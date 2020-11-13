Volkswagen to Throw $86 Billion at EVs over 5 Years. GM, Ford, Others Plow Mega-Bucks into Shift to EVs. Tesla Instigated It

Commercial trucks and vans too, including at Volkswagen’s Traton, one of the largest truck makers in the world, acquirer of Navistar.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Volkswagen A.G. – which is in a perennial struggle with Toyota over the crown of being the largest automaker in the world – has gotten the memo a few years ago, after its dreams of diesel domination collapsed into Diesel Gate: The future is going to be EVs. And every year, the company budgets evermore colossal capital expenditures for the EV space.
Today it released its latest number when it discussed the result of its just ended annual “5-Year Planning Round”: It will spend €73 billion ($86 billion) over the next five years on its electrification programs, amounting to nearly 50% of its total five-year investment budget of $150 billion.
In last year’s 5-Year Planning Round, it also set a five-year €150-billion CapEx budget, of which the company had assigned an already colossal €60 billion to the EV space, or 40% of its capital expenditure budget. This year, it upped it by €13 billion, to €73 billion, at the expense of the remaining programs (the total is still €150 billion). Of this €73 billion five-year CapEx budget, Volkswagen will invest:
- €35 billion in battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), batteries, and battery cell production facilities.
- €11 billion in hybrid versions of existing vehicles.
- €27 billion in software development, artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, and “digitalization of significant business processes.” “Fully connected mobility,” is the goal. It intends to increase the share of its own software from currently 10% to 60%.
Volkswagen already has 20 battery-electric vehicle models in production globally. By 2030, it intends to have 70 BEV models in production.
By 2030, it plans to produce 26 million BEVs a year: About 7 million a year will use the High Performance PPR platform developed by Porsche. And about 19 million a year will be based on its modular electric drive matrix MEB (image of MEB via Volkswagen):
Some of the 20 BEV models Volkswagen has already put on the road include the Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron, e-Golf, e-Bora, e-Lavida, and the ID.3.
Last month, Volkswagen’s medium-duty and heavy truck and bus subsidiary Traton – which owns MAN (Germany), Scania (Sweden), and Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus (Brazil) – and Toyota’s truck and bus subsidiary Hino Motors have signed a joint-venture agreement to develop battery-electric and fuel-cell-electric trucks.
A few days ago, Traton finalized its agreement to purchase Navistar International (at $44.50 a share), subject to Navistar shareholder approval. A year ago, Navistar unveiled its battery-electric medium-duty truck prototype, based on technology developed by Traton.
Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus has started production of its electric medium-duty truck, the VW e-Delivery 11. MAN has started producing an electric truck, the eTGM. Volkswagen also started producing battery-electric delivery vans, including the e-Crafter and the ABT e-Transporter 6.1.
Other automakers too are throwing many billions of dollars at developing BEVs, BEV platforms, battery technologies, battery cells, the affiliated software, and the like. But none are throwing money at it like Volkswagen.
In March, General Motors said it would invest over $20 billion in five years on its BEVs and autonomous-driving technologies. This week it said it would invest $2 billion in its assembly plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, to manufacture the new Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV. In 2016, to learn the BEV ropes, GM started making the Chevy Bolt. In China, GM’s joint ventures already have numerous BEVs on the road, including China’s bestselling EV, built by GM’s Wuling brand, the Hongguang Mini (costs $4,300). And GM’s standalone self-driving division, Cruise, has raised funds from investors at a valuation of around $20 billion.
Tesla has raised over $25 billion from investors since its IPO, mostly by selling shares, including two share offerings this year: $2.3 billion in February and up to $5 billion via an “at the market” offering in September, to be executed in bits and pieces whenever it feels like it. Some of this cash is still on its balance sheet. The rest it burned developing, manufacturing, and selling its vehicles and other products. Tesla did a lot of heavy lifting early on, and now it has shaken up the giants.
Ford has committed $11.5 billion to the EV space. This week, it unveiled the E-Transit urban delivery van. Fleets are now clamoring for urban delivery vans with all-electric drivetrains due to low maintenance costs. And range anxiety is not an issue since urban delivery vans spend much of their time stopped, and don’t put on a lot of miles during a day’s worth of work. A year ago, Amazon ordered 100,000 electric delivery vans from Rivian Automotive, a startup where Ford is a big investor ($500 million) and strategic partner.
Ford’s first all-electric Mach-E SUVs are expected to be delivered to customers toward the end of this year. And the electric version of the bestselling F-150 truck is next.
Toyota bet a lot of money on developing hydrogen fuel-cell technologies, assuming that this would be the winner over BEVs. That bet may or may not pan out. So Toyota too has jumped into the BEV fray and belatedly started working on them.
Every global automaker is now investing billions of dollars into every aspect of electric vehicles. There have been hundreds of EV startups, most of them in China, and most of them will disappear.
The overall passenger vehicle market has been horribly mature for two decades in the US, Europe, and Japan, with essentially no growth possible. And the market is maturing in China, the largest auto market in the world. But the one segment that is now growing in leaps and bounds everywhere is the EV space.
The EV space, with so many entrants, from startups to legacy giants, and so much capital piling in, has gotten very competitive. Tesla has spent all year cutting prices across its lineup to defend its turf. At the end of September, Ford countered and cut the sticker price of its Mach-E by $1,000 to $3,000 across all versions before they even arrive in showrooms. Other automakers, such as Volkswagen are bringing cheaper models to market to begin with.
The overall auto market in developed economies will remain mature and the total number of vehicles sold in those economies will have trouble setting new records. This has been an issue for two decades. In 2016, the US finally set a new record – 17.55 million new vehicles sold – beating is prior record established in 2000 by a hair. And those were the Good Times:
In other words, it’s a zero-sum game in the US and similarly mature markets: EV sales are cannibalizing sales of vehicles with internal combustion engines (ICE).
It’s not that automakers want to invest tens of billions of dollars in switching to EVs; they’re forced to by competition. Tesla instigated it, and they ignored Tesla for as long as they could, and suddenly it got serious. And Diesel Gate was the other kick-in-the butt that forced their hand; it destroyed the hopes of European automakers, particularly Volkswagen, that had wagered their future on diesels.
Batteries remain a challenge, and billions of dollars are being thrown at battery-related technologies. Reports of fires continue to excite our imagination. There have always been fires involving ICE vehicles, given the combination of gasoline and heat. Each year, from 2014 to 2016 — before the mass-arrival of EVs — “an estimated 171,500 highway vehicle fires occurred in the United States, resulting in an annual average of 345 deaths” per year, according to the US government. But we’re used to ICE-vehicle fires. BEV fires are new, and different, and more fun to watch on YouTube, and they get all the attention.
In terms of the manufacturing processes, EVs are a lot simpler to manufacture than ICE vehicles, and competition by all these newcomers will continue to push down prices. It will be very tough for automakers to make fat profits in this highly competitive environment where the old and insurmountable barriers to entry have suddenly disappeared.
Unionized automakers and component makers that have to announce these things way in advance and negotiate a solution have already warned that their payrolls will shrink as production shifts from ICE vehicles to EVs. The loss of employment will hit the German auto industry, which has staked its fame on ICE technologies and components, very hard. The announcements of future job losses have been huge. The government (playing its role as part of “Deutschland A.G.”) has offered support to these companies during the transition. And in sum-total, the shift to EVs appears to be a net negative for employment in the auto industry.
he Ford F150 XLT & the Toyota Camry LE are at it again. My annual brain-twisting stunner. Read… The WOLF STREET “Pickup Truck & Car Price Index” for 2021 Models Crushes Official “CPI for New Vehicles”
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Good article. The EV space is indeed on a strong upward trajectory. 2021 should have a multitude of new vehicles released including a bevy of pickups. The innovation yet to come will be breathtaking. ICE vehicles will rapidly become niche products.
Just wondering.
Germany has the highest average electricity rates in the world at 0.38 per kWh, U.S. Dollar (March 2020 figures). And that is with 40%+ of their electricity being produced by renewable sources.
Easily more than double the cost in the United States.
And what point does the cost of “filling up the tank” drive people back to ICE vehicles?
“The loss of employment will hit the German auto industry, which has staked its fame on ICE technologies and components, very hard.”
Have you ever filled up an ICE vehicle in Germany? Make sure you have enough room left on your credit card :-]
Great article. I would have loved to see something about the WTF moment yesterday when the speculative Chinese EV makers surpassed the market cap of the the big 3 US automakers…the NIO story is a bigger shiteshow than the Tesla one and I was glad to see some sense in the market today as the big shorters began piling on. Now you have Li and the other Chinese EV makers reaching valuations that make even less sense than Tesla – I’ll be honest here, I’ve tried to make sense of it all and to me it looks pretty much like pure insanity. That being said – Volkswagen and GMs moves in this space seem like they could force Tesla into burning themselves out – there is one company up in Vancouver that is run by some pretty far thinking people and may have some legs – but at the moment – this seems like the most insane and over rated space in equities..and that is really saying something.
Anyone have insight into the Chinese EV makers that are currently darlings of the market? I’m thinking NIO and XPEV. Might be others.
My assumption is that they will take the same trajectory as TSLA for the same reasons …
Li is the other one I have heard mentioned – it went parabolic day before yesterday.
Thank you for the report Wolf.
BMW is now promoting its iX SUV. They are also working on manufacturing the battery system in-house.
Not cheap, but impressive specs. Zero to 60 in ‘just’ under 5 seconds for something similar in size to the X5 or X6. Maybe a 300 mile range. No doubt, there will be demand for this machine.
Also of interest may be the 10-year partnership between Polaris and Zero Motorcycles to manufacture electric power sports vehicles.
Now is the time for a new sled if you live in the north woods and plains. Haven’t seen an electric snowmobile, but they’re coming too.
I wonder if the future is going to be custom bodied basic platforms? Buy the chassis and running gear, put in your own software, and have a body made by todays version of Rollson or Fisher.
I have yet to see lawmakers thinking far enough into the future on this. We have electric two wheeled “bicycles” that go 40 MPH and do not require licensing or training, and I haven’t seen anything on safety standards for those yet either.
Likewise, it should be extremely easy to build a sub-$10,000 four wheeled vehicle that could get around town. I cannot believe that people wouldn’t buy such a thing in Europe or the USA. But if that happens the era of $100,000 F150’s is going to crash.
Tesla, like DeLoren, seriously underestimated the difficulty of manufacturing and marketing enough volume to upset the market. At some point first world consumers are going to start questioning why lesser developed countries can market a car for less than one fifth the cost of the average car in their countries.
Just like cell phones; it makes no sense to pay $100/month in Kansas for the same level and quality of service that can be had for $10/month in Kuwait.
I just hope there are plans by power producers to be able to supply all the current necessary to charge all these BIG batteries when they hit the streets.
In places like California where power is especially expensive, the charging costs may be “eye opening”. And you better believe that the power companies will be responsive to increasing night rates and try to maximize their income when the demand goes up when folks plug in at night.
Anthony A.,
Utilities are loving this. They’re practically giddy about EVs.
In the US, the problem that electric utilities have is two-fold:
1. The long-term stagnation of electricity sales, which started in 2008, and the continued increase in capacity and capital expenditures:
https://wolfstreet.com/2020/01/15/us-demand-for-electricity-declined-in-2019-stagnated-for-a-decade-but-2020-capacity-additions-are-wild/
2. An enormous amount of idle capacity in the middle of the night – all this infrastructure and equipment, that is not used in the middle of the night because electricity demand is small compared to the peak demand during the day. And the system is built to handle the peaks. Idle capacity is very expensive for utilities – and rate payers are paying for it.
EVs are going to solve both of those problems for electric utilities: they will increase demand, and they will increase demand in the middle of the night when people charge up their cars in their garages, and thus they’re reducing this enormous and costly idle capacity at night.
IN ADDITION, utilities Love EVs because the additional demand allows them to invest in capacity additions and additional future revenue streams. That’s how utilities operate: they make a big capital investment, with cheaply borrowed money, that produces a steady revenue and income stream for decades. They build whole power plants on that model. That’s their business model: make big investments and get a return from it over the next few decades.
Utilities love to sell electricity because that’s their business. More sales is better. When a new multistory building goes up, the utility installs a new power line to it from one of its trunk lines, and the utility may upgrade those major lines to handle an area with a high-rise construction boom, free of charge to the building owners. In San Francisco, these new lines are underground. It’s a big investment in future cash flows from increased sales of electricity.
I suspect with what looks like $100B dollars chasing the EV unicorn, we’ll soon bump into the “you can’t get a baby in a month by impregnating 9 women” problem.
Other car companies have given Tesla years of pretty open (read: uncompetitive) playing fields for EVs, and Musk has made a lot of investors very wealthy.
I highly doubt those rates of return will exist for this next $100B of EV investment.
I have a feeling that we are about to see a generation of overengineered products that may potentially bankrupt a few of these automotive giants. Developing a no-thrills electric car is one thing, adding words like “own software”, “self-driving” or “AI” to the business plan is another. And generally a great way if someone wants to see project costs skyrocket. Companies like VW may have changed their goals, but they can’t change their thinking. Failure by being overinvested in next-gen technologies is just as risky as being left out.