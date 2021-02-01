Inflation Galore at Manufactures, amid Massive Shifts in Demand, Supply-Chain Snags, Shortages, Lack of Shipping Capacity. And They’re Passing it On

For now, the story is that it’s just temporary.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
For now, the story is that the sudden and massive shifts in the economy in 2020 have caused shortages and distortions in the goods-producing sectors and in shipping and trucking, as consumer spending has shifted from services – such as flying somewhere for vacation and spending oodles of money on lodging and restaurants and theme parks – to goods, particularly durable goods.
The story is that prices are rising because components and commodities are in short supply, and supply chains are dogged by production issues, and are facing transportation constraints, as demand for those goods has suddenly surged. And that all this is temporary.
And the Fed has said it will ignore inflation for a while, that it will allow it to overshoot, and only when it overshoots persistently for some unknown amount of time and becomes “unwelcome” inflation – “unwelcome” for the Fed – that it will try to tamp down on it.
Meanwhile, inflation pressures are building up. Two reports out today show a large-scale surge in price pressures for manufacturers – and they’re able to pass them on to their customers.
The Prices Index “surged dramatically in January” to a level of 82.1%, after an eight-month upward trajectory, the highest since April 2011, “indicating continued supplier pricing power,” said the Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.
In the ISM data, a value above 50 means expansion, and a value below 50 means contraction. The higher the value is above 50, the faster the expansion. January saw the fastest expansion of the Prices Index since April 2011 (data via YCharts):
Of the roughly four dozen commodities in the index – from corrugated boxes via cold rolled steel and plastic resins to memory chips – only one showed a price decline (caustic soda); all others increased. Some of the prices started increasing more recently, but others have been increasing for eight months, including copper.
A number of commodities were considered in “short supply,” including:
- Copper
- Corrugated Boxes (for 3 months)
- Electrical Components (for 4 months)
- Electronic Components (for 2 months)
- Freight, trucking
- Semiconductors (for 2 months);
- Steel (for 2 months), cold rolled; fabricated; and hot rolled.
The ISM data is based on how executives see business conditions at their own companies. The names of the companies are not disclosed in the report. Executives are asked if various business conditions – orders, prices, employment, etc. – are up or down in the current compared to the prior month.
Concerning prices, 64.3% of the executives said that prices rose in January compared to December, while 35.7% said that prices remained the same, and 0% said that prices declined.
For manufacturers and their supply chains, the shifts in the economy, and also other issues are contributing to a slew of problems: “Survey committee members reported that their companies and suppliers continue to operate in reconfigured factories, but absenteeism, short-term shutdowns to sanitize facilities, and difficulties in returning and hiring workers are continuing to cause strains that limit manufacturing growth potential.”
Similar price pressures were reported today in the IHS Markit U.S. Manufacturing PMI, which added that manufacturers, given the strong demand, were able to pass a portion of these cost onto their customers via increases in selling prices.
In January and also December, supplier performance “deteriorated to the greatest extent since data collection began in May 2007,” the report said. “Supply chain disruption reportedly stemmed from raw material and transportation shortages, notably trucking,” and also from overseas “due to a lack of shipping capacity.”
“Lead times are lengthening to an extent not previously seen in the survey’s history, meaning costs are rising as firms struggle to source sufficient quantities of inputs to meet production needs,” the report said.
And “amid favorable demand conditions,” manufacturers were able to pass these higher costs on to their customers via higher prices, “with selling prices rising at the fastest pace since July 2008.”
The report cited strong demand for goods from consumers and from businesses that “are investing in more equipment and restocking warehouses.”
The report too assumes that the supply conditions will start to improve, and “these price pressures should ease,” but they “could result in some near-term uplift to consumer goods price inflation.”
So for now, everyone is on the bandwagon that these price pressures are just temporary, a result of the sudden shifts in the economy, and that they will reverse when those shifts reverse.
Consumer spending on goods has surged in 2020, particularly on durable goods, as demand for services, which account for nearly 70% of the economy, has dropped sharply. There is now massive inflation in shipping costs, including ocean freight, driven by the surge in demand for goods and capacity constraints. In December, spending on durable goods, though down for the second month in a row, was still up 11% from a year earlier after a historic spike in demand (from Americans Cut Back as Income from Wages & Salaries Hit Record as 10 Million People Still out of Work: Weirdest Economy Ever):
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Fed is operating under the premises that inflation is good and easy controllable.
They will be proven wrong on both counts.
But they will grasp more power in the process to deal with this new problem they have been largely instrumental in creating.
One-off price increases are not inflationary.
All price increases are one-offs.
There is no inflation!
Sarcasm, I hope? Hyperinflation when economy restarts and more, much worse virus variants preclude normal shopping = RIP Main Street businesses.
Pay your bribes people! It will be pure, crony socialism for the wealthy and the shaft for every one else, henceforth!
Yes, 100% sarcasm!
I am not willing to believe the “Inflation” & “Pent Up” demand story (yet). Yes, production is up by 6% but inventories are up 6% as well.
There was something similar going in the early 1970s as well. Companies feared (price) inflation and started to order more than they needed for their current production. And at some point it turned out that end demand was weaker than anticipated. As a result the “deepest recession since the 1930s” happened in late 1973, early 1974.
Yeah, I’ve said for a while now that the “pent up demand” argument for durable goods is complete nonsense.
Restaurants, travel, theaters, and such, yes, people do want to do that again. But the idea that the end of COVID makes you want to go out and buy a new couch is just ridiculous pumping unsupported by any facts.
Pent up demand is an over used misunderstood term. You do not get EXTRA haircuts, eat EXTRA meals, buy EXTRA shoes. It is as rediculos as saying as saying “when we return to normal”.
Those days are gone and will probably never return.
There was also the 300% oil price hike of 1973
Precisely. It were simply the last straws on the back of the camel (a.k.a. the consumer). But already in late 1973 BEFORE the oil crisis US production started to shrink. But the big hit came in 1974.
(I wasn’t alive in those days but A. Gary Shiling wrote about it in his book “The age of Deleveraging” 2010)
I think a new age of deleveraging is creeping upon the world
I was. A couple significant things happened.
By 1973, (for 10 years by then), the money that should have been invested in our own commercial industries, was instead invested in companies who spent their Capex on making stuff that blew itself (and people) all to hell in Vietnam, plus a lot of other Capex that also supported the massive war effort….lots of oil was consumed in doing both, and add “dealing with” pissed off people, too.
The Vietnam “project” cost 2/3 of WW2 in today’s dollars, although the cost was well hidden….and “deferred”.
People had stopped saying “Jap Junk” and instead continued to buy shitloads of it, as our R&D and factory updates Capex had also suffered….badly.
Schilling thinks we actually deleveraged from ALL this? Why then did Ronnie’s master’s start serious labor cost cutbacks, and the deficit spending that continues today?
Willy2,
“deepest recession since the 1930s” happened in late 1973, early 1974.
That was the infamous period of stagflation.
In Dec 1972, inflation was 3.4%. By Dec 1974 it was 12%.
The 1970s were actually a decade with very good growth rates. And the growth was driven by WAGE growth, NOT by the growth of debt.
Between 1980 and 2021 economic growth was predominantly driven by the growth of debt.
Today really looked like reflation. Everything went up together — even as the dollar rose as much as 50bp.
I still say deflation, but I was scratching my head today.
I read something today where Goldman Sachs says last week was the largest short deleveraging event since Feb 2009. Hedge funds sold there liquid longs to cover shorts.
Holdups in customs likely related to “COVID absenteeism” has been a huge probem. Containers sit in port for 2-4 weeks longer than anticipated. Eating a surprise air freight bill stinks amd I can’t pass those on.
Construction materials on the BC coast are darn near double over last year. I’m in the process of ordering materials for a future job and just shrug my shoulders. Oh well, only money.
Replacing a washer/dryer for my rental this week. Buying reconditioned used instead of new. And if new construction costs are skyrocketing, it simply sets the floor for all RE sales. In our valley there are a total of 9 listings, and the prices are 1/3 higher over last year. No raw land is for sale. Outsiders are discovering us and have brought rising prices with them as they don’t flinch at the new asking prices. One place just sold for 1.3 million. Another large property next door is in negotiation. A rich stock broker family are buying it as an add on. They have roots here, and already bought the 160 acre homestead adjoining. They built a custom home, spent hundreds of thousands fixing the fields, new fencing, built a beautiful barn and giant chicken run. They have a total of 4 boutique cows on 160 acres. A local couple has been hired for years to maintain the place and work on improvements. The owners visit for 2 weeks every summer and like their fresh farm eggs. :-)
It’s great if you already own a place. Not so nice if you are looking to get in to the market.
No new construction projects this year, like in 2020!
Back to just maintaining what I already have!
In the neighborhood I rented a room in after getting laid off in 1980, (20% prime and all. So we, being a year old 15% profit upscale (laser engraved) widget maker were shut down by our backers, a big outfit in NYC that owned widget/trinket makers all over the country.) we took great pride in replacing worn out stock dryer bearings with industrial grade ones. Belts, motors, and heating elements were child’s play, as were temp control switches.
We could have designed and built a forever dryer, with easy owner replaced heating elements…it’s not rocket science.
They can inflate to end of hell no one to buy
The latest data points on the ISM chart are concerning…but I’m maybe more curious about those from late 2017 to 2018, which we’re similarly soaring…only to be deflated with the arrival of rate hikes for the first time in nearly a decade.
My possible point being that under similar inflationary conditions circa 2017/2018 the Fed creakily unwound ZIRP a tiny bit.
Now, with arguably a greater acceleration…but Covid…
We would probably need higher resolution on the 2017+ ISM data pts to be more entirely confident of inflationary cause/Fed effect, but rough eyeballing looks like we are living through a period as bad (or worse) from an inflationary pt of view as that which triggered tiny ZIRP cessation in 2017/18.
But, now, Covid.
What’s wrong with a little air? Yeesh. How are we supposed to pump up our bicycle tires anyway.
Copper
Corrugated Boxes (for 3 months)
Freight, trucking
If these make it into the CPI, maybe the Fed could hedonic adjust that inflation away:
Copper – now being produced with a deeper, more and better pleasing coppery sheen.
Corrugated Boxes – new and improved because happy face smiles are prominently affixed to all four sides.
Trucking, Freight – the new hires are now required to bath once a day and use hair gel and work out, and are generally much more handsome that past hires.
Copper hedonic adjustment: -20%
Corrugated Box hedonic adjustment: -35%
Trucking, Freight hedonic adjustment: -25%
“the new hires are now required to bath once a day and use hair gel and work out, and are generally much more handsome that past hires.”
Hedonic, porn scenario adjustment (“Sorry, strapping delivery boy, I don’t have any *cash* to pay you with…as you can see, I can’t even afford bath towels…”)
There is a lot of cash out there, a good reason to jack up prices every bit you can. It’s a new science. Coming stimulus and sweet unemployment extras mean quick bucks available if you are in the right business.
Want to see some inflation? About 3.5 years ago, my friend bought a house at 2400 Cliff Drive in Newport Beach. He paid a little less than 3M. Last few years, he put about 500K into updating the home … He put it up for sale a few days ago at just under 7M, and he got multiple offers in 1 day. Yes sir, that is more than inflation. That is scary inflation.
Where’s the listing?
Yes, address please.
Address is in my post. I will repeat it here …
2400 Cliff Drive, Newport Beach, CA, 92663.
Also notice how the agent claims the street is coveted … actually, it is busy as heck.
Another big suprise is
1827 Galatea, Corona Del Mar, CA, 92625 … Corona Del Mar is a village in Newport Beach. A complete piece of trash was in a bidding war at 5.4M. Just 3 or so years ago, same location but with a home in better condition was in the low 3Ms.
These rapidly escalating prices are not good.
The inflation rate you just described in your example, helps make one realize just how potentially DE flationary a rise of minimum wage to mere $15 in 4 or 5 yrs, could be. Because that wage would be going up very much slower than real inflation.
trucking rates have been sliding since the beginning of the year. The lane I run SoCal to South East is already down 50cents thats 1000 bucks less per trip since December. And now the clueless Democrats want to raise insurance coverage from 750k to 2million. Per truck. Guess who’s going to eat that?? First it will be the insurance companies, then the trucking companies, then the consumer. Shit really does roll downhill…
This may be slightly off-topic but I wonder if “inflation” factors into my home owners insurance going up 30% this year? No claims made (ever) in fact my policy went down by $300 last year. But the 2021 bill came in at over $5000…
a $1200+ increase from 2020.
Now that you say it, my car insurance was up about 8%, but I didn’t think much of it…
Yes, insurance figures into inflation (CPI), under the services category.
No wonder my auto insurance premium is up. Those bastards at GEICO decided to pass on the cost.
Talked about screwed up. I’m sure next our taxes are going up again in CA, cause, you know, inflation.
Dear JP, screw you.
My rate at Geico stayed the same.
Certainly there are elements to the surge in prices that are Covid related such as people buying freezers to store more food at home to avoid human contact in the supermarket line. But items that involve inputs from overseas where Dollars are used to buy product in local currencies are going to see progressively higher Dollar prices as the year goes on.
Construction costs and home prices are merely waiting for the personal earnings implosion to occur since we are hardly out of the woods with the Bat Flu and the economy shows no signs of getting back to 4th Quarter of 2019 levels any time soon. The ceiling on free money for all is close at hand, forced upon a country by the value of its domestic currency.
Very cheap mortgages are great (below the rate of inflation for You and Me), but divide the principal borrowed by 30 or 15 and that is your minimum annual amortization that you must come up with hook or crook. Interest rate could be zero, but you still have to amortize the loan. This crazy housing market where a gopher hole in CA goes for seven figures will come down to earth by summer. Price increases of 30% for the last 12 months are more indicative of a market top than a sustainable trend.
Many of the shifts in demand and supply sources will be permanent because this pandemic has shown everyone how unprepared we were and given everyone a pause as to how they are spending their money. A progression of new vaccines will not be a cure-all in a world still dependent on international travel, even if it is in the belly of an air freighter.
Yeah, much of what we think is “inflation” is just a giant savings glut that’s worming its way through the real economy seeking yield. Monopolists gonna (near) monopolize.
My friend who works for the elevator industry says that private equity is gobbling up firms for existing service contract portfolios. Because it’s one of those businesses that are highly specialized and can’t be started by some dudes w/ a van, the companies can name their price to the property management company, who just pass the cost to the tenants.
I continue my austerity. Everybody’s spending, I’m saving. I’m not a believer in this economy. I think the whole thing’s a sham. The idea that you have almost a million new UE claims a week ongoing for nearly a year, yet everybody and their mother is buying new cars and houses is a bunch of horsesh!t.
You hit the nail on the head. It is as big a sham as everything financially that has transpired over the last 18 months under the fog. There are going to be a lot of disappointed when the next tranche of free stuff from D.C. doesn’t come through.
The green shoots of inflation may be starting to appear but when we get back to normal the price increases will “reverse”. Such a simple solution. Is that the same thing as going on a diet to lose weight? Hey we all do that, no problem.
As long as wages don’t rise dramatically I don’t see how any serious (price) inflation could take hold.