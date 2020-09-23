“Robinhood Traders” Trigger Massive Idiocy on Scheme by Nasdaq-Listed Chinese Penny Stock that Skyrocketed 4,387% & Collapsed by Two-Thirds in Just One Day

#TheZooHasGoneNuts: One press release about an EV, but no money, no tech, no prototype, no facilities, no plans, no nothing. Getting pretty thick, even for our crazy times. SEC, are you awake?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Nasdaq might be down 12% from its high on September 2, and Apple might be down 21% from its high on September 1. But the day-trader nuttiness – the new technical terms is “Robinhood traders” though they may trade on any platform, not just on Robinhood – isn’t letting up, and hedge funds might still be trying to front-run them and fleece them for a quick buck.
And that’s a huge temptation for a tiny Chinese company that installs solar-panel projects in various countries, with just $97 million in annual revenues in 2019, and nothing but annual losses going back years, whose penny stock, issued by a shell company in the Cayman Islands, is traded on the Nasdaq. It received a delisting notice on March 23 because its shares had been below $1 for 30 days in a row and because its market cap had dropped below $15 million. Given the Pandemic, the Nasdaq gave it till December to regain compliance.
And so now the company launched this scheme that ruthlessly took advantage of these “Robinhood traders” to drive up its share price – and boy, did the Robinhood traders blow our ears off today, “literally,” so to speak 🤣
This is how it worked: SPI Energy, headquartered in Hong Kong, issued a press release this morning in which it said that it – the tiny solar-panel project installer – would launch an EV company, called EdisonFuture, and suddenly manufacture EVs.
OK, there is no car, no prototype, no technology, no capital to develop anything, no nothing. In normal times, it would have been laughed out of the room.
But Robinhood traders saw to it that these are not normal times. Upon the announcement, its shares spiked by 4,387% from $1.04 at the close yesterday to $46.67 at 2:06 pm today, for just the briefest moment before collapsing by 71%, giving up over two-thirds of those gains and closing at $13.28 (by-the-minute share prices via YCharts):
In fact, trading was so nutty that shares went from $13.41 at 1:28 pm to $46.67 in 38 minutes. But I doubt many people could unload at levels above $40 because shares traded above $40 for just 7 minutes. Shares traded at 45:39 at 2:06 and then one minute later, they were at $33.53. WOOSH.
For crying out loud, this is a tiny money-losing outfit that installs solar-panel projects, with a delisting warning hanging over it, and no money to develop anything – it had just $2.7 million in cash at the end of December, per its annual report that it filed late with the SEC on June 29, 2020.
And it issues just one simple press release about creating a subsidiary that would develop EVs, and nothing to show that it’s actually seriously thinking about EVs, and Robinhood traders went hog-wild, triggering this massive idiocy in its shares.
Clearly the company knew what it was doing. This wasn’t an accident. And with this scheme, it wrapped the Robinhood traders around its little finger. Fine with me. And if hedge funds were able to front-run them and fleece them too, fine with me. But I’m wondering: SEC, are you awake?
In the grander scheme of things, it does shed light on just how crazy this market still is, how nutty, disconnected, logic-less, and as in this case, idiotic, the trading still is. And it tells me that the market won’t stop going down until this nuttiness has been blown out.
The Sleeping Easy Commission let Elon off the hook last time. To be honest, I am not quite sure what they do nowadays.
SEC is NO different than FAA to aviation industry. Most of the federal regulators come from the SAME industry they are supposed to ‘regulate’
Regulatory capture regular feature and NOT a bug for Corprate America!
Wonder, why Madeoff was off the radar for nearly 20 yrs until DEc 2008!?
The SEC (Suck em Clean) only collects money. It seems very rare that anyone from large corporations go to jail. They pay a fine and admit no guilt. Now if it’s a little guy that can’t pay the fine they go to jail (Mafia?). What does the SEC do with that money that they collect? Subscribe to porn sites? Google it. Seriously what do they do with that money?
The best commission money can buy!!!
I know a robinhood trader who thinks she’s saving the world with investments like this. All emotion, no common sense. Just watch the TV news and do what they say.
So many humans are bothered by thinking for themselves.
Up 4,387% and back down in less than 8 hours? Could this have been caused by some faulty computer algorithm rather than individual traders?
what is even more funny is that they are still at over $13 :)
I saw that in real time. Between this and the Kodak scam you really wonder what it will take for people to actually get locked up.
When you think SEC think: I’m from the government and I’m here to help.
When you think SEC think: revolving door, think Bernard Madoff, former chairman of the NASDAQ stock market.
The Securities and Exchange Commission and dozens of other government agencies have done this for over 70 years.
But in the average history or economics text, these agencies emerge in response to public demand.
There is never a hint of the regulatory-industrial complex.
We’re told that the public is being served.
And it is, on a platter.
Well MAX, how many “compliance officers” do you think they had at wells Fargo when all those shenanigans were going on? Thousands and they were co-located right there at HQ!
True very true!
Max
Nobody should entertain thoughts about the SEC ensuring every company (FOR GOD’S SAKE, ESPECIALLY CHINESE COMPANIES) is sparkling clean. The financial security of idiots is not the primary mission of the SEC.
Investors (as opposed to gamblers) are expected to have some understanding of prospective investments and the environment in which they operate.
As currently configured, I am adamantly opposed to allowing Chinese companies access to US Capital markets. However, I am LMAO watching “Robinhood sheep” in their Darwinian quest for riches as these jejune fools hunt for rainbows so they can steal the elve’s pot of gold.
The SEC didn’t pay attention either when US banks were committing fraud with their mortgage crap prior to 2008. Did anyone go to jail then? The answer is no.
As Monty Burns would say “Excellent”.
I am starting a company with the money in my pockets.
It will do EV-crypto-covid vaccine all at once leveraging new secret technologies.
It will be called the OhmSteinmetz company.
$3 billion IPO next week.
You will be sued by C. Ponzi Technologies for scam infringement.
Photons? I hear they have a bright future.
The real money is in torpedos.
“relatively” of course…(sorry).
For insight into the question of what does the SEC really does refer to the scene in “The Big Short” when Baum goes to the office and finds out….LOL LOL LOL LOL 🤣🤣
Love that scene, and that whole film.
We are in the middle of it right now.
We desperately need to return to long forgotten values of thrift, humility, honesty and kindness.
If not coronavirus, some other catastrophe will make sure the pendulum swings. The sooner the better.
This is like 1999, excessive speculation on companies with no income. I would not trust China. These companies do not pay a dividend.
South Florida delinquent mortgages are a catastrophe. They were ground zero for the first wave of COVID-19. Some had to cross county lines to find hospital beds.
Hoolllddd on…isn’t the Edison name still protected requiring licensing to use it? I’m thinking EdselTuckerNoFuture might have been a better choice for this one.
Dear Mr. Richter,
The following letter is to notify you that the Securities and Exchange Commission is launching an investigation into Wolfstreet.com and its principle operating officer for unfounded statements against the agency. We deal with hundreds of cases on a day to day basis engaging with perpetrators of massive fraud and outright theft against the citizenry of the United States. People like those guys down the block from you…. and some guys over in some farm house claiming subsidies… and sucking E… you get the idea, we are busy. But never to busy to defend our integrity and honor.
See you in Court. Mr. Richter.
The SEC (we protect the people)
🤣
My next company will be called GuaranteedLoss. It will only do two things only:
1. Crypto
2. EV
You forgot pot, or marijuana, or cannabis, or just weed.
Your company must be focused on buying weed using crypto to smoke in EVs.
But hey, on the bright side, in 15 years, new cars in CA will be entirely emissions free. So, that’s a boost for Mr. Musk. And CA will ban any company that sells anything other than EV or other zero emission vehicles. (I know they didn’t add in that second line, but would be hilarious if they did)
MCH,
Weed is like so 2018.
No blood tests?
Back in the day when the Vancouver Stock Exchange was THE speculative arena, the exchange had some rules for hot markets.
Which often based upon a mining discovery would be wild.
However, the authorities did have a rule.
If the stock was up by, say, 20 percent within a trading day, the stock was halted.
Until the company made a news release.
Sometimes when there was no legitimate news.
But the news release had to be made.
It often cooled the action.
This is why so many entities are trying to come up with some kind of Covid vaccine approved for the market. It will take months and years to see if the stuff actually works, but meanwhile, stocks will soar on the first ones out the gate.
But the mkts will jump every time there is impending vaccine just ‘around the corner’ for atleast 12-24 hrs.
Global mkts need an enema, they are going to get it within 4 months!
Secular Bear roller coaster:
Lower of the HIGHS and Lower of the LOWS, with many BEAR traps on the way.
No circuit breaker on the way up then.
Oh no, never ever!! Only on the way down.
Are you certain this is the fault of Robinhood traders? I would sooner blame computers.
Just a couple years ago, the buzzword was “blockchain”. A company — any company — would announce that they were maybe thinking about looking into “blockchain” someday if they had some spare time, and their stock price would leap instantly.
So this year the buzzword is “EV”. In two years, it’ll be something else. Whatever the computer algorithm programmers feel like it should be.
So, right after saying “OMG he outdid Elon Musk”, we find ourselves saying “OMG he outdid Trevor Milton”.
There’s more coming. I can just feel it LOL.
Seems to me it was the brilliant Ray Dalio shop that missed The Tesla tsunami and so sought to get in on the ground floor of an EV situation backed by The Revolutionary & Democratic Republic Of China…PJS
“…..what is even more funny is that they are still at over $13”
I think there is still time to short this mother…..!!
You can’t blame Portnoy’s raiders when its the Federal Reserve/federal government causing it.
A decade ago I kept my savings in a treasury only money market account just trying to preserve purchasing power of my savings. I was used to seeing about $300/month increase. Fast forward to today. I have much more money in my treasury only money market account. This year started at $100/month and this last month was, i kid you not, $1!
So this year I started day trading GDXJ a junior gold mining ETF. Now I’m averaging $300/week! This very day was my biggest day ever. I bought twice as much as ever before. Must admit to being a little nervous.
I don’t think the Federal Reserve had this in mind when they invoked ZIRP. But it’s exactly the effect they’re causing.
… back like it was ’99 again
I’m dying here out of laughter and amazement. Still valued at over $13? SEC Is worthless…