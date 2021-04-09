How the “Affordability Crisis” Migrated from High-Income Rental Markets, as Manhattan & San Francisco, to Lower Income Markets, as Detroit & Fresno

The distortions caused by the shift to working from anywhere are hitting households that can least afford it.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
For months, we have seen in the data how the large-scale shifts coming out of the Pandemic have impacted the housing markets around the country. In terms of rents, tenants have left big expensive places, such as San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Boston, or Manhattan, thereby leaving behind high vacancy rates, plunging rents, and massive churn by the stayers-behind that are chasing that free upgrade to a nicer apartment, as landlords are trying to keep their units filled.
And we have seen in the data that this outflux has created, conversely, a large-scale influx in the destination places, usually less expensive markets, and have driven up rents in those markets.
But there is a troubling component to this shift. Rents are plunging in places with some of the highest household incomes, and they’re soaring in places with much lower household incomes, thereby shifting the housing affordability crisis to people who can least afford it – and it has done so in a matter of months.
The table below lists the 16 counties (of the 100 largest counties) with year-over-year rent declines in February between 10% and 24%. It also shows the median 1-BR asking rent and the median household income, based on a new study by Zumper on the affordability issues that the shifts have caused.
Just to make a point about nothing being universal, there is also a county on the list with a large year-over-year rent decline and one of the lowest rents and one of the lowest household incomes in the US ($41,800): Hidalgo County in Texas.
In terms of median household incomes, San Francisco ($124k) and the Silicon Valley counties of Santa Clara ($133k) and San Mateo ($138k) top the list, and they also top the list in terms of rent declines. For these folks that stayed behind, renting has gotten a lot less unaffordable, so to speak. (If your smartphone clips the sixth column on the right, hold your device in landscape position).
|1-BR rent
|Y/Y %
|HH Income
|1
|San Francisco County
|CA
|2,663
|-24%
|123,859
|2
|Santa Clara County (Silicon Valley)
|CA
|2,196
|-21%
|133,076
|3
|Suffolk County (Boston area)
|MA
|2,000
|-20%
|77,558
|4
|San Mateo County (Silicon Valley)
|CA
|2,195
|-19%
|138,500
|5
|Kings County (Brooklyn)
|NY
|2,108
|-18%
|66,937
|6
|New York County (Manhattan)
|NY
|2,955
|-17%
|93,651
|7
|Middlesex County (Boston area)
|MA
|1,918
|-17%
|107,056
|8
|Hudson County (along Hudson River, facing Manhattan)
|NJ
|1,900
|-16%
|78,808
|9
|King County (Seattle)
|WA
|1,595
|-15%
|102,594
|10
|Queens County (Queens)
|NY
|1,825
|-14%
|73,696
|11
|Hidalgo County (McAllen, border)
|TX
|605
|-13%
|41,800
|12
|Norfolk County (SW of Boston)
|MA
|2,095
|-12%
|107,361
|13
|Alameda County (Oakland)
|CA
|1,995
|-11%
|108,322
|14
|Lake County (Chicago area)
|IL
|1,235
|-11%
|92,511
|15
|District of Columbia
|DC
|2,107
|-11%
|92,266
|16
|Hennepin County (Minneapolis)
|MN
|1,260
|-10%
|82,369
And most of the 16 counties that had year-over-year rent whoppers between +10% and +22% are the ones with relatively modest median household incomes, compared to the most affluent counties. Particularly stunning is the 22% rent surge in Detroit and Indianapolis where median household incomes are at the low end of the spectrum, and this is going to hurt.
|1-BR rent
|Y/Y %
|HH Income
|1
|Baltimore County
|MD
|1,445
|22%
|77,358
|2
|Wayne County (Detroit)
|MI
|1,050
|22%
|50,753
|3
|Marion County (Indianapolis)
|IN
|996
|22%
|50,458
|4
|Pierce County (Tacoma)
|WA
|1,450
|21%
|79,243
|5
|Fresno County
|CA
|1,175
|21%
|57,518
|6
|El Paso County
|CO
|1,150
|16%
|72,830
|7
|Kern County (Bakersfield)
|CA
|925
|16%
|53,067
|8
|Oakland County (Detroit area)
|MI
|1,109
|16%
|81,190
|9
|Monroe County (Rochester)
|NY
|1,160
|14%
|62,103
|10
|DeKalb County (Atlanta)
|GA
|1,452
|13%
|63,652
|11
|San Bernardino County
|CA
|1,550
|13%
|67,903
|12
|Shelby County (Memphis)
|TN
|950
|12%
|52,614
|13
|Gwinnett County (near Atlanta)
|GA
|1,283
|10%
|72,109
|14
|Duval County (Jacksonville)
|FL
|1,005
|10%
|58,415
|15
|Bexar County (San Antonio)
|TX
|970
|10%
|58,964
|16
|Sacramento County
|CA
|1,425
|10%
|72,017
There is another element here. Some of the counties on this list are geographically near very expensive housing markets with high household incomes, such as the counties of Kern and San Bernardino to the Los Angeles and San Diego urban areas; or the counties of Sacramento and Fresno to the San Francisco Bay Area, indicating that people move to less expensive cities that are within a few hours’ drive from where they used to be.
Given the huge populations, such as in New York City, Los Angeles, or the Bay Area, they can easily distort the rents in smaller less expensive markets. And as rents drop in expensive cities and soar in cheaper cities, the difference between the two collapses to where at some point, the move isn’t worth it anymore.
The chart shows the difference between 1-BR rents in San Francisco and Sacramento, which has collapsed by 50%, and the difference between 1-BR rents in San Francisco and Fresno, which has collapsed by 46%:
What has essentially taken place is a shift of renters from the most affluent counties to the less affluent counties, and once that shift started gaining momentum, rents surged in those receiving counties.
Some of these people who moved retained their jobs but had shifted to working from anywhere; and they brought their high household incomes with them, and they’re used to the much higher rents in their expensive markets, and they’re bidding up the rents and they still think they’re getting a deal.
But at the receiving end of these shifts are renters with relatively modest household incomes that now have to compete with an influx of renters with high household incomes, and they’re now facing massive and unaffordable rent increases.
This housing bubble is the most destructive thing I have ever seen in my life. I cannot even describe how many homeless people I see now. They’re everywhere. It’s disgusting, and I don’t even hear a single politician mentioning it.
One city that didn’t make this list is Boise, Idaho. Maybe it didn’t make the cutoff in terms of population, but it experienced a 13.5 percent rent increase y/y. No offense Wolf, but Californians have come in and destroyed what once was a great city.
Growing up in the area in the 90s I probably saw 3 homeless people my entire life. Now there are encampments starting to grow there just like Portland, OR. While it’s nowhere near Portland or Seattle levels, the homelessness increase is astounding, and sadly it’ll only get worse.
They are in every city. Some are hidden better than others, living in encampments just outside the city. America does not take very good care of its weakest and most vulnerable.
I empathize with this comment to a degree. I suppose that depends on what is meant by “good care.” Christopher Rufo on YouTube pointed out that some of the factors that cause homelessness include economic misfortune, lack of affordable housing, racial discrimination and bad luck. All of these contribute to the problem.
However, the media rarely mentions the roles of mental illness and/or alcohol and drug abuse when discussing the homeless. One previously homeless man estimated that he observed 85% of the people among who he lived while homeless using drugs.
I’ve also heard that some homeless people will not participate in the “care” that is offered by the cities. Any help (such as housing in a shelter) that requires them to either sober up or stop using drugs is refused.
I don’t know the solution to this complex issue but I do think it goes beyond government assistance. Both sides of the issue must be examined when solutions are considered. The homeless have an active role in perpetuating this problem. But anyone who points that out is demonized as uncompassionate by the liberal media.
What does it say about a society where you can work a 40 hour week and still not be able to afford a roof over your head? Where a central bank and crooked government work hand in hand to try to force house prices out of reach of people? Because this is intentional. Both the central bank AND the government have gone on the record to say they were intentionally going to blow another housing bubble. This is sick, sick stuff.
Guys guarded behind barbed fence and military weapons (looking at you capitol hill dwellers) say you can’t have means of self defense. And the sheeple clap and rejoice.
That’s our society right now.
Central planners (err, bankers) have made a mockery of economic prudence. If you have spent within means and have saved up, you’re a schmuck. If you have leveraged up your eyeballs and bought 3 houses, you’re a financial genius.
Fed has robbed a generation off interest on their life savings. Fed has robbed the younger generation off their ability to buy a house.
Shame.
most rent increases in CA can only go up 5%+CPI or 10% per year, whichever is less per AB 1482. So many in CA will not have large rent increases, but they’ll be stuck into their current rental unit as moving locally would mean paying more.
One potentially positive point:
Most of the destination cities that are seeing rent increases,
1) Are not nearly as heavily populated and landlocked as the departure cities,
2) The destination cities are mostly much more pro-development than the departure cities.
This means that additional housing supply is likely to accompany increased jobs/population in the destination cities…lowering rents over time.
But it takes just under a year to build your average modern apartment complex, and 2020 was chaotic, so rent adjustments will take time.
Plenty of folks living in high income rental markets (now) couldn’t afford rent to begin with (when rents took off at x point). Though I suppose I still empathize with the folks in Fresno.
I really empathize with anybody that used to rent in less expensive parts of the Bay Area, then moved to Stockton/Fresno/wherever to escape those rental prices and are now being squeezed by this.
“Places Californians flee to” becoming expensive was the final stage of the bubble last time. History rarely repeats itself but usually rhymes.
1) The US economy is Strong. The CPI is strong. US GDP will be very strong in 2021 and 2022. WTI trend rising from minus 40 to 60 is strong.
2) That was Benjamin Strong Jr 1928 last song.
3) Last week, on Apr 1st, a snowy day, in front of three days weekend,
market makers were fully invested, because they believed that the
market is strong.
4) SPX daily. This Fri, market makers were fully invested, because they believe that we believe that the market is strong.
5) On Mar 26, a HQ bar, a full size big green, the market jumped. Market makers got a DM flip, day #1.
5) Last Thurs, on Apr 8, day #9, the bar was tiny, 1/3 of of yesterday size, on higher volume. Strange.
6) SPX might move higher on Mon and Tues, but the risk is growing towards Apr 15 and Fri Apr 16, unless the spy ship issues
blowup earlier.
7) The $15 min wage was a feint for supporters to blowup. The higher corp taxes is a feint for wall street. Yesterday SPX might be a feint, before the market faint.
I am not very troubled by this article and its findings. I’ve rented in America’s two biggest cities off and on since late 90s as well as suburbs and smaller cities two hours away. It is clear to me that the big city places were much more cramped and had fewer amenities than those in smaller cities. I felt that rents rationally reflected this from late 90s to early 2010s, while also accounting for location premium.
States may need to think about providing some more social services and basics to the people living outside the big cities!
Methinks work from underwear is a better description than work from anywhere.