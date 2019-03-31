THE WOLF STREET REPORT

How Surging Home Prices & Rents Hammer the Real Economy.
Home prices that rise faster than wages – as they have done for years now – are not a free lunch for the economy. And now there is no good way out (9 minutes).
I’m concerned about the wealth concentration and generational aspects of the problem. When assets inflate for one generation, they cause problems for the next generation. This creates societal strife and resentment.
I just heard Powell say that wealth concentration is not the Federal Reserve’s responsibility, yet it was the Federal Reserve that intentionally inflated asset prices to create a wealth effect. How can you not take responsibility for a problem you created?
“How can you not take responsibility for a problem you created?”
Almost literal de facto racketeering predation and the legitimization of criminal behavior in the post-Great GOP Bush Recession pivot to economic fascism – being institutionalized by the amoral kleptocracy plutocrats and their trumpFilth political capos.
=>How can you not take responsibility for a problem you created?
Blame your critics for causing the problem.
If that doesn’t work, blame your victims for having moral defects that made them victims.
If that doesn’t work, pretend that it’s what the voters wanted and recruit weak-minded nobodies to parrot your slogans and phony arguments.
If that doesn’t work, deny that there’s a problem and muddy the waters with unrelated issues.
If that doesn’t work, buy up all the media outlets, make your minions talk about anything else so the public never hears about it, and fire anybody who brings it up.
If that doesn’t work, start up and investigation, smear the investigators as incompetent and/or radicalised and/traitorous, make it drag on for a couple of years, and have a flunky issue a four-page summary that says nothing and claim victory.
=>I’m concerned about the wealth concentration
It’s God’s will. He rewards his friends, no matter how ruthless/lying/vile they are, and punishes his enemies, namely, people who complain that the rich are ruthless/lying/vile, in contradiction to God’s will. Religion has long since been substituted for morals, so at least the religious will buy it, especially if you can rent some cut-rate TV preachers to back you up.
Consultants are available to help you with these issues although they tend to be expensive, but you can always cheat them by promising more work in the future. Don’t sign anything and make sure none of them are wearing a wire.
Well on the other hand, when my daughter, an only child, inherits my wealth she’s got her retirement funds delivered on a silver platter. She and her husband make a good living and go out for fancy dinners and nice vacations to the point I never could. I was too busy trying to pay off the house and accumulate a retirement fund. I didn’t have any inheritance. So I guess that tempers the generational thing … unless medical bills ravage my wealth.
My experience is a little different.
Not all, (but some) of my children are wealthy by way of their effort and talent, but the rest are not wealthy, although they have worked hard and honestly.
All of them have been told that I understand that their generation has put up the cash to finance my generation’s retirement and the only thing I can do to “fix” it personally, for them and me, is to see to it that I husband my wealth as best I can and bequeath it to them, as compensation for their contribution to our lousy national retirement system.
As usual in America, some do very well, and others are treated like dirt. I feel sorry for hard working people who aren’t lucky enough to have parents with endowments.
Then why is Powell still in monetary stimulation mode? Why has Powell been in monetary stimulation every second of every minute of every hour of every day of every week of every month of every yet he’s been at the Fed?
I think the problem is dual-pronged. The first is easy monetary policy, but the more important issue is the lack of antitrust enforcement. Because the government refuses to enforce antitrust laws, the financiers are able to use easy money to gobble all practically every sector to the real economy via vertical and horizontal merger.
What we consider “hyper”inflation is probably actually surplus profit from the lack of competition.
Trump went after trade, so you’d think he would go after anti-trust enforcement as well, but he’s not. Mergers are huge job and innovation killers. If he wants the economy and jobs to grow, anti-trust enforcement is the way to go.
Karl Marx called renters the petty bourgeoisie because their wealth was tied to the state’s protection of their property.
In theory renters provide a much needed service, to those without the capital to purchase a home.
However those rent payments gobble up discretionary spending therefore we need asset deflation. Even though that causes other people’s wealth to vanish.
Therefore we’re locked in gridlock?
My understanding is that baby boomers form some 33% of the population. With a huge chunk of them set to go away in the next few years ( a 1946 baby would be 73 this year) and a relentless building boom, we are looking at an excess supply of places to live/rent and a fixed supply (unless immigration is opened up hugely to increase occupancy). This should be deflationary. This would lead to wealth destruction. Unless Fed comes into rescue the housing, stop the wealth destruction, and pull the economy out of the stuff that is sure to follow wealth destruction, I don’t see how charade is sustainable.
You just provided the solution, immigration. The new Dem admin in 2020 will surely restore normality.
Yes, despite all the [feigned?] complaining, immigration is only going to ramp up in the future. Too much depends on it.
And this is NOT partisan.
There are a lot of houses that should be torn down and a lot that
are in areas with no demand for housing. Low rates have created
malinvestment from coast to coast. We should have been repairing
infrastructure not installing granite countertops.
You are right about the Boomers retiring causing a glut of homes on the market. As they downsize or die (the ultimate downsizing), too many homes come on the market and cause prices to drop. This was predicted 40 years ago. However, the artificially low interest rates caused prices to skyrocket. The reversion to the mean will be a bitch.
Also, the stock market will go through the same gyrations. As the Boomers take money out of the market for retirement, it will help deflate this bubble.
If prices rises but people don’t get wages raised enough to afford the new prices, then you have a problem.
That’s the easiest way I can explain why inflation is a huge problem. Unless you get me a few hand puppets?
Did the Muppets or Sesame Street evee explain inflation?
The Cookie Monster eats it.
Gingerbread houses, to mix fairy tales instead of metaphors …
Funny you mention the decline in new construction as I am now a prospective buyer after seeing many new homes with price cuts and long periods of time on the market. The listing agent I am dealing with (through my realtor) has shown his hand saying he will negotiate if I buy a currently built unit, I am looking at units in a town home community. Now that he has shown his hand, shouldn’t be very hard for me to talk them down on their price for a unit in an ideal location on the property as well as custom design options. That and mortgage rates have been dropping like rocks. Down 16% since dec 2017 is more ammo for negotiations as far as I’m concerned.
San Francisco and some of its suburbs has by far the highest ratio of housing prices to incomes of any part of the country.
If Wolf is correct about there being no way out, then San Francisco looks to face stagnation and other real problems in the future.
Bring back the good ole days. Run those mortage calculators at 13.5 – 15%. I can remember doing a refi. because we could lock in at 10%.
We were convinced it would never drop below 10%.
2nd buildings…work equipment loan rates back then….ouch.
My last 2 backhoe purchases were at 0%.
Worked out about the same as now in terms of ratio of income using figures in
https://www.curbed.com/2018/4/10/17219786/buying-a-house-mortgage-government-gi-bill
But you had maybe five or ten years of very high rates in the 80’s then less. Try (jchs.harvard.edu/blog/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/figure1_sm.jpg) to see how the lower percentiles are paying the cost here though.
The whole point of Wolf’s post though I think is to make clear that once cost of rent/ownership (whether by high rates and lower prices or by high prices with lower rates) becomes excessive it calls for a readjustment that will be expensive. You can only lower rates so much to add fuel before you hit stagnation around the zero bound, or you can shake out the market by allowing a bust. The trouble is that when housing becomes a prime investment ( for rent, for price increase, for financial service) and not a home you are going to end up with some kind of monopoly of ownership going on pushing prices to max whichever way you dice price and interest. Add in wage stagnation for one of many reasons and it all has its limit.
I do not understand San Francisco housing at all
As examples
The median price of houses in Palo Alto is 3.1m while the median family income is $137,000.
In Short Hills NJ the median price of houses is 1.37m , while the median family income is over $230,000) highest in the country)
Now I understand that Palo Alto benefits from Prop 13 and a property tax rate of ~%1.1 on new property and Short Hills suffers from a tax rate of almost %2.5, but this still can not justify a ratio of housing prices/ income of over 22 in Palo Alto versus a ratio of ratio of 6 in Short Hills
The median income earner doesn’t buy a house. The median income earner rents. Only the higher end earners buy. If I had to guess, I’d say the median income of home owners in SF is $350K+
And $350K for a married couple both working in mid to senior positions in tech is quite easy to do. $200K income including salary, bonus and stock is a dime a dozen in SF.
There is nothing unique about Palo Alto. The same pattern occurs in a number of zip codes in the Boston, Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, DC, and New York City areas.
I know of very few city locations in Southern California where property tax is 1% or there about. Example: our basic Prop Tax is 1% but with various county and local bonds added in, the actually rate is 1.8%. I think if One calculated property tax by Sqft., Californians probably pay more than most other areas in the country ?
1) Rampant NIMBYism and zoning yourself into scarcity.
2) Geography; Short Hills is west of Manhattan, which equates to the Farrallons in SF. NY has terrific mass transit relative to the Bay Area, and land in all four directions. You can take 750k and pop down into a good suburb with great schools and a manageable train ride; that’s impossible here due to both geography and 1) above.
3) Prop 13 limits supply so people can’t move or are busy handing down their sweet tax basis to their next generation. Prop 13 needs to go, its one of the classic reasons people look at the Boomers as the generation that completely rigged the deck. Just as they start getting into their prime earning years, they walk right into Prop 13. Amazing.
4) Consistent influx over the last decade of people laundering money in the CA real estate market from China. Politicians and the media will never actually reveal just how many shell companies, LLCs and faceless suitcases of cash sucked up properties up and down CA the last 7-10 years. But it’s significant.
Palo Alto is its own animal. The Atlantic article below is titled “Why Chinese People Buy So Many Homes in Palo Alto”
https://amp.theatlantic.com/amp/article/281234/
In Moraga, you can get a nice 50s ranch home for around 1M. Moraga is a nice place to live. The train ride to SF is reasonable.
To get a median income one starts with a population or a representative of it. This population includes those whose skills have stagnated or those that are too old to move. My guess is that these people bought a long time ago and now are staying put. Their incomes are probably setting the median number. They’re not buying or selling with those incomes. The ones buying lately might be the newer people that are in the higher income bracket. That can explain the million dollar homes.
Oh boo hoo Milenials once again. Waaahh wahhh wahh. The poor babies have the sadz they can’t buy a house. Womp Womp.
Here’s a crazy idea kidz: Eschew the $20 sandwiches and $8 coffees every day and you’ll afford a house. And the $1000 phone, and the lates i-everything, the $300 jeans, eating out evert night, $15 craft beers, Uber and Lyft everywhere instead of the bus.
But no man. That’s like hard and stuff. Easier to whine about it and vote for Bernie.
Give me a break
And yes Wolf, I know you’re not a milenial, but you’re giving these spoiled brats a voice and encouraging their destructive behavior.
No one mentioned millennials until you did. This was about the economy overall, and economic growth, not about a generation. However, there was a prior WOLF STREET REPORT that dealt with the issue you’re alluding to :-]
As a student of history I know that Keynes toward the end of his life captiulated to the old dead guy from Edinburg on the Silent Hand Of The Market place. The young will always displace the old,even if they are forced to cry havoc. Analysis is entertaining but we will not see the silent hand move till it has done its terrible deed.The doctor’s prescription is neither a lender nor borrower you be and Pay your wealth forward to the next generation if you see value and stewardship,have a single malt and keep all that you love close and safe. Good night and good luck.
Taking the average home price in 1956 of 11,700 and multiplying by roughly 9 for the cost of living means 105,300 should be the cost today……but adjusting for the increase in the average size from 1000 sq ft to 2500 sq ft means that housing should be at 263,000. Its at 189,000. So the cost has declined over the past decades. In fact some homes have improvements that were never a part of a home in 1956. No bubble……except that the brats want everything handed to them. I’am sick of zero rates on my hard earned money. Zero rates so the business community, millennial’s and big spenders can have this generational party put on by my savings. We are teaching an entire general to spend instead of save…no capital…..no America. The mal-investment in the markets will destroy us.