How the Pandemic Upended the Video Game Industry

Hardware, software, peripherals: If it has to do with staying at home…
By Adam H. Williams, Senior Associate at E911-LBS, LBSglobe.com, for WOLF STREET:
Typically, revenue growth the year before a new console generation arrives is slow. But 2020 is the year of the Pandemic, with people losing their jobs or working from home and in many areas not being able to go to indoor venues and events, video games have exploded. Microsoft and Sony have now announced the details of next-gen consoles, and we are set for a banner year of an all-time sales high, despite the slow-down in the global economy. COVID has created a situation where virtual technologies advanced, international markets were shaken, and gaming just gets bigger and bigger.
Strong Industry Performance
When we looked at gaming in 2019, the US-China Trade War was the big upset, and companies were hedging by moving some production out of China. 2020 was going to be a slow year. And then with the Pandemic, all that went out the window. According to analytics company NDP Group, second-quarter US Video Game sales jumped 30% year-over-year to $11.6 billion, the highest in history:
It was not just software that sold. Startlingly, despite next-gen systems coming out in just a few months, hardware sales across Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One exploded by 57% year-over-year to $848 million. And sales of video game accessories – gamepads, headsets, steering wheels, and other peripherals – soared by 50% to $584 million.
Retailers both online and physical, even struggling GameStop [GME], saw a significant surge in business while other forms of entertainment, such as movie ticket sales, collapsed. The used market also remained strong, as did smaller independent games via digital stores.
Nintendo’s Switch was a big winner and set a new record in August, with sales more than doubling from a year ago, likely driven by Animal Crossing’s success. In terms of peripherals, flight sticks were in hot demand, after the launch of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.
The global console games market for the entire year is expected to grow by 41%, from $41 billion in 2019 to about $58 billion in 2020, according to Research and Markets, cited by Yahoo Finance.
Growth in console games has also been driven by an increase of “gamers” worldwide: In 2017, there were an estimated 2.21 billion gamers; in 2021, 2.73 billion people fall under that bracket, with at least 63% of the people in the US being gamers.
9th Generation Console Systems on the Way.
The big news is the announcement of both Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, both priced at $499, but both also offering stripped-down digital-only versions. The reception has been positive, though many are skeptical about digital-only. We can expect robust sales into the holiday season of the consoles.
In terms of hardware specs, PS5 and Xbox X are relatively comparable, with PS5 offering a bit higher performance, according to IGN.
In terms of market strategy, PlayStation seems to be winning, with PS4 the dominant 8th generation console. Sony is focusing more on hardware, while Microsoft’s strategy on software ecosystem – with the integration of PC and Xbox platforms with Gamepass – is highlighted by the surprise announcement of Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda/ZeniMax for $7.5 billion.
Nintendo’s Switch remains very popular. Both Microsoft and Sony have stated their continued support for 8th generation platforms, and backward compatibility will be a well-received feature.
Game prices will increase to $70 from the current $60 and potentially higher in international markets. This may create a drag in a tighter market as gamers feel economic pressure. The US market is maturing and quality is a big issue. Many gamers are tired of the incomplete “Game as a Service” model to release an unfinished product – proven by several recent high visibility flops.
China still strong but clouds on the horizon.
Despite heavy restrictions, the China Market has been growing strongly. Still, trouble like the ongoing conflict between Epic Games and Apple around Fortnite (China’s Tencent owns 40% of Epic) and issues similar to those around TikTok have shadowed the market. BGR reports: “The Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (CFIUS) has sent letters to Epic, Riot, and Blizzard, asking them about security protocols involving the personal data of American customers”. This may be a sign that after TikTok, Chinese gaming interests may be the next target (see: Trade War Effect).
Still, the internal Chinese market seems strong. According to a report released at the 2020 China Digital Entertainment Congress in Shanghai, cited by China.org.cn, China’s gaming industry revenues rose 22% year-over-year so far, to 139.5 billion yuan ($20.5 billion). Cloud gaming and esports up were by 79% and 54% respectively, propelled by limited hardware access and cultural phenomenon.
Virtual Reality (VR) starts to come into its own.
That the Pandemic is accelerating VR is interesting. For the industry, training in VR increased, particularly in Telehealth. With Remote Work seemingly becoming the new normal, this area may continue to grow. VTubing (Streaming with a Virtual Avatar) is also becoming popular so VR may be making inroads, particularly amongst Gen Z and Millennials. VR Schools are not yet a thing, but soon may be more common.
The global market of VR in gaming is expected to reach $11 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of about 30% to 2027, according to Market Insights Reports.
Still, VR remains limited, and a break-out hit for VR remains elusive. Valve’s Half-Life: Alyx was well-received, but was handicapped by high equipment costs for those that did not have VR available. Hardware costs remain prohibitive and until costs are driven down, or true next-gen “full-dive VR” (immersive VR) arrives, I suspect VR will grow slowly but steadily absent a larger motivation such as VR schools.
Looking ahead, the 4th quarter is always the biggest for gaming, between the holidays and the winter cold. This year, with continued restrictions and disruption likely, the social aspect of games keeps people busy and connected. But with fears about the recession, will people invest in games and new hardware? Hard to say what’s in store in this environment. But for now, the trend seems clear – on the principle that if it has to do with staying at home, it’s booming – we can expect strong console sales and software throughout the rest of the year at least. By Adam H. Williams, for WOLF STREET.
So many things got turned upside down. RV sales & home fitness equipment both “to da’ moon” this year. I personally waited months to order a stationary bike.
Did I want to buy a bike? No, but my fitness center was closed, then open, then closed, soon to open, but probably soon to close in the fall again.
There are two major trends now, play at home, or play in the great outdoors.
Maybe in the USA, but not in Oz.
In Victoria we can’t go more than 5 kilometers from our house if we are in Melbourne and there is a curfew as well.
And the state government here is trying to pass a law that will allow it to detain you if they “THINK” that you may break the law in the future………
Pathetic.
One of the problems of VR, besides price, is that’s there way too many options and that VR machines don’t last an average of six years unlike videogame consoles.
Is a shame Arcades are no longer a thing outside Asia because VR would be great for Arcade machines… once the pandemic ends.
There are VR gaming shops in malls and LV now. Or when they open again.
Where folks can play each other in the VR environment.
It’s pretty cool. An adventure with your buddies with a story line.
Big with birthday parties.
The real upcoming winner in VR is probably going to be sony, they already said the PS5 will feature a new far better vr system than the PS4, combined with cheap price (only $400 for the disc less ps5) and the cheap price of their VR system that hooks to it (not announced yet), they are favoured to win the video gaming VR race. Especially, as Microsoft has stated they have no interest. The PS5 vr once launched should last remaining Ps5 life.
For simpler non gaming focused VR there could be someone else as the lead company, this we will have to wait and see, however, outside some significant niche uses, I don’t think non gaming VR will be all that significant. Right now light gaming and non gaming VR is dominated by Oculus who is owned by Facebook. They also have the only notable wire free VR sets. Right now to handle better VR you need a wire directly connected to a beefy computer or a game console. The Oculus quest 2 can use a built in weak computer for light stuff or be wired to a PC. Samsung who has crappy headsets to turn your phone into VR already sacrificed their VR to Oculus.
Both consoles, PS5 and the new Xbox’s had their preorders sell out immediately and they will continue to sell out, until some point after the pandemic is Over. Right now, the bigger issue is making enough of them.
Best depression ever continues.
Dems are now really stretching finding whatever reasons to continue their free spending ways. #EveryHomeDeservesAConsole.
No more stimulus please.
So basically…
If you shut down the economy, take away jobs, give them an extra $600 per week and force them to stay at home…
They play video games.
Ironically, they are not watching sports. Ratings are at 20 year lows.
You won’t find politics shoved down your throat (yet) with gaming. Sports decided to drink the Kool-Aid and collectively wipe itself out with many of its fan base. Maybe the dumbest execution of “bad business” I have ever seen on such a large scale.
Dear Eloi, We of the ancient and honorable society of Morlocks salute your complacency during these times of high stress. In respect of your willingful acceptance of all this stay-put-and-smile, we invite you to a feast in your honor. Please don’t touch any of those dusty books with their nasty paper full of contagions as you pass the old library on your way to the fallout shelter elevators. We wouldn’t want those sweet tasting brains to lose any if their flavor. Now, just follow the trail of dollar bills on the ground and you will arrive at your appointed destination on time for the air raid sirens, er..the dinner bell.
And with all those new console players online, some weird stuff started happening. Socially and competitively, the flooding of the online competitive games with people who did not know how to play well, or at all, really created a chaotic mess. I really miss the days when I could find a serious game, with serious players, at equal skill online in certain games. When the player volumes increased during the pandemic, it was like having kindergarden basketball players mixed with NBA basketball players. The games were not very competitive, especially if you played with a seasoned crew. Either you crushed the other side playing with your seasoned crew, or you had to carry a team of random players if playing without your own crew. And for the first time every, I had to turn off all my messaging as I got so much silly “hate mail” during game and after game, which never really happened before. Players seem to think you are cheating if you are skilled and know tactics, which is kind of impossible to cheat on a closed system such as XboxLive. I started to wonder if the stress of the pandemic was freaking people out as when they went online, many were not very fun to play against. It was a mess, and many of the regulars simply quite playing. Some of the stuff said during game got out of hand beyond anything I have seen or heard over decades of playing online.
Life is becoming more like a video game. This year has felt like living thru a vault tec experiment in fallout.
I don’t even know anyone who plays video games. Most of the summer I kayaked everyday. We garden. Every morning I take my dog for a 2-3 mile walk. We have a week of rain coming and the wood is ready to plane in the shop. The plans are in my head for some Japanese lamps. Books are ordered from the library and music is playing in the living room.
Video Games. Really? God help us when the big plug is ‘it’s just like real and great for birthday parties.’ We’re doomed. Doomed.
This is a World I do not understand or wish to.
Music playing?
God help us.
We used to make our own music. Everyone had a different instrument to learn.
My youngest son works at an IP law firm writing video game patents for various game companies. He has been so busy during COVID that he rarely has time to meet us for (outdoor) dinner.
Drowning in VR is the eventual fate of the humanity. VR is not a normal technology, it’s not even a new paradigm, but it’s the surreal, futuristic offspring of the whole universe, born in the process of technological singularity.
A few decades in the future, everybody (“everybody” here means any independent, integrated, intelligent system; which may be just a computer program, or more generally, a cyborg) will “own” their unique, specialized “personal world”, made possible by AI-based VR.
There will be no suffering, and access to unlimited resources in these AI-based VR worlds. Nobody will have any reason to live in the devastated, abandoned physical world, wrecked by environmental catastrophes, wars, and dictators.
The advent of the VR worlds will rapidly overthrow the global sociopolitical order, will result in societal collapse, and will disrupt even the most solid social constructs. The advent of VR worlds will be the beginning of the “end of history”.
VR will catalyze the domination of the “individual” over the “society”, first initiated by liberalism/capitalism centuries ago, and will quickly conclude in the victory of the “individual”, but destroying all the concepts of “liberty”, “capital”, “society”, “individual”, and the whole discourse and philosophical legacy of the humankind in the process…
I’ve always wondered how economists will react, when VR begins to be a big thing, and how they will try to measure/define indices like GDP and inflation, when the social construct of the “world” begins to decay.
reader from Iran,
Thing is, I’m just not going to use VR. Period. I like AR (actual reality) 🤣
Forgot to mention, Two years ago (2018) I read a market analysis report that forecast “Virtual reality content market” will explode at a CAGR of 120% during the next five years…
It means getting 51.5 times bigger in just 5 years! this is by far the fastest exponential growth in a market that I’ve ever encountered. Maybe my analysis is not just a sci-fi illusion, because serious fundamental analysts also predict a big revolution…