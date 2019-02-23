“New Economic or Financial Crisis” in the Eurozone Could Start in Italy: French Government Frets

While contagion is definitely contained, the Eurozone “is not sufficiently armed to face a new economic or financial crisis.” French banks are heavily exposed to Italy.
By Don Quijones, Spain, UK, & Mexico, editor at WOLF STREET.
“Don’t underestimate the impact of the Italian recession.” This was the stark warning from French Economy Minister Bruno Le Marie in an interview with Bloomberg News. “We talk a lot about Brexit, but we don’t talk much about an Italian recession that will have a significant impact on growth in Europe and can impact France because it’s one of our most important trading partners.”
Italy’s economy as measured in real GDP shrank for two quarters in a row, which puts it into a “technical recession”:
It’s the second time in four months that France’s Economy Minister has expressed deep concern about the Italian economy in public. At the end of October he urged the commission to “reach out to Italy” after the EU’s executive had rejected the country’s draft 2019 budget for breaking EU rules on public spending. Le Maire also conceded at the time that while contagion in the Eurozone was definitely contained, the Eurozone “is not sufficiently armed to face a new economic or financial crisis.”
The French government is now openly worried that such a crisis could begin in Italy. The economies of both Italy and France are tightly interwoven, with annual trade flows of around €90 billion. More important still, French banks are, by a long shot, the biggest owners of Italian public and private debt, with total holdings of €311 billion as of the 3rd quarter of 2018, according to the Bank for International Settlements — up €34 billion from the 1st quarter of 2018.
In other words, even as political risks in Italy surged in the Spring and Summer of 2018, causing the yields on Italy’s 10-year bonds to rocket by as much as 50%, French banks increased their holdings of Italian debt by over 10%, once again belying the ECB’s long-held claim that its QE program would help reduce the level of interdependence between European sovereigns and banks.
And the €311 billion figure from Q3-2018 doesn’t even include the French banks’ exposure to derivatives contracts (€11.2 billion), guarantees (€16.2 billion) and credit commitments (€46.3 billion), which add up to an additional €73.7 billion. If you include all that, the total exposure of French banks to the Italian economy is €384.7 billion — the equivalent of 17% of French GDP.
France isn’t the only Eurozone nation with unhealthy levels of exposure to Italian debt, although it is far and away the most exposed. According to the Bank for International Settlements, German lenders have €87 billion worth of exposure to Italian debt — up from 79 billion six months ago — and Spanish lenders, €75 billion — up from €69 billion. If you include derivatives, guarantees and credit commitments, German lenders are exposed to the tune of €126.53 and Spanish lenders, €89 billion.
In other words, taken together, the financial sectors of the largest, second largest and fourth largest economies in the Eurozone — Germany, France and Spain — hold no less than €600 billion of Italian debt, derivatives, credit commitments and guarantees on their balance sheets.
It’s perhaps no wonder Le Marie is worried about Italy’s economy. He’s not the only one.
The European Commission is expected to warn next week that the Italian government’s spending plans will do little for long-term growth, with the proposed lower retirement age and the “citizen’s income” for the poor coming in for particular criticism. The government’s program makes Italy “a factor of contagion risk for the entire euro area,” the Commission’s annual report is expected to conclude.
But there’s not much Brussels, Berlin or Paris can do about it, even as the Italian economy slides into a technical recession for the third time in a decade. Italy’s government is perfectly cognizant that French, German and Spanish banks are now far too exposed to Italian debt for their respective governments to even entertain the idea of pushing Italy to the edge. That knowledge is fueling the coalition government’s bravado, with some lawmakers now even talking about nationalizing Italy’s central bank, the Bank of Italy, for a total sum of €155,000 and taking control of its assets, including Italy’s large pile of gold.
While the draft law stands little chance of being approved, it underscores just how far removed Italian politics currently are from the Brussels-approved status quo. Yet the more the Commission tries to bring Rome into line, the wider the spreads on Italian bonds tend to grow, which in turn forces Italian banks to cut their lending. This risks deepening Italy’s economic slowdown, which would put even further strains on Italy’s fragile banking system. And that’s the last thing that France’s government or its banks want. By Don Quijones.
Huge victory for Italy coming. Brexit goes through and the €Euro can begin its rapid devaluation.
“Eurozone is not sufficiently armed to face a new economic or financial crisis” haha
You also forgot the ECB holding @20% of Italy’s sovereign debt, around 365 bn, but no moral hazard there according to EU funded EUCJ in its latest judgement. Remember that sum (and corresponding amounts of other nations) is a mutual liability for all Eurozone citizens, regardless of if they would invest in another country.
Oh, and why not try Target2 imbalances, which actually are NOT the above mentioned debt, as explained in
https://ftalphaville.ft.com/2017/09/14/2193700/guest-post-the-ecbs-story-on-target2-doesnt-add-up/
They are the result of capital flows after ECB monetisation of debt it now holds. Those target2 imbalances are a further liability to creditor nations if the Euro disintegrates without accord.
They also demonstrate how the north is benefiting financially in terms of net position and interest burden , all else being equal, from the southern mayhem, that without mentioning social disorder via debt, and loss of productivity encountered further south due to a fixed rate single currency.
Anyway, at this point
“LONDON/MILAN (Reuters) – The European Central Bank is expected to absorb less than 15 percent of Italy’s bond issuance in 2019, down from around 50 percent in 2017, a new challenge to Rome which will find itself relying on the private sector to fund its borrowing…..
….But while Italy benefited from ECB over-buying in the past, it now stands to lose out as the ECB adjusts its bond holdings to bring them “into closer alignment” with each country’s share in the capital key, which was recently updated.
That would see the ECB reducing holdings of bonds from Italy, France and Spain by nearly 90 billion euros if it were to mirror its shareholder base strictly, according to Reuters calculations based on ECB data.
On the bright side, however, sentiment towards Italy has improved as Rome dodged a damaging budget row with the EU.”
Well dodged, now for securing the nations gold, which is currently integrated into the Eurosystem set of accounts via past unnecessary transfers to private central bank so as to meet EU criteria on national holdings of foreign currency, that so as to join Eurozone. Rules insisted the NCB held these (national) assets.
Haha ECB is Italy’s sugar daddy! ECB can technically buy bonds and hold 10 Trillion Euro on there sheets and it wouldn’t matter, which they will do… Europe has a bunch of zombie countries that need constant money to survive, Italy entered a recession while the ECB was buying there bonds, that’s about as bad as it gets. They are stuck on perma bond buying from ECB or they crash
That too, but there are limits to that… somewhere.
In reality you have many different events turning over at national level for any country, some of them will be very challenging or negative for the EU construct. EU cannot control this, at best it can try to manage any country via the elected leaders, but I don’t think it is really capable of doing more than trying to encourage more integration, more centralisation. When it gets too difficult then there is coerced restructuring, I don’t think Italy or Spain would take that lying down. So the methods used so far are more discreet, they take the populations along. As the results show, they are less effective. Even Spain which is used as poster hasn’t done much more than level off lower, spreading the cost more than finding any new direction. Perma bond buying is not going to be all that permanent because the surplus countries also have a saturation point where they see no improvement but a lot of risk from this approach. At some point one side will start showing its hand and expect the others to do the same. That is when it will all get ” interesting “.
Gee, without Italy what would Germany do?
Who would buy those BMW, Mercedes, and VW cars?
(Germany also built the latest ferry here in BC, Canada.)
Jess keep on keeping on I guess.
Germany would be perfectly happy to see Italy, Spain and Greece go their way. It doesn’t even share a border with the last two. And everyone wonders how Greece ever got into the euro (Sure. with cookery by Goldy but why was it ever even considered?)
But not France. The original core of the EU project is the only essential part. Essential because two lost wars is enough.
@Nick Kelly
“…Germany would be perfectly happy to see Italy, Spain and Greece go their way. It doesn’t even share a border with the last two…”
Since when does Germany share a border with Italy? News to me.
DQ
I’m genuinely confused. exactly what does La Maire mean by his statement “contagion in the Eurozone was definitely contained…”, and how credible is the evidence for that statement?
The EU is already financially fudged beyond any reasonable limits by the always popular bank bailouts (Monte dei Paschii, anybody?). Other than shoving more Trak II debt onto Germany, what resource does it have to respond to recession?
Maybe the EU should just pass a law saying the economy must improve next year…or else!
“contagion in the Eurozone was definitely contained…”
This is classic DQ sarcasm.
Typical, bankers are happy to profit from the high interest rates they can charge on bonds until things go wrong. Then they start pleading that they need a bailout should bad times ever emerge. They claim all the profits in the good times, then the public picks up the tab for the losses. Same scam, different decade.
The article notes that French banks have increased their buying of Italian bonds. But it doesn’t explain why? Is there a wicked troll under the bridge that’s holding the princess hostage and forcing them to buy bonds which will eventually fail?
The system needs to be either capitalistic, meaning the bankers have to eat their own losses on their bad investments. Or it needs to be socialistic, which means nationalizing the banks. But the bankers want capitalism when they keep the profits and socialism when they push all their losses off onto the people who don’t get to share in the profits.
Excluding basket cases such as Greece (whose bond issuances are however always heavily oversubscribed), Italian bonds are the only euro-denominated sovereign bonds with a scrap of yield: the 5-years BOT (fixed yield) issued last Fall have a real-world yield slightly over 2%, which in the EMU is basically unheard of, especially for such short-term maturities. For all regulatory purposes these bonds are as good as French or German ones, and pay a whole lot more. And if there are troubles on the horizon they can always be sold for a profit to the “buyer of last resort”: Italian sovereign bonds have already gained 3-5% over last Fall depending on maturity, with fixed yield gaining the most.
In short this is a “cannot-lose” scenario for French (and Italian) banks: whatever happens they’ll make some money out of it.
Oh, and don’t worry: Italy won’t default on her bonds. The problem is not that.
The problem is the “good cop, bad cop” routine of so-called European institutions has grown so old and stale even the easily manipulated amateurs ruling Italy now have no problem calling the bluff.
People like Jean-Claude Juncker and Mario Draghi look increasingly like Mao Zedong’s counter-revolutionaries: paper tigers. They may sound terrifying, with their threats of sanctions, fines and assorted punishments but have they done so far? Enabled the very sins they proclaim to hate.
Thanks for writing this… addresses some things I was wondering about. DQ, there was a recent Reuters article on Italy and the bad debt – quoted below – and I wonder if you have insight as to who are the walking dead?
Rising risk premiums on Italian assets have made the “GACS” scheme more costly, but renewal remains important for the country’s banks which still hold 100 billion euros ($113 billion) in bad debts, a legacy of the financial crisis of 2007-2009 which had a major negative impact on Italy’s economy.