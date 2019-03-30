What the Heck’s Going on in China’s Video-Game Market, the Largest in the World?

The Dragon in the Game Room has a situation.
By Adam H. Williams, Senior Associate at E911-LBS, LBSglobe.com, for WOLF STREET:
The opening of mainland China’s video game market to the world, combined with the rapid adoption of smartphones in China, has helped drive the extraordinary rise in global video game sales of the last decade. China’s gaming-industry revenue soared tenfold from 2008 through 2017. In 2018, China’s 620 million video game players spent about $38 billion on video games, or about 28% of the global market and half the global mobile market, which made China the largest video game market in the world, ahead of the US at $30 billion; and it helped make video games the largest form of entertainment in the world, with $138 billion in revenues, ahead of TV (see our chart of the global growth of video games by category).
In early 2018 something within this market changed, albeit very quietly at first. The government banned all new video game sales for the entire year! Additionally, they began to impose usage restrictions potentially impacting your social credit score.
Major Chinese tech companies have been seriously hurt by these blows. Tencent is ostensibly the largest gaming company in the world, though it may be better-known as the provider of WeChat. Due to the new game bans and usage restrictions, its stock is down about 25% from all-time highs in early 2018. The other major Chinese gaming company, NetEase, has experienced similar woes, with layoffs already announced. Its shares have dropped 35% since the end of 2017. One can only assume smaller operations have been feeling the pain outside of the public eye.
At the end of 2018, the ban lifted and approvals started coming out – but the loss of a year isn’t going to be recouped overnight, particularly since many titles may have lost their luster. Moreover, the approving regulator in February of 2019 asked for companies to stop submitting games for approval, as they had to deal with the backlog the ban generated. This means the ban is effectively back for the time being.
This slowdown/stall in China has pummeled projections for the gaming industry worldwide and shocked the markets. Gaming revenues are now expected to decline in 2019.
Global Impact
The Chinese gaming market is unique in several respects: its size, its culture, its barriers to entry, and the huge role that government plays.
Between 2000 and 2015, all foreign game consoles were banned for official sale, forcing gamers into a deep PC game culture. This culture revolved heavily around netcafes where paying for access was part of the way of life. When the consoles (Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo) were finally approved, they proved to be prohibitively expensive and gained little traction.
The rise of the smartphone, however, finally provided an inexpensive and common platform and China’s pent up gaming desire exploded. Most of the video-game growth globally in the last 10 years has been driven by mainland China coming online beyond normal demographic increases and general smartphone market.
Meanwhile, the government maintains tight controls over what is allowed in the market. Spending too much time gaming is seen as a social ill with real repercussions. This approval ban also affects foreign games and associated capital flows.
Quirks of the Chinese market
China requires foreign games to have local partners. Beyond this, all games must receive official approval, and numerous games are banned (not always for clear reasons), or publishers are required to alter the games.
There are also accusations for knockoffs of games. While rarely mentioned in major news, it is a significant part of trade talk discussion – this is a multi-billion dollar issue as players struggle to access the Chinese market while their products are being copied often wholesale as this USCC report notes.
Consumer spending patterns are also wildly different. Pay to Win in China is seen as a legitimate course to “victory,” whereas in nearly all other game cultures it is viewed with deep disdain. It is curious to note that, “micro transactions accounted for 88 percent of PC games spending in 2016,” according to a report by IHS Markit. Similar spending is likely on mobile. In other words, Chinese spending was not on games per se, but on in-game purchases, accounting for the majority of revenue in both the PC and mobile markets.
Chinese players also tend to switch games quickly. A game will become fashionable; urbanites will buy their way to powerful characters to gain face; and then they will quickly move onto the next fashionable game fad.
Many big gaming companies desperately want access to the Chinese market, but they aren’t getting it. Certainly, the government bans and delays haven’t helped, nor has what can be called a “cultural gaming crackdown.”
Why the Crackdown?
So, why the crackdown? Issues of Political Acceptability, Social Order, Good Behavior, Health (particularly eyesight), and Frivolousness are all cited for the approvals ban and obstacles. So the state is limiting game use. Tencent has already implemented in-game controls over playtime and amount of play available to minors, at the request of the Online Games Ethics Committee. The state has set limits on when you can play and how long you can play – children under 12 will be limited to just one hour of play per day, 13-18-year-olds get two hours – and overall there is a ban on play between 9pm and 8am. There is also talk of using facial recognition to help enforce the limits. There is talk that too much play will impact social credit scores.
Furthermore, Authorities have been cracking down on gambling, so if in-game transactions are deemed to be gambling and the practice banned, the sales losses could be even more extreme given the micro-transaction nature of the market. Interestingly, Chinese laws on things like lootboxes are actually some of the most comprehensive in the world.
Chinese Acquisitions, Market Access, and Global Impact
With the internal market struggling, one item rarely talked about is that major Chinese companies have been quietly purchasing stakes in foreign studios. While not nearly as sensational as Chinese property acquisitions, this acquisition binge is very real yet difficult to understand due to the closed nature of many of these deals. Epic Games for example, the creator of Fortnite, is actually 40% owned by Tencent, making the pain of games like Fortnite not getting approval cut even deeper.
Tencent, in particular, has aggressive efforts to gain international sales. Recently, Epic Games launched its own game-store, and aggressively expanding, offering lower commissions, and (unpopular) exclusive titles.
Unfortunately, Epic has been accused of several privacy scandals, allegations including harvesting PC data and system modification without permission. And Fornite has had several security compromises giving serious concerns of privacy and data protection. The store itself is not nearly as mature as its main rival Steam, lacking many features.
While obviously more customers are good for business, attempting to buy your way to success doesn’t seem to be going so well. If Chinese Tech companies are forced to liquidate foreign game investments due to capital shortfalls, there could be major ripple effects difficult to anticipate but likely impacting globally.
Of Note: only about 5% of Chinese game profits are by US companies, and only 25% international – 75% of the market is internal. This dovetails to the trade war concerns as outsiders struggle to get a piece of the market which remains mostly closed. This is a big deal, as many major players are going all in on mobile, with hopes to get a piece of the cake, but are not allowed in.
Also of note: No Chinese game has ever made it big outside of China. While some titles have gained limited popularity – usually in limited markets – there has never been a global success.
Looking Ahead
Will China’s love of spending money on mobile games last? Will micro-transactions continue to be popular as incomes become debt-constrained and central authorities limiting playtime? Will Pay-to-Win mechanics be fashionable in a time of tight wallets? With Chinese consumers cutting back their game spending (by choice or by force), plus the de facto ban on new games, the result is likely more financial impact. If the game market worsens, it could easily have global repercussions not just on game market, but even on the Chinese economy overall. By Adam H. Williams, Senior Associate at E911-LBS, LBSglobe.com, for WOLF STREET
In the US video game industry, there are already layoffs and closures — the beginnings of a major shakeout. Read… Video Game Industry Stalls, Stocks Plunge. What’s Going On?
China knows how to copy not innovate, that’s why they will never be the giant economy people fear. The Japanese copied and improved to become a manufacturing powerhouse. The Chinese copy and degrade.
No refunds.
Dictator for Life Xi (Mao 2.0) will do the same with other industries in the coming years.
The first 32 Presidents of the US were “Dictators For Life”. The 22nd Amendment was not ratified until 1951.
Not true petunia many Chinese firms like Alibaba and Huawei are demonstrating that they can, in fact, innovate as well as American companies.
You obviously have never tried to use the Alibaba website.
Judging a company far larger than Amazon based on one website how intelligent.
Petunia,
Remember it works well for China. That’s Alibaba’s core market, and remember Prime Day is a copy of Alibaba’s singles day.
Also, you should see how powerful Tencent is in China, the mobile life of China runs through WeChat, if you don’t use it, it is inconvenient as heck.
You obviously have never used a Huawei phone.
HF,
I’m intelligent enough to defend an argument without resorting to insults…
Considering that Alibaba had Amazon as a template they have no excuse. They can’t even copy well.
MCH,
It occurs to me that the more China curtails games, the more time Chinese people will stay on their messaging and shopping websites. More convenient for the govt to surveil people on a limited number of sites.
Alibaba is a joke. 40%+ companies on Alibaba are FAKE! Even higher % is product counterfeit.
=> they will never be the giant economy people fear.
Take a good look at their debt and their accounting practices and tell me with a straight face there’s nothing to fear.
Not to single out the Chinese, you understand. Tomorrow I’ll ask the same thing about the EU and US.
I didn’t look this up but hear the Chinese economy is roughly the size of America’s now. If true, it takes more than 3 Chinese people to produce what 1 American produces. I am neither surprised nor afraid.
For every 100 shoddy Chinese products there are 10 very good ones.
In the fullness of times when the Chinese people realise that there is no infinite money tree there will be a sudden demand for quality products.
But then again there’s the old saying. The Chinese know the price of everything – the value of nothing.
That’s a serious misread of the situation. Taiwan is genetically as Chinese as China is – there is no absence of innovation, they dominate semiconductor manufacturing and packaging. If you survey literature in any technical field of interest to China, but in particular in AI, you will see they’re at the forefront.
They do copy, they do have disdain for western property rights, and they are constrained by their state in ways western companies are not – but it would be a serious error to believe they aren’t innovating – they are.
I’m an average Car Guy, and have a good collection of tools in the garage, many of which were made in Taiwan. All are excellent quality, way above the cheap Chinese stuff found at Harbor Freight and elsewhere.a
Taiwan makes decent quality products. Taiwan is not Chinese Communists, but Taiwanese.
However, when I want to buy junk tools that are low cost, made in China, only can use once and throw away, I shop at Harbor Freight. Just walking around in that store gives me a headache from all the fumes de-gassing from the merchandise.
I wasn’t including Taiwan as part of mainline China. We haven’t done that since Mao took over.
And they are not & never have been communist…
I saw it all firsthand what video games would do to the minds and lives of the feeble uncoordinated flunkees since day one the day pong hit the pinball arcades. I wanted to write a book on it but I was too busy playing pinball machines all day long every day. It simply boggles the mind how it could have taken this long for the rest of the population to figure it out.
It’s worth noting that in China folks often spend exorbitant sums on these online games because they serve as status items. Why I don’t know.
Because they are status symbols. Just like expensive wrist watches used to be one.
Is a way to show the world “Hey, look at me I have money and I am in!”
With these new rules the Chinese game market will shrink and shrink and shrink.
I will be surprised if at least 40% of game companies don’t outright disappear in the next few years.
More so if gaming makes the chinese government threat you like a third class citizen.
=>I will be surprised if at least 40% of game companies don’t outright disappear in the next few years.
But not disappointed.
Cause sex is more expensive by far. That leads to kids and the need to educate them. In game pixels have none of those needs.
The video games industry went “slamtilt”.
People sometimes ask why I’m so keen to avoid video games. It’s simple, really. Bad things happen.
Video games are sometimes secretly modeled on certain important, complicated, intractable problems, which are then marketed to gamers to see if anybody can come up with a solution. It’s how Eli figured out how to dial the ninth chevron on a Stargate, so Dr. Rush beamed him up to his starship and they all ended up getting lost on the other side of the universe, starting a new civilization, and having to get sealed up in hibernation units, probably forever.
I must know ten guys this has happened to. All I know is, it’s not for me.
LOL! We do need another Stargate program!
They need a Chinese version of Zork.
regarding:
“Spending too much time gaming is seen as a social ill with real repercussions. ”
Amen. While I cherish the right for an individual to choose, I applaud the truth in this statement. It is my opinion that video game playing is an absolute affront to everything worthwhile.
I am somewhat cynical in my belief that the powers of our so-called western civilization prefer a dumbed down population of consumer driven milch cows, not taken to questioning or developing expectations. Instead, if people buy and play video games, are impaired with drugs and alcohol, in debt, lust after products and borrow ever more to obtain same, why the rich and connected will be able manipulate and control more of everything.
What a waste of human potential.
This winter I had to fly in a Dash 8 between Edmonton and Calgary. We were low altitude and able to see all the farms and ranches, coulees, an occasional airstrip, school bus stops, businesses, and frozen lakes and rivers. I found myself pressed against the window wondering about what I saw, how people lived, how things have changed, and the lives of my wife’s Ukranian relatives who homesteaded this land? Being a pilot for the last 45 years I was particularly interested in the private airstrips and ranch hangars. The 30 year old across the aisle from me played a video game for the entire 43 minute flight, never taking his eyes from the screen. His right thumb moved non-stop; a blur of movement. As we were on final into Calgary he glanced up quickly then returned to his game. Short final…still played. Flare for touchdown, he looked up for the few seconds it took to settle onto the runway and all the while his thumb continued its convulsive action, pounding away at some kind of enter button on the screen. Slowing down and taxiing in he returned to his game, and played non-stop while we waited for the shuttle, and bused in to the terminal. He might as well have shoved a needle into his arm and nodded off. What a flight. What a waste of time. I totally understand why China has taken this course. I suppose the opium wars are fresh memories for them.
The opium wars – what a great reference – it does echo.
I’m assuming in that wall of text you attempted to make a point about gaming addiction. Next time try this novel approach paragraphs.
In addition, addiction once meant cigars and hooch, phones seem mild in comparison.
Also, IQ has been rising how do you think the amazing advancements in technology continue to occur.
“Also, IQ has been rising …”
False. It’s the opposite.
“… how do you think the amazing advancements in technology continue to occur.”
But they haven’t been. We once played golf and drove dune buggies on the moon. There are reasons why we haven’t been able to go back.
The United States can no longer produce tritium for its nuclear warheads. The know how and basic ability is lost. They’ve tried in the last decade and failed each time.
I learned calculus and Latin in high school. Now universities offer remedial English and basic trigonometry as standard fare.
You have people who think “learning to code” is some exceptional skill. And they really believe it.
I’ve worked with game developers who have heard about quaternions and waxed keen about their use in gaming. I took them at their word and started in on the theory because it’s such a terrific application of abstract math. Turns out they hadn’t a clue. They just liked the idea of using the theory. They had no clue and absolutely no interest in it any further than that.
We’re turning into children it seems.
Howard Fritz,
I’m confused. Are you replying to Paulo or another commenter? Or is your comment about the article? Please clarify.
If your comment is about the article, it shows that you didn’t even read the article and just imagined what it might be about. If you actually read the article, you would find out that it is about the current gaming industry in China. This is an article about the huge business of video games, the largest form of entertainment in the world, ahead of TV. And it’s NOT about “addiction” whatsoever. It doesn’t even mention “addiction.”
So please let us know what you meant to comment on. Thanks.
I’m not sure if you’re new to this website but the reasons we’re all here is because of the information that Wolf packs into his blog and to read what others have to contribute. We don’t slam each other..
Petunia,
I would not be so sure. It is thinking like that which has doomed many western companies. There is a reason why Huawei has garnered so much attention. Their 5G stuff is genuine, and very capable. But this came from copying guys like Nortel and Ciena in the late 90s early 00s. By the beginning of this decade, they had to innovate on their own for telco gear because their stuff was on par and getting there relative to everyone else, and it was cheaper.
Now they are applying The same strategy to the mobile phone market. Time will tell, but they are already the biggest mobile phone makers in China. I think they over took Samsung last year.
It would be a mistake to think that Chinese companies cannot innovate.
That was an interesting article. The one point I would question is
“If the game market worsens, it could easily have global repercussions not just on game market, but even on the Chinese economy overall.”
simply because “repercussion” or ‘the act of driving back’ has a negative connotation, and when that is transcribed onto the Chinese overall economy it seems almost as a menace.
Put simply, game playing really is not understood as a productive activity. It could be in a double negative sense, as in not rebelling otherwise, or in terms of some kind of exercise that benefits people (I’m stretching it for you), etc. . In other words the time would be devoted to other activity, as would the money.
Maybe you are saying game spending is already systemically important to the structure of the Chinese financial system?
Yet you seem to be calling for it to be more so, because you use the word repercussion as if in response to the heavy handed Chinese management that restricts it.
So we are left with something of a contradiction, when read this way. Obviously you could be a sincerely concerned party trying to advise those involved towards the need to rebalance policy during the resulting change in consumer habits during a crackdown.
It is hard to tell for certain.