Tesla Finally Almost Hit 500,000 Deliveries, Two Years Behind its Promise, for a Global Market Share of… 0.7%

But Tesla’s market capitalization is higher than the combined total of Toyota, Volkswagen, Daimler, GM, BMW, Honda, Ford, and Fiat-Chrysler. The zoo has gone nuts.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Tesla announced today that it finally almost reached 500,000 deliveries in a calendar year, with its 499,550 vehicles delivered globally in 2020, and that it finally hit its target of producing 500,000 vehicles a year – two years behind its promises. Back in May 2016, it had promised in its quarterly report that it would produce 500,000 vehicles in 2018.
But it didn’t happen in 2018, far from it, and it didn’t happen in 2019 either. It finally happened in 2020. That promise in May 2016, like so many of Tesla’s and CEO Elon Musk’s promises, had caused its shares to surge.
Every promise Tesla and Musk issue is worth many billions of dollars in the company’s market capitalization, which then allows the company to raise many more billions of dollars by selling more shares. In 2020 alone, it raised $12.3 billion through share sales, on top of the $20 billion or so it had raised since its IPO.
Never mind that these promises either don’t happen at all, or happen finally years behind the promised date, by which time many more promises were issued that drove the shares even higher, allowing the company to raise many more billions. Musk walks on water, and the SEC is blissfully asleep.
This 500,000 in deliveries globally is a big number for Tesla. But it’s a minuscule number in the overall global auto market, which in 2020 is estimated at 73 million deliveries. Tesla’s global market share in 2020 has reached a whopping 0.7%.
Tesla doesn’t even rank in the top 20 automakers. It’s a small automaker, it’s growing, and that’s good especially in a year like 2020, but it’s just very small. Someday, Tesla might achieve a global market share of 1%.
At the close of trading on December 31, Tesla’s share price of $705.67 created a market capitalization (share price times outstanding shares) of $669 billion. Its market cap is now bigger than the combined total market cap of Toyota (Toyota and Lexus), Volkswagen (VW, Audi, Porsche, and many other brands), Daimler, GM, BMW, Honda, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. And each one of them blows Tesla away in vehicle sales. What a sight:
Tesla did accomplish a huge feat, however: It shook up the legacy automakers and got them to take EVs seriously. This is a true feat. GM and others dabbled in EVs years before Tesla came along, and EVs have been around since the 1800s when they competed with steam-powered cars, but the modern automakers vacillated between laughing off EVs and focusing on diesels and how to cheat on diesel emissions tests. But they finally got it. And that’s Musk’s doing.
They’re all now producing EVs. And prices are coming down. Tesla has cut prices throughout 2020 to remain competitive. This has resulted for the first time in the makings of a real market for EVs, with lots of innovation and pricing pressures all around.
EVs are a lot simpler to assemble than ICE vehicles. EV powertrains are cheap compared to ICE powertrains. Battery technologies have been advancing rapidly. And the charging infrastructure is getting built out for people who cannot charge their EVs at home or at work.
But this is also producing enormous turmoil in the legacy auto industry that will spread over the next few years, including large-scale job destruction in the global components industry that is supplying assembly plants of internal-combustion-engine (ICE) vehicles; and it is creating different but far fewer jobs in the EV space.
Legacy automakers are now investing billions of dollars each in EVs. Volkswagen alone earmarked $86 billion over the next five years to EVs. They finally got it. And they will see to it that Tesla remains a small automaker. But Tesla’s share price is another sign that this zoo has gone totally nuts.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
The only question with Tesla valuation is at what point it craters. This is a true story stock, but the story might have a little more legs as the Model Y rolls out to all markets. That will increase the growth. The fall in Tesla valuation comes from 2 parts – one is slowing growth after Model Y is rolled out and the second is falling market share within the EV sector as competitors continue to arrive.
Tesla still has very little real competition for the Model 3 and Model Y. Most of the competition, like Audi and Mercedes, etc are priced much higher and have poor specs. It will take the next three to four years for competitors to reach parity.
It’s important to note that we are still four to six years away from price parity at point of sale between ICE vehicles and EVs so the other automakers do have time to catch up.
Ah, the non-believers have yet to grasp the true and unstoppable revolutiionary zeeal of Tesla. The sales will come, when it’s time.
:)
Edmunds recently rated the Ford Mustang Mach-E ahead of the Tesla Model Y (both are in the same price category). Basically proof that if the traditional automakers really put an effort into it, they can come up with a product that’s competitive with Tesla’s.
Elon’s fanboys insist no automaker can ever catch up to Tesla (and therefore the ridiculous market cap is justified). This is of course a completely ridiculous notion. Competition is coming.
The basic problem here is that us boomers just don’t get it. 2020 will go down as the year that changed it all.
Tesla’s most potent advantage right now is their SuperCharger stations, combined with a nav system that knows how to find the nearest station. The owner of that Ford Mach-E will have to use their smartphone to find a third-party charging station, with unpredictable availability and charging times.
Even so, once the rest of the industry gets rolling, this isn’t going to be enough to save Tesla. Their build quality is crap, cost to insure is sky-high, and I’m not a fan of the Model 3/Y design…putting all the controls/display into a single giant center-mounted touchscreen is dangerous and clumsy.
I also ruled out owning a Tesla after finding out that they refused to release service/repair manuals to customers, and getting parts for independent repair (either shop or customer) can be problematic. My target for owning a car is >10 years, and that’s a lot of out-of-warranty ownership.
Third party charge locations are built-in to the Mach-E’s navigation. Like Tesla it also does OTA updates. It also has technology in it that does automatic identification and payment – all you do is plug it in (I believe it is the first non-Tesla vehicle to have this capability). There is a YouTube video of a guy who already tried this a few weeks ago.
Ummmm…I dunno…
As an BMW M8 driver, Tesla and Mustangs appeal to VERY different audiences (I have NEVER been challenged to a stop-light street drag by a Tesla driver, some of whom are legitimately faster).
On average, Teslas seem to be owned by the 40+ crowd; Mustangs, well, let’s just say “younger”.
I can’t be the only one on the planet to note the Mustang Mach E styling looks like crap, and here’s the killer: it’s specs say it’s slower than all Teslas.
If the car can go 100mph, most buyers don’t really care about max speeds.
Ford will be coming out with a GT variant that will be comparable to the Tesla Y performance (the fastest variant is expected to do 0-60 in 3.5 seconds).
Personally, I like the look of the Mach-E better than the Model Y.
I wouldn’t get too hung up on the name. The important thing is that Ford’s very first attempt at a from-the-ground-up EV is very commendable, even some die hard Tesla fans have admitted as such (check out some of the videos on YouTube). And this is just Ford’s first try. I have no doubt that as EVs get closer to price parity with ICE vehicles over the next 4-6 years we will see other automakers catch up to Tesla.
To be clear, I’m dumping just on the Mustang Mach E.
The ICE Mustang has a long & storied history, and has captured & maintained a very classical look (and performance options).
Are there any Tesla quality stats like:
# of Tesla’s exploded in fire?
# of Tesla’s locking drivers inside their cars?
# of Tesla’s veering off and colliding other vehicles?
# of Tesla’s with bumpers falling off while driving?
Can’t bring any of this up to my long TSLA and long BTC friend. He’s laughing his ass off at my 60/40 balanced portfolio…