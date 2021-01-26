California’s Ballooning Unemployment Fraud: 95% is under Federal PUA Program. PUA Fraud is a “National Problem”

Fraudulent payments by California could exceed $20 billion. New security measures to prevent fraud cause delays in payments that triggered a new hullabaloo.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The unemployment crisis in California continues to be huge. The state is still down 1.4 million “payroll jobs,” not including work for gig workers, from December 2019. The amount the state has paid in unemployment benefits is also huge: $114 billion between March 2020 and January 16, 2021. The state processed 19.5 million claims during that time, compared to 3.8 million claims in all of 2010, the unemployment peak of the Great Recession.
To top it off, a new federal unemployment program for gig workers was thrown into the chaos with little guidance and no preparation and no instant way of verifying even the identity of the claimants – and fraud was also huge, and getting huger with each report.
Of California’s “confirmed fraudulent payments,” 95% were associated with the federal PUA (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance) program that covers gig workers. As in other states, this program has been “hit hard by fraud from international and national crime syndicates,” the Employment Development Department (EDD) reported in its latest unemployment-benefit fraud update.
California, being the first to implement the PUA program, and being the biggest state, with a population of nearly 40 million, got hit the hardest by PUA fraud.
In its new report, the EDD confirmed that 9.7% of all payments it made during that time – so roughly $11 billion – were to “fraudulent claims.”
In addition, another 17% of all claims – so roughly $19 billion – were made to “potentially fraudulent claims.” These payments are now “under investigation,” and according to officials, a large number of them will likely be confirmed as fraudulent.
Just ballparking here: the pile of fraudulent payments made by California alone could exceed $20 billion after it’s all said and done.
By comparison, in 2019, before the arrival of the PUA program, about 6% of all payments under the regular state unemployment insurance claims were made to fraudulent claims.
But the EDD was able to stop up to $60 billion in payments to fraudulent claims via its existing methods and its new methods implemented after the “two-week reset period” in September, when the EDD halted processing new claims to implement new security protections. As part of the measures, it hired ID.me to verify claimants’ identity, which no one had verified before.
Unemployment fraud is “a national problem”: Across the US, 35% of all unemployment applications are fraudulent, most of them under the PUA program, according to ID.me, cited by the EDD. Now, 21 states have implemented or are implementing ID.me to prevent fraudulent PUA claims. Currently across the states that implemented ID.me, the system is blocking $1 billion in fraudulent claims per week, according to ID.me.
“The PUA program was particularly susceptible to fraud according to the U.S. Department of Labor as it did not require income or employment verification up front and allowed claimants to back-date their claim to February,” the EDD said.
“There is no sugarcoating the reality,” said state Labor Secretary Julie Su during a press conference on Monday. “California has not had sufficient security measures in place to prevent this level of fraud, and criminals took advantage of the situation.”
“And we now know that as millions of Californians applied for help, international and national criminal rings were at work behind the scenes working relentlessly to steal unemployment benefits using sophisticated methods of identity theft,” she said.
The result of these security measures is a backlog of claims that were suspended and still need to be verified before they’re being paid – 1.2 million claims as of last week are suspended, down from 1.6 million in December. As old claims are resolved, either by being deemed fraudulent and not getting paid, or deemed OK and getting paid, new claims to be resolved are added to the pile.
This delay in paying claims due to the verification procedures now in place to prevent unemployment fraud has raised another hullabaloo that has ascended to the Legislature, after the hullabaloo raised about the ballooning fraudulent payments in prior months, that included mind-boggling stories of prisoners, some on death row, receiving unemployment payments under the PUA program with organized help on the outside.
And I don’t imagine these fraudulent claims will be paying taxes on this income, either.
A stunning demonstration of the incompetency of California state agencies and leadership.
“new federal unemployment program for gig workers was thrown into the chaos with little guidance and no preparation and no instant way of verifying even the identity of the claimants”
Hmmm…I wonder who was responsible for that?
Uber, Lyft, Doordash et al dumping their trash on the public.
Californians voted for this, didn’t they?
Is it intentional, or just grossly negligent? More claims, fraudulent or not, means more federal money is going to California.
Individual and corporations have been ripping off the government shamelessly for 20 years or more. Now, maybe state governments are trying to get in on the action, while covering their faces and blaming a crisis.
Can you blame them? Moral hazards are now firmly established. Fiscal behaviors, bailouts, lack of prosecution, etc., have encouraged irresponsibility and greed. Federal money has become a grab pot, and the printed money like fresh donuts coming off the conveyor at Krispy Kreme.
He who looks down upon such behaviors, runs the risk of starving, financially. Integrity is punished.
“Integrity is punished.” Aka “no good deed goes unpunished”.
There is an aspect of “bank run mentality” now that the US gvts look to have a much higher probability of collapsing (design flaws go back 50 to 60 years, operational collapses have been accelerating over the last 20).
For the honest, sacrificing majority who have propped up a rotten, rotting system for many decades, a point is reached where faith and hope are abandoned.
At that point, those who have fought very hard to never take public assistance, see the collapse of everything on the horizon…and the only way to recoup *any* of their “pay in”…is to stop fighting and take whatever benefits exist for as long as they exist (not long).
Not applicable to Wolf’s theme of outright fraud (another rung down of depravity) but nevertheless an important dynamic in accelerating ruin.
The legacy of decades of aggressively unaddressed political failures.
Cas127:
i think you are on to something here. The rot that started at the head has finally reached the caudal fin.
Guaranteed monthly income checks might show that the population of the United States is in reality pushing nearly 1 Billion people.
It’s all work of the CCP, and don’t forget … the Fed.
ROFL.
As anyone with IT experience knows, building and implementing ‘secure’ IT systems to support public policy initiatives takes time which is quite often not available.
Even the largest and supposedly most secure private sector corporations are hacked and ripped off on a daily basis.
There is no solution to this problem just like there are no solutions to many of the downsides to globalization.
It’s easy to whine and complain about who’s at fault but in the end, none of our data systems can prevent fraud. We all know that.
As always, great reporting.
There is no solution? That’s a ridiculous excuse.
The solution is not to implement systems until they are ready. How about they hire a team of people to pick through the claims in some detail and perform some basic reasonableness analysis. It sounds like California could have prevented $20B fraud by hiring 100-200 temporary staff.
How about putting a fraud consulting firm on a $1M retainer to design a quick process? You spend $1M to save $20B.
This is an example of what gives government a bad name. Lack of accountability. Lack of common sense. Self-serving attitudes.
I think it’s more than that. We were never meant to reach this level of desperation in the first place. Unemployment was meant to be a temporary blip, something that would happen but only to a small portion of the population at any one time.
What’s missed is obviously the effect of neoliberalism and that’s down to the private sector. The Private equity industry for example destroys companies causing people to lose jobs while expecting the government to pick up the tab. I mean if these people are adding so much value, why is it that a lot of the companies they took over end up going bankrupt.
Lack of accountability is endemic to this country, not just specific sectors. That’s what freedom means after all in the minds of Americans.
Fully deserved!!!
“why is it that a lot of the companies they took over end up going bankrupt.”
If ZIRP hadn’t been employed for 20 years…in order to buy “calm” and re-election for generations of incumbents…then the inevitable bankruptcies would have been spread over those 20 years instead of catastrophic clumps.
But it has been to DC’s advantage to rule through fraud (ZIRP/money printing) so it wouldn’t have to deal with the political dirty work of addressing systemic problems.
So cancers have grown and grown.
I think you are missing the point. The PE industry’s claim to fame is superior management skills. If that involves going to K Street to lobby the government to prevent bankruptcy, then that’s what they should do. Or raise new funds, or whatever.
Instead, pretty much all of them engage in what’s called dividend recaps right from the start.
“Dividend recapitalizations have never been a popular moneymaking technique for those outside of the private equity industry. For one, they usually only benefit a select group of investors or shareholders. And they typically damage a company’s credit rating, which can irk creditors and common retail investors. Plus, once dividend recaps are complete, the company itself has to pay back the debt or it will eventually file for bankruptcy.
But the tactic, which involves a firm adding debt to a portfolio company so it can give itself or its shareholders a quick cash payout, seems as common as ever, with no signs of slowing.”
But hei that’s why this is the greatest country on Earth.
If 10% of Amazon’s payments were fraudulent they would be out of business…
This is a government problem, basic identity verification is fundamental to any secure payment process. Sure businesses get ripped off, but not on 10% of their transactions.
Fraud may not be able to be fully prevented but it can be greatly reduced.
For example, if the USA stopped using social security numbers as an ID and got something better like basically most advanced and not so advanced countries in the World, all kinds of Fraud would be cut at least in half.
Where was Silicon Valley when California needed them. They were busy outsourcing tech jobs to India and China. You hire cheap foreign labor and you get cheap execution on your projects. Plus the foreigners are scraping the data, if they have access to it, guaranteeing fraudulent activity on the system. All of this is on the shoulders of the globalist agenda supported on the political level and the business level.
The users pay exorbitant taxes to fund shoddy systems built by foreigners with little oversight by govt or native experts. They don’t even support their own systems with an easy to use help desk or informational web page.
Right now CA is the worst example, but other states have issues also, just to a lesser degree. I heard Floridians complaining they can’t even process an initial claim, 9 months later. No response from anybody on why.
Voting wouldn’t be affected in the same way. Please move along, no questions or you’re Dox’d!
Domestic terrorist…label pending.
Just about anything goes nowadays. Roll up your sleeves and dive into the moral hazard. Government seems to be promoting it with bailouts, deficits, money printing, and lack of enforcement.
Is anybody surprised a key federal legislative official bought $1M worth of call options in December? It’s confirmation our leaders see the runaway speculation and greed in our system, yet their response is to try and profit from it. Not very inspirational or responsible.
Where’s the integrity?
Perhaps the crying toddlers need less candy, not more.
This puts the $600 toilet seat sourced by the Pentagon to shame!! As if we as a country could afford this level of fraud and bureaucratic incompetence. It is politically expedient to get the money out fast to the starving masses (or fraudulent hucksters!!), so push out the check before you verify the legitimacy of the claim. Think any government employees in the Golden State were involved???
The Wild Wild West has returned, where anything goes and the SHERIFF, if there is one, LOOKS THE OTHER WAY. A country without standards and rule of law is an anarchy, AND WE AIN’T TOO FAR AWAY FROM THAT LABEL, just a matter of Degree.
Tony Soprano “no shows” meet the new Federal plan for unemployed gig workers. What could go wrong?
This could have been foreseen.
But if authorities/politicians had taken time to ensure more security, they would have been raked over the coals by everyone, and called inefficient or uncaring.
20+billion – Whollymoly! That’s quite the passel of Nigerian Princes .. real or fake!
but the one’s who REALLY are in need – get the ‘phone-tree’/call back Never! treatment.
“sigh”… you are HERE, it’s called HELL.
Well, I’d wager the fraud part of the California PUA payments were still more equitable than that legal welfare program for the super rich – QE and eternal ZIRP. As incredible as that may be.