Update on Fed’s QE: The Crybabies on Wall Street, which Clamored for More, Are Disappointed

And five SPVs expired, including the one that bought corporate bonds and bond ETFs.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Fed has now put on ice five of its SPVs (Special Purpose Vehicles) which had been designed back in March to bail out the bond market. It unwound its repo positions last June. Its foreign central bank liquidity swaps are now down to near-nothing except with the Swiss National Bank, which seems to have a need for dollars. The Fed has been adding to its pile of Treasury securities at the rate spelled out in its FOMC statements, thereby monetizing part of the US government debt. And it has been adding to its pile of Mortgage Backed Securities (MBS).
The result is that total assets on its weekly balance sheet through Wednesday, at $7.4 trillion, are roughly flat with the level in mid-December and are up by $200 billion from early June, with an average growth rate over the six-plus months of $30 billion a month.
And the crybabies on Wall Street that have for months been clamoring for more QE have been disappointed. It’s still a huge amount of QE, but for the crybabies on Wall Street, it’s never enough:
But the long-term chart shows just how hog-wild the Fed had gone, furiously trying to bail out and enrich the asset holders, which are concentrated at the very top, thereby creating in the shortest amount of time the largest wealth disparity the US has ever seen. From crisis to crisis, from bailout to bailout, and even when there is no crisis:
Repurchase Agreements (Repos) remained at near-zero:
The Fed is still offering to buy repos but there have been essentially no takers after the Fed raised its offering interest rate above the market rate. Repurchase agreements are in-and-out transactions where the Fed buys Treasury securities or MBS from a counterparty with an agreement to reverse the transaction on a specific maturity date. The most common repos are “overnight repos” that mature the next day, when the Fed gets its money back, and the counter party gets its securities back:
Central-bank liquidity-swaps nearly gone, except with the SNB.
With its “central bank liquidity swaps,” the Fed provided dollars to 14 other central banks in exchange for their currency. Those swaps have maturities, and nearly all of them have matured and were unwound, when the Fed got its dollars back, and the other central banks got their currencies back.
The Swiss National Bank is the only central bank with which the Fed increased it swaps starting in October. By the end of December, they reached $10 billion. Currently, they’re at $6 billion, accounting for 63% of the total swaps, now down to just $9.6 billion, from $449 billion at the peak:
Most SPVs on ice, five expired on Dec 31.
These Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) are a way for the Fed to buy assets that it is not allowed to buy otherwise. They’re separate legal entities (LLCs) that the Fed created with the help and equity funding from the Treasury Department. The Fed lends to SPVs, and shows the sum of these loans and the equity funding from the Treasury on its balance sheet.
Five of the SPVs expired on December 31 – the PMCCF, CCF (the corporate bond and bond ETF buying program), MLF, MSLP, and TALF – as a result of then Treasury Secretary Mnuchin’s request on November 20 to end the programs and return the unused equity funds to the US Treasury, and Fed Chair Powell’s announcement that the Fed would do so.
This effectively shut down the corporate bond buying program. But the Fed had stopped buying corporate bond ETFs in July and by last fall was only buying a smattering of bonds anyway. The Fed still holds most of the bonds and ETFs it bought in 2020 but won’t add to them. The drop-off in the chart shows the return of the unused equity funding to the Treasury, with the total balance now down to $137 billion:
MBS zigzag higher.
Mortgage-backed securities on the Fed’s balance sheet fell by $30 billion in the latest week, to $2.07 trillion, after having risen by $60 billion in prior weeks, after having been flat for three weeks in a row, after having fallen by $47 billion in the week before. That’s how it goes with MBS.
All holders of MBS receive pass-through principal payments when the underlying mortgages are paid off, either when the home is sold or the mortgage is refinanced, such as during the current refinancing boom. The Fed buys large amounts of MBS in the “To Be Announced” (TBA) market, to replace the pass-through principal payments and then to increase its balance. But trades take months to settle, and the timing doesn’t match the pass-through principal payments. The Fed also sells MBS outright from time to time. All of this creates the zigzag:
Treasury securities continue to rise.
Since July, following the huge binge in March and April, the Fed has been adding on average $83 billion a month in Treasury securities, and its holdings have grown to $4.77 trillion through Wednesday. Of the $4.2 trillion in debt that the US government has added to its mountain of debt since early March, the Fed has monetized 54% or $2.3 trillion of it:
Home prices are trending up at 10% per year, and the Fed is still buying mortgage backed securities to juice it even more?
Why is the Federal Reserve Board pushing home ownership out of reach for younger generations?
Let home prices fall a bit for everybody’s sake.
Yesterday at Powell’s press conference:
Question: do you think zero interest rates are fueling asset price increases?
Powell: we don’t think there is any relationship between low interest rates and asset prices, investors are bidding up asset prices in response to vaccine success.
Can’t make this stuff up.
Vaccine success? Where? Maybe in Russia and Asia. Certainly not here.
Powell is a moron
I really find it fascinating that the media fawns over this fool.
“I really find it fascinating that the media fawns over this fool.”
That’s all they’re allowed to do. If you think they can ask any question they want, you’re sorely mistaken. Danielle DiMartino Booth worked for the FED. She said that only certain questions are allowed, and if you ask something taboo, that will be the last question you are ever able to ask, and you will never have access again.
He is not a moron. He has been given responsibilities by Congress not that different from the Secretary of State. One aspect of his job is to be obtuse with is language. I would like see someone translate what he says to about a fifth grade language level. Say we are printing money and buying government debt because politicians are lying to citizens and are taxing them through raising prices for stuff you will need to buy in the future.
Hahaha… I mean, who isn’t paying $1.1 million for a $1 million house because you might get a vaccine in the next 3-9 months that might allow you to resume pre-pandemic life to a small degree.
… until the mutant strains render the vaccine ineffective next fall!
You probably meant fell to $2.07 Trillion. Right?
No, I meant what I said. MBS is rising on the balance sheet. Look at the trend, not the weekly squiggles.
Bobber
MCH was referring to Wolf’s $2.07 “billion” Typo in the article.
Yes, thanks.
An entirely new category:
Pandemic Crybabies
Wolf – Thanks very much for doing all of this. I really only understand about 20% of it but it is good and valuable education.
Completely agree with your post. Many of us beginner investors are gratefull for a lots of knowledge.
But we would appreciate if you summarize your article in few simple sentences together with expected impact it is likely, possible to have on the market.
Wolf,thanks for great job.
Greatings for all of you from investor from Croatia. :-)
zj:
It IS summarized succinctly and directly relevant in every article Wolf puts up or authorizes on WolfStreet IMO.
Otherwise, each and every article would be at least ten times longer, and, as such when the average attention span is very much shorter, would mostly be even more ignored by the very folks who least would be better of not to ignore the wit and wisdom hereon.
As opposed to some on here who say they have been, ”IN the mkt, meaning SM, since 19xx, or whatever, I have been OUT of the SM since the mid 1980 era when what my SM mentor who had taught me so much started to get out of his many many long positions; to me then and still, when a really experienced and successful person did something like that, I did my best, and still do, to pay close attention.
” De gustibus non est disputandum ” continues to be the best advice from the non ”holier than thou” crowd, no matter the possible conundrums suggested by it and any such old saying.
“few simple sentences together with expected impact it is likely, possible to have on the market.”
Wolf can speak for himself but I would suggest this really isn’t a stock picking/mkt timing kind of site…rather it takes more of a big picture, macroeconomic view of gvt policies and large corporate practices.
Every once in a while, an individual company might get called out for really egregious (although obscured) practices, but Wolf isn’t really in the stock picking business.
That said, my guess is that Wolf could probably whip up a quick summary post of a smallish handful of general investment principles that almost always apply (diversification, ratio analysis, cost minimization, etc.) and why they usually work.
Pozdrav u Hrvatsku!
;-)
p.s.
Stay here, read and learn.
It is a treasure trove!
My mama used to say “It is all fun and games until a hedge fund gets hurt!”…
The Fed owns nothing has ,never created something other than a feudal system of debt leveraged to the future by wealth not yet created. Congress created them to enrich the connected few by feeding off of the people and their labor. Men with guns back them, said the great Nobel economist Paul Krugman. They are in control for now. The debt wheels under their fiat wagon however are wobbly. The electorate is finally waking up. Ol’ Yeller might have to get in the ‘splaining seat on her 800k from the Citadel and the GME saga. What dispensation did the 800k buy would be a start.
Muppets can not be relied upon. There still needs to be an elite to lead them.
George Washington was an elite.
Right on mb, GW was an elite in exactly the same ways that the Adams family that produced a couple presidents and other actual public servants as was good ol GW.
Different folks and greatly different strokes in very different times and places seems to be a greatly and mostly unanswered challenge for lots of different folks these days, and for almost opposite reasons for a good part of each opposing sides regarding the same old heroes of each and every side and kind and time, etc., etc.
This is a far more serious long range challenge for the democracy than it first appears, and must be dealt with with far more patient and persistent contemplation before changes, than, for instance, as has just happened in re SF schools naming.
Without reference to any individual, the lack of patient public contemplation, and especially complete public participation of such changes is and will continue to be a shame on and for all the parties concerned.
Quick we need another pandemic crisis or financial crisis to slow down the collective consciousness who are becoming too aware that inflation isn’t always good when I can’t afford things, and the wealthy own the assets that I buy to support their oligarchial monopolies. Free money on the mask, tyranny beneath
They’ve got plenty of “mutations” up their sleeves.
This QE model is pretty much played out. We’ve got homelessness on steroids, bubbles in every single asset class and beyond, and the fissures are showing up everywhere.
I think it 800k for her wit and wisdom. What else could it be.
It is so far beyond even the teeny tiniest shred of credibility to suggest in anyway that we have no inflation or too low inflation and maybe to even think inflation isn’t approaching double digits, or more.
But the Clowns called Jerome Powell and Janet Yellen and their supporting cast keep telling us that.
Housing
Healthcare
Insurance
Local taxes
cars
They pretend there is not inflation for one reason only: They get to give free money to their rich and and themselves.
And to dupe the ignorant into compromising positions.
Inflation is good for everyone they said so. You need to have your thinking rehabilitated, and if that doesn’t work it’s off to the Mcmurphy Frontal Lobotomy Center (MFLC)
MFLC….I see an investment opportunity there reminiscent of 2008 financial crisis….do you think MFLC can be packaged into hundreds and thousands of units and securitized? All triple A rated of course.
As long as you can say that you can power soil solar panels with the brain waves that let you lobotomize
A better bet on tongue depressors and lithium.
The median house price is more than $500k around here. Average new car prices are north of $35k. Health insurance is utterly unaffordable. And you’re expected to pay for it all with a $15 per hour job.
So the Fed still has 140billion of SPV assets on its balance sheet. I guess there is no market for these?
Sure there is – Gamestop. The Fed should buy stock in Gamestop. Because the Fed says there are no asset bubbles.
And the FED also said “we don’t really understand inflation.”
WOLF
What do you mean when you say:
“….the Fed has monetized 54% or $2.3 trillion of it…”
Do you mean they are making interest from the US Treasury because they are holding the treasuries? If so, what does that number look like (annually) ??
What I mean is the Fed bought 54% of the amount of the debt that the government issued since March, meaning that the Fed essentially and indirectly financed over half of the government’s spending with printed money.
The Fed does earn the coupon interest from the securities and it remits a big part of that income every year back to the Treasury. For 2020, it remitted $88.5 billion to the U.S. Treasury:
The problem is the feds will have to create more money from nothing just pay that inerest by pass through payments via the banks QE. QE to infinity and beyond “Good and Evil” Nietzche.
Interest on trillions of dollars becomes billions and billions. They have no choice but to keep interest rates low and continue the Ponzi scheme
I think the coming years are going to play out very different from what we have seen in the past twelve years.
“Stimulus” has gone completely ape-shit and everybody now expects stimulus checks and other massive deficit spending. This is not going to stop any time soon, because people now think this can be done without any consequences! So it will go on until something breaks.
Many businesses closed and will close in the future, reducing competition for the survivors. But these survivors come out of this with much more debt, so they will have to increase prices to deal with that debt load.
With minimum wages set to rise, this will also trigger demands for higher wages further up in the chain. And there will be a lot of political pressure to support this because of the obscene enrichment of the 1% in the past years.
All this means more money in the hands of people who’s expenses actually increase the CPI. Of course the Fed will be behind the curve, and investors understand that and this raises inflation expectations even more.
Therefore, I see a substantial tail risk for much higher yield increases than most people are now anticipating. The Fed will then be in a very difficult position, but they will be forced to fight the inflation, otherwise the debt becomes unsustainable: Higher inflation still takes ages to make a dent in the debt, but the (re-)financing costs of the debt will immediately jump up, causing even bigger deficits, cause even bigger yield rises (because that is the dynamic once inflation takes hold).
So, you would get a situation that is the opposite from the past decade: higher CPI inflation, rising rates and deflation in asset prices.
A jump in inflation is almost certain, if only from base effects. But because it will be so obvious to everybody, it can easily trigger a spiral that then starts feeding on itself.
Not a certainty but a significant tail risk. It’s going to be really interesting to see how the central banks are going to navigate this.
Tail risks are black swans, not much greater than 10% chance of the FED not being able to control the interest rates. Don’t get me wrong it could happen and I hope it does just stop the scam
The problem is, every new spending binge makes it that much harder to control rates. And the rates looking “under control” creates a desire for more spending. It’s a positive feedback loop.
your comment is very good ys, as usual; however, you forget one basic rule of the guv mint of USA and likely others for the last couple or few decades:
when ”things” don’t go the way you, the non elected guv mint employee that has a iron clad pension, etc., etc., will just change the rules and regulations that the ”laws” have empowered you to manipulate because the actually elected folks are either too focused on their insider trading deals, or are otherwise just too incompetent to understand the laws they vote to approve.
IIRC, a house speaker said almost exactly that, ”we will have to pass the law and then read it to understand what it says.” or something like that, with a thousand pages or so that NOBODY HAD READ before voting on it.
Clean House, Senate Too,,, until we have folks in there to represent all of WE the PEEDONS instead of the oligarchy.
“until we have folks in there to represent ..
That will Only happen AFTER the whole damn Republic collaspses from all the grift and fraud weighing it down.
The current bunch of blu ishmonkeys/redrHinos hold the broom ..worn, and bare of any cleansing bristles .. like any good coven!
Cleanout the staff along with pols.
I’m normally an optimist but I can’t see any painless way out of this financial mess for anyone.
I suspect we can’t kick the can any further down the road
7 trillion. Big number. 1/3 of GDP. It’s probably just accounting. Something akin to money supply? They should triple it. See what happens.
Destroying a currency and a country is not cool at all. The pain would be unimaginable for most.
The Fed prints up more dollars per year than there are stars in the galaxy.
Whatever crying seems to be filling the nursery now, it’s worth noting that the 2-yr Treasury is at 0.11% today, lower than its ever been. For all the apparent recovery during phase one of the pandemic and GFC, this is not good. Seems like this transcends GDP, bubbles and crybabies.
But the ten year is up, quite substantially.
If the Fed wants to can’t they manipulate the 10 and 30 lower?
Up substantially? That’s very subjective and not sure why it might go much higher. Compared to the 10 yr index yield, things going forward are headed down.
Nonetheless, this is all subjective looking at spreads or whatever, thus, if the 10 yr selectively keeps going up, disconnected from the 2-yr, that’ll be an entirely new dynamic.
All I mean to imply is that in a semi-panic time like now, people generally want short term securities and fast liquidity, thus it doesn’t make a lot of sense for there to be a flood of panic buyers scooping up 10 yr instruments that have less future value.
If anything, the 10 yr may be like a Gamestop security that some people may want in a portfolio for trading games — who can say, only the gods know — but as usual, I defer to the Yardeni thesis that the 2 yr treasury is a proxy for where the 10 yr will be a year from now
Martha, not with a steepening of the Yield Curve due to a surge in Inflation Expectations ignited by a Fed & Government running wild with money creation and Currency Devaluation.
Just had my 1 year CD at my credit union renewed for another year at the fantastic rate of 37 basis points.
C’mon man, ZIRP has only been employed as a desperate measure for 20 yrs.
And it is a sign of “health” (at 100%+ DC Debt to GDP), a “savings glut”.
You can make 37 basis points in a matter of minutes if you just put that cash into the stock market on a good day. Then just put it back in the regular share account at the credit union for the rest of the year.
Because SKT got caught up in the short squeeze drama I was able to sell for a modest 14 month profit 75% of my shares. I knew that was possible as short interest was around 50% the whole time. Anyway I am back to 90% or so money market and short term us treasury fund slowly trying to get a little gold and silver exposure in case the Fed does whatever it takes and if you are doing the wrong thing it’s never enough.
It seems like “crybabies on wall street”, is the meme of the day. “ Boo hoo, Jerome took away our punch bowl.” Or, “Boo Hoo the robinhooders tricked us with their Reddit driven short squeeze.”
So if we do suggested minimum wage $15 by 2025, that means a big decline in real terms because inflations than current minimum wage, correct?
Mama Yellen will deliver. No worries.
Lifted from Twitter:
Janet Yellen accepted $810,000 in speaking fees from Citadel, owner of Robinhood.
Reporter: Are there any plans to recuse herself from advising the President on GameStop and Robinhood situation?
Psaki: ‘No and she’s an expert and deserves that money.’
Case closed.
Maybe AOC will team up with Cruz to make Powell/Yellen to start an SPV specifically to buy and support GameStop.
That would be cool.
If shorters of overvalued companies are Domestic Terrorists (TM) (ntl threat to economic recovery) can the Dept of Defense spend part of its budget propping up/”defending” Gamestop?
Apparently AOC is suddenly excited by the news buzz and wants to come riding to the rescue of the little guys who have been victimized by the big evil nasty hedgehogs (TM). She seems not to understand that the news buzz is about the reverse. The little guys busted one hedge fund to the tune of 2.5 billion, requiring a bailout from the fund’s biggest investor.
“Hard choices, easy life. Easy choices, hard life.”
Attributed to Jerzy Gregorek.
More cowbell, Jerry!
\\\
Harvard School of Economics, Basics
Step1. Design and implement laws to fit your business goals.
Step2. Establish oligopoly or preferably monopoly.
Step3. Make a lot of money.
\\\
Harvard School of Economics, Advanced
Step1. Make bonds appear fron thin air.
Step2. Make $$$ appear fron thin air.
Step3. Swap bonds for $$$.
Step4. Make a lot of money.
\\\
Harvard School of Economics, Super advanced
Step1. Make casino, without calling it casino.
Step2. Rig all bets in your favor.
Step3. Place bets.
Step4. Make a lot of money.
\\\
Harvard Scool of Economics, Best Practices
BP1. Profit above all.
BP2. If unclear always look to BP1.
\\\
Blame it all on foreign “enemies”. You forgot that part.
The housing crisis was 13 years ago. Houses are now so expensive the middle class can’t even afford to own a roof over their heads.
So why in the hell is the FED still printing money to buy mortgages?
Because they couldn’t care less about the middle class. The Fed is owned by its private member banks and it exists to serve elites.
The dirty secret is old farts on average sell off 4% of their assets to live on each year. If the Fed through it’s policy triples asset prices it’s bringing the income forward as the asset over the long term can’t pay you twice. Problem is the wealth affect becomes the poverty affect when asset prices implode. Fed can know the system has to reset over a certain weekend, but they can never tell you system is going to implode or its self fulfilling.
Analyst on NPR just explained in response to questions if ZIRP was inflating housing prices on the peasantry, that Fed’s stratergy is to make the prices go up because the will make more want to sell which makes the price go down.
Flawless.
Has it occurred to Powell, Yellen, and Co that AI bots could replace them at Fed policy and no one would notice?
Is that some sort of joke or did somebody actually say that?
AI bots could also replace NPR commentators with minimal loss of wisdom.
Wolf,
Any Corporate or Muni Bonds on the Fed’s balance sheet? Or is it so small that it wouldn’t show up on the chart.
Perhaps it will be the Swiss central bank that first takes a big dive into Bitcoin. The momentum keeps heading that way and maybe some governments are looking for any advantage.
Looks like there may also be a coming pump-up on silver.
If there were some dealers in the area where you could buy silver coins over the counter, I would do so immediately. I don’t like sending any money in the mail and taking delivery in the mail. The Postal service here is so screwed up that I’m losing 10 – 15%% of the incoming and outgoing mail. Home Depot customer service said this was a national problem. A Post Office mail truck was discovered parked in Baltimore for over a month with 30,000 pieces of mail inside.
I’ve got a few great coin dealers to go to. My problem is I am leery of buying any more. If the FED signals they are tightening, I could see a PM crash.
Believe it or not when I pulled out of my rural drive I saw two larger mailer envelope 50 ft apart on the shoulder. I guess they fell out of the delivery van. Luckily I could find the address which was a half mile away on a side road and delivered them.
One thing never talked about is the fact that a lot of jobs are under wage controls, or fee controls. People who are under these constraints are not going to look kindly on some hamburger flipper making $15/hour while they have put 30 years into their careers and have graduate school level education are busting their butts working 18 hours/day making the same amount. You are going to see some push-back big time. Most likely this will take the form of a shortage of critical service jobs and work stopages which will affect everyone.
Just look at NYC in the mid 70s when every critical employment category was on strike, Teachers, Bus drivers, I was there and so it first hand.