The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America: “House-Price Inflation” out the Wazoo, Ignored by CPI. April Update  

Only exception: San Francisco Bay Area condo prices are down from a year ago.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
House prices soared by 12.0% from a year ago, the biggest increase since February 2006, near the peak of Housing Bubble 1, according to today’s National Case-Shiller Home Price Index for “February,” which reflects the three-month average of sales recorded in public records in December, January, and February.
A measure of “house-price inflation.”
The Case-Shiller Index compares the sales price of a house in the current month to the price of the same house when it sold previously. This “sales pairs method” tracks the amount of dollars it takes to buy the same house over time. Home improvements are included in the methodology. This makes the index the most appropriate measure of house price inflation in the US.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI), on the other hand, tracks the housing inflation component based on rents. The CPI for “Owner’s equivalent rent of residence,” weighing about 25% of the overall CPI, is based on homeowners’ estimates about how much their home would rent for, which ticked up 2.0% from a year ago (green line), compared to house price inflation as measured by the Case-Shiller index (red line):
Los Angeles – the #1 most splendid housing bubble:
The Case-Shiller Index for prices of single-family houses in the Los Angeles metro jumped by 1.3% in February from January and by 12% year-over-year. The index value for Los Angeles of 325 indicates house prices in the metro have surged by 225% since January 2000, thereby making Los Angeles the most splendid housing bubble on this list.
Low-tier house prices have exploded in recent years, which they had also done during Housing Bubble 1, and then collapsed the most during the Housing Bust. Year-over-year, low-tier prices are up 12.9% and have quadrupled since 2000 (black line in the chart below).
Mid-tier prices jumped 12.7% and high-tier prices 11.8%. But condo prices (red line) rose “only” 5.9% year-over-year:
San Diego:
House prices in the San Diego metro spiked by 2.9% in February from January and by a holy-moly 17.0% from a year earlier, making it the market with the second-hottest annual house price inflation on today’s list of the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles, behind Phoenix. Prices have more than tripled (+210%) since 2000:
Seattle:
Seattle house prices spiked by 2.4% in February from January and by 15.4% year-over-year, making it the metro with the third hottest annual house price inflation, behind Phoenix and San Diego. Since 2000, prices have tripled (+200%):
The charts below are on the same scale as Seattle, San Diego, and Los Angeles. As we go down the list, the amount of white space above the price area grows, indicating that over the past 20 years, the other metros have experienced somewhat less house price inflation.
San Francisco Bay Area:
House prices in the five-county San Francisco Bay Area spiked by 2.1% in February from January and by 11.0% year-over-year. They have nearly tripled since 2000 (+198%). The Case-Shiller Index covers the counties of San Francisco, San Mateo (northern part of Silicon Valley), Alameda and Contra Costa (East Bay), and Marin (North Bay):
Condo prices in the San Francisco Bay Area rose 1.1% in February from January, roughly in line with seasonal increases from January, which is generally the low point of the year. Year-over-year condo prices declined by 0.7%, the ninth month in a row of year-over-year declines, leaving the index below where it had first been in March 2018:
New York City metro:
Condo prices in the vast New York City metro (New York City plus numerous counties in the states of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut), rose 0.5% for the month and were up 1.2% year-over-year, but have remained roughly in the same range since late 2017:
House prices in the New York City metro rose 0.6% in February from January, the smallest month-to-month increase since last July, after the blistering spike late last year. Year-over-year, house prices were up 11.6%:
Miami:
House prices rose 1.0% for the month and 11% year-over-year and are up 176% since 2000, but they remain a smidgen below the crazy peak of Housing Bubble 1:
Portland:
In the Portland metro, house prices jumped 1.3% for the month and by 11.4% year-over-year:
Washington D.C.:
In the Washington D.C. metro, house prices rose 1.0% for the month and 11.1% year-over-year:
Boston:
In the Boston metro, house prices rose 0.9% for the month and soared 13.7% year-over-year. Not included here: condo prices, which are up “only” 4.0% year-over-year:
Tampa:
House prices jumped 1.3% for the month and 12.7% year-over-year:
Denver:
House prices spiked 1.8% for the month and are up 11.2% year-over-year:
Phoenix:
House prices spiked 2.0% for the month and another holy-moly 17.4% year-over-year, giving the Phoenix metro the hottest annual house price inflation among the Splendid Housing Bubbles here, ahead of San Diego and Seattle:
Las Vegas:
House prices in the Las Vegas metro rose 1.0% for the month and 9.1% year-over-year:
Dallas:
House prices in the Dallas metro jumped 1.4% for the month and 10.9% year-over-year, and are up 116% since 2000, meaning that house price inflation was 116% over the past 20 years. In the remaining cities in the 20-city Case-Shiller Index, the 20-year house price inflation has been less than 100% — for example, Chicago’s 20-year house price inflation is at 56%. This makes Dallas the last entry on this infamous list of the most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Is this evolving into a West Coast bubble? Any chance of doing housing bubbles around the Pacific Rim? Alaska?
“Evolving?” LOL. This is one of the biggest bubbles of all and not just on the West Coast.
However, as a property owner in one of those markets, keep in mind that inflation is continuing to surge. Hyperinflation may be around the corner thanks to the privately-owned, banksters’ “Federal” Reserve efforts to continue thieving from ordinary Americans’ (already pathetic) wages and “wealth.”
The banksters’ “Federal” Reserve is likely bailing them out in some new way yet again even as I write. To do that, of course, it will create trillions more in legal tender as it just created $2 TRILLION to gift the banksters in exchange for their now worthless, uncollectible, mortgage backed bonds. (Cui bono?P)
Hence, if you sell now, you may later be unable to use that amount to buy an equivalent house next year if inflation continues. (That happened to a person I knew years ago.) Remember brokerage fees, selling costs, and taxes?
That would explain why so many are reluctant to sell now, or at least, why I am reluctant. That would explain why people are desperate to climb into what may well be one of the biggest bubbles of all: the real estate bubble. This real estate bubble may only last due to the even more reckless, corrupt actions of the banksters’ “Federal” Reserve.
Some buyers who are planning on moving in a year or two are buying now, like retirees. Wolf should factor that in. I am further convinced that the Fed set their employment benchmark so corporate America would know where not to step in order to set off a tapering event. They can raise prices and constrain supply, and production, as long as the stimulus backstops remain in place. The checks keep arriving on time. Corporate America doesn’t need to provide a living wage. What they lose in volume they make up on increased margins. This has the double benefit of preventing new startups from competing directly. The end game is they do all their own lending facilities, Iphones to autos (homes). What exactly is a “forgivable” loan?
Wild times.
With the moratorium for foreclosures ending in June and Interest Rates on the rise should we expect a a supply side shock heading into the fall that will reverse this bubble?
They are not going to end foreclosure moratoriums. What started out as an illegal overreach by the CDC under the guise of preventing the spread of the virus has morphed into “but all of these people are going to be homeless!” This sh!tshow is going to continue until we have a full-scale economic meltdown.
Instead of making landlords pay for free rent, lets tax Powell & his subsidized rich friends & Google Fakebook Big Pharma etc at 91% to pay for it AND let’s vacate the WH and members of Congress private homes and turn them into homeless shelters. It’s only fair.
Don’t be ridiculous!!! I, King J-Pow will never allow for that!!!!! Absuuuuuuurd!!!!
It’s going to end when people start using their damn brain, and start remedying hard choices, instead of pushing it down the road. Wow, does this sound familiar?
This is my fear as someone who doesn’t own a home. Mortgage forbearance will likely be used in any future downturn. We live in fucked up times.
Well that’s moral hazard for you. A lot of mad people who feel it’s unfair eventually revolt by joining in the process of taking advantage of malincentives. Quit paying your mortgage or rent until they realize all the landlords declaring bankruptcy is a problem. Just like the Fed encouraging bubbles, or the govt refusing to punish reckless bankers, or lying over and over and the SEC doesn’t care. We live in an amoral world now when it comes to money and economics. If you don’t believe in spirituality, then what reason is there to do what’s right? Stop caring about money if you want to be free from the madness.
Well, I’m waiting for the CDC to start censoring people because they spread lies on social media. Heh heh, that would be something.
It’s hilarious what the CDC got away with, Trump obviously paid no attention there, since he figured it help him get re-elected, and it would be shocking if Biden actually ended this moratorium and forbearance BS. I would guess that somebody told him the consequences of such an action.
I’ll repeat it here or else it gets lost in the jumble:
The CDC did the eviction moratorium (of renters).
The foreclosure moratorium (of homeowners) was put in place by the FHFA.
Depth Charge,
Some confusion here.
The CDC did the eviction moratorium (of renters).
The foreclosure moratorium (of homeowners) was put in place by the FHFA.
Yes, you’re right, Wolf. I will not make that error again. I am a big proponent of facts and accuracy, which is one of the reasons I love your site.
The only way for the supply to increase is for Biden to pass his 43.4% capital gains tax. Then those greedy hoarders who owned multiple homes (including those who refused to sell their old home) will all sell like idiots towards end of the year as they fear if they don’t sell this year, next year they have to pay 20% more tax on the gain
Tim,
You don’t think a tax hike passed in later 2021 won’t be made retroactive to Jan 2021?
Ha!
Retroactivity has become very, very common in Dem controlled politics.
“Then those greedy hoarders who owned multiple homes…will all sell like idiots…”
You’re right Tim. They will find themselves to be idiots, after the fact.
“Gosh, maybe I should’ve sold my old place, like, sooner…”
Would this not depend on how many of the hoarders have over $1 million per year in income rather than $1 million in capital gains in a particular year?
Not everyone is a “greedy hoarder”. Some people worked hard and bought when they could, put in the time and effort and money to maintain and have benefitted from that long path. Something that everyone here would do in a heartbeat if they had the chance.
And not everyone will need to sell. More important than the capital gains increase will be the elimination, if indeed it ever happens, of the Step-up basis.
This ain’t Russia, property ownership is not a crime despite what many seem to be promoting.
wrong on both counts, moratorium will be extended ad infinitum because its not people’s fault if they cant pay said uncle Jerome, and interest rates aren’t going up said uncle Jay. Long live our dear leader Jay.
When a house price gain in a year is more than the entire yearly median household income for that area, you know have a massive bubble that’s going to pop. Anybody saying otherwise is either blinded by greed or as dumb as a stump.
I ran the 200% gain through an on-line calculator. Putting 20% down with a 4% 30 year mortgage with standard assumptions for tax, insurance, maintenance and real estate sales commission I get that if you sell now you will have lived there for free with about a 7% additional annualized return on your down payment. Take your profit and go live somewhere cheap before ponzi economics runs out.
Fed policy has definitely made winners if you were a leveraged asset holder of nearly any type. Grandma renting with her CDs, not so much.
San Diego:
I looked up in redfin and zillow for zip code 92130 (Carmel Valley area).
There are some homes listed at 299K. I was super surprised.
Then went on to read the description.
Its the price for Fractional Ownership – 5 weeks in a year, you get to own the house – ownership is 1/10th of the house apparently.
Wow.
Do you have to pay prorated fees, HOA, taxes, Mella Roos?? How in the world do you sell a house with 10 owners?? How do the police respond? Come out with your hands up Bob. Sorry copper, Bob was last week. Harry is next week and he’s a bit crazy too in case we can’t resolve this..
“Time shares.” They’re once again being marketed, after having collapsed. If you buy one, you will find out that they’re nearly impossible to sell. Time shares are a nightmare come true.
Wolf,
A post reviewing the large financial players who have driven the buy-to-rent movement would really be useful.
Given their presumed savvy, one might think they would be selling into this goofy upswing…but…I don’t know, with transaction volumes up, they made be siding with the madness.
(“So long as the music plays, you’ve gotta dance (of the dead)”).
Given the mega buy-to-renters’ access to debt and their financial engineering tools, it is actually possible that they are behind a decent chunk of the rush to madness.
(“Everybody thinks they will be first to the door”).
I wonder what the mega-buyers public numbers say.
I’ve been wondering that as well. What in the hell is their end game? Are they somehow back stopped? Logic would tell you they would wait out a crash but instead they’re helping to blow it bigger. I’ve read that the buy and lease back to the former owners is gathering momentum which seems even more weird. If the current owner is already in a precarious position and can’t cover the nut how do they make rent?
The big thing now is: Build to rent. Whole neighborhoods are being built as rentals.
“Time shares are a nightmare come true.”
Like 8-year car loans.
I can’t even wrap my mind around an 8 year car loan. I once had a 4 year loan – my first vehicle I took out a loan for – and it seemed like an eternity.
Wolf..
But..but.. the redfin ad says its NOT TimeShare :-)
Maybe it’s more like a golf club membership. It never rains in Cali anymore so it’s a year round activity.
No bubble here according to NAR…just being silly but I think all real estate insiders and MSM have their bots to repeat the following talking points below…can’t recall how I have seen this last month with elements from the list below.
1.) Inventory is at historic low, everyone and their mom will be working from home and escape from city center
2.) Low interest rate and will stay low forever
3.) Housing will always go up through out time
4.) FED and Government got your back
5.) This time is different, no more liar loans and banks are on their best behaviors
6.) Demographics shift in support of this raise in price
7.) If there’s a slow down, it will just level off and stay high until the next leg up
So they took “they aren’t making any more land” out of their talking point rotation?
Not yet, those are more specific to places like Hong Kong but even over there it’s not the complete truth as HK government restrict land development to a large degree, couple that with 7+M popular for such a tiny place.
“No bubble here according to NAR”
Gotta love Lawrence Yun, the Baghdad Bob of real estate.
“The Consumer Price Index (CPI), on the other hand, tracks the housing inflation component based on rents.”
So a government department (BLS) cooks up numbers to understate inflation so that another government department (Fed) can create money to buy the government’s debt which ultimately benefits and enriches many large government donors and politicians.
The whole cockamamie scheme is a ruse cloaked with statistical sleight-of-hand and infused with endless layers of conflict of interest. Cui bono?
Nobody out there needs to be thinking about hurting themselves or anyone else. Cheers
Local government property taxation jurisdictions must be giddy with the realization that this bubblelicious moon shot of real estate property valuations is going to pad their revenue coffers nicely.
Will the homeowner sheeples protest that governments are reaching much deeper into their pockets? Methinks no. After all, this jolly surplus of taxes goes to a good civil cause, right?
1) Case Shiller compare the current price to the price of the same house when it was sold previously.
2) Sellers who owned a house since the 60’s, the 70’s and the 80’s
in LA or Seattle, who sold their house in Feb 2021, distort the charts, even if their number is relatively small.
3) A house in an upper middle class suburb that was bought between $50K and $60K+ in the sixties, that was sold in Feb 2021 for $1.500,000, inflate the statistic.
4) People who Bought a house 40, 50, or 60 years ago
and sold it in Feb to the CA refugees, also add distortions.
5) People who held a dollar bill since the 1970’s lost 98% of it’s value..
6) Case Shiller induce inflation. They don’t use side by side comparisons of a similar house, in the same neighborhood…
7) Case Shiller is a false positive report.
Micheal Engel,
You’re wrong with your understanding of the Case-Shiller sales pairs method, and your “distortion” conclusion is nonsense. Read the methodology:
https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/documents/methodologies/methodology-sp-corelogic-cs-home-price-indices.pdf
And you’re absurdly deep into nonsense territory with “7) Case Shiller is a false positive report.”
The Los Angeles Case-Shiller increase = 12% yoy; the California Association of Realtors’ median price increase for LA = 17.7%!
This real estate bubble reminds me of when Genghis Kahn and his posse would arrive at some walled city on the Asian steppes. Some would stand on the wall and proclaim “ he will bring us riches and prosperity.” Many others were worried and pretended he would go away leaving them with their gold. But in the end they would all be wiped out or enslaved except for the skilled tradesmen and craftsmen who were offered good jobs in the mongol empire.
Actually in many cases the Mongols would offer the city an opportunity to surrender and become a Mongol vassal. If refused, they would give the city the ancient equivalent of Hiroshima. The Mongols, as a nomadic people, required large amounts of food and water. They didn’t have time for sieges. Usually they overcame these limitations by seizing supply roads and resources to limit the city’s ability to withstand a siege prior to an assault.
They also had a special weapon: gunpowder. Although they didn’t have firearms or cannons they threw bombs at the city walls with great effectiveness.
The Mongols pretty much left their conquered people alone. They didn’t force any religion or other such things on the conquered. They just wanted the payments. They were very practical people.
The extreme efficiency with which they defeated their enemies pretty much quenched any thoughts of rebellion.
Smart mofos for sure. Killers, predators, whatever – they were no different from any others of their time, just amazingly efficient. I have a grudging admiration for Genghis Khan, especially when you consider his rise to power.
His eponymously named descendants have done pretty will in the last hundred years too.
Maybe our feral reserve is a big fan also. They sure act like it.
Yes, but if the city surrendered most of the inhabitants were spared but the mongols usually put the aristocracy to the sword. Genghis had little use for what CHS terms “parasitic elites.”
“The Mongols pretty much left their conquered people alone. They didn’t force any religion or other such things on the conquered. They just wanted the payments. They were very practical people.”
So another word they were much better than what US imperialism under the guise of “bring democracy to people” has done to the world over like Latin America, parts of Asia and middle east.
“They also had a special weapon: gunpowder. Although they didn’t have firearms or cannons they threw bombs at the city walls with great effectiveness. ”
Interesting.
The West was arguably won by the smallpox vaccine.
The Mongols had one thing that many other civs they encountered didn’t have. The Chinese. Much of the siege works that the Mongols employed in their push west utilized Chinese siege engineers to make sure that they can take down cities.
Not that they weren’t already the most proficient military of their time. The Mongols basically got the art of cavalry warfare that was copied by Rommel and Patton done to a science back in the 12th century. The only reason they didn’t take all of Europe was because the old guy died and his kids decided to divvy up things amongst themselves, and left after trashing Hungary. Their communications system for their time was a marvel of efficiency and effectiveness.
It’s not a grudging admiration that you should have for Chingis, he was a maverick of his time, a disrupter the likes of which few has ever witnessed on earth. And best of all, he was fair, he killed everyone equally.
SC
It’s always that way.
Become an engineer!
The Mongolians and Genghis had technology on their side. Metal stirrups helped him have the most powerful cavalry in the world.
Being able to fight while mounted and riding was a game changer. This also led to the rise of Feudalism in Europe.
Bucky Fuller, a man I respected and read as a student of physics long ago has said that the invention of stirrups was one of man’s most important inventions. Not something that would come to mind for many people I’d bet, eh.
“No one dared question the horseman’s claim that he owned the land on which the horseman said the shepherd was trespassing. The horseman had his club with which to prove that he was the power structure of that locale; …” (page 67 ‘Critical Path’)
As Lisa_H has commented, we don’t own the land on which our home sits; the government does. Eighteen days until property taxes are due for me.
I wonder if J. John Law Powell will stack our skulls in a giant pyramid.
Question – what happens when the fast-moving shit-tier crapshacks reaches the higher level? Example – I am seeing crapshacks start to sell around $490,000 like hot bread, while at the same time $520,000 mansions are moved slower.
Thirty minutes north of Boston, craftsman style cottages (which are quite small and rather old by today’s standards) are selling for $650K. Got an advertisement from a realtor today showing their latest sales.
By California standards, that’s probably a great deal, but it looks more like the beginnings of a blow off top in the local real estate market to me.
Panic from Mexico
Sold our home of 27 years in Seattle December 2019. Bought a house in Mexico for a winter get-a-way and took possession February 1, 2020. All Hell brook loose in March 2020. We were going to take our time looking for a smaller home in the US ‘in the country’. We had no idea that was the plan of millions and they could run faster than us. In April housing took off like a rocket and we were stranded in Mexico for 7 months. Now, being a baby boomer, we cannot get our heads around the hoops and panic surrounding buying a house. We have been asked to stand on a beach ball and spin while balancing our wallet on our nose in order to even thin about making an offer. We are sitting on the sidelines proceed cash in the bank. A real crapshack sold for $950,000 that was an old cabin spray panted white inside to look modern. There were 20 offers. Will we outlive this?
Who cares? You have enough money to rent for life. What’s the big deal about buying a house? I’m a renter and I’m just kicking back enjoying the show. Nobody’s going to FOMO me.
If the History is any guide-here is how RE Bubble ended in 2008:
The thought of lowering house prices never occurred to mortgage holders.
Banks simply paid $7.5K demolition fee and razed to the ground not only individual houses but the whole city blocks and even clusters of luxury developments.
It was fun to watch.
Non-paying tenants were eventually evicted.The house is boarded up and stands dead quiet.Then it starts showing some signs of life because Nature abhors vacuum.
Eerie sounds,stifled screams,furtive coming and going,occasional gunshots…
Then some banking honcho realizes “Gee,we could get sued for dead body discovered on one of our properties.Demolish that f..er ASAP !!!”
This time will be different with Covid19 forbearance made permanent ?
No way.Because for the bank cash flow is more important than asset prices.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/economy/banks-turn-to-demolition-of-foreclosed-properties-to-ease-housing-market-pressures/2011/10/06/gIQAWigIgL_story.html
Some people are STILL thinking that houses are going to drop in price. Seriously people, do you still believe in the tooth fairy?
I have been reading bubble on this site since 2014… and people running difference scenarios about a crash… people holding mortgages of 2%-2.5% are never gonna sell.. period.
They might if prices go down/interest rates go up. If you have a $500K mortgage at 3% that’s $2180/month. But if you have a 400K mortgage at 5% that’s $2147, so basically the same. Plus you’d have lower property taxes, a lower down payment and a better chance to refi if rates ever dropped again.
Mark, and right now idiots are buying $350k houses priced at $500k because they can’t do simple path.
Well, not tooth fairy but Sasquatch and Aliens absolutely. Hey but I will give you benefit of the doubt, people like you and your kind are dancing on the roof top so far because you guys have been right and yet people like Wolf and his bubble watching audiences have plenty of eggs on their face. However, all data points to a bubble and unless you have an agenda or have a major case of cognitive dissonance, it’s just hard to deny the data.
As for your point about not selling at 2-2.5%, uh sure…let’s see how well that goes when you lose your job and have a $700K to $1M staring at your face. I know high paying white collar folks think they are untouchable…sure this time will be different right?
They’ll sell when they lose their jobs during the downturn.
Gomp, haven’t you heard? No foreclosures from now on, lol
Welcome to Socialism
Into a flooded market, too, I bet…
You are the exact type of person who disappears like a fart in the wind once the bubble pops. Make note of “Ehawk,” people, he won’t be around when this whole thing blows. Or he’ll change his name and tell everybody he predicted the coming meltdown in house prices. That’s what a lot of these types did. They’re like chameleons, changing their colors to suit the environment.
Ugh, should’ve known better…I think we just fed the troll…guilty myself. I would expect these type of comments more on doctor housingbubble but perhaps I let my guard down since Wolf’s commenters are usually less troll like. Not making that mistake again.
He could be like Suze Orman; apologize once, then again start dishing out advice nonstop.
A low-rate loan on an inflated asset is a bad loan, Ehawk…folks that’d prefer not to sell may find life dictates otherwise…loss of a job, death in the family, disability, etc, may necessitate a move.
In a word, life happens…buying at the peak of the market removes optionality, and is a sh!t deal, irrespective of whatever batsh!t good fortune you believe the market will always shine on FOMO buyers.
There are a lot of smart economists and money managers that think assets are in a blow off top and are going to crash bigger than GFC because leverage is extreme. Total World financial assets 500 Trillion financial assets makes Fed printing $120/ month look pretty small.
Page 6 Case shiller : For each house sale transaction, if an earlier transaction was found, the two transactions are paired and
are considered repeated pair.
Sales pairs are designed to Yield Price Change for the same house,
while holding quality and size of each house constant…
Sales with longer intervals are given less weight.
Less weight might not fully adjust a rise from $60,000 to $1,500,000.
Heh, I know someone that sold 6 months ago and now can’t get back into a house in the Phoenix area. She sold right at the start of this mania and now has lost buying power. I am standing on the outside of the market looking in thinking if I have slim pickings at my family’s salary then the vast majority of others must be overextending themselves or they’re investors flush with cash. I have heard from a real estate agent that 70% of homes in the Phoenix area are being bought by investors.
These is one crazy speculative bubble driven by the Feds misguided policies. I hear all of my coworkers talking about the price of groceries. And the inflation stories in the news are becoming dime a dozen. I’m honestly scared of all this debt and what kind of future my daughter’s generation is gonna have. In my own little world I wish I could find a house to raise a family in. The younger generations are screwed. They need to drive investors out of the housing market. That’s where a huge chunk of demand is coming from.
You’ve echoed exactly my thoughts. First-time home buyer with genuine need of a house, pitted against 5% down-payment FOMOs and deep pocket market speculators, i.e. “investors”.
Yeah, if the economy hits an unforeseen speed bump which all this speculation makes more likely all the FOMO idiots losing their jobs and investors may race to sell. Lots of what ifs. And then they may just establish Mortgage Forbearance 2.0 anyway. I’m so tired of the generation in power thinking they have to head off every economic downturn w overkill amounts of stimulation. If you don’t go through the bad times you’ll never return to strong growth without govt support.
Please include some thoughts on the new Silicon Slopes of Utah (Lehi). The prices are jumping by leaps and bounds. It would appear that cities of Utah, along with Idaho and Nevada are leading the Great Western Expansion. Thanks!
Referring to the national chart (first chart):
1) The current spread between CS NHPI (red) and OERR (green) has
exceeded that maximum spread set back in 2006.
2) The OERR (green) keeps marching higher, independent of boom or bust.
Reminds me a bit of Japan back in the day.
Don’t know what broke it but they did manage to
break it slowly.
I’m curious. Can you provide more information? What did Japan slowly break?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Japanese_asset_price_bubble
I do not think it is possible to make comparisons with Japan, every crisis is dependent on different factors and it is what makes divination a very difficult art in economics where the best economists are always proven wrong.
There is a story about the Imperial Palace in Japan being assessed at a value equal to the value of the state of California. About 1990 the Japanese stock market bubble and housing bubble were ripe for a correction. Some people committed suicide over their losses.
That’s what I’m talking about
What nobody is saying is that this increase in “value” is actually the largest tax hike ever. Name one other tax that’s increased 200-300% in the last 20 years, and they did it without even having to legislate the thing.
State governments can’t spend it fast enough, although they’re trying.
Just to share with my fellow bubble watchers gawking at this insanity. Here’s a gem for you, apparently we will soon all be lining up like Thanksgiving shopping but instead of finding deals and paying less, lining up to pay more…what a way to go
Perhaps I am wrong on this but even I don’t remember things are this nutty back 06-07 at least not the lining up part..
“From KRON in California. “How far would you go to get the home of your dreams in the Bay Area? A local realtor camped out for days for his clients to make sure they got theirs. He started camping out three days before they went for sale. ‘I pulled out my lawn chair. I put it right in front,’ said realtor Jeremy Naval. ‘It sounds crazy. I feel like this is something you’d probably just see on HGTV or some random story, but it’s true. And at the end of the day, if there’s something that especially my clients want and there’s a certain way I can get it, I will do it but I wouldn’t be surprised if this starts happening more often.’”
“He wasn’t the only one camped out. Dozens of others were also on the sidewalk outside the sales office. There were 18 townhomes up for grabs, starting at $1.2 million. Now what really attracted clients to these condos is that they are set at a fixed rate meaning none of those bidding wars will take place here. ‘As soon as you walk in you tell them and then bam the price is right there you write a check for the deposit and you’re all done,’ Naval said.””
For background Folks
UK = 8%
Everything is bigger in the USA!
Even housing bubbles.
Remember Reagan firing the Aircraft Controllers?
Prior, wage demands exploded, rising an order of magnitude never before seen during that era, except maybe baseball salaries. Interest rates peaked too, that August 1981.
I propose 1970s wage inflation is symmetrical to our recent eras financial assets.
This can only be proved by todays financial Ghost of Reagan, reversing his previous labour (labor) of love.
quack quack.
Honestly hoping for the triplet mutant virus to come to the US. Who knew a pandemic can make you richer? Why not have a new pandemic every month?
Might as well keep rising forever.
If this bubble ever pops and we have another 2011-2012 trough, what’s to keep the institutional hedge fund buyers from gobbling up yet more housing stock? It feels like buying a home will eventually become impossible for the average American, either way.
For what it’s worth, in about 5 years I will have paid as much in property taxes, as I paid for my home. I already paid more in property taxes than I paid for my industrial land years ago. All government enjoys high valuations. Does nothing for the buy and hold crowd.
Marbles,
Did you just sent me a donation (check) with a note signed off by “Marbles.” Screen names and true names are hard to put together without further help. If yes, thank you!
Yup.
Wolf and I both called a top to the Bubble within a few days of each other, reaching our conclusions separately.
Absent hyperinflation before the end of summer I expect it to pop by the end of June.
How would a Fire that destroyed 10K Bay Area homes affect the Markets?
Something that started a little East of Orinda when the winds are gusting to 55 MPH…
Heck, if Elon dropped dead Tesla would crash and burn like the Hindenburg and he does not look healthy.
One man gone and POOF! goes the stock bubble.
When things are this unstable and volatile it doesn’t take much.
Why end of June? Is it because people will have to start paying rent/mortgage again?
When the time comes, they’ll just push that back again.
Also, the market can still go up 50 to 70% from here.
June? I triple cross my fingers hoping you will be right but I’ll likely be disappointed. Unlike the stock market, on the way down for RE could be a slow process especially if FED is bending backward to prevent that from happening. Plus timing the market is usually about as good as throwing a dart at the dartboard with your eyes blindfolded. It’s a fool’s errand. If some of the big names like Dalio and Jim Rogers can’t do it, that pretty much tells you everything you need to know about timing it.
Wolf,
First off, great info as usual. Thank you! I don’t post but given my recent experience with the Bay Area market I just have to share it with you.
My wife and I are first time home buyers. We put an offer in Solano County. Our lender told us we are extremely strong buyers – we each make 6 figures, we have zero debt and can put down 20% if needed with still a good reserve.
We were putting an offer down for a house that was listed at $595K. This is a home that’s priced good for us. It’s something under our budget that we can pay off early. Our realtor advised that comps were around $560K so to he felt this was already over priced
They opened up viewing on Friday. Our schedule was Saturday and offers were due on Sunday night. The house was a 5. The neighborhood was a 9 (at least in our eyes). Walking through the home, it needed new floors, new windows a new roof, a new deck and new fences. This just based on our initial viewing. But given this was well below our budget and we would have money to fix the issues we offered $605K and waived our loan and appraisal contingencies. We were firm on the inspection contingency because of the age and condition we noticed.
We were told yesterday that this house had 9 offers and most of them were higher than oura and had better terms (I.e waived the inspection as well)
Long story short the house is now under contract and the “lucky” buyer offered $668K – $78k over listing with no contingencies on a house that needs repairs.
My wife and I are pausing our home search until more reason comes back to the market.
Jay,
Maybe you were lucky? Hindsight will tell.
If you read Warren Buffet’s stuff you will learn he calculates what he thinks is fair price for an asset and makes one take it or leave it offer. Never, ever will he get into a bidding war.
Most great purchases are made when other people are not interested. In panics you basically can buy stuff at about half price. Our electric utility stock dividend got to 8% in 2009. You are lucky to find 4% now.
Jay,
You will get another crack at it, repairs completed, 6 months from now at $800,000 listing price.
This can continue indefinitely as long as [mortgage] interest rates stay low or go lower.
Is it a bubble or an indication of inflation.
If we allow for the roughly 23 percent of inflation since 2008 and assume the fed suffers a 15% inflation shock over the next two to three years before they finally panic and raise rates……if they do
We adjust prices upward 38% from 2008. Putting us about where 2008 pricing was in some markets……quite a bit short of the 2008 top in quite a few markets…….and higher in only a few select areas that are in big demand. If the dollar starts a slow descent due to deficit pressure brought on by the approaching SS and Medicare crisis along with continued payments deficits……housing prices might be……what they are……
Just remember…..no way Jerome and the magic palace can allow the dollar to deflate…..the debts are way to heavy a lift and getting worse all the time.
So he’ll pump and pump and pump aided of course by our other magical kingdom that wants to increase deficit spending on social issues from here.
I used to believe in bubbles but when the government thinks 1 plus 1 equals 10 we have no choice but to use their math in regard to our standards. The van is being driven by drunks and we are acting as if a stop sign matters.
Don’t worry, as soon as team blue eliminates the SALT deduction limit (in order to pass “social infrastructure stimmy), housing will be cheaper for the top 1% (Sarcasm).
Per CNBC:
The top 1% of earners would see 57% of the benefits of a SALT repeal, while the top 20% of earners would reap more than 96% of benefits, according to Tax Policy Center. Overall, only 9% of American households would see any benefit from a repeal of the SALT cap, per the analysis.
There is no bubble. First there was a $2 trillion Covid relief package passed just as vaccines were ramping, lockdowns ending and consumers primed to travel and spend. There is another (at least) trillion dollar “infrastructure” package coming, and Biden will push ANOTHER over trillion dollar package for free community college, pre-K childcare, whatnot.
So let’s call it potentially $5 trillion dollars being dumped into a $21 trillion dollar economy, $2 trillion already underway.
Next, the Covid unemployment benefits incentivizes lower-end workers to stay at home, so employers are starving for workers, wages are already being bid up (never mind the $15 minimum wages already being phased in California and elsewhere). On the business end semiconductor companies are announcing across the board price increases, shipping companies are raising prices, and so on.
Inflation is obviously already in the works, but the central bankers will still keep rates artificially low. Besides incentivizing debt (buy and just worry about the monthly payment!), it makes lots of loose linvestment capital ochase ever higher returns, like real estate.
So real estate will keep going up. Worse case it will plateu, but it won’t come down.
I am actualling thinking about selling my house in Cailfornia and buying near Austin…but prices there are not that much lower anymore. The realator we are working with showed us a nice $1M house that looked sort of interesting, was under contract less than 24 hours after it listed. Don’t know if it was an investor or buyer, but I am pretty sure they can sell it for more in 2, 4, or 8 years. That house will never see south of $1M ever again.
Maybe we are not in a bubble in the U.S. Maybe we are just catching up wtih prices in other countries.
From what I have read and could be wrong, but compared to major cities in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Europe (Germany, France, London, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Canada…), U.S. housing is considered cheap?
Oh I think we are in a bubble alright. Housing bubbles are worse than stock bubbles because of leverage.
With stocks you are for the most part buying with your own savings. Real Estate is for the most part bought with someone elses money who is counting it as an asset.
Barrons suggests that easy money policy is responsible for the run up in housing prices and that the fed will continue to give businesses and the wealthy easy access to cheap credit in hopes it eventually leads to higher employment. On the face of this seems a bit crazy.
Wouldn’t it make more sense (fiscally, economically, and socially) for the government to simply directly create jobs for a portion of the unemployed? This would be far more productive than giving away cheap money. Think of it as a repeat of the civilian conservation corps which are responsible for a lot of the parks, dams, dikes, etc., we see today.
There is a theory that most of our problems have been caused by the central bank setting interest rates too low for three decades which has caused excessive debt and we are now in a debt doom loop that can’t be escaped with the current system.
Our system seems to be getting more and more directed from DC which is certainly trying to over manage society in my opinion.
During one of my business trips in 2007 I was heading west on I-70 toward Denver.
Scenic mountainous Colorado begins West of Denver,to the East there is a flatland covered with sparse brown bushes,an extension of Kansas if you prefer…
Off the I-70, before reaching Denver, I spotted 5-6 new developments,signs saying “Luxury Homes >$300K” which made me wonder “What kind of luxury people will buy those luxury homes in the middle of f… nowhere ???”
Next time I drove thru this area around 2012 they disappeared without a trace.Razed to the ground,copper wiring and brass fittings salvaged by the coyotes in old pickup trucks and the rest going straight to the landfill.
Poof !!l Gone with the wind !!!
Sic transit gloria of luxury homes 😁
Lumber should go up in price at least 1000x for this meangless BS to stop.
I remember my first visit to Denver. I thought I was going to a mountain town. When I got there I felt like I was in Kansas – not exactly what I had hoped for. Worse, the downtown area was a dump. This was in the 90s. Not sure what it’s like now because I’ve never wanted to go back. I really don’t understand the allure.
Your example of houses being razed to the ground shows how worthless they can become. Houses are money pits the entire time a person owns them. Skip maintenance and repair and eventually the whole thing becomes part of the earth again.
“I really don’t understand the allure.”
The main theme of the iconic movie “Convoy” was about truckers hauling contraband Coors beer, which back then was not supposed to be sold in the East ☺☺☺
Mountains west of Denver are beautiful,I saw signs on I-70 “Elevation 14,000ft”…
Also I was impressed by the ultrafit bicyclists riding on the side of interstate as fast as the traffic,their carbon fiber, space-age-technology bikes probably costing more than 50% of old cars on I-70.
Yes,you’re right,uninhabited houses deteriorate quickly.I do not know why but it applies to log houses too.I believe that log houses are living beings,no matter how stupid it may sound.
If house prices rose 12% nationally then it would be interesting to get some estimate on potential home equity growth nationally. This new wealth will feed into inflation.
(125 million homes * 340,000 median home price) * (1.12 -1)= approximate increase in house based wealth= 5.1 trillion dollars for consumers to potentially spend.
So we really don’t need to send out checks to create inflation. Housing will do that all by itself!
(note:340K was from the single family home number Wolf posted. Meant only to be a ball-park number).
I just saw the chart today of financial assets/GDP spiking to extreme levels. It’s not a good sign. I guess you can say it’s just a product of Zirp and QE. Our financial assets have been blown sky high, which means future real returns are basically zero.
California rent control laws keep any upward swing in rents and it’s affect on CPI forever stifled. Only down swings will accurately be recorded. It actually becomes a viscous circle as CPI is the main determining factor in how much rent can be raised, but rents help drive CPI. CPI is a joke on so many levels.
Nov 2022 it will pop.