After Skyrocketing in Majestic Short Squeeze, GameStop Shares Collapse 54% in Hours: The Zoo Has Gone Nuts

What a show! Smallish traders, by ganging together on Reddit, succeeded fabulously in what famed big short-sellers have done for years in the opposite direction. And it’s pump & dump for both.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
When I say that “the zoo has gone nuts,” I mean, “literally,” as in scientifically proven and peer-reviewed. But what an incredible show it is. Why exactly the zoo has gone nuts is still up for debate, but the Fed with its $3 trillion of printed money in three months has a prominent position in this discussion.
So now we have GameStop, a brick and mortar retailer of video games whose sales in Q3 have plunged by 30% from already beaten down levels a year earlier, despite the greatest boom in video games ever brought on by people having to spend lots of time at home, and whose sales have plunged by 52% since 2016 as video game sales have migrated to ecommerce.
The shares of GameStop [GME], however, one of the most shorted stocks in the universe, performed a miracle: First, they wiped out the early short sellers in an astounding short squeeze engineered by traders ganging up on those short sellers on the social media; and then, the shares whipped around and wiped out those very traders that had gotten in late and had gotten caught in a classic pump-and-dump by those traders that had gotten in early.
And hedge funds are on both sides of the trade, and they too are reading — or machine reading — the trading mania in the social media and trade with it or against it, thereby accelerating the moves.
In the process, they all changed forever what famed short-sellers will have to face when they try to knock down a specific stock – usually one with a small float that’s easy to knock down – with their pronouncements and reports that are then eagerly multiplied by the financial media which create more downward momentum, off which short sellers expect to profit.
Back in July 2020, GME was trading at around $4 a share. This morning at around 10:45 AM, after several days of blistering ride, shares briefly hit $159, giving the company a market capitalization (share price times shares outstanding) of something like $11 billion. Alas, from that moment on, shares collapsed by 54%, interrupted by several trading halts, to $73.25 at the moment. This is what today looked like through about 3:16 p.m. (price data via YCharts). Note the trading halts:
And this is what the five-year chart looks like, cut off at the peak today at around 10:45 AM, of $159, to mark a historic moment in time (price data via YCharts):
There has been a huge surge in video game sales during the pandemic, as people spent more time working and playing video games at home. And there has been solid growth in video game sales in prior years, as video games have become a big part of the entertainment industry. But those sales have long ago started to wander off to ecommerce.
GameStop’s revenues began dropping in 2016. You can buy video games on GameStop’s various websites, but you can buy video games on many other websites, and as GameStop has been finding out, that’s what people have been doing.
Revenues in the first three quarters of 2020 were down about 30% from a year ago – despite the boom in video games for the industry. Based on the performance of Q1-Q3, we can estimate that total sales for fiscal 2020, which goes through the end of January 2021, are on track to be around $4.6 billion, down 52% from 2016.
In January 2017, it had 7,535 stores. By October 2020, this was down to about 5,000 stores. Despite the efforts to close stores, shed employees, and cut expenses, the company is on track to generate a net loss for the third year in a row.
When shares surge despite plunging revenues and a doomed brick-and-mortar business model, the stock becomes an all too obvious fodder for short sellers, including Andrew Left of short-selling firm Citron Research. GameStop has become one of the most shorted stocks out there. To close out their positions, short sellers have to buy those shares.
And then folks on the social media, particularly on Reddit, started encouraging each other to buy the shares, drive up the share price, and generate a short squeeze that would send the shares skyrocketing while panicked short sellers would have to chase those shares higher to buy them back in order to cover their positions.
And this is what happened beautifully, amplified by hedge funds trading with this crowd. It’s not the first time this happened. Tesla shares, for example, have gone through this for years. But there is at least a fantastical story for Tesla: it’s not a niche automaker with a global market share of 0.7% but some kind of information company or whatever run by a CEO who walks on water. GameStop has no story other than being a brick-and-mortar retailer caught up in the brick-and-mortar meltdown that has been going on for years.
What is hilarious about this show is how these smallish traders that were ganging together on Reddit have succeeded in doing the same thing that a few big short-sellers have done successfully for years in the opposite direction.
Short sellers, after they take their short position in a target company, come out with devastating reports – some true, some not – about that company and announce their short position. The financial media then multiplies this gleefully across the globe, and the selling of the shares sets in, by other short sellers that want to tag along and by longs dumping their holdings. And shares plunge.
Some of those cases have been called “short and distort,” sometimes laced with dubious allegations of “fraud” that then never materialized.
In other cases, short sellers turned out to be the only sheriff on Wall Street, exposing the shenanigans that should have been exposed years earlier by our cutesy watchpuppies.
The Reddit traders have now proven that both short and long traders have access to the same tools and power to manipulate share prices, and that they can make tons of money if they got in and out at the right time, or lose tons of money if they didn’t.
The sweet smell of napalm
“Cutesy Watchpuppies”.
Wolf, thank you.
Super – best article!!! Beyond Diamond Level!
Nuts is the entry fee for large scale trading. Shenanigans in the stockmarket are SOP.
I love the story of the “Hound of Hounslow: Who is Navinder Sarao, the ‘flash crash trader’?” in BBC.com and other media. It accidentally gives the public an accidental flash of the covert, continuing, insider trading that is reportedly endemic. Think about it.
He was placing fake trades and then cancelling them, so the banksters became furious with him and had him charged then SUDDENLY, his charges were dropped. Why?
Assume that maybe the Wall Streeters/banksters were engaged in insider trading and defrauding all of their customers. Say one customer (Moron1) wanted to buy stock of company X and began to place an order. His brokerage, which I will call ScumRUs1 would report his initial trade to a crony brokerage/bank/other Wall Streeter rapidly via computer.
They would then buy the stock of company X at $100 and resell it to Moron1 at $102, particularly if they had reports of Morons2 through Morons23455 all wanting to buy that same stock. The insider traders’ profits would be the difference between their $100 purchase price and their $102 selling price. Of course, ScumRUs1 would get a secret, covert share of the profits: e.g., by the other scumbags allowing it to sell or buy other stock to them at favorable prices.
Navinder ruined all of that nice, massive, insider trading: how mean! He noticed the corruption and placed large, fake orders, e.g., for stock of company Y, so the scumbags would go and purchase that stock that he was going to buy to then harvest their insider profits from him. Then, he cancelled the orders and the scumbag Wall Streeters were then stuck with the large amount of stock of company Y, which may have actually gone down in value! Outrageous!
His trial would have required allowing his lawyers to conduct discovery of these issues. It might also have proved, shall we say, “embarrassing” to the Wall Streeters/banksters by revealing to their sheep how they are being fleeced regularly. Hence, it was quietly shelved when he was himself fleeced by other financial crooks.
This is pretty interesting, and I have a feeling the SEC is going to step in soon and somehow limit viral social media and how thousands of small traders can manipulate a stock price real-time, and even beat the Wall Street pro’s. Until then, there’s going to be a bunch more of these short squeeze-cover-dumps. I’m not going to play this thing but it is fun to watch.
First amendment would make that really problematic to enforce on people without insider status. Besides, anyone participating in this kind of behavior is gambling and doesn’t deserve protection in my opinion.
How about telling the FED to stop manipulating the interest rate? The articallly suppressed rate combined with endless QEs are enabling and encouraging this gambling mentality.
You do realize that every other large central bank is doing the same thing and on a larger scale (i.e negative rates) right?
Naw. It went from 90 to 70 not a big deal. If a stock behavior continues to be too troublesome for regulators, they would just delist it. Only people who got penalized would be day traders, and that is no baring on a usable stock market, so regulators don’t care.
Keepcalmeverythingisfine,
More likely is the scenario where big companies try to find a way to take advantage of social media posts and analyze them to front run and encourage their behavior before massive sell offs, which plunge the small guys. Afterwards, the big guys have bots claiming to be small guys and brag about their successes. Rinse and repeat. Eventually, the big guys pretending to be small guys will start trends, that they will then use to sell off, the toxic underperforming assets the big guys already own and want to get rid of.
Right.
Also more likely, some foreign entity influencing the stock market like it was done with elections.
Already happening for longer than most are aware
It’s crazy how they do it, by purchasing hundreds of thousands of short dated OTM calls.
Look at AMC’s Jan 29 call volume, even at a $7 strike with a $4.50 share price. The next 2 weeks have hardly any volume in comparison, they go for short times to maximize gamma squeeze.
I actually joined the game on AMC today, by purchasing shares and selling high priced OTM covered calls. GME shows the power of the strategy, and the crazy high volume on options expiring in 4 days or less makes it obvious when they’re targeting a stock. The ones they target are simple – whatever has a high short interest. Might as well make hay while the sun shines.
at what point does this up squeeze cause contagion with these Hedge funds getting crushed on the shorts. Seems like 1928 type of scenario of exuberance and stupidity rolled into an entire generation of new investors to speculate without knowing the rules of the game.
Melvin Capital Gets $2.75BN Bailout From Citadel – they got Robinhooded!
“Seems like 1928 type of scenario of exuberance and stupidity…”
Good point Pieter. The market was definitely inflated then with too many buyers with too much money (much of which was borrowed). Too much speculation.
But I’m sure it will work out just fine…
Check out the Gerry Grantham Bubble vid on youtube today , sobering
U got it loud and clear
Anyone has a link to Reddit forum, where these small players are, khm, organizing?
reddit.com/r/wallstreetbets
Thank you very much, will check them out here and there to see what is going on in financial world ;)
/r/wallstreetbets
my son gave this link, not from me. he has been talking and playing on this for the last couple days. Too speculative for me.
I took a look at the Reddit thread you posted. It’s a nuthouse gang of kids posting like crazy about their buys and sells today along with what their plan is for GME tomorrow. Plus they are trying to pump BB and another companies stock.
This is just crazy.
Stock Market Antifa’s?
I wonder if GameStop is filing to sell more stock and take advantage of this craziness?
They would be stupid, not to. At these elevated prices, they can probably cover all their debt and have left over cash on hand…
Gameplan:
– Issue new shares to get lots of $$$
– When shares drop far enough, whit new cash buy all available stocks and create new short squeeze.
– At the top of the new short squeeze, issue more shares
Hmm, interesting business plan. What name would be appropriate for it?
My head Hertz just thinking of a name for it.
former
I know (hope?) you’re being rhetorical, but I believe “stock manipulation” answers your question.
To say the least, the SEC frowns on insider trading. Insider pump/dump probably qualifies for this and several other flavors of felonies.
The SEC is at least somewhat rigorous (and sophisticated) at detecting & prosecuting insider trading. Classically, the OTC (aka “pink sheets”) have been the home field for pump/dump.
Given that a market cap of $11B has appeared and soon will vanish in the space of mere days, it’ll be interesting to see how (if?) the SEC responds.
SEC is captive to the industry they are supposed to regulate just FAA to aviation industry! Their credibility is no better than that of FAA.
Foxes are running the hen houses!
Javert, yes I was having some fun ;) but don’t count too much on SEC, just look at Tesla…
I wouldn’t put 5 cents into this company. If management didn’t cash out with this upswing, they missed the boat, again. I hear the only money they make is on reselling old phones to the third world. Sounds like a great business opportunity.
It is, the problem is that gamestop has for years continually pushed it’s offers on unwanting customers, which, has pushed customers away. Just trying to buy something (or walk in the door) at gamestop causes the employee (who is forced to) to potentially start asking questions about your phone and pressure you to sell it, in many stores if a employee doesn’t get enough phones in a week, they are fired. This kind of behavior at specifically gamestop has been blamed for exacerbating the switch to digital. This kind of behavior is always good for the next quarter, but, bad in the long term. In some stores, the managers tell their employees that if a customer doesn’t speak English, to ring up preorders and subscriptions on their bill at the register (this kind of stuff is very common there).
Also, while some throw it in together, digital is separate from e-commerce. There’s a difference between buying a physical item at B&M or online vs buying a non physical item on a digital storefront. Digital items can also be bought (or be preloaded on items) at B&M or online stores. Digital media and streaming services are more similar to product categories like satellite/cable TV which can be bought over the phone and can be even paid with check. Radio and satellite radio compete with internet radio not with CD’s bought at Walmart or Amazon.
It’s worth mentioning, digital content for game systems predate the internet, in japan during the NES/Famicom days, they had kiosks where you could buy games and put them on basically special floppy disks (the kiosks sold them) and if you didn’t want to buy more of these disks you could overwrite old games on disks you already owned. During the Super Nintendo/Famicom days in Japan, Nintendo ran a subscription satellite service, where you could get digital timed games and other such content. Other such game services existed as well. Digital content is not always equal to the internet and predates it for every type of media.
These days, the younger generations want to get rich quick. Perhaps this is a side-effect of the internet age, where everybody wants to get information in one minute or less. They want to make decisions just as fast.
Or, has Fed policy eliminated all reasonable investment opportunities, leaving them have no alternative but to gamble, and dream?
Or, have they lost all faith in the system, believing it’s rigged against them, as they watch the Federal Reserve and government grease the squeaky wheels (corporations and the top .1%). They throw their money away because they believe nothing matters and the future is hopeless (i.e., financial suicide).
It’s probably a little bit of everything.
I think you got it right the first time. There are a lot of new investors playing the stock market game with the new tools of this generation.
“younger generations want to get rich quick”
A problem inherent in every generation. But now pumped with ‘stimulus” money from the Feds. With rent and mortgage moratoriums, why not play the markets?
“Nothing can save a society that has decided to get rich fast” – famous author I can’t remember
Well, Today, the young also get access to powerful and cheap real time trading platforms, offering not only boring stocks and bonds, but also derivatives, double-digit leverage with lose checks and exotic options. All on their mobiles.
R/RobinHood – f.ex. Fun too.
Being part of the young generation (in my late twenties), I think it is a bit of everything. I’m from the low countries, living in Scandinavia now
On the first point, there’s a lot of people getting rich without working that hard for it, be it on Youtube or other social media, or working in finance or doing some easy programming job. Working with your hands doesn’t pay much here in Europe, neither is it financially rewarding to be a nurse or teacher or policeman.
On your second point, putting your money on a bank account like most people are used to in Europe just doesn’t yield anything, even less than in the states. That was a reason for me to look at stocks.
I feel for you.
All the welfare schemes, like other ponzi schemes sound and look very good first few time intervals. Then the mathematical reality hits. There is no way to sustain the gig without broadening the base, by diluting benefits or both.
Extending welfare to population that didn’t buy into it is very popular with politicians. It costs them nothing and they get all the new votes.
Henk
Your cohort has been born into the most prosperous, healthiest, long-lived, lowest infant mortality, best educated, most peaceful, best fed, best-traveled times in human history…and you look around at this spectacular inheritance, and you feel cheated.
Not challenged, but cheated.
Interesting.
Yeah, with houses costing 10x the average salary, crushing school debt, a lack of good jobs that were available on generation ago.
Some real spectacular inheritance!
What are you smoking, Javert? It’s all an illusion, based upon debt.
– “born into the most prosperous, healthiest,…”
You forgot to add: “most regulated”.
Henk:
Not all boomers or earlier generations had it easy.
I had to leave Canada to find work after graduating in electrical engineering just as you have. So has my brother, a mechanical engineer.
My US employer cheated me out of every cent of my pension. My second Canadian employer offered no pension. My brother’s US company froze his employee pension decades ago!
My Father, a mining engineering PHD, worked 7 years as a geologist and surveyor in Canada’s far north after WW2 before landing a job as a mining mining engineer. He didn’t get a liveable pension after 45 years.
Life is a struggle for each generation. It is par for the course. Only you have your best interest at heart!
As a millenial, I can tell you that it’s primarily your last point. The Fed and our current gerontocracy have done everything in their power to prop up assets held by older generations/the wealthy at the expense of wages, income equality, our manufacturing base, and the environment. I can’t really overstate how nihilistic and blackpilled millenials and zoomers are. Especially in the areas of the internet driving these sort of meme stocks.
A few years ago, we used to buy used (and some new) video games in their stores for our grandson who plays them. They were on a cartridge you stuck in your game player.
All of a sudden, most new games were only bought online and downloaded onto your player. New players (X-Box, Playstation) have massive memory and very fast processors to handle the bigger games. It’s all online now.
Goodbye GameStop.
According to my son, who is an avid gamer and writes patents for video game companies for a living, even when you buy a physical game these days it is just often an avatar ( or a key) that unlocks your ability to download the game from the internet. The game companies like to think of these products as being licensed to one user so you can’t just sell them to someone else when you get tired of them. This model spells eventual doom for Gamestop.
Agreed, my daughter and grandson EACH got the new X-Boxes this winter and the games are purchased for each machine. Costly stuff.
I believe the key is for their Microsoft account, so if they shared a log in they could use the same games.
So the games go with your account. If your x-box breaks, you can simply log in to your account on any x-box and redownload your games.
Thanks Jeremey, I wasn’t sure how they did that with games. The graphics on those machines are fantastic.
Yeah. This is crazy. Combination of a gamma squeeze on top of a short squeeze. It makes no sense. But not going to lie, it’s easy to make fun of the tulip mania when you are not living in it. It’s a whole other beast when you are in the tulip mania yourself. I think even many of those on wallstreetbets knows this is nuts, but who cares if we are a chair short when the music stops so long as you already staked out your chair.
TLDR: Hindsight is 20/20
Which I had bought and executed some options on that gme!
Jeremy Wolff
Oh there’s still plenty of time…
The question is…what’s the right direction of the option bet?
Was looking at buying put option at the money…
The share price was 70ish..and put price was 30ish.. expiring this week if irc.
Too expensive
I have up
I tried to short but my brokerage decline saying no shares to sell
Iam given to understand this stock used to trade below 10 ,now went to up to 160 or so & now trading at 70+ !! Buying stock at 70 is dangerous -may go down to 20’s . Short selling stock is not possible as brokerage can ask for lent stock back any day & squeezze you. If you have balls of steel,
1.If the 70’s end of the month put option is 30, sell the put with full cash margin ( your cost for the share is 40)
2. sell 70 at the money call (will be 20+ cheaper than put) .but buy protection 90 otm call
3. if you want to play safe to cover your put, buy otm put at the strike 40.
4. If the stock trades between 40-90 at expiry , you will still be marginally profitable.
5. you are in essence short straddle (sell 70 atm call & 70 atm put ,(earn credit 30 in put+say 25 in call ) & long the wings (buy OTM 90call + buy 40 otm put)
6. only if the stocks goes above 90 or below 40 – you may have to adjust
If I were a young man, 25 or so, I would have been involved also. I pretty much did the same thing with Penny stocks in the 70’s, but not with borrowed money, but only money I felt I could afford to lose. It was the right time, and I guess I was lucky. Not interested now, but I wish the young guys Good Luck.
Late twenties, and have a few shares to my name. It cost me two months to save for that but these days it surely paid off. Thanks for the good luck, I think we can use it.
If you don’t plan to make a career out of it, set a goal, get out and go on with your life. For me, I took the profits after about 5 years, and bought a property from an oil company that has turned into an excellent investment, and still going today. My brother in law stayed in and gave it all back, even though he was using money he could afford to lose.
I’m saving up to buy a piece of property that will be able to feed me and my future family and supply me with water and firewood, and perhaps a bit on the side to deal with things I can’t produce myself and property taxes and the like. But thanks for the advice
Marbles, the problem in the 70’s is it cost $100 in broker fees for a round trip on 100 shares. Free now.
I am planning the same but waiting for property price to come down to earth
“As long as the music is playing, you’ve got to get up and dance”
“our cutesy watchpuppies.”
ROFL
Isn’t naked shorting supposed to be illegal after 2008? But we are seeing shorts amounting to 140% of outstanding shares.
I am sure someone here will lay the blame on the feet of the CCP ;)
Our regulators are scums.
check out SUPN, 104% institutions, loaning shares against there shares…they big boys just move it up and down for each other..cash per share $7 12 PE, past 31 should get up to 40
Not supposed to happen. Naked shorting means that no shares were borrowed prior to selling. As I said, this is supposed to be illegal, but our regulars are scums, so …….
Regulators not regulars.
It wasn’t the outstanding shares, but shares floated.
Still stupid either way.
the is one of signs of market topping process…
You know what I found to be pretty funny? The word Zoo being used in numbers of Wolf’s articles in the last 2 weeks. Personally, I am just wondering how many more times the word zoo will be used before reality will ever set in or is zoo the real world and we’re all bunch of trapped animals that have enough sanity left to realize all this is not real and there’s real consequences at some point?
I’m studying zoology so I can try to understand what’s going on in Wise Wolf’s Weirdest Economy Ever.
No it’s an Amazon JUNGLE – it’s nice in the zoo – the animals get fed quite regularly- yummy yummy – just be careful it’s not your tummy
Not a Zoo … Animal Farm is more like it.
So this is what the Fed wants us to do: quit are jobs and day trade.
No wonder China is wiping us off the board on all fronts. Like, it’s not even hard to do now.
What is the difference between a Banana republic and the US?
The banana republic produces something useful- bananas
The US just drops bombshell shuffles papers with one another.
China is just doing what the West used to do, make goods and sell them at a profit. The old time Colonizers have become the Colony.
I’m usually too timid to buy even blue chips with confidence and I’m in on the GameStop speculation. Up 35% in 5 days even after today’s cool down.
BlackBerry is emerging as the next cynical pump. I am the shoeshine boy and I just gave you a stock tip.
I sure hope they go bold on stimulus and QE, you know to keep the economic ship sailing right and steady. It’s the prudent thing to do har har har /s
All these “investors” driving up Gamestop to insane level must have seen the future we are all incapable for seeing, just like Tesla, except in this case, they must think Funko Pop is the thing that will revolutionize our future. Afterall, Gamestop is all in with Funko Pop as their main business growth engine…how else can you explain the rationality of this kind of P/E level at -4….
Whatever the craziness, it feels good if some of the big guys get their comeuppance delivered by a bunch of 20 year old retail ‘investors’ trading out of their basement while colluding on Reddit.
It reminds me of Wallstreet medias reaction of Dave Portnoy’s stock picks, saying that one does not need an investment bankers advice if one has a bag of scrabble chips to draw from.
Congratulations Wall Street, you have created this monstrosity of a ‘market’ with your lobbying money and influence on FED policy and bailouts. Let’s hope you will get swept away with its eventual implosion at least as much as anyone else.
A few of them will make some money and most will be eaten alive.
What you are not getting is they don’t care. For them it’s like using Microsoft points to make micro-transactions which help you keep playing the game longer. It’s one giant video game.
Yuan’s comment is right about Wall St. creating this monstrosity. Now they have lost all control. And these millennials have lots of points to keep playing.
It’s not just the FED and Wall St. Idiotic politicians broke contract law with rent and foreclosure moratoriums, and then went ahead and added “an extra $600 per week” on top of regular UE bennies, and didn’t make the beneficiaries use that towards their housing expenses. In turn, these people never had more money in their lives, and they turned to reckless gambling in the stock market and crypto.
A short is someone who agrees to buy the stock which another person already owns. Short selling is still allowed in this convoluted form while it feeds the buying frenzy and levitates markets in general. Outlawing short selling is like taking the 0 and 00 off the roulette wheel, those numbers are the casinos edge! If I were a CEO of a new high tech company I would hire a front agency to whip up the short sellers. That is why you can short GM but not Tesla. The methods of some inverse ETFs is to use swaps and derivates and futures. When stock futures begin leading stock equities then be certain the shorts are closing in, especially when a large volume of buying is individuals who cannot buy futures to hedge their overnight positions. This unhedged buying creates divergences in money flows, institutions don’t have to sell into rallies to create distribution, which is the classic indicator, they just have to slow their rate of buying. Conversley it would make sense if share buybacks had be done on a downtick, but that you are never going to see that rule.
Can you believe about Gamestop stocks?! I never would have guessed that GME would shoot up like it has. Have you ever profited off a short squeeze like that before? I wish I would have bought the stock a while ago.
98% of Robinhood call options trades result in loss, obviously they will brag about winning but there is more to this market than meets the eye, sure they trade, is it them really moving markets?? I don’t think so, with the big players able to spoof prices (initiate a trade for massive buy spiking the price & some idiot buys just one at that spiked price as they then cancel the big trade locking in the last price traded), so any robinhood trader can buy at a spoofed price & markets are like auctions, the last price becomes the price. In a market full of traders who rely on nothing & willing to press buy at any price markets will rise, that does not mean the real price is what it says it is, when sellers come in they will realize to their horror there is no floor below them, this strategy by the big players allows them to exit orderly selling just below the volume of buys ensuring markets don’t go lower, when they are all out as they are right now the markets will crash, just like Feb 2020, those kind of moves, people fail to understand that when all juice has been squeezed out without them realizing the slightest selling will result in epic falls, the greater fool theory is in full display on all assets, the Robinhooders & their access to options will be the scapegoat, options are hedging tool & are not designed to move markets, the tail wagging the dog, soon the dog will bite them hard.
>>98% of Robinhood call options trades result in loss
Source of that claim?
Anyone who thinks robin hooders are behind this is naive. The scuzzy Wall Streeters are very aware of all the social sites and blogs and have access to order flows.Among other things , they pretend that they are small traders and spread all types of rumors.
Eventually reality will set in . Those lucky very few will walk away as winners, while most will get annihilated .
I am a professional trader and have shorted millions of shares over the years, but would not touch GME or others in a similar category. Anytime the short interest is so high and it costs so much to borrow is a sure sign that the stock is easily capable of manipulation at any time.
Yes, since yesterday was pretty public that ‘boys’ were trying to take down Mervin. They were going after other potential Melvin’s short positions such as Dillards (DDS).
Problem was, if Melvin goes down, it could cause some troubles for Prime brokers. So rescue was probably coordinated.
But you are correct, they may have leaked some msgs on few msg boards, to get some help, but in this fight were big guns.
Sounds like little Melvin was “too big to fail”!
Seems like the definition of “too big to fail” has gotten smaller!
Doesn’t say much about the financial system’s current stability!
How can it be retail investors if a large % of all stock is owned by a small % of the population?
Thanks all for the Reddit link.
I have idea. I will try (beginner programming challenge) to code something up, that will give me top (most mentioned) ticker for the day and week and watch… Not participating though, I’m too old for this.
I have my picks, precious metals, uranium… for next few years.
Is nobody talking about the situation, that made this possible? The possibility of shorting more shares then exist.
The creation of derivates that multiple wins, or losses in extreme highs.
Big short-sellers who make money with destroying companies. Maybe sometimes the scammers, but mostly the ones they just see money in.
So all the big guys playing that fucking game and everybody just can watch.
Now you give a younger generation the possibility, to participate in the game. And what do they have to lose? Most of them already are broken. Starting their working life with a shitload of loan, but old guys telling them that they can reach everything.
So why is everybody surprised when they start playing the same game like the big ones. Even better. Becaus they don’t care about fundamentals, charts, numbers. Just buying and selling. The raw essence of capitalism. With a small chance of becoming rich. Or losing the last dollar. But when you are broke, what do you have to lose?
That all is the result of a completely fucked up system. The difference is, that this time the rules aren’t set by old, white Wall-Street-Guys. They are set in crazy Reddit-Threads with a shitload of Emojis.
And i love it. Probably they are not going to win. But they get the feeling that as a mass change is possible.
A friend’s son called him up last Saturday and said – Hey I’ve opened a stock account and I entered a trade but nothing is happening. The father, after first asking where the perennial broke kid had gotten money to play the market, had to explain that the stock market is only open on weekdays and only between 9:30 and 4. Yup … that is where we are at in the market. Not sure who else is left to climb aboard. (Note: the kid had a good week in his first try – his BB did very well)
It’s not like anything we ever learned about ratio analysis has made any difference so what the hell.
So, a tsunami of incongruity amongst wagerers .. but on equal playing terms.
Held GME for years at a loss, then it goes to the moon. Find Wallstreetbets, think hey this is fun. BB looks cool, why not. May as well get some popcorn at AMC.
Generational shift, memes have taken over the markets, Fed made it a clown show, may as well enjoy the joke.
Grimm’s Zirp and Nirp Fairy Tale
The Fed, using Zirp and Nirp, forces as many people as possible up the tree and out into the farthest reaches of the tree’s branches.
Zirp and Nirp rot the tree’s hidden roots. Then the leaves dry up and fall off, dry twigs snap, branches break, and the trunk falls.
No one saw the rotting roots!
It would seem any major hedge fund could pump a small cap stock up 100%. then short it as they sold all their shares.
Or is this illegal?
It’s not about the market cap it is the size of the float and the size of the short position. Nothing illegal about what you propose. Exactly what Wall St. has been predicated on since they met under an actual tree. There is risk involved however in what you propose, and the smaller the float, the less liquid the market, the bigger the risk.
The problem for the big money is getting out of a small-cap stock after it got pumped. Trying to get out may cause the shares to crash before you can get out completely.
When you are in a fake interest rate environment, asset valuations become impossible, for the premises are fake.
For the 10% of risk money in my portfolio I research small caps and try to find one that I think the shorts have overdone and really research it. My main criteria is a sound balance sheet, it will pass a reasonable discounted cash flow model, 40% plus short interest and greater than 15 days to cover. Then just try to outlast the shorts. If the company beats expectations, the shorts have to get through a narrow door and the price overshoots the fundamental value. A lot of things work in a rising market though. Things will look different when the bubble bursts.
Super – best article!!! Diamond Level!
This is the last gyrations of a bull market. The money is rolling downhill into the garbage. Seen this movie before
Pink sheets ,OTC flying up in moonshots. SPAQs, gap ups every morning. It’s too dangerous to hold small caps overnight as it seems like secondary offerings happen daily. Big tech on the move now as jello slosh out of the financials. There won’t be much warning this time. The bidless beast will be merciless It’s taken 20’years but the markets now has their fresh round of muppets to rip off their face. Going to be very sad….. again. It’s just when
We’ve been hearing this for years. The market was supposedly going to crash in 2018. Meanwhile, more than 2 years later, here we are.
Great “ the whole ZOO “ is now dancing outside the ZOO :)
The animals are out on a bender too!!!
No really, looking at the second chart, you’d think $GME have invented the” Methuselah Elixir “ or something akin to that!
C’mon guys ( we’re only selling F&)?!G games)!
Go Wolf, skewer them all! They’re all ripe for a great bbq :)
Wow.. this is the same thing that is happening to bitcoin and every other ***coin.. fascinating…
They really are partying like it is 1999 :-)
Zerohedge has a list of Melvin’s puts. Sounds like a game for vultures!
I am sure it is not lost on Wolf that today, TSLA was trading at about the same price a year ago.
There is some kind of awful symmetry there. Literally if you went in a coma at the end of January last year and woke up today and just looked at TSLA’s price, the reaction would have been, oh, didn’t change much in a year.
😂
BTW, wolf, didn’t you inaugurate the WTF chart on TSLA around this time last year?
Finally, closed out your last short yet? Forget if you ever shut that down.