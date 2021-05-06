Fed’s QE amid “Everything Mania”: Total Assets $7.8 Trillion, More than Doubled in 18 Months since Repo Market Blowout

QE from crisis to crisis, and even when there is no crisis.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Fed’s total assets on its balance sheet for the week through Wednesday, May 5, fell by $10 billion from the prior week and by $40 billion from the record two weeks earlier, to $7.77 trillion. Over the 14 months since the crazy money-printing show has started, the Fed has piled $3.53 trillion in assets on top of its existing mountain.
But wait… Since the repo market blew out in September 2019, this can-do Fed has added $4.0 trillion to its balance sheet, more than doubling it in 18 months. That’s how nuts these efforts have been to bail out the biggest speculators, inflate the biggest Everything Mania, and create the biggest wealth disparity America has ever seen, all of it in the shortest amount of time:
But the Fed has let most its alphabet soup of bailout and liquidity programs expire, run off, or languish on ice. Some of them are now zeroed out. What the Fed is still buying in large amounts are Treasury securities and residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) amid this red-hot-crazy Everything Mania, from cryptos to housing.
This is the detail view of the Fed’s total assets since early 2020. The $40-billion dip over the past two weeks is barely visible amid the pile of trillions:
Treasury securities breached $5 trillion.
The Fed has been adding Treasury securities at a steady pace of around $80 billion a month, following its initial blast last spring, bringing the 14-month total addition to $2.54 trillion, more than doubling its Treasury holdings over the period and breaching $5 trillion:
Why the heck is the Fed still buying any MBS?
The US housing market has spiraled totally out of whack, and yet the Fed keeps adding mortgage-backed securities to its pile, now at $2.2 trillion, to push down mortgage rates and pump up housing prices.
The MBS balance moves in a weekly zigzag. Holders of MBS receive pass-through principal payments as the underlying mortgages are paid down or are paid off. The Fed buys MBS in the “To Be Announced” (TBA) market to replace the pass-through principal payments and to increase its balance. But trades in the TBA market take months to settle, and timing differences create the zigzags. It’s the trend that matters.
Since July last year, the balance has increased at a rate of about $27 billion per month:
$350 billion in “Unamortized Premiums”
OK, here we go down into the rabbit hole of bonds. The Fed’s balance sheet shows $350 billion “unamortized premiums,” which have been declining in recent weeks. They track the premium over face value that the Fed has paid for the securities it bought in the market. When these securities mature, the Fed receives only face value. The premium then vanishes. The Fed tracks this difference separately.
Every bond investor who buys bonds in the market goes through this. During this time of low interest rates, when you buy a 10-year Treasury security that was issued a few years ago with a coupon interest payment of $30 a year per $1,000 bond (3% coupon), you’re going to have to pay a premium to get these $30 coupon interest payments. And when the bond matures, the premium is gone, and you only get the face value ($1,000) of the bond.
The Fed tracks this separately. As these bonds mature – these are Treasury securities and MBS – the premium that the Fed paid for these bonds goes to zero.
Repurchase Agreements remain at zero:
The Fed still offers repos, but at a bid rate that is not competitive with the market, and there have been no takers since last summer, when all repos matured and unwound, with the Fed getting its money back, and counterparties getting their securities back:
Central-bank liquidity-swaps drop to near nothing.
Under this swap program, which still exists but is no longer used, the Fed offers dollars to 14 other central banks in exchange for their currency. Nearly all these swaps, which peaked at $450 billion last June, matured and were unwound:
The SPV alphabet soup.
In the early weeks and months of this craziness, the Fed created Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) as legal entities that can buy assets that the Fed is not allowed to buy otherwise, including corporate bonds, even junk bonds, bond ETFs, junk bond ETFs, auto-loan backed securities, municipal bonds, corporate paper, PPP loans, etc. The Fed lends to the SPVs, and the Treasury Department provides equity funding that would take the first loss.
Most of these SPVs have either expired or are on ice, with balances declining or having already fallen to zero. The exception is the PPP liquidity facility (red), which the Fed extended through June. This SPV buys PPP loans from banks and is still growing, now at $76 billion, bringing the total value of these SPVs to $158 billion:
While I was reading the article I asked myself, “Why is the Fed still buying MBS”? Then, the very next heading was exactly that, “Why is the fed still buying”……
I then read on in rapt attention, but the article did not say why the Fed was still buying MBS.
From the article: The US housing market has spiraled totally out of whack, and yet the Fed keeps adding mortgage-backed securities to its pile, now at $2.2 trillion, to push down mortgage rates and pump up housing prices.
So why? Do they want to make people homeless? I don’t get it.
My guess:
1) The Fed’s policy is causing house values to rise rapidly. Having a greater percentage of houses across the country that aren’t underwater will make dealing with delinquencies and the eventual end of the moratorium much easier.
2) House price inflation immediately gives homeowners access to extra cash (HELOC) to spend into the economy.
3) They are truly evil people who get pleasure from the suffering of the people who fought the Fed and saved instead of took on mountains of debt.
“I then read on in rapt attention, but the article did not say why the Fed was still buying MBS.”
Somebody just asked Weimar Boy Powell that very question in the past couple weeks. Since Wolf does not allow links I cannot post the video, but here is his response:
Stammering: “We started buying MBS because the MBS market was was really experiencing extreme dysfunction…and we sort of…we sort of articulated uh…uh…you know what our exit path is from that. It’s not meant to provide direct assistance to, uh, to the housing market. That was never the intent. It was really just to keep that, uh, its, it’s, it’s a very close relation to the treasury market and a very important market on its own, and so that’s, that’s why we, we bought, as we did during the global financial crisis, we bought MBS too. Again, not, not intention to send help to the housing market which was, which was really not, uh, not, not a problem this time at all, so, um, and you know it’s a situation we will, we will taper asset purchases when the time comes to do that and those, those purchases will come to zero over time, and that time is not yet.”
As you see, this clown was stammering all over place, lying through his teeth about what they’re doing. They’re blowing a housing bubble on purpose.
They knowingly blew a housing bubble in 2002-2008 too … how did that work out?
What’s that definition of insanity? Doing the same thing over and again expecting a different result?
He talks out of two sides of his mouth and lies out of both sides at the same time.
Congrats POS weimar Powell, you have managed to be the most efficient FED chairman in history to add trillions to the balance sheet and blew this bubble bigger than ever in the shortest amount of time. You are making efficiency at all cost obsesses corp america jealous there. Sadly you will never suffer the consequences of your action in this lifetime and your successor will probably have to deal with it long after your exit.
It will be quite a funny show when FED tries to slightly unwind some of the balance sheet behind the market’s back. Couple of days of hundred plus points drop is all it will take for that pedal to the medal mode again, race to that double digit trillions balance sheet. To infinity and beyond!
The Fed causes land, real estate, and stocks to go higher benefiting the 1%, and cause the price of food, rent, and gasoline to go higher causing hardship for the bottom 80%. The 19% in the middle are lucky to break even.
If you are a home owner then you most likely have benefited. Not just the wealthy. Anybody who had a ~250k home in California pre-COVID now approaches ~$400k (have a friend*). Jet fuel goes caviar and the apartment buildings also go UP in price
Joan of Arc,
Traditionally the 9%ish right below the top 1%, do quite well when a country is run for the interests at the top. The so called professional class is made up of people who hold important jobs within the economy and they typically rig the economy for themselves and their family. In present day America, many studies have shown that America follows the path that the top 20% (upper middle class and above) thinks is best, many decisions that get made by or for the top 20% are, however, counterproductive and can backfire. The top 10-20% in a modern country hold a lot of power, because they can influence the country through their job and other means (such as their income). The top 20% in America make more than half of all the income (the top 1% makes about 20% of all income). The top 20% hold about 75%+ of all wealth (the top 1% holds about 30%+).
In looking at class dynamics for America, there is the top 20% and the bottom 80%. That 19% in-between runs along with top 1%.
Because America is so spread out and the income levels are so different across the country (and vary by age and changes in marital status), the top 20% for America, is more difficult to define then merely the top 20% total in the country. In general, America is run by and for (these groups overlap) the richest in the country, the richest 20%ish in each state and city, and by a handful of professions (mostly public jobs) such as teachers and cops, who hold substantial influence through their jobs, even if they don’t make it into the top 20%; and a handful of activists and influencers (this includes experts who make it onto news channels, many who sell a successful book and many others), who also may not make into the top 20%, but also influence the country. Not everyone in those groups can, knows how to, or cares about exercising their power, but, America is run almost entirely by individuals in those groups. About 80%+ of the population hold zero political power (they simply are unable to, even if they wanted to) and the country is not run for their interests.
The 19% hold alot of stocks and most are retired or are nearing retirement. They better hope stock prices can hold, if they don’t, the entire top 20% will lose alot.
So the FED has doubled its Treasury and MBS holdings since before COVID. We are at 3 times the 2011 levels now.
This whole lending to yourself thing looks addictive. Maybe I should try this at home.
I lend to myself from my 401K all the time. Borrow too.
I think the Fed learned one thing from the last two recessions. If they can keep the stock market and real estate market elevated and churning along no one thinks we are in a recession no matter how bad things are on main street, or how many people are living in tents. It works for a while but in the end it is like driving a rocket sled with no brakes in to a box canyon, the only outcome possible involves a big splat.
you know what a big difference is now? yellen at treasury.
even the veneer of independence is gone. this is government printing money to pay for itself.
Been out of work for a month to collect money from deadbeat lenders (mostly shadow banks). A lot of the receivables were over 90 days overdue. Start back tomorrow working in the heart of the Swamp. Needed the break.
Looks like the real estate market is still holding up pretty well here. I see nothing for sale. Rampant speculation is continuing. People are holding on to second homes even if they are empty. As long as the Fed keeps buying mortgage backed securities money will continue to flow to this sector. Prices will continue to go higher and residential housing will continue to be even more unaffordable until no one can afford anything.
Bubbles will pop in November 2022.
Nonsense. Elections don’t dictate when bubbles pop. People said the same thing about last November. And then it was going to be January after inauguration, etc.
If anything, midterms may bring even more bubbles with deadlocked legislature.
I’m curious where Beardawg sees the dot plots and FED balance sheet in a few years. Any bold predictions there?
Nothing to do with politics. Math charts back to mid-1800’s reflect a bubble burst will occur, with 4 month margin of error.
I’m interested, what charts are you referring to?
The Federal Reserve has promoted cheap money, it shows in the stock market, housing, and many other things. The results are only a matter of time. There will be consequences.
Marbles,
Even the price of a bag of marbles will become unaffordable.
Joan of Arc,
I’d say that even one Marbles is already priceless.
When does it end?
I’ve always said, it won’t end until there is enough inflation to make the public VERY unhappy. There are a lot of people in the US who do not own homes and have not seen a real wage increase in a long time. They are the victims of high inflation, along with a whole army of retirees on fixed income. Add it up, and I’d say they represent 60% or more of the voting population.
So far, I haven’t heard much outcry from either group.
Thinking about this more, the retirees probably aren’t complaining about inflation because they own their houses and benefit from massive home appreciation that offsets lack of investment return and food price increases.
That makes lower-income renters the primary bagholders. Unfortunately, this group doesn’t have the votes to derail the Fed’s grand inflationary plan.
So, it seems to me the Fed is buying MBS to avoid any serious political push back from retirees. Of course they would never admit that.
1) USD plunged from 164.72 in Feb 1985 to 85.55 in Dec 1987.
From 1987 selling climax USD bounced backup to 106.56 in June 1989.
2) In Mar 23 2020 USD reached 103.96 < 106.56 and plunged to 89.17 in Jan 4 2021.
3) USD osc in the trading range.
4) USD might jump in a sling shot above 106.56, making JP the smartest and the most powerful banker in the world. The Fed have $8T assets, x4 times more than
AAPl, or the FANG combine and x8 times more than China have.
5) Liquidity swap reached $450B in Mar 2020 and collapsed to zero.
That will change soon.
6) The Fed accumulated assets when USD was scorned and laughed at, but JP will be laughing at those who need a dollar to pay their bills.
7) A strong USDCAD will shave the Canadian RE bubble.
8) The relative strength of the [FANG's : Fed $ assets] will be muzzled
until a further review in six months.
Higher house prices, higher property taxes, higher cap gain at sale, higher everything. Then think that they’ll get more revenue by doing this among other things. These dunderheads are dooming us. Anyone who isn’t participating in the asset appreciation game they’re making us play will miss the bus and be having cat food for dinner.
Wealthion on Youtube just interviewed a very optimistic economist that think all this money will only accelerate growth and put prosperity on the fast track. Maybe the trillions dumped in a year will be worth it afterall.
I watched it too… I have doubts xD
So why is a runaway housing market good for anyone but investors and speculators? The lower class is taking out equity loans or refinancing for cash for down payments for toys and other depreciating assets or at best not messing with anything and watching their ballooning home valuations. I mean you can have a stock jump 10000% overnight but until you cash out it is just theoretical gains, not money in the bank. How does this help anyone at the bottom but delusional fools or people moving from really expensive places to smaller towns for WFH.
I see a whole lotta people who were struggling 2 years ago driving old beaters and barely scraping buy suddenly have a big pickup on mud tires and a camper behind it or some other pricey toy while a crew works on their new full wrap around porch or pool. I know for a fact wages haven’t moved much for the working class except for at the very bottom like mcdonald’s jobs. And a few grand stimulus doesn’t mean anything in the asset market now, won’t even buy a broken pickup from 1971, let alone be a down payment in 2021. Maybe I’m too much of a hermit and people are making money hand over fist and getting rich quick and I’m out of the loop on how, but boy do I feel like this time around is going to be really bad.