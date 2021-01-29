Americans Cut Back as Income from Wages & Salaries Hit Record as 10 Million People Still out of Work: Weirdest Economy Ever

Meanwhile, away from the stock market mania…
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Income from wages and salaries that consumers earned in December ticked up to a new record, as high earners and executives were making lots of money working from home though 10 million other people, mostly lower income, had lost their jobs; and income from unemployment insurance for those less lucky ones jumped. But spending on goods fell again as Americans cut back after the binge, and spending on services remained at dismal levels.
Income from wages and salaries, including from self-employment, rose by 0.5% in December from November, to a new record of $9.67 trillion (annual rate). This level “in aggregate” of all earners combined reflects that many people, particularly high earners, have done exceedingly well during this pandemic even as 10 million others – many of them lower-paid workers – lost their work and remain out of work:
So the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that in December, nearly 10 million more people were out of a job than had been at the end of the Good Times in February. And the Labor Department reported that 16 million people were still claiming state or federal unemployment benefits at the end of December.
The chart below shows the results from the BLS survey of households (red) and establishments (green), in millions of people with jobs. The blue line indicates the progression of jobs needed to cover population growth:
So lots of people have lost their work. But many people working from home have done exceedingly well, and executives have done superbly well. Executives getting raises and bonuses worth millions of dollars lifts an entire income bucket full of low-paid workers. In addition, quite a few industries have boomed due to the shifts during the Pandemic – including real estate and ecommerce and everything around ecommerce, from warehousing to transportation.
Income from unemployment insurance (UI) jumped 14% in December to $321 billion (annual rate), from the crisis low in November. During the peak in June, it had exploded to $1.40 trillion, powered by the new federal unemployment benefit programs.
The new $600 stimulus payments started pouring into bank accounts on December 29. Some of these payments may have been captured in today’s data. The BEA adds stimulus payments to welfare and other payments, which before the Pandemic amounted to roughly $500 billion (annual rate). In December, the combined stimulus and welfare payments rose 5.6% to $654 billion from November.
UI, stimulus, and welfare combined jumped by 8.3% from November to $975 billion (annual rate) in December but remain much lower than the huge spike in the spring:
This produces the Pandemic Money Overshoot, with stimulus and unemployment payments (red) generating much more income than was lost in wages and salaries (green), which is in part what triggered the Weirdest Economy Ever:
Income from other sources in December inched down 0.6% from November and fell by 1.7% from the Good Times in February. Below are the changes from the Good Times ($ amounts in annual rates):
- Supplements to wages, such as employer contributions to benefit plans and social insurance: +0.5% ($2.76 trillion)
- Proprietor’s income, farm and nonfarm: -6.8% ($1.64 trillion)
- Rental income of persons: +0.4% ($805 billion)
- Interest & Dividend income: -0.9% ($2.95 trillion).
Government transfer payments to persons under Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and the Veterans Administration rose by 5.7% from February to $2.78 trillion (annual rate). Though Medicare, Medicaid, and many VA benefits are paid to healthcare providers, they’re considered “personal income” because patients are the beneficiaries of the services.
Personal income from all sources in December ticked up 0.6% from November, which had been the lowest since March, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $19.57 trillion, according to data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis today. It was down 7.2% from the stimulus-and-extra-unemployment spike in April. Compared to the Good Times a year ago, total personal income was up 4.1%. The actual income for all of 2020 was $19.73 trillion, for an average of $1.65 trillion per month:
And Americans cut back.
Total consumer spending in December edged down 0.2% from November to $14.49 trillion (annual rate), the second month in a row of declines. Compared to the Good Times a year ago, spending was down 2.1%. The decline was due to bigger drops in spending on goods, particularly durable goods.
For the year 2020, the surge in spending in the summer and fall didn’t fully cover the hole in the middle and fell 3.1% from 2019, to $14.65 trillion.
When adjusted for inflation, spending in December fell 0.6% from November. For all of 2020, and adjusted for inflation, spending fell 3.9%.
Spending on durable goods fell 1.0% from November and 3.6% from October, to $1.73 trillion (annual rate), the lowest since July. But this was still up 13.0% from a year ago as consumers had spent a portion of the Pandemic money on laptops, smartphones, appliances, new vehicles, or rowing machines – I just learned that the models by the most established brand are still on backorder. Many of these products or their components are imported, leading to a record trade deficit.
For all of 2020, durable goods spending jumped by 5.6% to $1.62 trillion, despite the hole in the middle.
Spending on nondurable goods declined for the third month in a row, in December by 0.7% from November, to $3.08 trillion (annual rate), the lowest since June, but was still up 2.5% from a year ago. This includes food, gasoline, tissue paper, clothes, and the like. For the year 2020, spending on nondurable goods was up 2.2%, despite the plunge in the middle:
Spending on services was essentially flat in December with November, and at $9.6 trillion (annual rate) was down 5.4% from a year ago, and was down 6.1% from the Good Times February.
For the year 2020, spending on services dropped 5.4% to $9.49 trillion. Services matter. And they’re mostly produced in the US, rather than imported. They accounted for 65% of total consumer spending in December and include rents, healthcare, insurance, plane tickets, education, hotel bookings, movies, wireless subscriptions, etc.
It looks like the Pandemic-driven purchases of goods, particularly durable goods – from equipping a home office to installing a hot tub on the deck – are backing off. And spending on services is still dismally low, given the many restrictions that impact services.
For some Americans, 2020 was great in financial terms. They made more money than ever, their investments and home values were inflated by the Fed’s $3 trillion QE, and they’re exuberant, and they bought goods they wouldn’t ever have bought otherwise, and they spent money on goods that they would have spent on services such as vacations at far-flung locations. But for many other Americans, 2020 was a horrible year, where everything fell apart.
GDP fell by 3.5% in the year 2020, the worst annual decline since 1946. Trade deficit in Q4 hit new all-time worst. Read… The Year of the Plague in Charts: Weirdest Economy Ever
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
So those who have jobs, had a great year making more money than ever.
So those who lost their jobs, were given higher paying government jobs making more money than ever.
So everything is great!
Why don’t I feel so great?
The first Federal stimulus package provided Federal unemployment benefit payments of $600 per week on top of State unemployment payments. The second Federal stimulus package provided Federal unemployment benefit payments of $300 per week but the second stimulus bill also somehow reactivated State unemployment benefit payments that had run out and were exhausted…so the average unemployment benefit payments from the second Federal stimulus bill probably averaged $600 per week when combined with the newly activated State unemployment benefit payments. Those stimulus bills are composed of hundreds if not thousands of pages and no one really reads them, especially the US Senators and US Representatives.
It’s all by design.
The few will gobble up anything I do not let go.
Then the lenders will gobble up all that I cherish.
And I never ever carried debit of any kind. -K
Here in flyover land, we can’t find workers who want to work. The pork barrel
Stimulus package of giving an extra $600.00 or $300.00 a week over unemployment benefits is insane. Unemployment was meant to get a person or family through a tough time, not buy big screen TV’s, hot tubs and new vehicles. This will not end well for the United States. That stimulus money should have been used for an infrastructure package and keep that money in the U.S..
Oh mr farm hick ..
it’s a tough one feeling remorseful about yourself as others clearly suffer a harder fate in life…. ain’t it?
How your doing in “flyover land” during the ronald reagan / bush years when they invited everyone from all over the world to come to fly over to work?
JUST TO BUST THE UNIONS and DESTROY THE MIDDLE CLASS?
Two questions mr. hick…
Why you think a couple 300 dollars per poor slob and others gonna hurt?
Why you think your piddling tax contributions could even catch up to the simple happiness and basic relief this tiny amount WILL bring to fellow Citizens?
Never mind,
-k
Providing “happiness” to the people through printed money to splurge on durable goods is not a proper function of government.
It might be, when those formerly ‘durable’ goods crap out.
In my mind, happiness is a functional clothes washer … not some rocks to beat the dirt out!
It’s all or nothing with you calvinistic Ideologs!
Okay, but that argument can only be used to justify UBI, not stimulus or pandemic relief. If someone hasn’t lost income, giving them money to buy foreign made washers is not stimulating the economy. If someone has lost income, then unemployment will not cause an increase in “stuff” buying, as they’re just trying to keep their heads above water.
I have tried to hire domestic workers. The problem is that they don’t see the pay rate as worth their time. They show up for a couple of days and then we see them no more. We hire only Central Americans and when we need help our workers recruit their friends and family members from their villages. They are happy to work doing roofing and general construction labor. And they do not do so many drugs on the job which is a big plus in a high rate worker’s comp environment.
I beg to differ Felix,
Only because your statement echoes year after year of ignorance towards other peoples time and management compared to yours.
Perhaps your sense of time and management differs from others?
Perhaps we dig a little deeper?
“We hire only Central Americans and when we need help our workers recruit their friends and family members from their villages.“
God bless you !!!
DO YOU TREAT YOUR WORKERS FAIRLY?
OR send them away as no good “Domestic Workers” as a problem when something ain’t right?
Now I can go on ,
Do you have profit and loss issues?
Do you own the property under your business?
Do you abide by the United States Federal and Local laws as will as …….
All the rest of them.?
Don’t b….S…. me boy you find one good down to earth hard living boy or girl they will buy your business out and still make sure you and yours are taken care of.
From Central America or saint Louisiana.
Peace out
Dont worry.
Help is already on the way from the south.
And the Wall won’t stop them! (maybe I should have commented in Spanish?)
Wolf – any parallels to Japan? I understand that Japanese became savers about 30 years and still won’t spend excessively. It appears that Americans suddenly have slowed down consumption and are now pouring every loose penny into savings/CDs and paying all credit card balances off each month.
Whoa! New cars and pickups are in short supply around here! Somebody is buying them,
Let’s not forget the artificial earnings that falsely screwed the honest.
The fake new money is as bad as the fake earnings. Cantillon Effect.
When every transaction you make has a skim going to banks, government, and financial elites, it’s awfully hard to retain wealth.
Even if you’re the one producing the wealth.
Taxes are too high. Fees are too high. Corporate profits are too high relative to wages.
JPM Chase just sent me an email saying they are raising CC carry fees to 29.99% from 26.99%. Other fees are raised also.
Vanguard has led the charge towards lower fees for financial products.
That said, interest rates for student loans and credit card loans (and probably many personal loans) are still unjust in how high they are relative to libor and mortgage rates
Maybe the sector on top did well last year, but unless folks are absolutely clueless there is a lesson to be learned from those who suffered.
If it can happen to them it can happen to me.
For those on WS who have gone through tough times I’m sure you will concur it leaves a lasting impression. And what can anyone do when times are tough? Cut back and prepare for declining income. They put the cancer pictures on cigarettes for a reason. Only a fool believes they are immune from misfortune. This is not a time to be complacent unless you are sitting on a big big pile of cash and hard assets.
“One man gathers what another man spills…”
The Grateful Dead
Paulo, I agree. Having had a LOT of debt 10-12 years ago (when the real estate merry-go-round stopped down here in Florida) has made us very debt-averse these days.
Beg to differ,
Wall Street tough times, not since I recall. But I played a different score.
Theses crooks are your friends, even if you try to join them.
-K
In a 0% interest environment, the only way to make a real return on your assets NPV is belt-tightening. I started in 2015, and have achieved an annual average rate of -5% YoY…
Easy to do, when you start from a stupid spot…not everyone has that luxury.
Rough times, I recommend one not pay attention to nominal values. Good luck to all.
Interestingly, the consumer price index doesn’t include the “cost of retirement”, but you can actually price that out.
If you want your own pension, the insurance companies will sell you an annuity which pays you income for the rest of your life. Then you die broke.
Price of such an annuity depends on your age and exactly which options you pick, but a vanilla “lifetime” annuity starting at age 60 will cost you 20x the annual income you want to buy. If you include spouse’ lifetime too, or an inflation adjustment, those cost more.
Surprisingly, in 2007 the cost of an annuity was only 14x the desired income.
So as interest rates fall and markets soar (thus reducing _future_ returns), those who want to retire have to save 50% more to get the same retirement income (and more like 80% more to cover inflation too).
The Fed’s obsession with consumer prices has blinded them to the massive standard of living destruction wrought by asset price inflation.
Much as people can’t afford overpriced houses, they also can’t afford a retirement that costs 50% more than it used to, or 80% including inflation.
WISDOM SEEKER
This is a sobering observation. Many Wolf Streeters are in that age category. I took the cashout on a small / medium sized pension about 7 years ago because I sensed the “annuity” option (monthly pymt for life) would not keep up with inflation as calculated by the govt….AND….I would leave nothing to my heirs. So far, I guessed right. More than doubled the cashout principal (so far) and am receiving passive income which is more than what the annuity would have been.
By all measures, I should be ecstatic….but the scary part is…..what’s next ??
Are you. Sitting down?
Limited savings withdrawal (2010-present), limited stock purchases (Jan. 2021), limited credit/debit card transactions (Feb. 2021), limited app purchases (Mar. 2021), communication cost doubles for Americans (Apr. 1 2021), April 18th the internet goes out and only credit worthy Americans can get reconnected.
I think it’s best you work till you drop. Even if part time. Nothing wrong with that since it’s all about survival in the end. Our politicians going back many years have created a system full of obstacles for American citizens to live a good life in their older years. I read an article recently and I agree with this writer. He said the Chinese are trying to build their Middle Class and the American govt. is trying to destory theirs.
You caught that to?
The consumer price index doesn’t include the “cost of retirement”, but you can actually price that out.
Priceless…retirement?….
As interest rates fall …. negative zero? A future retiree will need to double the egress to what is clearly a loss or surly soon to be a loss.
Simply sounds like a losing proposal as far as even for a robinhooder (sp).
In less somebody has a quick solution like two days ago GameStop thief’s …there ain’t no retirement at zero interest rates.
Now it’s been discussed here at great length and the wolfs knowledge be supreme…
The interest rates ain’t gonna go up or down.
These clowns are stuck and the middle class just got …..
The economy is extremely fragile. I’m not sure it can handle another disruption.
How broke is everybody really? How stretched are they? If the top has all the money and is not stretched but the bottom and the middle class are stretched… What happens?
This SPACs thing. Is it the 2021 version of credit default swaps? Is Robinhood the 2021 version of Ninja Loans and Adjustable Rate Mortgages? And forbearance and eviction moratoriums… that is like after the 2007 real estate market crash when people were looking for loan modifications… but now it is before the real estate market crash of 2021… it reminds me of a Tupac song about a woman that shows up in all of his buddies videos….
“Income hits,” not “Income hit.” “Income” is a singular noun and the verb should also be singular. Sorry. I taught English as a Second Language for many years in France and elsewhere. You’re not the only person who makes this mistake of using plural verbs for singular subjects. I see examples of it every day.
Jagor,
Sheesh, have you ever heard of “past tense?” As in something that happened in December? Do you know what the past tense of “hit” is? And of “cut?” The headline is in past tense, if you know what that is. “Hit” and “cut” are irregular verbs, of which there are not many in English, unlike in French. But I do recommend you study them.
Jagor is right. Hit or hits is referring to income and should be singular. Incomes hit. Income hits. Your financial and economic stuff is brilliant though. (Or is it are brilliant though?)
@Sit23: It’s “is” brilliant — “stuff” is the object, so the verb is singular.
Took a lot of English classes because that was where the girls were.
As a teacher of English as a second language for many years in Spain and Korea, it is obvious the headline is in the past tense since it refers to past events. I agree with Wolf.
as consumers had spent a portion of the Pandemic money on laptops, smartphones, appliances, new vehicles, or rowing machines – I just learned that the models by the most established brand are still on backorder. Many of these products or their components are imported, leading to a……..
Oh please..
Kinda like the Shrubs 300 dollar barf give away. Gee… I think I’ll spend it on my self for a new washer and dryer?
So concurrently yes nothing gained nothing was realistic helpful.
It’s to little stupidity to small amount to late and is a complete slap in the face.
Let s consider stopping the repeated corporate giveaways in the tune of hundreds of billions dollars (god knows what the perverts do with the money the use to buy back defeat stocks)?
And stop the horridly year after year crime this half republic has suffered on the federal government/corporate since the thieves of the early eighties sold us down the river.
Just sayin,
-k
You know, if a person steals money and give a person 10 bucks to buy some ice cream and chocolates they won’t care when the thief gives 20,000 dollars to his governor friend who buys a nice dinner for his family in Napa and keeps his own business afloat… during COVID… when all his competitors are bankrupt…. or something.
Buckle up. Another 2.8 trillion $$$ is on its way (900M +1.9T proposed).
I’m not sure why it isn’t even higher. When none of this money is being collected via taxation, what’s the difference between printing 5T, 10T, or 20T? And after you tell the public they’ll get (some of) it… talk of consequences just vanishes.
That’s the guises of the the problem of the the orchestrated thief of the middle class. The lenders to this thievery won’t stop until they are the owners of every last breath we pleps goy out in anguishing dumbfounding stupidity.
Just sayin!
There’s a remarkable podcast of The Grant Williams show on Podbean (and probably others) where he and Bill Fleckenstein (former money manager for Paul Allen) interview Chris Cole of Artemis Capital. I think it’s only 2 months old or so.
Chris (IMHO) is a genius when it comes to volatility. The entire discussion is eye opening, even if many parts will be over many peoples heads.
The most important decision anyone will make for retirement in their future will be getting deflation/inflation correct, and when.
Someone above noted your option (and rising costs) of buying an annuity. I’ve never forgotten a show with Jim Puplava on Financial Sense Newshour (podcast) where he discussed the ravages of what inflation did to a bond investor who went “all in” in the 60’s, only to emerge with less than half the purchasing power in the 70’s.
Investors suffer from incredible “recency bias” of (supposed) deflation over the past few decades. I would not bank on that same scenario in the future.
I encourage all to listen to Chris Cole. Well worth your time. Personally I expect the future to look absolutely nothing like our past 40 years.
Chris Cole is interesting; I liked Jeremy Gratham’s recent interview with Bloomberg… but I also like the kwak brothers- such an interesting way of looking at real estate.
Wolf,
Thx much for the info.
The Fed released the Q4 Velocity of M1 Money Supply data today — down from Q3. This is a double-dip recession with mass unemployment and an ocean of cheap debt for speculators.
The reflation stock trade is a pipe dream. Perhaps all this liquidity can keep the zombie casino jumping, but I still say deflation first, then inflation.
Hello LA,
They are bit behind the curve and playing a very slow game of hardball. It is as the owners of this monetary crime is at its last vestige (footsteps) , or what?
I am betting these wrinkled old family players are down to shooting craps.
But this is no clean hustle.
The world casino stop enforcing the rules.
-k
I suppose births leveled out as well in 2020 as people are now horrified at the cost of raising more kids BUT working at home gave more time for woopy. The numbers evened out.
Inflation:
I have an inflation stat I’m oh so very sure the Fed will catch in it’s CPI.
Recently popped into the store to see if they had stocked up grass seed for coming spring as I contemplate spot seeding my front yard (did back yard last year). Guess what? Vigoro – generally the least costly bare bones seed and nothing but the seed – has now adopted the “coating” like other grass seed brands which means you’re only getting 50% as much seed because the coating takes up the other 50%.
About same price range, though. For half the seed. They claim the coating improves performance of the seed.
IMO the coating impedes germination based on my limited experience. I tried one without, and without, last year. The all seed and nothing but the seed seemed to work better. I found the coated seed to germinated more slowly, and less so.
Quick guessitmate…100% inflation for grass seed this spring in my corner of PeasantryVille, USA.
Turf if an overrated anachronism from the past. I’d rather have a viable food garden in front of my humble manor/castle, then a green …especially in these tumultuous times.
I suppose you could plant Wheatgrass instead .. one can at least eat that.