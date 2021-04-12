I Now Track the Most Important Measure of the Fed’s Economy: the “Wealth Effect” and How it Impacts Americans Individually

The Fed provides the data quarterly, I dissect it at the stunning per-capita level.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Federal Reserve is pursuing monetary policies that are explicitly designed to inflate asset prices. The rationalization is that ballooning asset prices will create the “wealth effect.” This is a concept Janet Yellen, when she was still president of the San Francisco Fed, propagated in a paper. In 2010, Fed Chair Ben Bernanke explained the wealth effect to the American people in a Washington Post editorial. And in early 2020, Fed Chair Jerome Powell pushed the wealth effect all the way to miracle levels.
Today we will see the per-capita progress of that wealth effect – what it means and what it accomplishes – based on the Fed’s wealth distribution data through Q4 2020, and based on Census Bureau estimates for the US population over the years. Here are some key results. At the end of 2020, the per-capita wealth (assets minus debts) of:
- The 1% = $11.7 million per person (green);
- The next 9% = $1.6 million per person (blue);
- The 50% to 90% = $42,083 per person (red line at the bottom).
- The bottom 50% = $15,027 per person. That amount of wealth is so small it doesn’t show up on this per-capita chart that is on a scale of wealth that accommodates the 1%.
The total population in 2020, according to the Census Bureau, was 330 million people. The 1% amount to 3.3 million people. Back in 2000, the population was 283 million people, and the 1% amounted to 2.8 million people. So the 1% has grown by 473,000 people because the population has gotten larger. And the 50% – the have-nots, as we’ll see in a moment – have grown by 24 million people.
Among the bottom 50%, there are still large differences: The group ranges from the homeless and the desperately poor, to those at the upper levels of the bottom 50% that have a small-ish 401k and some equity in a house.
The chart below shows the wealth of the bottom 50% (purple line) on the scale of the 50%-90% (red line). At the end of 2020, the per-capita wealth of the bottom 50% was $15,027. Note that this “wealth” of the bottom 50% has grown by only $5,000 in 20 years, as all other wealth levels, even the 50%-90%, have pulled away, thanks to the Fed’s policies of asset price inflation.
This “wealth,” if you can call it that, is not adjusted for inflation. In real terms, adjusted for inflation over the past 20 years, it looks a lot worse for the bottom 50%:
That wealth of the bottom 50% is composed of $45,866 in assets minus $30,383 in debts per capita.
Real estate is the largest category at $23,457 per person (black line in the chart below). What this means is that relatively few households in the bottom 50% own real estate.
So when the Fed inflates the housing market, most people in the bottom 50% don’t benefit because they don’t own a home. But they have to pay more to rent, and they get further locked out from buying a home.
The second largest category at the bottom 50% is durable goods of $8,899 per person, such as appliances, cars, and cellphones (green line). That amount ticked up over the last three quarters as folks used their stimmies from the government (not the Fed) to buy some durable goods.
Stocks and mutual funds, the smallest category of the assets, account for only $1,131 per person (red line). So when the Fed inflates the stock market, the bottom 50% don’t benefit at all. That’s reserved for the top 10%:
But the bottom 50% do have a lot of debt, relatively speaking, particularly consumer debt – auto loans, student loans, and revolving debt such as credit cards. In 2018, on a per-capita level, the amount in consumer debt and other debt surpassed mortgage debt and reached $15,990 per person at the end of 2020:
The wealth effect was designed for the top 10%. At the bottom 50%, their financial well-being got intentionally gutted by the higher costs of living that the Fed’s asset price inflation has caused.
In 2017, Fed Chair Yellen saw perhaps that the wealth effect had gone far enough and started backing off by reducing the balance sheet. And Fed Chair Jerome Powell continued backing off the wealth effect and reducing the balance sheet. But when stocks were spiraling down and long-term interest rates were surging, and mortgage rates hit 5%, and the housing market was starting to wobble, Trump, who’d taken ownership of the DOW, started lashing out at Powell amid rumors that he was discussing firing him. It didn’t take long for Powell to cave and do his infamous 180 in 2019.
And then in the spring of 2020, Powell showed his true colors as the wealthy suddenly found themselves a little less wealthy. All heck broke loose at the Fed to correct that oversight and push the wealth of the top 10% to new historic highs and thereby push the disparity between the top 10% and the rest of the Americans, and particularly the bottom 50%, into the stratosphere.
This is an effective way to tear a country apart.
Over the 12 months from the end of 2019 through the end of 2020, the wealth of the top 10% increased by $409,000 per person, thanks to the Fed.
Over the same period, the “wealth” of the bottom 50% increased by $3,152 per person, largely due the crumbs handed out by the government (not the Fed), including the stimmies.
And the wealth disparity between the top 10% and the bottom 50% soared by over $400,000 per person to a new historic high.
Not to speak of the wealth disparity between the 1% and the bottom 50% that ballooned by $1.1 million per person.
The Fed is trying to cover it up with its ludicrous rhetoric. Politicians in Washington of all stripes – who could stop the Fed’s policies with legislation – are fully on board with the wealth effect because they’re among the primary beneficiaries. And to heck with the bottom 50%.
Not even populists on the left and the right, whose base is getting hit over the head on a daily basis by the wealth effect, are decrying the Fed’s policies. On the contrary.
There is now one nuance of difference between the left and the right in terms of the wealth effect: Now the left wants the top 10% to surrender a few crumbs of the wealth effect to the bottom 50%, which has triggered an outcry on the right. But beyond the outcry over a few crumbs, they’re all singing wealth-effect hallelujah from the same page of the Fed’s song book.
In an op-ed, Powell rationalized and defended these policies. Gimmie a break, will ya? Read...Powell in WSJ Op-ed: “I Truly Believe that We [the Rich] Will Emerge from this Crisis Stronger and Better, as We [the Rich] Have Done so Often Before”
Thanks once again for the excellent reporting Wolf!
My only question is, are these numbers means or medians per capita?
I may have missed that detail, but it does seem relevant with these huge and getting more huge differences.
VintageVNvet,
Average (mean) per capita: dollars of that category divided by the number of people in that category.
Since this is broken into levels (1%, next 9%, etc.), the differences (pros and cons) of median v average within each level are not as significant as they would be for the population overall where the 1% and the bottom 50% and everyone in between would be in the same bucket.
To distill all of the down, we have over the last 20 years turned the US into What looks like a 3rd world country in terms of wealth inequality.
Wonderful, this effect really accelerated since 2008 from the initial chart, but looks like it had its start in 2003 but has a bump in 2007 and 2008. Wonder what happened that year to start this process along. The bottom 50% really got whacked because of it. Or rather the Fed kept the bottom 50% down. One wonders how many people even realizes this.
Yep. Everything is becoming a monopoly. All the productive money leaves your community.
Money would stay in the community if people would shop at their local mom and pop stores.
Instead now you buy DIY at Home Depot. The profit leaves your community money goes to Atlanta and Wall Street
You buy coffee at Starbucks or Dunkin Donutes it leaves your community.
You buy junk at Walmart, Target, or Amazon, the profit leaves your community.
You buy food at a chain resturant, the profits leave your community.
I grew up in a small town that did not allow Pizza Hut, Walmart, McDonald to enter The small town kept the nice main street with local stores and shops. The upper middle class was the mom and pop business owners. They donated to the local community baseball teams, etc.
The two town both 30 miles on each side allowed Walmart, Pizza Hut, and McDonalds to move in. Within two years after Walmart moved in the down towns were 60% boarded up. You could see the picket fences on the housed not being painted.
It is time incentives for local community mom and pop stores are implemented. They need to do what they did for the internet online shopping and allow local stores to not charge sales tax.
One possible image for the “Trickle Down Effect” has been proposed by the underclasses as of late…
A member of the 1% stands on a large Executive Type Desk…
Gleefully Urinates on a pack of servile underlings…
As they open their mouths and beg for a few more drops…
THE TRICKLE DOWN EFFECT.
There… that should help you..
This is what happens when you reward speculation and not hard work. It used to be said that the FED’s job was to take away the punch bowl when the party got started. That has morphed into “all you can drink,” with a shooting gallery in the back room. Jerome Weimar Boy Powell is an economic terrorist and enemy of the American people.
When we personalize it, let’s not forget all the previous charlatans. This started some thirty years ago. Chairman Powell is just one not too smart or imaginative follower.
Trickle down economics = trickle up poverty.
Water flows down.
Wealth flows up.
Great article But this article would bring the current financial state of the U.S. population ,into sharper focus, if the graphs were adjusted for inflation
Yes, on a CPI adjusted basis (per BLS inflation calculator), the bottom 50% lost about $1,000 in wealth over the period of the charts. In other words, adjusted for CPI, they’re worse off today than in 1989.
Doug:
Your request is easy to fulfill! Just tilt the “grafts” down to the right!
The correct amount of tilt is reached when the top 1%’s slope becomes horizontal!
Then all horizontal lines are nicely slope downward!
Nancy Pelosi proudly proclaimed there was “a floor under the stock market” as she went on a stock buying spree herself. You get what you vote for.
Because the article already pointed out the fact that politicians across the board are prime causes of this problem, choosing a particular politician to single out, especially one that is so often made a target of derision by one party and so staunchly defended by the other, would seem to be politically motivated.
“Regulatory capture.” It’s what’s for dinner.
One of the great drivers of the wealth effect being orchestrated by the Fed is quantitative easing. But the entire underlying concept of QE is completely ludicrous and makes a mockery of forthright debt issuance.
Governments print money to buy their own debt in order to 1) lower interest rates, 2) lessen the debt burden by effectively eliminating interest payments on the monetized portion of debt, 3) depreciate the currency, 4) provide windfall gains to bond holders, and most importantly, 5) line the pockets of the rich through asset-price inflation.
How in the world did this three-card monte scheme become the de facto financial policy of the entire globe?
The US and Great Britain peddled this scam to the entire world. But when you boil it all down, it’s really nothing different than we’ve seen throughout the history of mankind. It’s the wealthy controlling everybody else while they live like kings at society’s expense.
Dear Readers and Commenters,
New bookmark installed.
Also enjoyed your 2 part discussion with Max and Stacy.
Money has to come from somewhere. Either you
print or you take from the poor or both. America has
decided to do both. Since we won’t let the poor
earn any real money-they can’t unionize, therefore
have no benefits or pension-our only way out is universal basic income.
Unions or no unions, if/when wages go up then temporary inflation has transitioned into permanent inflation.
Isn’t it funny how the rules of economics apply to the bottom 50%, not to the top 50%? The graph of debt vs income shows the official birth of the debt slave.
As I have pointed out on several blogs, had the US government taken the extra $5 trillion it has appropriated and spent in the last year for COVID and simply written a check in the name of every individual resident of this country– 330 million people, it would amount to $15,100 per person. A family of four would have received $60,000 in the last year.
How much did you get last year? I got $3,200 directly from the government, and I am a retired millionaire (in assets, not income). The question the citizens should be asking and aren’t, is where did the other $11,900 go? I, of course, received part of it as the increase in my stock and bond portfolio, but I am not the average or median citizen.
Yeah, a big part of the problem here is that for the Great Recession you couldn’t get the Congress to spend the money necessary to boost the economy. What it did spend was largely misspent. It fell to the Fed to try to push the string and that has helped those who own assets but not the lower or middle classes.
Sooner or later the Fed will take away the punch bowl and it will be interesting to see what happens then. My guess is that if Biden gets his infrastructure spending bill through then QT will not be far behind. All of that combined should shift these wealth effects a bit.
Stop asking these uncomfortable questions about where the money went. You just have to know it’s for the good of the people.
🙄
Remember it’s put to work paying off the hard working bosses in ways other than monetary compensation. If you have to ask, then you didn’t have the need to know
🤪
And yes, giving $60k to a family of four in the bottom 90% would have meant a great deal, but screw it, let’s give them something even better, price inflation. And by the way, still waiting for that awesome Mileage tax from Mayor Pete, cause that will help with inequality. Along with green credits for buying electric cars and increasing the gas tax cause you know, save the Earth.
😝
Were I to be endowed with telekinetic powers, I’d wish All the Banksters d##d. Tis a pity, thou ain’t ..
I got $0. Also I gave $15,000 of my stock market gains from last year to my mother and sister, who do not have enough money to invest in the stock market. It’s always an uncomfortable question to ask yourself how much of your own money is too much and should go to others, I’m not sure I got the answer right.
On the one hand, I think the system we have is highly corrupted in favor of the rich. On the other hand, I think a large number of US citizens occupying that bottom 50% are not globally competitive because they are under-educated and under-disciplined. It is to some degree a vicious cycle.
I would love to see these charts divided into age groups to illustrate who is truly getting screwed by the Fed.
The prospects for the under 40’s to live what was considered a middle class lifestyle must be dwindling fast.
+1
All 3 of Hubby’s daughters are living a nice middle class to upper middle class life. The oldest is 42.
Somehow, I suspect that the children of anyone on this board are not representative of America as a whole.
Anecdotes is not plural for data.
It really depends on training and education….plus timing and location.
My kids are doing great as well, oldest 41, youngest 37. But they are also educated/well trained and don’t carry debt.
What I have really noticed is that there is virtually no opportunity for anyone without a foundation of skills and experience. For example, the job my father in law did throughout life, which saw him into retirement with a very good wage and pension, does not exist anymore. Many jobs are now automated or off-shored. Young people we know are floundering and there are scant good jobs for them to luck into. It takes a family effort to get kids on track and Lord help anyone who falls by the wayside for awhile. It is scary tough out there for anyone vulnerable without a family lifeline.
Growth of wealth percentiles can be impacted by immigration, procreation, and transition. Also, mortality on the exiting side. It might be nice to see the contribution of these factors to changes in the growth of the weallth percentiles. In my case, I have definitely transitioned, and can absolutely say that in the USA with hard work, persistence, stable family environment, and luck, you can certainly rise into higher wealth percentiles.
Crush the Peasants!
The bottom 50% cannot rise above the bottom 50%. That’s mathematically not possible. There will always be a bottom 50% in every society. But why does the Fed have to try so hard to enrich the top 10% to create this mind-boggling and destabilizing wealth inequality? That’s the issue here. So for just one minute, look beyond your own stocks and see what the Fed is doing.
But hey, given your purposeful alias — “Crush the Peasants, exclamation mark” — that’s too much to ask obviously.
Add to that, why did the last administration and Congress squander the opportunity to enact meaningful reforms and instead passed that ridiculous 2017 Tax cut and Jobs act which only increased the wealth inequality further. Pushed up asset prices and took away middle class tax deductions.
Yep, give me back my SALT… that means you JB and KH.
Seriously though, one impact of of the changes in deduction is that it probably helped the lower 90% more than the old code did.
And give us back our personal exemptions, $8,400 for two which were taken away. What a con job that tax bill was, an no one is talking about it.
Wolf,
CtP does have a point with regards to hard work and education. That’s what enables one to rise above, it doesn’t detract from your point at all.
The Fed is supposed to act as a moderator of excesses, instead it has become the accelerant, under those circumstances, it’s not surprising that things went side ways. Now, the only way for the Fed to keep everything from crashing to keep pouring fuel onto the fire. That in turn makes it worse.
But the problem is structural in nature, over the last thirty years, the fundamental education of the US citizenry has been systematically neglected, people pay lip service to STEM because it sounds good, but as that path for advancement gradually narrows to non-existence, so does the opportunity for social and financial mobility. How else could you explain a school board that for over a good part of last year prioritized changing school names over back in person instruction. I was talking to a friend in Austin, TX, not exactly conservative central there, and their kids have been in school since a little after Labor Day… that’s public school.
None of this takes away from your point here, but it is literally a reminder that the only way to succeed in life is through hard work and education, the possibility of achieving success though is narrowing in part due to the poor education system and in part due to the fact that the Fed and the government is actively putting its thumb on the scale the other way.
Crushing the peasants works for a while, but as Nick Hananauer warned, they’ll soon have people with pitchforks coming for them.
What part of trickle down economics don’t you understand? As the rich get richer they will upgrade the washers and dryers at all of their 10 luxury homes plus all 3 of their yachts. They’ll buy new shoes and convert the carport into a den. They’ll dine at restaurants more often instead of just 7 days per week, and finally trade in their 2010 Prius for an Escalade. They’ll be able to afford vacations to Disney World and hire landscapers to fix up their yards.
I can’t believe you don’t see the benefits. The only downside I see to making the rich richer is that the price of politicians would go up.
“Crush the Peasants!” always read to me as a tongue-in-cheek name. I think you missed the joke, Wolf.
Zantetsu,
That’s possible. I thought about that option early on, but then the comments kind kept falling into the same rut, similar to this.
“Crush the Peasants!” … Joke or not joke, it’s just not funny and, only gets worse and more distasteful !
I will repost one of my favorite quotes from Fredrick Douglas:
“The life of the nation is secure only while the nation is honest, truthful, and virtuous.”
Well folks, just where is the life of this nation when its heart seems to be mired in mindless consumption and doing on to others before they do unto you – just plain “bass awkwards”.
In other words, NOT living simply so others simply CANNOT live.
Remember, it’s usually the last place team with nothing to lose that often spoils the party for the team that must win for the division title.
There are also larger structural factors in the economy – the Fed isn’t the only factor behind worsening inequality in the US, and I wish that were clearer in this article. But I appreciate what Wolf lays out here.
This same Strategy is being executed around the world.
In the UK the average person salary has a multiple of 10 times salary to purchase an average priced home.
In London the multiple is 12!
Wealthy from around the world bought £4 billion worth of property in prime London areas last year.
They never faced the music in 2008; put the whole system on emergency life support with the results being they can now never normalize. Not that normal was that great anyhow but at least a semblance of trust and faith existed.
That trust being our debt would be paid and faith they wouldn’t over print the currency. I wonder if they even know how ridiculous it all has become.
Obama had a chance to put all these fraudsters in jail and reshape the entire financial system. Instead, he was bought off by Jamie Dimon and Co. Now he lives in an estate on Martha’s Vineyard. Obama is perhaps the most corrupt of all Presidents in history. He ran on a platform of “I’m not running for office to help out a bunch of fat-cat bankers,” and that’s EXACTLY what he did.
It continues to astound me in the comments here and elsewhere how many people are mad at the wrong politicians. Obama was far from perfect, but he isn’t the one who pardoned a dozen people convicted of stealing from the government. The policies that got us in this mess and coverups that keep us here almost all come from the right side of the aisle.
No original thoughts. Some posters can only recite Tucker’s talking points.
It’s amazing how one can get to be President of the U.S. here with not much in the way of family “wealth” and come out a multi-millionaire on a salary of a couple hundred thousand dollars per year and end up with big houses in nice locations.
This truly is a great country with lots of opportunity for all races and minorities. Since I am 100% Lithuanian and came from a dirt poor family, it can happen to me if I work hard at it too! (Maybe in 2024 I’ll give it a shot)
Get a deal with Netflix.
Need to see how much government support the bottom 50% gets. Government spending on bottom feeders is done on the back of deficit spending, no taxes needed! Government workers, in the middle, earn retirement benefits, and their pension fund buys stocks. The biggest disparity gap is between workers in private businesses and workers in government jobs, or businesses with government contracts, or subsidies. The pandemic really drove the split home. This is the 2/3s service industry. No goverment pension, no subsidized employment, and no home equity to cash in at retirement. That is probably the biggest shock here because home equity has always been the retirement nestegg.
I think the biggest thief of wealth on the bottom 50% is the medical industry. If you are in this group and a home owner, don’t get sick and don’t go into a nursing home, because you will die broke courtesy of the medicaid recovery scam.
My inlaws had a small condo that went to medicaid when they died, because my MIL was in a hospice for a couple of years. The value of their small apt was around 50K and medicaid took it.
I never wanted to grow old in NYC, like my parents, because it was a dismal down slide. Now I don’t want to be old in America, for the same reason. The entire system is rigged against working people.
Petunia- yes. I do not have a good solution for the medical cost issue. However, I do have a few ideas to improve it. One is to change the pharmaceutical price protection regulations. Also, more competition is needed. However, if the current nationalization by way of Medicaid, Medicare, etc. doesn’t change significantly, the market competition will be thwarted, predictably.
The other item that has completely gotten out of control is college education costs. I don’t know what fraction of the CPI this is, but probably not anywhere near enough.
This is how you get “populism” as we have now (even though it is an inexact science in terms of defining that word).
Also- the wealth effect has turned into the “poverty effect” in the past, e.g. during “financial crisis”. That scares the Fed (and elites) to death.
It is a little bit interesting to see how the 1% were hurt the most by the Quantitative Tightening from 2016 to 2019. There will come a point at which the Fed has to do that again. Reminds me of the Alabama song lyrics…
“Well somebody told us Wall Street fell
But we were so poor that we couldn’t tell”
According to the Fed, in McKay’s “Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds” the mania exhibited by groups of stupid people in large numbers was an example of the Wealth Effect.
1) TSR : Total Share Holders Return on capital gains and dividends.
2) Thanks to the FANG, the top 1% unrealized net assets is $12M.
3) The bottom 50% TSR is $15K. No AAPL’s for them
4) In the next downturn thanks to SF & NYC RE a tarnished
FANG the top 1% will flip to NR. US bonds are not dead.
5) Fed assets will rise due to to the rise of their bonds and notes assets.
6) Banks NPL will be balanced by the banks growing US treasuries assets.
7) Brokers always make money on “slippage”.
8) If u trade a $5K position 3x round trips a day, the broker slippage is
3 x 2 round trips x$10 “slippage” = $60/ day.
9) U might make money for a sandwich, but the broker make $60 on
your $5K position, or 1.2%/day, on day traders.
10) 1.2% x 5 days per week = 6%, without risk. Per year ==> 1.06^52 = 21%.
11) The brokers also make 8% on each Trillion margin debt.
12) Can a guppies beat that.
Why did Caesar lead the 13th across the Rubicon? Patricians hoovered all the money and land and also switched to slaves, leaving much of Rome unemployed.
Bread and circuses.
As long as the populace isn’t too hungry and isn’t too bored, it’s all good.
In the end game, when the barbarians came knocking, there were no free Romans left to defend the elites, so the elites fled east!
Caesar crossed the Rubicon to become dictator, not to help the plebeians.
The best indictment of the big theft by Wolf.
I only wish the journalist who interviewed Powell on 60min showed him that chart.
Our journos come out of the same schools that Powell and his ilk attended.
And don’t forget they need access i.e. if they ask too many “hostile” questions, their access will be revoked.
Hahahahaha… 🤣
Ok… getting serious for a minute… MUhahahahahahaha. 😂
Ok, calming down now from the hilarity of the statement about journalists. The so called journalist today are nothing of the sort, at best they are a bunch of stooges because they know what’s good for them if they step out of line.
The implication that today’s journalists, not just the financial ones are anything but the defenders of the status quo and will vigorously crush down any dissent is just laughable. They are there for the expressed purpose of making sure the bottom 99% are busy pointing fingers at each other and the top 1% and their supporters are not accountable.
Speaking of the charts – Wolf references $8899 (green line) and $1131 (red line) in “Bottom 50% Assets” chart. Those numbers look to be significantly off from where the lines are reflected in the charts.
Fantastic article though which gets down to the nitty gritty, as promised.
OOPS. Thanks. Chart got tangled up. Chart now disentangled. Thanks
Given that inflation is a regressive tax the bottom 50% didn’t record and real wealth increase during the central banks money printing bonanza but they are ones that will get brutalized when inflation goes from asset price inflation to consumer price inflation. They got screwed on the way up (no assets to inflate) and will get screwed on the way down (no increase in wealth to compensate them for consumer price inflation).
The trouble is it’s just a “wealth effect”.
At the end of the 1920s, the US was a ponzi scheme of inflated asset prices.
The use of neoclassical economics, and the belief in free markets, made them think that inflated asset prices represented real wealth.
1929 – Wakey, wakey time
The use of neoclassical economics, and the belief in free markets, made them think that inflated asset prices represented real wealth, but it didn’t.
It didn’t then, and it doesn’t now.
This generation would never believe in the markets again, but a new generation came along that didn’t have those painful memories.
I’m a boomer, worked in finance and banking, and I haven’t believed in the markets since the 1990’s. The markets didn’t reflect reality back then, they surely don’t now. I really have no sympathy for anybody who loses money speculating.
Nailed it.
Current incomes & cash flows don’t support current asset prices at any interest rate above zero.
To me, we have 2 possible outcomes from here, and they both lead to higher interest rates…
1) Zero/negative interest rates enforced until a currency crisis forces interest rates up…
2) The populous realizes that a low interest rate devalues their labor, and elects leaders that will raise interest rates…
There will be strange stop-gap measures along the way (e.g., wealth redistribution via yellen’s global corporate tax rates). But eventually interest rates are going to rise. And there will be bag holders.
History will not be kind to the central bankers of the past 30 years.
The difference between 1929 and now is that the central banks have gone apesh!t printing money. Bird-brained Bernanke, a so-called “student” of the Great Depression, has gone on record saying the Great Depression was a result of the FED not printing enough. So now they think they can just print to eternity to prevent any sort of redux, and central bankers are “all in,” now. We shall see how that turns out.
I’ll fix this for you….”There is now NOT one nuance of difference between the left and the right in terms of the wealth effect…” And all other major issues. A few marginal 2nd & 3td tier issues of little to no consequence to the ruling class are throw about to maintain the illusion that the 2 parties are different and pretending to oppose each other.
And the longer they have been in the swamp, the more responsible they are for the dysfunctional system we now have.
Nancy Pelosi is an 81 year old career politician who has presided over the entire thing. She is one of many responsible for this whole mess, yet she thinks she can dupe the American public into thinking she has some sort of answers. She should be in prison, along with many others.
Chuck Grassley is an 88 year old career politician who has presided over the entire thing. He is one of many responsible for this whole mess, yet he thinks he can dupe the American public into thinking he has some sort of answers. He should be in prison, along with many others.
I’d love to see the real Venn diagram of the parties. This has happened on both watches and, after 40 years, it may be time to consider the inequality is not a fluke. But guns! And gay marriage!
I’ve said this since 2005, and I was always told “you are blind.”
ROFL. If the outcome’s the same no matter who’s in power, then by definition there’s no difference between the two.
Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher, speaking on Monday, 24 March 2014, at the London School of Economics,”I don’t think there is any doubt that quantitative easing enabled the rich and quick. It was a massive gift.”
“Our massive monetary accommodation will not have the effect we would like it to have, …” he added.
But as candid as Mr Fisher was about the Fed & QE; the Fed’s announced effects were to lift GDP growth. However, the real mission was to fuel the bond market with low interest rates, juice stock prices with easy share buy backs, and most importantly, make the top 1% even richer.
Seven years later, Mission accomplished!
As always, thank you Wolf for telling like it is.
I would urge readers to remember that in 1913, the Fed was created with a twenty year charter. Had Congress not intervened in 1927 with the McFadden-Act to have the Fed continue in perpetuity, it would have needed to have its charter renewed or it would have been abolished – like the first two central banks of the USA were.
1) If u are a small importer and u bring $10M of gadgets from China,
in a container ship, the bank will finance most of it, if they trust u,
along with the insurance co. and your custom agent.
2) If your capital is relatively small, the bank will finance 80% of each transaction, several transactions per year.
3) Suppose u import a total of $50M from China and every time u
are sold out. Nothing left because your customers love u.
5) Your bank make about 5% between order and due day, x5 times
a year,because u never pay late fees.
6) The bank make = 0.05 on interest x 10M each transaction x 0.80 loan x 5 times/year = $2M, without pain.
7) Your bankers and insurance broker will be your best friends, until
the music stop.
The richest “individuals” are now the big corporations. Considered “persons” by the Fed.
Fascism: the fusion of state and corporate.
Against We the People.
That was the plan.
Now delivered.
The next step is to physically remove the serfs.
I have an idea….
When you give a pig the lever to his slop, you get 2,000 lb porkers for days. That’s what we’ve got going on. The FED is in charge of its own slop. We will find out if they eat themselves to death, because clearly this is not a sustainable path.
It seems to me they think endless stimulus and MMT is going to cover up their egregious sins. It can’t work. It’s a faulty model. The only reason it’s lasted this long is because we are the world’s reserve currency and so all the other governments allow this currency debasement, as they operate in lockstep with their own currencies.
Note how, when asked about the low inflation over the past 40 years after the high rates of the 80s, Powell cites globalization and the inability of workers to demand higher wages. They have invented a model which creates enormous asset price values, yet suppresses labor rates and destroys living standards for the masses.
And you wonder why these globalists are doing everything in their power to snuff out populism within the US, pitting the people against each other? They are desperate to keep the ripoff going. This system is rigged from top to bottom, by the wealthy, for the wealthy.
Wolf, a very interesting analysis as usual. I wonder what your first chart would look like if it extended back to 1971 instead of 1999, when gold convertibility of the fiat Fed note ended?
HB Guy,
The data goes back only to 1989. Yes, it would be interesting to see. There was also a lot of inflation during the 70s and 80s, and it would be interesting to see what that did to the disparity in wealth levels.
All I have goes back to 1989. So here the chart with the extra 10 years. Same trends already underway:
It goes back to 1989 because that was the year the Nikkei crashed by 50%. The fed probably wanted to track the US v Japan to see how bad things could/would get.
I have a hypothesis, a Classical, even Marxian one: American capitalism has reached the point when real profits are so meager that the “real economy” is no longer worthy for capitalists, I mean, capitalists, the owners of capital, the real rulers. In order to avoid soup lines, and what could perfectly end up being a revolution after the closing of businesses and whatever factories are left, the capitalist class must be kept happy. Let’s allow them to see their accounts inflate and inflate in the stock market for which they have to keep the doors of the businesses and factories open. That way the workers keep clocking in and clocking out, and everybody “happy”. The FED cannot let the market crash. This, of course, is a self-fulfilling vicious cycle where the “happy slaves” will be poorer and poorer, but again, while the doors of the businesses are opened they will keep thanking God for having a job.
Inflation robs people of their savings. Not having money in savings put people in danger of borrowing with their credit cards at outrageous interest rates.
Through most intervals the stock market outperformed real estate as an investment.
I read a Forbes article about Chinese housing. The price of a home in China nearly quadrupled in 20 years. That means the value of their currency dropped in value relative to housing prices.
The largest asset most people will own is their home. 65.8% of Americans own a home (Statista).
According to William Jennings Bryan:
“There are two ideas of government. There are those who believe that if you just legislate to make the well-to-do prosperous, that their prosperity will leak through on those below. The Democratic idea has been that if you legislate to make the masses prosperous their prosperity will find its way up and through every class that rests upon it.”
50 million more mouths to feed, educate, house and find work in 20 years. That is a large European country’s worth of people. There must be a limit?
My own username makes me even sadder now.
This ‘inverse’ wealth effect started and is going on, the day Fed put free mkt capitalism to death in the March of ’09.
As I have repeated here and else where, there is one economy for the top 10% and another for the rest. They are very distinct! When i read a report or a data, I always wonder which economy one is talking?
Now there is talk of ‘asset’ velocity of money vs the usual velocity of money in the economy! All the Fed’s policies channelled towards asset bubble – asset velocity and NOT into economy!
There is no hint of any possible change by the policy makers.
This is what I’ve been waiting for. The Media Mogul Empire’s Fancy Schmancy Wealth-Effect-O-Meter has arrived.
Yes, will be updated quarterly until the Fed stabs it in the back, like it stabbed the Fancy Schmancy Hawk-o-Meter in the back after a few quarters :-]
As long as we can get stuff to consume from producing countries for our debt this show continues. The forced to be bottom feeders in Ponzi America need lots of booze ,drugs and entertainment . Yellen and Jerry must make sure the supply stay plentiful while the bottom feeders are being harvested by the Empire. The Empire needs the bottom feeders in order to legitimize by political fiat the theft by the MIC and other Oligarch schemes that strip mine America.There is a huge demand for any video content due to binge watching while we consume our share of the 70B trade deficit. Old long running tv shows like the Andy Griffith Show are a must have. Ownership of a home or a bank that pays interest in a community and going to bed with your doors unlocked can be voyuered from watching re-runs of Andy Griffith.” I love it when a plan comes together” retorts Hannibal of the A-Team. Jerry and Yellen agree.
Hey not all of us into booze, drugs, and entertainment are bottom feeders. Some us are the son of a a US President.
Decades of Fed irresponsibility and yet you found a way to pin it to the orange man.
His predecessor had an entire term of near zero interest rate, expanding Fed balance sheet and only a sluggish growth to show for it.
Orange man got economy take off with business and taxpayer friendly policies. Fed finally found some fiscal support and 1. Raised the rates 2. Reduced balance sheet – both quite rapidly.
Anyone would wonder about the the timing. A whole decade of ultra-dovism and a sudden ultra-hawkishness.
It’s sad none of the elected the leaders show any responsibility and continue to spend by borrowing from the future, but pin all that on one person?
Read it again. I didn’t pin Fed irresponsibility on Trump. Trump wasn’t even in office during the Financial Crisis when QE started. But I said Powell caved to Trump, which was a big drama that Trump played out publicly on Twitter for months.
There’s no revolutionary force in America. There’s the 1% and the 99% who dream to be part of the 1%. As with sugar-coated pills: swallow whole.
1) Car dealers will send their 2020, 2021 and 2022 models to Manheim, rather than keep them in the zoo, because the police fail to protect them.
2) When the phony governors stop apologizing to BLM, this country will be safer.
“When the phony governors stop apologizing to BLM, this country will be safer.”
Amen, brother!
And when anyone talks about social equality and making concrete changes to level the playing field, they are called a ‘socialist’.
Of course, the “American dream” and all associated fetishism makes everyone a believer… I also want to be a billionaire.
They call you a “socialist” even though they don’t know what the f… they’re talking about. Ironically, many of them would have done much better in Soviet Russia than in individualist America: lossers are everywhere.
Wolf,
Thank you for writing this article.
I have been talking about this for years.
“Trickle down” theory, “wealth effect”, whatever bullcrap name is put to it is nothing more than an excuse for the oligarchy to enrich themselves.
The economists are no better. Somehow they cannot seem to understand that most of the population having moderate wealth, consuming and paying taxes is better for everyone and everything than 1 out of 100 reaping 90%+ of the wealth and sitting on it.
Naive but serious question: what would happen if the Fed just stopped buying treasuries? Can anyone model out the immediate consequences and side effects of that in the short and medium term?
Here is some speculation, interest rates will shoot to 5 to 8% (remember the repo rate two years ago when rates shot 10%, before Powell went berserk ), asset prices will crash to levels supported by cash flows (which is about 80% below where they are now), bankruptcy lawyers will get busy and rich, and if we manage to resist to everyday “world is about to end ” media assault and fear porn the economy might start on a healthy foot within a year we would be on our road to recovery. (provided government and Fed are prevented from trying to fix things, which is impossible nowdays)
MM,
“what would happen if the Fed just stopped buying treasuries?”
Well, the Fed is going to do that anyway. But not “just” now. The Fed already went through this process in 2014. And the economy survived just fine.
If it just did that today, the wealth inequality would shrink a little. And that’s about it.
Now if the Fed also started to raise short-term interest rates over the next 12 months to the rate of CPI, and started reducing its balance sheet two months later, the wealth inequality would shrink a little further.
But you know, not much changes for a person who has $10 million, and then he has $5 million. He can still eat. And if he can’t pay for his mortgage anymore, so be it, let the bank take the house. The economy can weather a sell-off just fine because the wealthy are just a small number of people, relative to the overall economy — the 1%, you know. And lower home prices do wonders for the rest of the economy that’s not tangled up in finance, insurance, and real estate.
And if it entails a 50% sell-off in the stock market and a wave of corporate defaults, then there might be a mild recession during which the debt overhand could be removed in bankruptcy courts around the country. And the ecnonoy would emerge fresh and in better shape.
This is wonderful news. Americans are morons who deserve the royal screwing they are getting. In fact when asked, they all volunteer for more screwing as their patriotic duty to the “greatest nation on earth”. Keep drinking the Kool-Aid, gang!
1) If u are old u are likely to have zero student debt.
2) If u are old and own a house, u are likely to have low or zero mortgage
debt.
3) If u are old and smart, u might keep your old car, because u rarely drive.
4) If u care about Chinese gadgets, that feed China, bankers, other mediators..u have a very low consumer debt.
5) Your income might be low, your net worth might easily exceed > $1M, but with low consumer debt and low mortgage debt, ==> u belong to the horror bottom 50%.
actually that is the sweet spot to be, dont pay any taxes or very little, get subsidized healthcare and get to enjoy government dole which will be a frequent occurrence going forward. The middle to upper class are getting screwed big time and small business owners.
So on a percentage basis, the Bottom 50% went up approx 750% from 2010 to now ($2K to approx $15K) and the Top 1% went up about 100% ($6M to approx $12M).
5) You belong to the bottom 50% of income, but the next door millionaire.
1) Dividends add to your income.
2) A single mother why got two tranches gov stimulus, on top of snap,
cash, housing support, electricity, internet, cell phone…
whatever, with unemployment, might get a total of $60K last year.
3) $60,000 from dividends income, before taxes, is $60,000 : 0.025 = $2,400,000 stocks portfolio.
3) Did I miss other sweets of the bottom 10% of assets.
4) Two decades of wealth explosion.
5) In 2002 the stock markets collapse. The dotcom destroyed the top 1%.
6) The to 1% recovered in the next decade and accumulate wealth
7) 2009 was gift from haven.
8) The results are the charts above.
9) But when the stock markets will plunge, it will rectify the gap, without
gov support.
A bit off topic, but I see and feel what the fed is doing to my community and my family along with the congress in general. Throw in state government too.
What happens if the dominoes start falling in other western nations like Canaduh and Australia? What happens if a region in Asia suddenly has a economic shock of some type? What are the outside risks to the United States economy from a world economy that seems even more vulnerable- in my opinion?
The economics of the Fed Put
Since the mid-1990s, low stock returns predict accommodating policy by the Federal Reserve. This fact emerges because, over this period, negative stock returns comove with downgrades to the Fed’s growth expectations. Textual analysis of the FOMC documents reveals that policymakers pay attention to the stock market, and their negative stock-market mentions predict federal funds rate cuts. The primary mechanism why policymakers find the stock market informative is via its effect on consumption, with a smaller role for the market viewed as predicting the economy
