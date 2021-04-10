What I See as Retail Landlord, One Year After (and we’re STILL Forgiving and Deferring Rent for Our Hardest-Hit Tenants)

Some Green Shoots, but Finding them Is Tricky.
By John E. McNellis, Principal at McNellis Partners, for WOLF STREET:
A year ago, our shopping centers were shuttered, and our tenants so crushed we forgave their April rent. Believing the world would reopen by mid-April, we thought our merchants would have a couple weeks of free-rent to make up for March’s closure. We couldn’t have been more wrong.
A year later and we’re still forgiving and deferring rent for our hardest-hit tenants. And hoping the Governor will finally permit them to operate at 100 percent capacity.
Where are we today? Starting with what you already know, second and third tier malls, particularly enclosed malls, are dead and gone and aren’t coming back. Their dinosaur anchors—Sears, J.C. Penny, Macy’s, and the like—were sinking in the tar pits long before the virus’s coup de grace.
In counter point, discounters like Marshall’s, TJ Maxx and Ross have thrived in the last year—Ross’s stock has doubled—suggesting it’s neither the virus nor e-commerce that killed off the mall habitués; rather it’s the mismanagement of the Jurassic retailers themselves.
Supermarkets have thrived in the Covid era, many doing better than ever. Just as with the clothing discounters, bargain markets have done particularly well. However, smaller specialty markets—think Trader Joe’s—have been smacked by occupancy limits. With, say, a 25 percent maximum occupancy, small markets lack the necessary floor area to get enough customers in the door. Nothing like freezing outside in a long line to dampen one’s enthusiasm for cheap cheese.
In December, Bloomberg reported that 110,000 restaurants—16 percent of all US eateries—had permanently closed and that the industry was in “free fall”. Maybe. Meanwhile, no one’s going hungry. In fact, MSN.com’s Market Watch reported last week that 61 percent of us have been packing on weight like bears before hibernating. Couple these two facts and it’s no surprise that prepared foods—ready-to-eat meals—have been flying off supermarket shelves.
Back to restaurants. The continental divide between the vanquished and the victors are the two magic words: “drive thru”. “Take-out” is runner up. We have one Jack-in-the-Box with sales up 50 percent. Drive-thru was an obvious winner for all from day one, but take-out has been more selective. Pizza has been rolling in dough, but the homebound quickly learned that only a snob with a head cold would bother picking up complicated meals from fancy restaurants, meals that taste like Chef Boyardee if eaten forty-five minutes later.
Home improvement stores—Home Depot, Lowes and their regional counterparts—stumbled for about an hour at the pandemic’s outset, but then roared to life as half the country started hammering away at home.
To no one’s surprise, misery’s favorites—liquor and cigarettes—didn’t miss a beat and, depending on your point of view, continue to either comfort or curse the afflicted, profitably in either case.
Besides badly run soft and hard goods retailers and the better class of restaurants, the biggest losers over the last twelve months have been personal services, gyms and cinema. Personal services—nails, hair, massage and so on—flat-lined last year. Today, they’re coming back, but slower than legally permitted. Our tenants report their clients are still scared.
In for thirty miles of bad road a year ago, dry cleaners are still stuck in neutral, their fates dependent on the next chapter of the work-at-home phenomenon.
Gyms were padlocked last year, many closed forever; the survivors are reopening now. Cost—a common thread differentiating retail’s winners and losers—is a big factor with gyms. Higher-end gyms are bucking up against Peloton (stock up 400 percent in the last year) and the fancy home gym movement. At $10 a month, Planet Fitness, Crunch Fitness and the other discount gyms are immune from that competition.
Cinemas? With zero income for nearly a year, a global streaming business that will likely do for theaters what Netflix did to Blockbuster Video and no plan B (the only way to repurpose a movie theater is with a bulldozer), it’s surprising that more chains haven’t given up. When asked, one big-time landlord guessed that the latest generation, state-of-the-art cinemas will be fine, while another suggested that cinemas have no choice: they’re stuck riding their landing barges to Normandy beach and praying for the best.
On to today. We see some retailers out looking for new deals: clothing discounters, bargain supermarkets, coffee chains, quick serve and fast food restaurants—hell, any tenant with a drive-thru—home improvement centers, auto uses (tires, oil changers and car washes), and cell phone stores. We also see opportunistic restaurant operators out there picking over the bones.
There are some green shoots this spring. Finding them is tricky. By John E. McNellis, author of Making it in Real Estate: Starting Out as a Developer.
Just went to the local AMC last night to see Kong and Godzilla. Was pretty busy in the small theatre. So perhaps things are starting to go back to normal. The movie ticket was just shy of $20 for one seat not popcorn. Sigh
Ouch. I saw the movie with my whole family including 3 kids on HBO Max. Only $14.99 per month. Free popcorn too :-)
My feeling is that the pandemic hastened by 10 to 20 years what was going to happen anyways. It’s painful to watch struggling business and see things shuttered.
Hopefully this will end soon.
Next up for job killers will be drones, and that will be coming sooner than people think.
No…..drones aren’t coming.
The FAA will end that fever dream.
No one wants 55lb boulders operated by the inept flying over their homes.
Mall stores were closing before the pandemic due to the Amazon effect. Drove a distance in traffic to a mall to find what they wanted was out of stock at the store. Checked to find it available on Amazon.
People shoplifted stores, then there were people stealing packages from porches.
Netflix sales are growing. Cinemas are laggards. People turned to big screen TV’s in their living rooms.
Malls died when security stopped being a priority. Back before the GFC I routinely went to our local mall, never spent less than $100 while just browsing. I stopped going when I started to feel unsafe. A criminal element became pervasive and it included many of the employees. That’s what killed the malls, IMO. Even today, I rarely go to the mall alone.
Retail business = virus
Shut-downs = immunogical pressure
Survivors = variants
Even before the pandemic most of the gym members were lightweight fitness enthusiast. They mostly used cardio, lightweights and fancy equipments. Women favored mostly yoga, group fitness and zumba classes. Average American women from suburbs can easily beat Lance Armstrong in a spin class. Only 10-15% of the members used heavy weights and complex equipment or power-lifting. After covid, the previous users of treadmill-bikes-lightweights brought them at home. Most women are babysitting at home because schools are only online. The group classes are closed (limited) and women are now missing. I am stuck with those big gym-bros who only do power-lifting. Golds gym declared bankruptcy but kept open.
We hope to go back to the gym someday. Not yet, but someday.
“Most women are babysitting at home”
“big gym-bros who only do power-lifting”
Covid – the year of a return to a “Make America Great-type “normalcy”.
CP,
Yep, you got it. My wife did Yoga with a group at the Yoga instructors house and went to gym for group exercise? No gym now, and the Yoga Yogi moved to the east bay bought a house and is doing instruction on line.
I got my shots, wife and son had there first one, almost every one of our friends (all over the west coast) and there 20 something kids all have had there shots.
All of a sudden wife and friends are planning wine country trips now. Some things never change…
We were using Amazon before the pandemic. During parts of the pandemic when cases were high we also used Instacart for groceries. Now Hubby can go back to grocery shopping but he makes fewer trips now.
What we miss still is going to the small cafes and local eateries. Time will tell what the new normal will look like for us, it will probably take this year to figure it out.
Our budget will change to adapt to the higher prices we are already seeing for food, utilities, taxes, insurance etc.
I like to shop internet and order by mail but I LOVE to shop at a real store,browse,and physically see the thing and most importantly get it right away then and there. And never was a big fan of malls but they are great in the winter cold or summer heat. Things will always change and change for the better is good. But the future is very, very hard to predict. There are those who confidently declare that this or that will be or not be, will die or boom or whatever. Trends come and go and sometimes will keep coming back because humans have certain innate characteristics that will likely always be present. For example,humans are social beings and this means some things and trends such as physical markets will always exist
“I like to shop internet and order by mail but I LOVE to shop at a real store,browse,and physically see the thing and most importantly get it right away then and there”
I agree, although I HATE clothing stores and trinket stores, so my choices are much more limited.
But we’re in the minority. Most people are okay buying faucets, rugs, and all sorts of other things without seeing it, so there aren’t enough of us to keep the stores profitable.
Retail will be back. Now is a great time to be a buyer. Ross stores? Please…
Talk about inflation with the drive-thrus. Most fast food is way up in cost and the “dollar” items have been deleted. But no matter, I’m completely sick of the thought of fast food now after a year of nothing else outside the house.
I suppose the concept of healthy food or home cooking from a drive-thru is
not a workable business model even in this environment.
Where are you that you are still waiting for the Governor to allow you to live?
That would determine were I live, and if I keep business interests there.
Inslee announced a couple of days ago that the citizens of WA have been misbehaving and new restrictions are back on the table as of Monday 4/12……..😬😬😬
It has been a crazy year. I wonder when the REAL reflection will what could have and should have been done across the world. The obsession of putting the economy before health has had the opposite effect.
I’ve just been out to see a live music gig, no social distancing required. I’m lucky enough to live in a country that has eradicated COVID and kept it at bay successfully. Plenty of missteps along the way and plenty of business closures etc. But nothing like that that has happened elsewhere.
Sure we have vaccines now but the economic reckonings still coming.
With many restaurants etc having gone out of business, the remaining ones will have less competition (=more pricing power) and most likely more debt that they need to service. So they need and will raise their prices, probably substantially.
Of course this is “transitory inflation”
1) Finding green shoot in late 2009 and 2010 was tricky.
2) BAC weekly look like the DOW in 2000 – 2010.
3) BAC backbone is between : Dec 6 2016 close @ 23.08 and
BAC hump from Feb 27 2017 close @ 25.44. Both two are green shoot.
4) This backbone support BAC in Dec 2018 and in Mar 2020.
5) There is an RSI line, L1, coming from June 6 2017 low @ 22.07 to big red close on Sep 4 2017 @ 22.89.
6) This line L1 blew up Feb 2020 gap.
7) A resistance line, L2, coming from big green close on Mar 27 2017.
8) This line, L2, blocked BAC on Dec 23 2019 peak, that led to Mar 2020 plunge.
9) This week BAC report earning.
10) BAC > L1. BAC might jump to L2 and osc between L1 and L2, before a correction.
We took the kids to Barnes and Noble yesterday so they could understand that books don’t only come from Amazon. In addition to enlarged kid sections they also now appear to allow dogs in the store.
Pretty smart to use all means to attract your clientele into the store. Place had a lot of shoppers.
There is a large used book store within walking distance of our house. They also carry some movies, games, musical instruments, and dust collectors. Fun place to shop and the kids love buying books.
The store has/had game nights, movies in the parking lot. It’s a very community-centered business and the local community is happy to support them.
John,
Wolf has two darn good backup writers in you and Nick.
Great info that was very well written
i.e. “packing on weight like bears before hibernating”
and “meals that taste like Chef Boyardee if eaten 45 minutes later “
Great stuff, thanks
Depending on the source an estimated 15 to 20 million more Americans have become food insecure since the pandemic, pushing the total hungry population in the US over 50 million. There are definitely more hungry people now, regardless of what’s going on with restaurants.
One of the things you acquire when you get as old as me (73) is the ability to see long term trends. Currently there is much weeping and gnashing of teeth about how ordering from Amazon and others has destroyed malls and other brick and mortar stores. During the Fifties, we got our groceries from a local grocery store. My mother would phone in the order, and the guy would come by with the panel truck a few hours later. If we went to the store, we didn’t take things off the shelf. The owner and his helper would put the items in a bag.
I remember my mother’s best friend would take us along when she made a trip to the nearest supermarket, 20 miles away in Springfield, MA. Shopping carts. I had never seen them before. You pushed them around a huge, brightly lit store and picked out your items yourself. Radical! This put the small grocery stores out of business.
In the Sixties we saw malls come to CT. They put a lot of Mom and Pop stores out of business.
Now it’s Amazon. If you try to stop change, you will be like King Canute trying to hold back the tide.
Related: Good long read over on ZH today: ‘Global Debt Problem’ with debt now estimated at 335 % of GDP.
Corporate debt including commercial debt (non- paying tenants) thought to be underestimated and European banks near collapse, only kept alive by ECB.
PS: I run a lot of ZH gravel through the sluice to find a few nuggets and have done a bit of research on their
purported authors. One should be aware that ‘South Front’ and the beautifully named ‘Strategic Culture Foundation’ are Russian govt outlets.
John,
Re: Service businesses, nail, hair, & beauty.
I am looking for a new hair salon in town. So far, none will give me an appointment unless I provide a credit card number. I intend to pay cash, and don’t trust them enough to provide a CC number for their files. I have a good reason to distrust them. Every time they say they don’t take cash, I hang up. This is also true of associated beauty businesses like spas.
This is a highly discriminatory practice, not accepting cash, excludes a large unbanked population. It also makes me leery as a customer that they need to have my CC information on file. They claim it is so they can charge me if I ever miss an appointment, but it is mostly the salons that cancel at the last minute, when their employees don’t show up. This CC requirement is a red flag to me that they provide really bad service and have to insure they get paid.
Oddly enough, I have been a customer of top salons in NYC, Miami, and Palm Beach and have never been asked to provide a CC number in advance.
If your “beauty” services tenants are hurting, it is their own fault. I still have the cash to spend, but can’t. I’ll wait until my next trip to Palm Beach or Miami and spend it there. They are always happy to take my money.