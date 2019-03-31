THE WOLF STREET REPORT

How Surging Home Prices & Rents Hammer the Real Economy.

Home prices that rise faster than wages – as they have done for years now – are not a free lunch for the economy. And now there is no good way out (9 minutes).

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:

Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.