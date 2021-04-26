Forget 2% Inflation. With Margins Forcefully Squeezed, Big Companies Raise Prices, Point at Massive Inflation Overshoot

Smaller companies too: Boots-on-the-ground view of surging costs in the roofing manufacturing industry. The Fed will brush it off as “temporary,” but the inflationary mindset has set in.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Big companies, such as Procter & Gamble, have used their earnings calls to prepare investors, customers, and consumers for what is coming: Surging input costs are creating hefty margin pressures, and companies are confident they can regain their margins by passing on those surging costs by implementing large price increases. Smaller companies face the same scenario of surging input cost and margin pressures.
Todd Miller, President of Classic Metal Roofing Systems, which manufactures metal shingles in the US, sent me an email today where he goes into detail as to what his industry, and the broader home remodeling industry, is facing, in terms of surging costs, shipping issues, and supply constraints. This is Todd Miller, a long-time reader and supporter of Wolf Street:
“Our industry is dealing with supply chain shortages as well as rapidly increasing prices. While we have not had to go to this extreme yet on the types of specialized products we produce, I have seen the selling prices of “commodity-based” metal roofs increase by 30% over the last six months, with additional increases projected.
“We’re also seeing the industry-leading asphalt shingle market in a pickle. Prices are going up, manufacturers have distributors and contractors on allocation, and lead times of 30 weeks are being reported. We’re also seeing the industry cut back on product offerings.
“The end result is we have a very robust remodeling and construction market, with limited product availability and spiraling prices. Everyone is aware of the lumber issues, but we’re also hearing of major issues with windows, doors, and siding products.
“As a metal roofing manufacturer, here are some of the raw material increases we have experienced over the past six months:
- Unpainted aluminum: up 15%
- Unpainted galvanized steel: up 57%
- Coatings used on our products: up 10%
- Corrugated packaging: up 15% on average
- Lumber for packaging: up 34%
- Fasteners: up 5 to 8%.
“Typically, the metals and coatings make up about 85% of our product costs.
“And then we’re also dealing with escalating freight costs as well as difficulty in shipping internationally. Our customer in Japan is also experiencing a very robust market, but it can be 30+ days for us to get a container scheduled to take product to them.
“We do import polymer roofing underlayment from China and the big issue there has also been deliveries – getting containers to bring product to us.
“I suspect that some of the raw material prices will soften hopefully in late 2021 and early 2022. But increases in costs for labor and transportation will make it challenging for most manufacturers in our sector to drop prices – we will all be working to regain margin from the raw material increases.”
Miller’s last phrase translates into a common situation now facing manufacturers, where input prices have suddenly surged, squeezing the manufacturer’s margin. The manufacturer tries to catch up and raise selling prices. And even if some of the input prices, such as volatile commodity prices, drop again, manufacturers are unlikely to lower their selling prices because they’re still catching up with their input-cost increases and attempt to regain the margin they gave up as input costs suddenly surged.
In terms of publicly traded companies, the number of mentions of “inflation” during earnings calls more than tripled year-over-year so far, “the biggest jump in our history since 2004,” according to BofA Global Research analysts on Monday, cited by CNBC’s Carl Quintanilla, who tweeted this chart from the BofA analysis:
In the past, the number of mentions of inflation “has led CPI by a quarter with 52% correlation and points to a robust rebound in inflation ahead,” the BofA analysts wrote in the same report, cited by MarketWatch. The “major drivers” of these mentions were the costs of raw materials, transportation, and labor.
Procter & Gamble CFO Andre Schulten said during the earnings call last week, “The commodity cost challenges we faced this year will obviously be larger next fiscal year. We will offset a portion of this impact with price increases.”
They’re looking at raising prices on their products “in the range of mid to high single-digits,” he said. “We are analyzing raw material and foreign exchange impacts in other categories and markets, and we are assessing the need for additional pricing moves.”
All companies are planning to pass on the surging input costs via price increases, or they have already done so, and they’re all adding to inflationary pressures.
John Hartung, CFO of Chipotle said during the earnings call, “We think everybody in the restaurant industry is going to have to pass those costs along to the customer. And we think we’re in a much, much better position to do that, than other companies out there.”
Whirlpool in its earnings call discussed raw material inflation, “particularly in steel and resin,” that “will negatively impact our business by about $1 billion.” It said that it had announced “price increases in various countries across the globe ranging from 5% to 12%.”
Kimberly-Clark during its earnings call explained how it is trying to keep up with “raw material inflation,” as input costs are rising fast and price increases and cost cutting lag.
“So, one way to think about the run-up in inflation that we have for the year is that within the year, we will cover about half of that with pricing,” CFO Maria Henry explained.
“And then when you add in the additional cost savings both in terms of our increased outlook on the FORCE program as well as additional tightening of the belt around discretionary items, you would get to cover a good portion of the inflation,” she said.
“In terms of input cost inflation, that is ramping in the first quarter and the second quarter. We expect that it will peak, and then moderate, and in some cases come down a bit in the second half,” she said.
Kimberly-Clark CEO Michael Hsu summed it up: “We are moving rapidly especially with selling price increases to offset commodity headwinds.”
These examples represent a large-scale movement. And it boils down to is this: Forget 2% inflation. There are hefty margin pressures on companies all around, and they’re now resorting to hefty price increases to offset surging input costs. And their customers – other companies and consumers – are paying those higher prices. The whole mindset has changed. An inflationary mindset has become established in no time, and there will be a massive overshoot of inflation that the Fed will attempt to brush off as temporary.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Inflation, my biggest nightmare…
I’m angry. I’m completely despondent. I’ve missed this entire bubble market and have been sitting in cash. My entire life savings is being systematically destroyed and I have no idea what to do with my money. I’m ready to end my life if I end up being destroyed by this, but not before getting some justice against the criminals that have done this to me and other prudent people that “followed the rules”. There’s nothing to look forward to in this country. I can barely be bothered to work anymore. What for?
Chill out, it’s just money.
You’re joking right? It’s your labor, being stolen. Enslaved while under the mass delusion that you have any chance at having a secure future let alone get ahead. That’s an incredibly stupid response. The fed is literally robbing you at gunpoint and you’re like “meh, go ahead, it’s only money”
you can still buy physical gold with your savings. $2 million at today’s prices fits in a shoe box. and think of it this way – it’s the last thing the fed wants you to do with your money. so you’d be sticking it to them. you’ll be fine.
p. s. the fed is not literally robbing you at gunpoint. you mean figuratively.
Just like seasons come and go so there are cycles in human affairs and history.
There is not much you can do, early decades at the beginning of each century aren’t very propitious to human happiness. Unless you can fast forward to 2060 I suggest you take it easy and look at the bright side, things can be worse, they probably will very soon.
that’s kind of the point… that’s why the fed is here. i’m in my 20s I know for a fact that you aren’t going to pay for most of this in the end. It’s my generation that will be that one’s paying for it. You’ve worked all your life, your blood, sweat and tears for the labor and hours you’ve put in are now being slowly slipped away from you. It’s like the Fed, smiling at you while you pass away slowly…
we can all learn that nothing in life is surely a guarantee besides death. So get some sun while you still can, because this is just the beginning. It’ll take years if not decades to reverse the damages.
You could easily still park your cash in dividend paying ETFs/stocks/muni bonds. It’s inflation and the world isn’t ending. Relax….as they always say “diversify” Holding all cash is essentially having all your eggs in one basket and you’ll never benefit from compounding interest. You know as well as i do that there’s no such thing as a free lunch. Hoarding cash is a sign of fear.
I understand the whole idea of hoarding cash and wait for a crash, but stagnant cash doing nothing out of fear is just as bad.
I’ve known so many people over the past 20 years just hoarding cash, waiting for the end of times. It just sits in their savings account stagnant because they’re scared to do anything with it.
“A broken clock is right twice a day”
Incorrect observations.
Money has dual purpose – as a store of value and as a medium of commerce.
If someone wants to store the returns of their hard work, it shouldn’t be called ‘hoarding’. They shouldn’t be called ‘broken clocks’. They shouldn’t be labeled as ‘scared’.
In fact, the Fed should be called the ‘robber’ and its policies should be called ‘robbery’.
but those two functions work at cross-purposes and create the rock and hard place the central bank finds itself between. the store of value purpose is leaving money. it’s not coming back.
hmmmm… if only there were some separate asset, easily identifiable, that was infinitely durable, impossible to artificially create and highly valued the world over and already held by governments and central banks that could fulfill, not the medium of exchange function, but just the store of value function…
something ordinary people could buy in even small amounts to protect their wealth and fruits of their hard work.
if only…
oh wait. its called gold.
Dump it into AT&T boomer stock for the dividends. F it, since I can’t buy a house (I get overbidden by 5% down-payment FOMOs), I might as well do it myself
I’m with you, Bob. Same story. I have to remind myself that at least I’m not like the guy I just passed on the sidewalk today, begging for money. It’s ugly out there.
Research ALL the Nomad Capitalist videos on YouTube, develop a plan then act on it. People complain because they are to lazy plan and act. DO IT.
I don’t think the replies you got so far are helpful. If you are 100% in cash, you don’t want to dump your cash into anything. What if there’s a crash and you put all your cash into risk assets right at the top of the bubble? That would only make the situation worse.
Instead, what I would do is listen to my emotions. If I invest 5% of my portfolio in some asset, how would I feel if the price doubles tomorrow and how would I feel if the price is cut in half tomorrow?
If the price doubles and I feel regret for not investing more, I invested too little. If the price is cut in half and I feel regret for investing so much, I invested too much. If the price is cut in half and I feel happy for the opportunity to buy more, I invested the right amount.
I would start by investing $100 (or even as little as $10) in something tomorrow. That way, if I make a mistake, it’s just a small amount, but at least I got started and I can start observing how I feel about the investment.
I don’t think being mostly in cash is necessarily stupid. One thing that I feel is very likely to happen is that in the next 5 or 10 years, some asset will unexpectedly drop by 50%, 75%, or 90% to a level no one thought possible (or plausible). Waiting patiently for that rare opportunity may end up being the best strategy of all.
My evil plan is working!!!! Muhahahahaha!!! I am secretly stealing from the American people through inflation!!! Protecting my buddies in Congress who are incapable of balancing a budget!!!! I will continue doing this!!!! I will send free money to all my buddies!!! And a pittance to the common man to stop him from rioting when he figures it out!!!!! I have saved America!!!! I am a great man!!!!! Buy houses, fools!!!! I will Jack rates and crash howzing and stawks a year from now!!!! Then I will scoop up bargains!!!! Me and my buddies!!! In Congress!!!! In the hedge funds!!! In the boardroom!!!! Hahahahahahaha!!!!!!! I am saving America!!!! Saving you!!!!! Hahahahahahahah!!!!!
Nah, you’re not the real richman’s PUS boy Weimar Powell. You’re way too animated to be him. Have you seen the guy talk? He has about as much personality as a lump of coal. Sorry that’s an insult to the coal.
I’ve been telling customers since late last year to expect at least a 10% increase in prices this year, maybe prepare for 15. I was the messenger and it sucked. Now at least it’s going mainstream which makes it a lot less difficult for me to explain. I’m in construction and what I’m seeing has already started to price some customers out. These prices will correct some as production ramps up but the pent up demand and massive new demand will keep things pricey for a while.
It’s amazing how the Fed got so huge, so quickly.
Without doubt the most powerful institution on earth.
Our congressman debate for months a tiny 1% tax increase, yet here comes chairman Powell shaving off 10% of your purchasing power without anyone making a stand.
He even gets featured on major magazines as a hero.
Until Jerome Powell and Co. start eating bullets, nothing will change. Violence is the only answer now. I’m not advocating for it, I’m stating a fact.
Agreed 100%
There might be some of that, but the faster/easier (and therefore more likely) solution will be an increasing shift to some species of AltCoin that the DC degenerates can’t degrade as easily.
It is no coincidence that the dawn of AltCoins came at the same time that DC committed to perpetual dollar dilution.
It may not be BitCoin and DC will make a series of AltCoin assassination attempts, but so long as DC’s engineered inflation lies exposed, the base of DC’s corrupt power will erode.
In the end, it is actually pretty hard to get a population to use a currency it has stopped trusting.
DC has squandered an inconceivable fortune (trust in the USD) that it has absolutely no clue how to recreate.
Agree but not going to happen. Most Americans are too willfully ignorant to know who he is or what the FED is all about. Their knowledge of interest rate is limited to low interest is good, high interest rate is bad for taking out a loan so I can buy things I technically can’t afford. Unless somehow you can tie real inflation and out of control inflation back to him and his cronies, definitely not a job you can count any MSM to do anytime soon. They’re still busy convincing you there’s no bubble out there, this is the roaring 20s without the hangover 1930s…party on Garth!
Educate yourself and turn your anger and despair into positive action. Yes, life is unfair but in this country we have choices. Choose to learn more about different ways to use your money to generate money. People are making money in every market whether it is down or up, deflationary or inflationary, bull or bear. Ask the successful people around you how they are making money. if you do not know successful people then go meet some. I do not read Wolf to get depressed, I read Wolf to further my education. Knowledge, like money is power. Giving up or getting even will solve no problem. Again, educate yourself and make your money work for you, not against you.
Please explain how to get “my money to work for me” when the entire system is a farce? Just dump it all into the ponzi market and pray that it goes up forever despite the very clear certainty that it can’t and won’t. Our government and fed has ruined this country. Now we have garbage crypto and TSLA. Please, tell me where one puts their money right now to protect it? Everything is seemingly in a bubble.
Re education…
Crypto isn’t per se garbage…it is a stumbling, shambling, occasionally wild west attempt to figure out how to build a non-political (and therefore anti dilutional) currency…even as the betrayed trust in the USD falls apart.
There is a rather significant amount of ferment in the AltCoin space and it is time well spent to learn something about the emerging options and structures.
A lot of AltCoins may end up zeroed out…so great caution and wisdom is called for.
But incrementalism, diversification, and education can go a long way (and not just for AltCoin).
The political class *has* ruined a lot of things in this country…but most of all its own reputation.
Bob, invest your money into the most un-loved asset class you can find. Better yet the most hated asset class by everyone. What would that be? Why, the US dollar clearly.
This is such an incredibly cheesy response when people are making money hand over fist speculating on crypto and meme “stonks.” It’s patronizing and, quite frankly, clueless.
I can’t wait to make a whole bunch more money thanks to the wonderful fed – keep the faucets on maximum! I’m sure the extra earnings from price increases will go right to my paycheck. Then, into my savings account to earn 0.15% while the price of a cup of coffee hits $10 and we mint our first dogecoin billionaire. Truly incredible. Although, it would seem as if a bout of inflation could really shake out the last of the bears…the global tumble down and market hangover from a sooner than expected end of ZIRP would be a real sight to see.
Time for big papa money pump Jay to go on another round of 60 mins or CNBC to tell us inflation is temporary and if it last more than couple of quarters, also normal as expected as well. All within their master plan..maybe it’ll be more effective next time if he appears on 60 mins swinging a pocket watch and start doing jedi mind tricks ” You’re not seeing inflation… home price raise 20% in one year is not inflation…”
Does that joker on 60 Minutes with the softball questions for Weimar Boy Powell actually think people respect him? He’s a makeup covered clown boy.
As technology makes access to video airtime ever greater/more broad, the easier it is to see that the old talking heads were never anything “special” – just a collection of word-salad tossing empty suits, politically anointed dancing monkeys lacking intellectual capability or consistency.
There is a reason why media news audiences collapse the second there is any competition made possible…people know they are being bullshitted and want out.
If I could surf the internet while eating, I would never voluntarily view CNN again in my life…
I wish I didn’t discover this website. Now I can’t sleep at night.
I hear ya brother
“Wolf…I don’t know why I can’t quit chu…”
– Brokeback Dollar
Ya well, we’ve entered a rather new business cycle called “converting debt to inflation”
It’s actually called “cannibalizing the young and their futures for profits for billionaires.”
The FED needs to be raising rates YESTERDAY. They have started an inferno and are pouring tanker trucks full of gasoline on it. They are going to destroy this country.
climb a wall of marginal debt or climb a wall of worry. Your choice.
Bob raises an important issue that I would love to hear Wolf’s views on. How should a rational person, who sees the fraud and ponzi-economy for what it is, invest? How should he save for his retirement in a world where (almost) everything is an unsustainable bubble? We live in an upside-down world where debtors get rich and savers get punished, and where people who make stupid investments make fortunes and people who make sensible investments get crushed. I share Bob’s frustration.
1) I wonder if it might not be worthwhile to review the full history of the post 2008 commodities boom/semi bust…the macro dynamics seem approx akin today and
2) One thing hopefully working against a wholly unconstrained inflationary environment is the existence of the internet.
If nothing else, the internet is tremendously helpful in surfacing lower cost alternatives/possibilities in a world of more aggressive/abusive pricing.
I work for a large national plumbing wholesale supplier. In the past year copper tube is up 70%, steel pipe is up 45%, PVC is up 60-70%. And more increases are coming soon. It’s only April and some manufacturers are already announcing their 3rd price increase this calendar year for the same product. There are severe supply chain disruptions with fixtures, equipment, PVC DWV fittings, and Pex tubing/fittings. A major garbage disposal manufacturer told me last week that large orders placed now won’t be able to ship until January or February 2022. Hands free sensor bottle fillers have 16+ week lead times. I’m telling my customers to plan on 4-5 month lead times on large Pex orders. These are items that historically you could walk into my branch and buy them off the shelf every day of the week.
Before Covid, a lot of large scale construction projects here in the Bay Area were barely making financial sense for developers (at least that’s the rumor that has been floating around). How large projects built by San Francisco union labor will ever pencil out and get financed in this environment is beyond me. I’m seeing a number of planned projects get value engineered (replace more expensive materials/options with cheaper materials/options) and put back out for rebid and the owners are flabbergasted that the bids are coming back significantly higher than they were the first time. I imagine new construction starts will have to start to dry up completely if this doesn’t turn around soon.
I’m too young enough to know the real ins and outs of financial apocalypses of yore. I wonder how much financially responsible people were feeling like the world was ending in the lead up to 08, the great depression etc.
Can’t time the market and all that but you can see smoke on the horizon and feel the wind blowing your way. While it can easily feel like everyone else is cleaning out, I really doubt the people around me looking like they’re rich are anything but drowning in debt. My work has everyone making the same wages because it’s a union gig. The guys there have all taken a 50k/yr job and bought vastly overpriced housing, refinanced mortgages, and loaded up of unrealistically priced trucks, boats, motorcycles etc.
I know people who haven’t gotten a decent raise in years but have bought brand new vehicles and toys in the past 6 months.
The market is only able to support this behavior for so long, you can only get so much debt. And when nobody can pay for it because wages stagnate and prices inflate, there has to be a bust. Either wages inflate with asset prices and it doesn’t matter until the global economy goes up in smoke. Or it collapses on the small scale like it normally does and those in the lower and middle classes get slaughtered for thinking they have money.
I really doubt I’m going to regret stacking paychecks in the bank and having my housing paid in full for the next 15 months.
I know a lot of lower class people that suddenly didn’t have to pay for housing and “found” their monthly payment for a new car is quite high. My near death mid 80s grandparents bought a new suv when they can barely manage to leave the house, let alone even drive.
I sincerely doubt the highly leveraged will make out like a bandit. I doubt the ones who did clear out on the bitcoin casino or the stonks crowd will have anything to show for their luck in 5 years. Easy come, easy go. The peasants don’t understand wealth, only glitter.
Dalio (“Big Debt Crises”) nails it in a lot of ways:
“…the most defining characteristics of bubbles that can be measured are:
1. Prices are high relative to traditional measures
2. Prices are discounting future rapid price appreciation from these high levels
4. There is broad bullish sentiment
4. Purchases are being financed by high leverage
5. Buyers have made exceptionally extended forward purchases (e.g., built inventory, contracted for supplies, etc.) to speculate or to protect themselves against future price gains
6. New buyers (i.e., those who weren’t previously in the market) have entered the market
7. Stimulative monetary policy threatens to inflate the bubble even more (and tight policy to cause its popping).”
Nobody wins with inflation. You can’t produce 10x’s the dollars faster than the real growth of our weak “tech crazy” economy and hope to come out unscathed from severe inflation. This one is gonna really hurt and it’s been blatantly obvious that Powell and Co. are criminal minds that have lost complete control of the money supply. Poor Wolf can’t write an article these days without a crazy “WTF” chart that makes no sense to any sensible person. None if it makes sense at this point because we are well into uncharted territory in so many sectors its absolutely ridiculous.