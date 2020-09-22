There Will Be Permanent Changes: Apple CEO Tim Cook Weighs in on Working from Home

“Some things actually work really well virtually”; but “the vast majority of us can’t wait until we can be back in the office.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Apple CEO Tim Cook, during an interview at The Atlantic Festival, took on work from home, after having long been quiet about it, even as other companies have either jumped on the bandwagon with permanent work-from-home visions, such as Twitter and Facebook, or refused to jump on the bandwagon, such as Netflix’s CEO who called it a “pure negative,” or JP Morgan’s CEO who warned about the negative consequences of working from home.
With Apple having just built one of the most stunning and expensive office buildings – designed for informal collaboration, and not for working from home – Cook’s verdict was mixed:
- On one side: “I don’t believe that we’ll return to the way we were, because we found that there are some things that actually work really well virtually.”
- On the other side: “The vast majority of us can’t wait until we can be back in the office.”
Innovation has continued to take place, even as “85 to 90% of the company” was working remotely. “I’m incredibly impressed with our teams and their resiliency,” Cook said. “You can see from the announcements we’ve made this week with the Series 6 Watch, with the SE Watch, with the iPads, and with a new service called Fitness Plus. You can see we’ve continued on the innovation trail.”
But… “It’s not like being together physically.” For creativity and serendipity, “you depend on people kind of running into each other over the course of a day, Cook said. “We have designed our entire office such that there are common areas where people congregate and talk about different things. And you can’t schedule those times.”
“And so, I think the vast majority of us can’t wait until we can be back in the office again. Hopefully that occurs sometime next year, who knows exactly what the date may be,” he said.
Other CEOs have lined up on different sides of the issue.
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings told the Wall Street Journal earlier in September, when asked if he saw any benefits from people working remotely: “No. I don’t see any positives. Not being able to get together in person, particularly internationally, is a pure negative. I’ve been super impressed at people’s sacrifices.” And he said, “Debating ideas is harder now.”
“If I had to guess, the five-day workweek will become four days in the office while one day is virtual from home. I’d bet that’s where a lot of companies end up,” he said.
And when? “It’s probably six months after a vaccine. Once we can get a majority of people vaccinated, then it’s probably back in the office,” he said.
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said last week that it was time to get people back to the office. “Going back to work is a good thing,” he said. But added, “There will be permanent changes from this.”
Dimon told analysts Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a private meeting that working from home seems to have impacted younger employees, with Monday and Friday being particularly unproductive, and overall productivity and “creative combustion” has taken a hit. A JPMorgan spokesman then said that the productivity of employees was affected “in general, not just younger employees,” but added that younger workers “could be disadvantaged by missed learning opportunities.”
Numerous social media and tech companies, including Facebook, Twitter, Okta, and Box, have made announcements about working from home becoming a permanent feature or option for employees. Facebook expects as many as half of its employees might be working remotely in five to 10 years. But Google, which extended its WFH policy at least until next July, has remained ambivalent about permanent aspects of it.
All these companies have a huge footprint in the office sector, owning and leasing humongous amounts of office space that they figured they’d eventually populate.
And what seems to be emerging is a hybrid model, depending on company, and depending on what particular employees do, to where part of the time is spent in an office – this could be four days a week, or it could be two days a month – and the rest of the time can be working from home, with many functions being completely manageable by working remotely.
I do have to say, in my own experience, it’s kind of cute when you talk to a big-company or government employee, and there are kids making noises in the background. We’re just not used to it. But it works, and each time, the job got done. Each time this happens, I ask what they think about working from home, and I usually get a mixed message composed of these elements, with varying weights: “It’s great in many ways, it saves a lot of time, but I miss the interactions at the office, and some things are harder to do.”
So it’s logical that Tim Cook would see opportunity in working from home – “we found that there are some things that actually work really well virtually” – and that for aspects where creativity and problem solving are involved, working in an office would be better, and more enjoyable. But as he pointed out, creativity and problem-solving too were successfully handled by largely working from home over the past six months.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
I think its great (WFH), but there will be long term downsides, particularly for people in ‘wealthy’ countries if there is no periodic “must be in the office” portion.
I am sure I am not the only one thinking if its WFH all / most of the time then why should I stay in California? (or even the USA?). Especially I can move to Cabos, Pattaya or Cancun and WFH from there instead where the cost of living is 1/2 to 1/4 what it is in the US.
If enough Americans (or Brits..etc) do this, it will have an impact on salaries in the USA as people move to the cheaper countries would likely accept cheaper salaries given the cost of living is so incredibly low in many of these places (which also will invariably go up though too).
Indian outsourcing was cheaper but had problems because of cultural and language issues, but if you can get a real American at offshore rates and enough Americans move to these cheaper countries, rates in the USA for the same type of work will fall over time… a lot.. Quite a few people would be motivated to move as the standard of living is (often) better for the people who do so, the girls are better, the beaches are nice…etc..etc..yada yada..
hmmm.
Imho most managers envisions the WFH policy in a way that you are allowed to work from your choice of location as long as you’d like, but if a business partner decides to call a meeting for the next day you are still expected to show up physically and present your part live, not through a low-resolution webcam in your bedroom (even expensive teleconferencing equipments are a piece of garbage despite our technological advancement). So people may be able to move further away from cities, but certainly not to a different country, your home office-allowance is still tied to a certain place.
“ missed learning opportunities.”
Translation: get your butts back in your chairs or someone else will steal your P&L.
The crisis has also revealed the quality of the outsourced “programming talent” the US has relied on for a generation now. All those unemployment systems which cost hundreds of millions, written by mostly H1Bs because they are cheaper, don’t work, are hard to modify, and are an embarrassment.
Even California doesn’t have a functional unemployment system. They can’t send out unemployment checks or fix known problems. So much for the reputation of Silicon Valley and the H1B system.
Total rubbish. This is a state funding issue. “All those unemployment systems” were written in COBOL, a language from the 1950s. H1B only came into being in the 1990s. States haven’t been keeping up with modern tech and they had little reason to. Mass unemployment is not supposed to be a thing, but hei we should follow the Republican playbook of everyone for themselves. Then there’s no need for unemployment systems and there’s reason for programmers. Win win.
I meant “there’s no need for programmers”.
Reed Hastings has always struck me as a somewhat toxic control freak, so his position is no surprise. Totalitarian groupthink is harder to enforce when you can’t literally loom over a plebe in his cubicle.
He pays a ton though. A programmer with 10 years exp can expect to take home 500K a year easy. People doing analytics using Big Data, 1 million a year.
All cash by the way. Netflix doesn’t give out RSUs.
But then again, the working culture is known to be brutal.
Nice to hear plain realism from one of the Tech Big Shots. It’s especially nice that Cook wants to return to normal physical work. His economic importance MAY exert some influence on the infinitely evil and infinitely crazy Demon Newsom, but that’s dubious.
Wolf
Love your site, but is there a way to stop the “your iPhone may be infected, click here” advertisement pop-up stuff that keeps coming up when I am on your page?
Thanks
Off topic.
Wolf,
Election is here and it would be good to cover the economical impacts that the future president may bring to the economy, banks, housing and…
I know all are liar and they never do what they promised, but this can be a good subject to write about. Thanks.
No Way!!!
I like Wolf’s site the way it is. If you want politics, there are a ton of other sites to visit.
Unfortunately, politics has woven itself into economics. Everything from COVID response, RBG and Election 2020 with the relative spins with have an outsized impact on the economy as it influences the markets and the Federal Reserve, sad as it may be.
Thank you Harvey.
Yeah… please not that.
If I needed politics, I can get that from CNN, Fox, and thousands of other pontificators and bloviators. I like that Wolf keeps his focus strictly on numbers and economics.
Don’t want one of the few sites I go to for reasonable info to become another one of the thousands of dumpster fires across the internet.
Take your ‘poly speak’ elsewhere! The comments are perfect as they are!
I have been working from home since 2012 in the .gov sector with two agencies now. I absolutely love it, and I find myself much more productive. That being said, I am introverted and tend to focus on mission accomplishment and not socializing or smoozing with others. The downside I have seen has been due to management; quite often they prefer to manage by being able to see bodies in their seats. This has been especially true in my recent position, where my boss does not know/understand what I do. I suspect that has a lot to do with bosses/CEOs complaining about WFH, thinking management is through seeing bodies, rather than by judging about accomplished tasks and not worrying about counting hours. Just my two cents.
Oh, I do understand that not every position can be WFH.
Cook says ““The vast majority of us can’t wait until we can be back in the office.”
Who is the “us” that he is referring to? Himself and other CEO’s?
Yes if I had a full staff to wait on me, private office, amazing facilities, someone to drive me to and fro, or maybe helicopter me in, and all kinds of executive perks, and enough wealth to order whatever food I wanted delivered to me anywhere I would probably be eager to work in the office again too.
As a translator of corporate communications for blue chip Japanese companies in just about every industry you can imagine, I can attest that every single corporation I am familiar with is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which now seem to be the primary reason companies do business.
Further, for the past 3-5 years, they have all been touting coming “workplace innovations” and especially the “digital transformation” that will “disrupt” the way we do just about everything. This includes FinTech (cashless economy), 3D food printers that will do away with kitchens and, of course, the Internet of Everything (IoE), which you and I will be part of (the terms used to refer to humans in this system are “wetware,” and worse, “meatware”).
I always wondered how such a radical agenda could possibly be realized, especially in Japan, where cash is king, but now it is obvious: covid is the tailor-made catalyst for bringing about the corporate-led technocratic control of the planet, cynically referred to as “the new normal.”
Working from home has always been part of this plan, and this is only the beginning of the disruptive “transformation” of our lives. Keep that in mind the next time you don a “face covering” and socially distance yourself from other human beings.