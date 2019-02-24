THE WOLF STREET REPORT

Who Wins in a long-drawn-out gradual Housing Bust?
It always boils down to this: Regardless of how thin you cut a slice of bologna, there are always two sides to it. When home prices drop after a housing bubble, there are many losers. But here are the winners – including a whole generation (11 minutes).
The financial sector is a parasite as is local, state and federal governments. Asset inflation was meant to save these entities not the average individual. The assumption is that the FED can engineer a gentle controlled landing of the economy. I am confident if they could control it there would have never been a 2008.
Excellent. Thank you.
Regardless of how thin you cut a slice of bologna, it always has two sides.
-Wolf Richter 2019
Agreed. It seems the american pass time for many has become flipping houses, buying rentals…in fact the “joy” of fixing toilets and dealing with tenant trash almost exceeds the joy of sex for some. Also, far too many folks look at their house (notice I did not say home) as an investment rather than a place to live and build memories, raise a family etc. George Carlin was right on when he said the american dream is consumption….what we’ve done to housing is just another form of consumption. Very sad. One’s heart is indeed where one’s treasures are.
Wonder if anyone on the Fed questions the validity of the 2% inflation rule, because if things change and wages actually start rising again like they did in that galexy a long time ago far far away, holding to 2% could mean falling profits and asset prices
Sorry, my point being if the Fed does not raise it’s 2% rule it may abort any wage increase s.
Reading through some articles on property ownership by age group and one thing that stands out in msm is the meme that the younger generation do not want to start home formation. I think that is really rubbing in the salt, as I do not much read a proper explanation on why they do not want to start households (current prices for example) , it just seems to be more convenient to blame the group of having disorientated, if not individualistic, attitudes. So kudos for undelining the problem of house prices and debt as fundamental.
I flicked through a mixture of charts, by age, by country, and just throw down some figures :
Oz 1981-2016 a near straight line for
25-34 yrs 60% home ownership ending at 45%.
35-44 yrs 75% down to 60%
Uk 1981- 2012 downward curve
16-24 yrs 35% down to 10%
25-34 yrs 60% down to 40%
US 1982-2017 has a downward trend with a reverse increase of ownership to 2005 which then dips to end even lower
Under 35 yrs 40% down to 35%
35-44 yrs 70% down to 60%
In all of those the older/est generation saw much less decline, in UK the oldest generation % ownership has increased steeply.
The fact that the under 35 yrs and 35-44 yrs all fluctuate in parallel does in the notion that it is specific choice of the younger age group to avoid purchase.
One more unusual figure that I am sure someone will be able to explain – all western countries show total home ownership rate over 60%… except for Austria, Germany and Switzerland
Having lived in Switzerland for an year, the two reasons that I’ve heard people quote as the reasons for low home ownership in Germany and Switzerland are (1) good housing that was provided for a large portion of people after the destruction of World War II (2) supported by very strong rental regulations which makes renting a secure and dependable option over time.
I’m going to venture a guess on why the youngsters are not in a rush to start their house buying adventure. They can’t. They have to pay off their idiotic student loan debt before they can take on housing debt. They still need cars but maybe not new ones.
If we know that QE caused asset price inflation and it made the rich richer, then why will common people complain if expensive home prices drop?
I would like to see normal come back to home prices.
Thank you Wolf Richter. Similar to Case Schiller index that compares inflation of a home price over time, is there an index that measures that inflation with respect to wages? While I’ve heard you say in a couple of pieces that wages haven’t increased at the same rate as home prices thereby contributing to the housing bubble, is there an index that quantifies it by saying something like median home price increased to 4x that of median salary for this city etc.?
Lower home ownership levels for those raising children seems to correlate with central bank money printing and the increased concentration of wealth by the 0.1%.
This hurts the long term future of each country.
Houses are normally built to provide homes for people.
When people don’t have suitable housing they do not marry or raise children.
As long as the people who benefit from higher housing firmly remain in control then expect fewer and fewer people to be able to marry and raise children.
Only the very rich and the very irresponsible government subsided poor will produce offspring. Oh, right we have already reached that goal!
Plenty of children in India. All arranged to get married just in time and to come here with degree and no student debt. Probkem solved.
Thanks to H1B visas that I hoped President Trump would act to restrict.
some sf housing gossip: the quality of the new construction is sub-par. on the jobsites it’s like there are no adults around. the developers are massively understating the HOA fees so that the units will sell quickly. These two factors are leaving the new debt-laden owners with serious problems as #1 their property value has peaked and is falling. #2 the fees weren’t enough to cover even a well built structure, let alone a piece of garbage #3 their building is falling apart from water damage and burglaries (which are going completely unmentioned by the media as per usual, but sf has become a city of smash-n-grabs and break-ins).
These HOAs are completely underfunded. so much so that ‘special assesments’ have to be enacted. these are bills to the new owners (with a lien on their property if they don’t pay it!). The hard truth is that many of the HOAs don’t even have the money to sue the developer!
Given this bit of anecdotal evidence one might think you’d get the deflation Wolf is talking about – but this is san francisco – 40%? sustained over many years? I hope he’s right.
One of your best reports Wolf , to summarise this mess is caused by central banking both in USA, Europe, ETC. Now we need solutions much harder to define.
What would be interesting is the real effect of housing cost to actual rents. Rent is much more of a subject of what a renter can or is willing to pay vs. the asset price. In my market rents have gone up over the past 10 years but nothing like the cost to acquire the asset. Times have been good for landlords but higher end landlords have banked on asset appreciation vs. money earned from the asset. Lower asset acquisition could increase the stock of more affordable housing stock for rent.
Mr Powell,
Please listen to this newscast report and do the right thing!
It may be too late for Europe, but we have a bit more time in the US…..