.
There is nothing wrong with buyouts. But shareholders need to pay for them, not taxpayers. That’s what I said.
ALL of the airline employees who were separated before Oct 1 were buyouts and early retirements — they were all “voluntary” layoffs because they were offered some package to induce them to leave and they were told it they didn’t take the package they’d likely be laid off “involuntarily” after Sep 30. The CARES Act bailout didn’t allow “involuntary” layoffs through Sep 30.
I think share repurchases are legit capitalism. But I wish the SEC would require listed companies to go through a ‘safety and soundness’ checklist before they can do it.
-D/E below a certain threshold
-Min credit ratings
-Max CEO Pay, min worker pay
-Fully funded pension, min 401k contr, min healthcare bene
-X num months expenses in liquid investments
-etc
-Vendors paid on timely basis
-etc
Might not have saved the airlines this time around, but certainly would provide some comfort in normal times.
FinePrintGuy
“I think share repurchases are legit capitalism.”
Yes, they certainly are now. But they used to be an illegal form of market manipulation until they were made legal in 1982.
Wolf,
On a semi related note, you may want to opine in a future analysis on how much harder it is to prop up your share price via buybacks when you are trading at a 45 PE than a 15.
If the macro economy has gutted your cash generation…at the same time Fed policy has exploded your share price…something has gotta give.
I haven’t seen much discussion of this necessary dynamic.
Perhaps the first steps are to get the full yr aggregate earnings for 2020 along with the 2020 aggregate buybacks. Then compare them to the same 2019 and 2018 numbers.
Somebody on the internet may have already done some preliminary work.
This is obscene. People are being evicted in three more weeks and they are supposed to go live in an airplane?
EVERY member of Congress should be voted out if this passes. EVERY LAST ONE!
Term limits for career politicians????
Are you crazy, what are they going to do for a living, become lobbyists in DC? How degrading and humiliating.
We cannot let great American institutions like the airlines fail. They should be put in the category of TBTF, just like certain banks.
THIS.
100% THIS.
Voting is done with. Please read the news. Congress seats are life appointments.
Shouldn’t we (US Gov.) be at least getting stock options for all this bail out money? After 4 years of Trump, aren’t we tired of “heads I win, tails you loose” government assistance?
The Fed and Congress are in cahoots on this. Fed has to print money coz Congress doesn’t get elected by saying no. Fed’s goal must be to land somewhere in between Argentina and Japan on the money printing (for their dream of moderate inflation), so they are looking for pet projects like this. Just send them an email: “Need Trillion for Lemonaid Stand.” Might just get a response…
I’m hopping into a time machine, setting it to the year 1978. Mission; stop the Airline Deregulation Act. But seriously, the economy will not be fully healed until another couple trillion in stimulus pumps stocks up another 25 percent. When you have a financial system as fundamentally sound as ours the sky is the limit.
The next thing you’re going to see is the airlines taking the bailout money and using it to beef up their freight hauling business and paring passenger service to the bone. Now with Covid they have more incentive than ever to do just that.
As I’ve said multiple times. This country is toast without its stock market. No country in the whole world is more fragile. It’s like the entire financial world is super afraid to see what would happen if stocks were to fall 10%, God forbid if they were to fall 30%, it would wipe out the whole country!!!
This issue isn’t a defect in the system. It is a logical result of a monetary and fiscal system where the US issues debt that is purchased with irredeemable debt instruments (for the average citizen who uses them as currency) that the Treasury previously issued to the Federal Reserve System. Truth be told, the only thing that should be surprising is that the number of billions wasn’t higher.
I lived under the flight path of planes flying into National Airport in Downtown Washington DC. They were so loaded up with freight that they were overweight and in violation of FAA regulations and would face severe fines if they got caught. So they would dump all their excess fuel in mid air just before landing. You could go out onto my front lawn and smell all the toxic gasoline in the air. This was the worst on Sunday evening when Congress came back from their weekend junkets. I made numerous complaint to my Congressman and got zero response. Congress is in the back pocket of the major airlines via campaign donations. The taxpayers and the passengers are the suckers paying the bill.
MonkeyBusiness
Dec 15, 2020 at 7:26 pm
Total BS. The bond market is far more important to the health of the economy than the stock market. If the market dropped 30% nothing would happen except a lot of investors would lose some money. If the bond market dropped that amount it would be a disaster.
You know you could have just hit the Reply button right?
I actually agree with you that the bond market is more important. But the Robin Hood crowd does not know that, heck most Americans and “investors” don’t know that. Psychologically, a big stock market drop is worse in the minds of most people.
Right. For some sick reason, the stock market has become the de facto economy.
Hi-yield bonds dropped 25% in just 3 weeks as recently as March. And.. wait for it.. nothing happened.
“Nothing happened”
Well…the Fed *did* leap into action like a clubbing teen on poppers…
It may have turned out to be almost all talk…but it did beat the interest rate spike into ZIRP-mission.
The FAA has granted air traffic controllers who have co-morbidities to stay home during the Covid pandemic to protect their life. They are in full pay status receiving full pay (150K) doing absolutely nothing. What is the co-morbidity these government employees have that allow them to participate in this scam? They are fat. That’s right, they’re too fat to work in a closed environment like a radar room or control tower so the controller’s labor union convinced the FAA to let them stay home on full pay.
It just not airlines and aircraft manufacturers that are on the gravy train. Controllers have their snouts in the public feed trough as well.
And in Socialist Nirvana free medical with universal coverage Canada….ATC employees work for a private ‘not for profit’ corporation as opposed to the much vaunted free enterprise USA.
Go figure.
From Wiki (Nav Canada): The company employs approximately 1,900 air traffic controllers (ATCs), 650[1] flight service specialists (FSSs) and 700 technologists. It has been responsible for the safe, orderly and expeditious flow of air traffic in Canadian airspace since November 1, 1996 when the government transferred the ANS from Transport Canada to Nav Canada. As part of the transfer, or privatization, Nav Canada paid the government CA$1.5 billion.[2]
Nav Canada manages 12 million aircraft movements a year for 40,000 customers in over 18 million square kilometres, making it the world’s second-largest air navigation service provider (ANSP) by traffic volume.[3]
Nav Canada, which operates independently of any government funding,[3] is headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario.[4] It is only allowed to be funded by publicly traded debt and service charges to aircraft operators.
I almost became a traffic controller about a zillion years ago. Passed all the screening tests, interviews, and was slated for ‘the course’ back in Cornwall Ontario. Instead, I delayed a year as a friend who owned an airline in Yukon needed a driver. Then, a hiring freeze hit and that was the end of that career; finished before I started.
Good job, though.
I just thought it was funny that our ATC is private and funded by user fees, and the US system has a trough to rely on.
The US political system has devolved to a state that the only time fiscal restraint/prudence is utilized is when it is used to hurt the opposing party. Other than that, incurred debt is just considered numbers on a chart…
‘.. fiscal restraint/prudence is utilized is when it is used to hurt the opposing UniParty.’
Fixed it for you.
Growing up in the 90s I honestly thought SS and other government programs were going to run out of money. My retirement was all on me to setup and plan for. However, we now all have seen that these were all just fear tactics and stall tactics. When we the US of A needs money we just add more 1’s and 0’s to the electronic cash register. Sad but true
That obviously can’t work long-term. And we’re not going to get a warning as to when its time is about to run out.
Growing up in the 70s we all thought the same thing.
On the day it all ends, it will take no longer than it takes to type a few keystrokes.
Absolutely sickening.
Didn’t McConnell say socialism would never take root in the US? If this bailout is a dressed up {payroll protection} and airline support program then the upcoming evictions are nothing but a voluntary migration, a modern day exodus, and they will get no bailout..
The airline networks are public transportation just like the NY metro and just as important. You can’t just let them go bankrupt and hope everything will be alright.
ps. This is the rational reason but we are talking about the highly militaristic USA. You need them to move troupes.
You do realize the airlines still operate during bankruptcy?
Have they not went bankrupt multiple times?
Gone bankrupt?
If all the airlines went broke, an enterprising American would say, hmmm, there is a massive opportunity here. And write a business plan and get a loan and start a new airline… In fact, many people would do it. There world would be in the same place in 5 years.
Yes but if 2008 should have taught you anything, or even the last two Dem primaries, only the “right” people are allowed to be in charge. Heck if WEF gets its wish with the great reset, only the right people will be allowed to own anything.
char,
Newsflash: Delta, American, United and many others already filed for bankruptcy before, as I pointed out. And it worked just fine. There was zero interruption in service.
I was flying a lot internationally at the time when Delta filed for bankruptcy. As I said, I never noticed the difference. I kept booking flights, and I kept my frequent flier miles, etc. A chapter 11 bankruptcy filing is a debt restructuring where the creditors get the company, and the old shareholders lose the company. And that’s essentially it. It’s carried out in the courtroom, not on the tarmac.
Maybe the politicians in DC were worried about losing their frequent flyer miles?
They’re more worried about their shareholdings. Insider trading I believe is legal for them. They can trade in advance of laws being formally proposed.
Sickening
I’m tuned into some kid from the western Chicago burbs podcasting about this now.
If the airlines went bust the airplanes wouldn’t disappear, the airport gates would still be there, hell the pilots wouldn’t go away either. A little paint, some new uniforms, bingo! Wolf Airlines!
Well played airlines. Pilots on primary routes get serious salaries and benefits– not quite sure why the taxpayer needs to sustain their six figure paychecks when they have about 1/3 of their normal workload right now. Even flight attendants (with seniority) can do shockingly well. And then there are the bond and shareholders…
This latest bailout curiously leaves a number of other industries to twist in the wind. For example, Disney plans to lay off +30k employees, and no one in Congress bats an eye. Perhaps minimum wage earners are assumed to have sizable nest-eggs, or better job prospects right now.
A lot of people will be thrown out of their homes and Congress instead bailed out the airlines.
Revolution just went from 0% probability to 3%.
Man. Aren’t you the optimist
This is Murica, We take it at the back and say thank you for the privilege.
I don’t think so. Our fellow Americans are unfortunately too apathetic and uniformed to ever do anything unless their cable TV, fast food, draft beer or NFL is turned off.
“Democrats and Republicans may not agree on much of anything these days…”
Huh????????????????????????????????
Democrats and Republicans agree on tax cuts for the rich, corporations, cutting Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Food Stamps, reducing wages for Americans, massive subsidies to rich gigantic corporations like
FakeBook, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, monopoly drug pricing for Big Pharma subsidized by US tax dollars that pays for they patents, importing cheap foreign labor, bailouts for Wall Street, airlines, Wars in Iraq Afghanistan Libya Syria Yemen Somalia China Russia Venezuela Iran Crimea Ukraine North Korea…well I or any one on Planet Earth could go on and one and on and on…but one just can’t no can one?
Good one Timber. Could not have said it better myself.
Choose:
— Be too big to fail, like the government. or
— Be too small to succeed, like commoners,
squatting on the streets, sick and dirty.
I appreciate the point about airlines shouldn’t be the special beneficiary of taxpayer bailouts. But I think the argument that $45 billion was misspent on stock buybacks by four companies over eight years is pretty weak. Stock buybacks are a means of rewarding shareholders in a tax friendly manner. Dividends are (often) taxed as ordinary income while increased stock prices are taxed at the lower Capital Gains rate… to say nothing of the control a shareholder has over when they sell a stock and take the tax.
I have been following Delta Airlines for the past five years or so and I can only say how impressed that I was with their debt reduction program over that time frame. They went from $15.25 billion in Long Term Debt at the end of 2010 to just 7.3 billion at the end of 2016. It started to rise again in 2017 as they used their better credit rating to borrow money and catch up on their pension plan obligations… a move that paid off bigly when the stock market took off that year. Delta went from the second worst underfunded pension in the S&P 500 (with a 10 billion dollar deficit) in 2016 to one of the better funded plans at the end of 2019 (75% funded with only a five billion dollar deficit).
It is hard to argue that Delta’s management wasted money. They fixed their underfunded pension plans AND wiped out so much debt that they got an investment-grade credit rating from all three corporate credit rating agencies… absolutely unheard of in the volatile airline industry. Only then did they start upgrading their airplane fleet.
But if you are a shareholder… it gets hard to sing Hooray! when you see ALL the profits of the company you invested in going to bondholders, employees, and pension plans. So Delta’s stock withered on the vine for years… stuck in a trading range of $35 to $60 since December of 2013 even WITH eleven billion in stock buybacks.
I don’t follow the other airlines closely enough to know what they did. Some went for new aircraft before Delta did in order to take advantage of historically low interest rates. But it is hard to fault them for that.
My point in all of this is that it is hard to blame the airline management teams (particularly Delta) for not foreseeing that THIS would be the year of a once a century pandemic. Paying down debt, fixing their pensions, upgrading their fleets, AND rewarding investors is what we WANT airline management teams to do. Far from “wasting money” over the past eight years, they seem to have been spending their profits wisely… although you could make a pretty good argument that dividends would have been better than stock buybacks at holding the share price up even if investors prefer the latter.
Airports should be closed for the holidays to reduce virus spread. Or is airline revenue more important than saving lives?
The money is always the most important, always. Regardless of the type of business.