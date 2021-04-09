Producer Prices Blow Out

And companies have been reporting that they’re able to pass on those surging costs. So here we go with inflation.
Inflation that producers are experiencing is now blowing out. The surging input costs and the ability to pass on those higher input costs that have been reported by company executives as part of the services PMIs and manufacturing PMIs, and that owners of small businesses have told me about for months, have now solidly fired up the Producer Price Index for final demand, which in March jumped by 1.0% from February – double the rate that economists polled by Reuters had forecast – after having jumped 0.5% in February, and 1.3% in January. The PPI has now taken off, after hovering in fairly benign territory last year.
Compared to March last year, the PPI jumped by 4.2%, the sharpest year-over-year increase since 2011, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics today. Note the surge over the past three months (data via YCharts):
The “Base Effect” that I discussed yesterday can be blamed for only a portion of the year-over-year increase. A big part of the base effect is going to come in April.
The PPI hit a high in January 2020 with an index value of 119.2. In February and March last year, it dropped 0.5% from the prior month, and in April it plunged 1.1% to an index value of 116.7, driven by the collapse in fuel prices. And that was it in terms of declines. It has been rising ever since (data via YCharts):
What might April look like? Today’s index value at 123.1 is already 5.5% higher than that of April last year. If the PPI rises 0.5% in April from today’s level, it would make for a 6% year-over-year increase, the highest since the index was started in November 2009. And this would include the full brunt of the base effect.
The index for prices of goods soared 1.7% in March from February, the biggest increase since the data series was started in 2009. Energy costs jumped 5.9% for the month. Within that, gasoline prices jumped 8.8%.
The index for prices of services jumped 0.7%, the third month in a row of increases. These services include wholesaling of machinery and vehicles, which soared 6.7% in March from February, confirming the giant jumps in wholesale prices for used vehicles that I reported on March 27 based on weekly auction data.
Excluding prices of foods, energy, and trade services, the index jumped 0.6% for the month and was up 3.1% year-over-year.
So here we go with inflation pressures building up in the pipeline. The producer price index measures inflation for companies – input cost increases. And these companies are now reporting in the PMIs that they’re able to pass on those price increases, ultimately to consumers.
This last year should have been deflationary but we’re in a new world. Great report.
Steel, asphalt, gas, lumber all up double digits…transitory!
Soy, corn, wheat, palladium, copper…
I’m sure Weimar Boy Powell is soiling himself with glee.
……and the crooked fed is buying every bond in sight……long and short duration……..the long bond yield is hardly up today.
So the hands off long rates fed is lying up a storm.
I don’t even believe the balance at the fed info any longer.
Is Jay Powell related to Al Capone thru marriage.
An army of angry working men need to grab Weimar Boy by the nape of the neck and drag him down to the homeless ghettos he has created, and rub his nose in the urine and feces on the sidewalk, asking him if he’s happy with the new home he’s created for himself, then strip him of every dollar he has and every bit of dignity, and make him live the rest of his days there.
The cult of money worships money. They care about no one.
Al Capone would do a better job managing the economy than J Powel and the other clowns at the Fed. After all, according to his business card he was a certified furniture dealer in Chicago and ran a very profitable business.
The FED has succeeded beyond their wildest expectations over the course of the past 20 years. They have implemented policies which have led to vast fortunes for a select few, at the expense of society, which were unthinkable in the past. Worse, as if these pigmen don’t already have enough, they’re promising to do it on high ad infinitum. I do not believe there is any way to save this country at this point.
Picture the Wendy’s commercial of the old lady with a burger “Where’s the base, Jerome?” If only a financial reporter could corner Powell or similar Fedster with that question. Maybe the mostest wokedest of us all – San Fran Fed member Mary Daly -could stand in Jerome’s place and be interpreted from all those millions of jobs she’s so busy creating.
PPI is my favorite inflation gauge; less prone to all the “fudging”.
However, its composition is also tricky as it doesn’t completely account for “total service” costs, e.g. education, legal costs, etc.
Pay close attention when PPI moves. It’s especially telling when it moves for about 5 years. After 5 years, the inflation (or deflation) is “real”/secular.
As long as companies can keep forcing customers to pay the higher prices stonks will keep going up. Cash is trash.
And where do you think customers will get the money to pay the higher prices from? Higher prices for necessities with the same amount of money to spend means less spending on luxiries.
Probably the stimmie check due about June or so.
Groceries have gone up so much in the past few months that I am having trouble tracking the increases. Don;t exactly know which items are causing the increases. Don’t buy a lot of meat so its all in the price of produce and the non-food items. Spent 1.1K last month over the usual $900/month which includes non food items purchased at the grocery store. I am very careful to avoid wasting anything.
Health insurance premiums jumped 9% over last year. Dental ins 5%.
My guess is that inflation is currently running at about the rate of my Dental ins premium increase, since this company GEHA, located in Missouri are real frugal about paying out claims. If they are raising their premiums by 5% then this is the result of the inflation in their cost structure to run their operation.
Our school district recently had a meeting with Schneider Electric, a group of energy efficiency experts who service primarily Midwest schools. They are conservative with their estimates because they operate on a strict commission – if the district customer doesn’t save money from their program, the company not only makes no profit, they actually have to make up the difference.
Anyway, they go for long-term partnerships and plan out savings for 15 years, so when they presented us with this chart showing $2.3 million in energy savings for our district over 15 years, I asked them if they accounted for inflation and if so how much.
They said they model for 3% annual inflation in construction and energy costs. It’s a figure they’ve used for decades.
Although that number is still quite a bit higher than the hopelessly rose-colored CPI, I can’t help but wonder if they will get burned by this assumption in the near future.
Clearly things like lumber and other inputs are much more technologically advanced than before, and so with a wave of the heuristics wand, POOF!, and the inflation is gone.
Good point! If nice hardwood becomes too expensive, people will switch to garbage particle board made with asbestos and other toxins.
So you see, it’s actually DELFATION! I love America!
Great analysis (as always), Wolf. Thank you.
Question: When will be able to separate “temporary” inflation driven by supply chain shocks from “permanent” inflation driven by money creation and other ongoing factors? What data will allow us to tease out the difference between temporary and permanent inflation?
It is frequently stated that if, over the last four decades, productivity gains had been shared with workers in the same way as previous decades, incomes for the bottom 90 percent would be much higher.
If those productivity gains had been shared, we would have experienced much higher demand, akin, perhaps, to what the stimulus provided.
We would also have built out our productive capacities so that there would be no supply shortages.
So while there may be some concern now over supply shortages, if we can maintain the growth the supplies will become available.
That is the most important goal: increase supplies and GDP.
In a third of a century, If we do not increase GDP growth, there is a good chance the China economy will be twice the size of the USA economy.
That will change many dynamics, none that we will appreciate.
PS With all the previous foaming-at-the-mouth uncouth comments, I am wondering if they are made by bots or just professional hate bags.
Muppets have a lot of money though, so no problems!!!
So is it time to buy TIPS?
Or will the CPI that TIPS track always be so detached from real inflation that it’s not worth it.
Global supply chain problems have been real, and it has driven up costs. However, supply chain problems are already starting to abate. The stock market did not move much this morning because this is all well understood. Inflation is also real and even at 2% will eat your savings at an alarming rate. If you are sitting on cash in low interest bearing accounts then you are getting eaten alive. I will preach again – start slowly metering cash into low cost index funds. Don’t just pile it all in at once, take your time and stay the course even through bear markets. We are eventually going to see a new currency (probably digital) that will make holding dollars extremely painful. High quality assets are better than cash when the inevitable happens.
In response to Keep Calm… After a lifetime of successful investing I have been heavy into cash since last June because I thought valuations were insanely high even back then. It has been absolutely brutal missing out on an S&P 500 run up of over 25%. I’m ready to toss in the towel and follow your advice of a slow but steady dollar cost averaging back into broad equity index investments. I am slowly and painfully coming to the conclusion that the biggest investment consideration of all is now inflation and that all ships will sink but at least companies will have the ability to raise prices in response to inflation. Any other holdouts on this forum ready to toss in the cash towel and get back into the equity markets? Can historically unprecedented equity valuations possibly hold up? Any other better approaches? Thanks in advance for all constructive thoughts.
Maybe higher P/Es are warranted given all the tax, labor and regulatory advantages granted companies over the last 40 years, especially the last 20. Who’s going to stop them?
“However, supply chain problems are already starting to abate. The stock market did not move much this morning because this is all well understood.”
The stock market movements have nothing to do with participants’ understanding of supply-chain problems and everything to do with believing that the Fed will be there to backstop the market at all costs.
And (despite this blip) their confidence that the government-sponsored BLS will manufacture numbers that essentially broadcast what a great job the government is doing with the economy (i.e., low inflation, low unemployment, strong GDP) which will continue to provide cover for the Fed to continue with its market-inflating operations.
I noticed all the restaurants that are opening up are doing so with much higher prices. I usually go to this AYCE Sushi place that had lunch for $24.99. Everything is cooked to order but you have a 2 hours limit to eat. The last time I ate there in-house (not takeouts) was Feb 2020, right before the Pandemic. Now, they just opened up a few months ago for in-dining and my wife called them for price. It’s $31.95 (lunch price) for pretty much the same food. It’s a good thing food prices are not captured in the CPI. However, the producers are definitely passing the price increases to the consumers. My wife told me she does not want to go anymore. I will just take out a few poke bowls.
Actually, if a large percentage of people balk at the increased prices (because their wages haven’t increased) and cut their consumption, then these increases will be sort lived. Demand will drop, and businesses will need to lower prices or figure out a way to survive with fewer customers.
Alternatively, margins get squeezed and the weaker businesses go under.
I rarely eat out. It is expensive and mostly disappointing. I make much better food at home, and the price is like 1/10.
I’m a “Dee Downer” who really wishes that we could at the very least get healthy pullbacks every now and then in our financial markets. Even when the economy was starting to shut down last year due to the pandemic the equity markets only suffered their shortest bear market in history, it was gone in a matter of weeks. Now we are at record highs in many assets. It seems the only thing that will stop this madness is a dollar crisis. Who the heck wants that? (Other than this country’s enemies?)
I usually only buy items on sale, but lately there has been very little discounting. For the real test I checked out a few fashionista videos. They are complaining about the constant price increases and some are saying, “don’t buy, it isn’t worth it.” This is the first time ever I am consistently hearing this, although it is true more often than not. Some are even downgrading to more affordable options. Things must be really bad out there.
In my own case, the more I spend here, the less I will spend there. Inflation for us means we buy less.
Next comes the slow GDP growth witrh inflation.
It will be interesting to see what happens when the stimulus runs out and when people have to start paying rent and mortgages again.
Al this “stimulus” have added much more income than was lost during the pandemic, so no wonder that prices run hot. Are we going to see incomes rise when stimulus ends?
In 2008 there was a similar increase in the PPI, and by 2009 the whole episode had disappeared from the memory of everyone. Today’s increase even though on a month to month basis a larger increase than in 2008, is no different. Then, oil prices where responsible for a large part together with copper and other base metals that where making new highs at the time, similar to today with a slight exception of oil.