California Tries to Stem the Unemployment Insurance Chaos: Week 27 of U.S. Labor Market Collapse

Even Fitch weighs in on the data chaos.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
California’s Employment Development Department (EDD), which handles unemployment claims, has been getting hammered for months by reports about its huge backlog of processing unemployment insurance (UI) claims; about people not being able to get through to even start their UI claims; about people being on hold for hours and then giving up; about people who, when they finally got through to someone, weren’t being helped because the newbie at the EDD couldn’t actually help them…. This led to under-reporting of the number of people seeking UI.
According to the EDD’s press release of September 19, the EDD has “a backlog of nearly 600,000 Californians who have applied for UI more than 21 days ago and yet their claims have not been processed, and an estimated 1 million cases where individuals received payments but subsequently modified their claim and thus are awaiting resolution.”
Then there were reports of large-scale fraud, particularly with the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims, established under the CARES Act, for gig workers where employment cannot be verified because they weren’t “employed.” And these fraudulent claims showed up in the UI claims data and inflated the unemployment rolls.
“Two-Week Reset Period”: Processing of claims is now paused for two weeks.
Part of the problem is that the EDD has hired so many new people to process the tsunami of claims in past months that the experienced people, who could actually process the claims, are now tied up training the new people, and nothing is getting done. This was one of the many points revealed by the EDD’s “Strike Team,” established by Governor Gavin Newsom some time ago to sort through this chaos and “to create a blueprint for improvements and to modernize technology systems at the EDD.”
The Strike Team’s assessment was released on September 16. On September 19, the “Recommendations to Set Path for Reform at the Employment Development Department” was released. These recommendations included prominently a two-week “reset period,” and during those two weeks, the EDD would “pause” processing claims, as the EDD then said in its press release, to “help expedite new claimant payments, reduce fraud and tackle backlog issues moving forward. This two-week pause in processing claims started on September 19.
The 49 other states are all grappling with the tsunami of claims, ancient data-processing systems for these claims, and the federal programs under the CARES Act, including the vast PUA program, that didn’t integrate into the state processing systems and caused more chaos.
Fed’s Powell struggles with this data chaos.
When Fed Chair Jerome Powell was asked during the last FOMC press conference how he would reconcile the jarring discrepancy between the nearly 30 million people claiming UI under all state and federal program, amounting to over 18% of the labor force, and the 8.4% unemployment rate reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, he did one of his infamous dodges that included a reference to how the BLS classifies certain non-working people, and when you add those back in, he said, the unemployment rate would be three percentage points higher. So over 11%.
And that’s what it has come down to: data chaos. People, such as Powell, are trying to add or subtract numbers in their struggle to get a sense of what is really going on.
I – like many people, probably including Powell – have come to grips with the fact that unemployment is still historically terrible, that it has gotten somewhat better since the worst moment a few months ago, that it has shifted, with millions of people having been hired back, especially lower-paid workers at restaurants, the lodging industry, and retailers, and that a second wave is now tangling up higher paid workers at all kinds of other companies that were spared during the initial wave.
And every week, we’re still getting a huge wave of initial UI claims by people who were newly laid off and got through to their state’s system and got their claims processed, mixed in with claims that the state employment agencies finally caught up processing. All these claims, including the PUA claims, are reported to the US Department of Labor, which then releases the data every Thursday.
So the Department of Labor reported this morning that total continued claims for UI under all state and federal programs fell by 3.7 million from last week to 26.04 million (not seasonally adjusted), driven by a plunge in, yes, California of 3.01 million continued PUA claims.
This 3.01-million plunge in California’s PUA claims more than reverses the two huge surges, as I noted on September 3, of 2.3 million continued PUA claims, and as I noted on September 10, of 1.55 million continued PUA claims.
And more data chaos: Florida, which has been reporting a very small number of PUA claims on a weekly basis, is still reporting zero continued PUA claims. This likely understates the continued PUA claims.
These 26.04 million people who continued to claim UI under all programs as reported by the Department of Labor translate into 16.2% of the civilian labor force of 161 million:
Blue columns – continued claims under state programs:
The number of people who continued claiming UI under state programs fell by 176k to 12.3 million (not seasonally adjusted), along the downward trend line since May.
Red columns – continued claims, federal & other programs:
The number of people on UI under all federal programs established by the CARES Act and some other programs fell by 3.55 million to 13.78 million (not seasonally adjusted).
- Federal PUA claims dropped by 2.96 million to 11.5 million – entirely driven by the 3.01-million plunge in California’s continued PUA claims (see above).
- Federal PEUC claims rose by 104k to 1.63 million. The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, established under the CARES Act, covers workers not covered by other programs.
- State Extended Benefits jumped by 59k to 280k.
- State STC / Workshare claims fell by 20k to 220k.
- Federal Employees and Newly Discharged Veterans were slightly down at 13k and 13.5k continued claims.
Newly-laid off workers: UI initial claims:
Initial claims under state programs rose a smidgen to 870k (not seasonally adjusted) in the week ended September 19, having remained in the same historically high range now for seven weeks:
Initial claims under the federal PUA program for contract workers declined by 45k from the prior week to 630k in the week ended September 19 (not seasonally adjusted).
Friday next week (October 2), the BLS will release its survey-based unemployment report for the month of September. It will be its last jobs report before the election, and it will likely show spectacular improvements in the official unemployment rate.
Fitch Ratings weighs in on the data chaos.
So I will conclude with a note from Fitch Ratings about this unemployment data chaos. Fretting about states’ fiscal situation, and given the unreliability of the official unemployment rate, Fitch has come up with its own “Fitch-Adjusted Unemployment Rate” for each state. And here’s why:
There has been an unprecedented decline in the labor force count this year, and to gauge the full effect of the pandemic-driven recession, employment recovery cannot be measured by just the official unemployment rate. Employment recovery is a key factor driving overall economic and tax revenue recovery for states. The pace of the recovery for each state depends in part on how quickly exited workers are able to return to the labor force.
So next time when a reporter confronts Powell about the huge discrepancy between the still dismal UI claims data and the spectacularly improved unemployment rate, he’ll get to perform another one of his elegant dodges.
The all knowing Fed weighs in (Reuters 9/24/20):
“It is unreasonable to expect a second wave of coronavirus infections to push the U.S. recovery off track given the steady progress in tamping down deaths from the pandemic, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Thursday.”
There you have it, straight from the horses’ mouth (or should it be the other end?) – the absolute, best recovery ever will not be stopped and employment or lack thereof is not even mentioned.
Color me disbelieving…
Oct 1st is when the loans become grants and layoffs can commence.
There are like hundred data companies in California. Snowflake just IPOed at $70 Billion. Combined market cap is probably a $Trillion.
No one can fix the data?
Six programmers and some free food can fix the problems, but you can’t charge $100M for that, plus it makes a lot of people look bad.
(Slightly off topic)
To measure the economy, we have a bunch of indicators: leading indicators (like PMI index), lagging indicators (like sales or GDP itself, employment etc).
I am amazed that nobody (regulators/central banks/rating agencies) put money/time/effort to develop “pandemic restrictions index” in order to recognize publicly that the pandemic restrictions are the root cause of current economic downturn.
Why is that??
And pandemic restrictions are necessary because the pandemic is not being addressed with a workable strategy. But if leadership gives themselves an A+ on mitigation, then what is there to fix? Move along folks, it will disappear like magic and the weather will turn cold and put the fires out.
And then an Axios article said this today:
Few expected a rebound this fast and this steep. Back in June, when coronavirus cases were declining quite quickly, the Fed expected that we would end the year with unemployment at 9.3%, and saw the economy shrinking by 6.5%.
Today, with coronavirus deaths still at their June levels, the Fed is much more optimistic. It sees 2020 ending with unemployment at 7.6% and an economy that has shrunk by just 3.7%.
In real numbers, that works out to almost 3 million extra jobs, and $600 billion in economic activity, over and above what the Fed expected just three months ago.
Every day I read conflicting articles and statements. I’m going to rely on just this one thing. If there was any hope for the unemployed, or any actual foundation for a sound economy going forward, we would not have zero interest rates. I have a mtg tomorrow at my Credit Union. I need to put some cash on ice, but want to be able to access it without penalty. It will fetch .35%. A 5 year GIC, cashable on anniversary returns 1.25%. With inflation we are falling behind, everyday. There’s no economy left to absorb the unemployed and no chance to earn any return on being prudent.
Congress better get a stimulus enacted before people lose everything and there is a place in hell for Chairman Powell
You are correct. Zero interest rates means an expectation of zero economic growth and zero inflation. ZIRP and QE only mean big trouble in the banking system, i.e. balance sheet destruction, money lending (money creation) only to the highest credit worthy businesses and governments (not you). The Fed doesn’t create money, banks do by making loans. The Fed doesn’t create jobs. New businesses do, with loans from banks. None of which is going to happen now, apparently for years to come. You are right to hunker down with your cash savings and abhor risk. Wait for the fat pitch in the equity markets, perhaps. Be patient and learn to do nothing, until there is something worthwhile to do. Could be a long time waiting
Paulo,
When I was parking cash for a few years, I used an ETF called VSB. It invests in short term, high quality Canadian Bonds. For the last 5 years, it traded between C$23.50 and C$24.50, while yielding at least 2% and sometimes a bit more. The management expense ratio (MER) is only 0.10%, about as low as you can get. Morningstar rates it 4 of 5 stars.
If interest rates went up and bond prices fell, the ETF price would fall, but you can decide if that is a risk during the time you are parking cash. You don’t have to buy Vanguard, but an ETF like this is easy to get into, easy to sell on the Toronto Stock Exchange in seconds and might help you keep up with inflation better. It pays monthly.
I don’t own it anymore and this isn’t investment advice. There are options that yield more than what your Credit Union or the neighborhood banks are offering.
How many of our tech overlords split CA for the pandemic? I have to think that’s a lot of AGI that’s left the state tax rolls.
The state is relying on 30 year old computers running COBAL.
“On top of California’s backlog of nearly 1 million unemployment claims, the state has experienced longstanding issues at the Department of Motor Vehicles — whose offices only began accepting credit card payments last year. Meanwhile, the Covid-19 data snafu at California’s health department not only embarrassed Newsom, but hamstrung counties in responding to infections and resulted in the resignation of the state’s public health director this month.”
“California’s IT problems stem in part from chronic underinvestment in new technology and mismanagement of the money it has put into upgrades. Paradoxically, California’s state services also suffer from the wealth of technological know-how in their own backyard. ”
There HAS to be plenty of money with the 12%+ state income taxes we pay, to and including capital gains, which are treated as regular income.
“California’s IT problems stem in part from chronic underinvestment in new technology and mismanagement of the money it has put into upgrades.”
Same story in every state especially with the mismanagement part. Take for example the state of Florida. Sometime back in 2014(?) the state had deemed the new unemployment system developed by Deloitte to be a failure, and yet when it came to bidding for a brand new health care system, Deloitte was allowed to participate and they even won the contract.
That’s failure by design. With friends like that, who needs enemies?
The computers are so old that you pour kerosene into the filler on the back and kick start them.
Your comment would carry more weight if you got the name of the language correct; it’s COBOL, short for ‘COmmon Business-Oriented Language.’ It was created by the late Admiral Grace Hopper, and is considered the first of the ‘second-generation’ computer languages, one step above assembly language (which itself was a step above machine language). It is a rigid and somewhat cumbersome language, and requires more rigorous coding practices than many contemporary languages, which are mostly scripted and not compiled. Though awkward and somewhat slow in execution, the programs have been vetted for decades–which is why many banking application written in COBOL are still in use–and many institutions are loathe to tamper with them.
This software induced chaos is not a good look for Silicon Valley. It doesn’t inspire confidence in “American Ingenuity” even if there are few Americans in their midst.
Who’s going to hire American software companies with such obvious disasters on full display. I would be short tech at this juncture.
Software tech at governments and traditional enterprises and software tech from “Silicon Valley” are still very different, distinct, worlds.
They think they are the best and the brightest in SV that’s the distinction, but when the normal business world looks at this, it’s an American failure, which points straight at SV.
There’s no point trying to convince a bitter person who got booted out of industry.
And these people still wonder why there’s justifications for H1B.
The best thing about hiring back low-wage service workers is that you don’t have to guarantee them any hours!