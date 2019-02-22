Disorderly Brexit Increasingly Likely, EU Blinks on Derivatives-Clearing in London

No one can afford even the smallest hiccup in derivatives.
By Don Quijones, Spain, UK, & Mexico, editor at WOLF STREET.
After months of furious lobbying, the City of London Corporation has finally got what it wanted: recognition by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) of the three biggest clearing houses it hosts, LCH, ICE Clear Europe and LME Clear. This will allow the three to continue providing services throughout the EU even in the event of a no-deal Brexit, which is looking increasingly likely. It will also limit the potential for disruption in central clearing and prevent any negative impact on the financial stability of the EU, says ESMA.
Clearing is where a company acts as a middleman between financial trades, collecting collateral and standing between derivatives and swaps traders to prevent a default from spiraling out of control. Since the 2008 Financial Crisis and the inexorable expansion of derivatives trading, clearing has become an integral part of the global financial infrastructure.
For the City of London, clearing is the jewel in its crown providing thousands of jobs, billions of pounds in annual profits and a vital strategic edge over rival financial hubs. London is the global leader for the clearing of all kinds of currency-denominated derivatives, particularly the euro. The London Clearing House (LCH) says it clears €927 billion ($1.05 trillion) worth of euro-denominated contracts a day, roughly three quarters of the entire global market. The second-largest operator in the sector, Paris, clears just 11% of the transactions.
For years, the French government, together with the European Central Bank, have tried to wrest control of the clearing of euro-denominated transactions from the City of London, for largely justifiable reasons. And Brexit was supposed to provide the perfect alibi. But alas, it hasn’t happened.
Instead, with just five weeks left until Brexit Day (March 29), a number of major EU Member States, including Germany, France, the Netherlands and Italy, are fast-tracking national legislation to enable bankers to continue to service the 18 trillion pounds ($23 trillion) of derivative contracts that could be disrupted if the UK crashes out of the EU without an agreement. According to Bloomberg, the Dutch legislation may even allow brokers and high-speed traders to conduct new business from London, at least for a while.
It wasn’t meant to be like this. Since the day the British people voted to leave the EU, rival European capitals, in particular Paris, have done everything they can to lure London’s financial service providers across the Channel. Many banks have indeed moved some of their operations to other cities, in particular Berlin, Paris and Dublin, but not remotely on the scale many think tanks had predicted. Paris has even made moves on London’s gold market.
But the most coveted prize of all was London’s clearing business. However, any attempt to move euro clearing away from London to the continent was likely to take years to implement, ramp up costs for companies across the region and be hugely disruptive to a market that had already played a leading role in the last global financial crisis. As it turns out, two and a half years is not nearly enough time to uproot and move en masse such a large, complex market that took decades to develop in one of the world’s most bank-friendly jurisdictions.
In October 2018, the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) and six national trade bodies within the EU released a paper on “The impact of Brexit on OTC [over-the-counter] derivatives.” It features a summary table of 16 steps EU authorities can take to “mitigate adverse impacts of Brexit”. The table contains eight items marked in red as “immediate/high-impact”, seven in orange as “immediate/low impact”, and only one in yellow as “delayed impact”.
In other words, if done badly, bad things could quickly ensue. With a disorderly Brexit looking increasingly likely, the EU appears to have taken note. Last week German Finance Minister Olaf Sholz even said that “everyone in the financial market is totally calm” about a possible no-deal Brexit. “Because they know it’s well done, well prepared and well thought through and it will work somehow. For the transport of goods, it will be more complicated.”
For the City of London and the myriad interests it represents, the latest concession by Brussels and national EU government is a move in the right direction. But it’s still only “a partial and temporary fix,” says Miles Celic, the chief executive of the City’s most influential lobbying group, City UK. “Time is running out to resolve these technical issues, and while such temporary fixes are essential, long-term stable solutions are needed to provide the certainty that customers and clients across the whole of Europe and beyond need.” By Don Quijones.
I think everybody will collectively figure out how to kick the can down the road, whether it’s an extension or something else. The City of London just got there first, and managed to make the EU blink.
What’s amazing is that everyone on the continent keeps trying to grab a piece of London’s action and they aren’t coordinating it in anyway. The EU isn’t trying to be a monolith here. Paris is fighting Frankfurt is fighting anyone else to get a piece of the action. No wonder they lost.
Ultimately, the Brits are gonna get whacked with a crash out, but the EU aren’t going to be that much better off, it’s a lose lose for both sides. But the EU for the most part still acts like it has far less to lose. And in the end, that’s probably going to hurt them.
The EU will want revenge no matter how long it takes. Good recent podcast with Bernard Connolly, sacked for speaking out in the 90s. Probably on YouTube under moneyweek podcasts, released this week.
Both sides have miscalculated politically from the first time Cameron was shipped off to discuss any changes.
Not sure the UK has the balls to do what it needs to.
The Brits showed one of their aces, and the Euros folded.
This is confusing for sure… It is really hard to be this incompetent by accident, so it is likely on purpose but why botch something as important as Brexit ? I initially thought Brexit would not happen, but now I believe the 3 month delay.
If European shot callers want to end this business cycle and blame it on a no deal Brexit instead of Capitalism gone wrong again then I understand what they are doing, other then that narrative, it’s very confusing
Steven Guinness is providing a thoughtful look at this e.g.
https://stevenguinness2.wordpress.com/2019/02/18/point-a-to-point-b-and-the-misdirection-along-the-way/
the view on Brexit is mostly in the second half of that. It isn’t confusing as long as you don’t try to make sense of it all :-/ .
Great Article! Thanks Bankers
Moving huge volumes of financial transactions to EU-infested & highly over-regulated Paris is a non-starter.
French over-taxation & socialist regulation are a bad mix with capitalist finance.
Paris, dream on.
All the benefits to the EU and all the risks to UK PLC, why wouldn’t the EU agree. Banking is a great business till it’s not eg the royal bank of Scotland lost more money in the great financial crisis than it made in profits over 200 years
The City of London does not fall under UK regulation. It really is a matter of intent among the voters. If you are content housing a rogue international financial center in your capital city, then what does it matter?
Yes, as is Washington DC and the Vatican. All are city states, which do not observe the laws of the land.
Anyone willing to do a little research on this topic will have their eyes opened nice and wide.
Our democracy is a myth, our freedom can be removed in the blink of an eye.
Nothing orchestrated by the status quo class will cause a panic, no matter how much fear porn the mainstream media puts out. In fact, the amount of fear porn released is an inverse indicator to the likelihood of anything happening.
So, given this fact, Brexit will be a pop-gun going off.
When the real event happens, which causes panic, it will come out of nowhere and therefore give the public no chance whatsoever to prepare.
This is evidence of the kind of leadership this world has and should serve as a warning against putting hope in a political leader of any stripe, no matter how believable their speeches are.
Long-time lurker, first-time poster here.
My guess is that the global systemically-important financial institutions don’t particularly want close scrutiny/governance of the derivatives market by the EU regulatory structures. I’m just imagining the impact of the financial equivalent of the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulations) – perhaps something like ‘Gross Derivative Exposure Regulations’, causing all concerned to have to put their gross exposure to derivative products/contracts on their balance sheets? Wonder what skeletons might pop out of the closet? I can certainly think that Deutschebank (for one) might not welcome such scrutiny.
[Disclosure] I am a Brit who voted to leave and would do so again; not for the usual reasons trotted out by many, but because I have long believed that the administrative infrastructure of the EU is doomed to collapse. It is better to be on the outside of a collapsing building, ready to render aid to those caught inside, rather than be trapped ourselves. When I am challenged about “What could possibly cause the EU to collapse?” my one word reply is “Debt”.
In a roundabout way to my view. The worst problems in Eurozone countries are due to an administrative and political chaos which is funded and woven with the help of EU finance and debt. Leaving EU will in itself not immediately make UK more upright in financial or business terms, but it will make UK government much more directly accountable and that should repercuss on the rest. It would also bring UK society back to itself. In EU, politics has become a sham and overtly corrupt. EU has just become the catch all excuse that blankets any honest and direct accountability, it is like politicians are served on an EU plate from which to act from. As EU is not a territory but a supra national set of accords it is a continual untouchable hypothesis that forever evades any scrutiny – it is never itself but all the nations, which one’s own, one is told, agrees with.
So to me the debt is a tool being used, and undoubtedly it will be prominent if EU disintegrates, but if it disintegrates it will be for other reasons, such as reactionary movement, social deprivation, or even EU making fundamental political mistakes as it actually tries to measure up in the real world to the responsibilities it is slowly claiming. In other words, an administrative and social chaos that has been created by attempting to sideload new formats onto traditional structures which were previously the strength and stability of any country.
Without Euro and its associated debt, this would not have been possible, so you are not wrong either.
The City of London is the centre of the world for money laundering.
One can form a UK company in 24 hours for US$16. Open a bank account within 3 days. Make a few bank transfers. Close the company bank account and close/strike off the company for US$14.
Money knows no borders, and all the apparatchiks and the nomenclature of the EU, who found a home after the collapse of communism, can sink in their miasma of corruption and delusion, watching the UK thrive after Brexit despite all their efforts to exercise dictatorship and micromanagement of diverse economies in their dream of penalizing the creators of wealth to the benefit of supplicants but ultimately only to the benefit of those who wish to rule over all.
Watch this whole rotten mess fall to pieces in future years as more nations choose to reassert their national identity and sovereignty and leave – especially the ones who pay the bills.
Why isn’t Britain doing more to subvert tenuous EU unity? Lost among the mainstream media brexit debate are the legitimate sovereignty issue of the EU tie up. They are not alone in sharing these concerns. Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, and even non-urban French all have legitimate grievances with the EU which is essentially functioning as a German proxy govt at this point. Does Britain not realize what kind of vulnerability exists there? If Brussels doesn’t let Britain go on its own terms, it could so very easily break up the whole thing.
Will Brexit turn out to be an updated Y2K?
Scaremongering up until the last minute only to learn that the adults were not going to lose their businesses.
Brexit has been handled by incompetant career politicians in the UK that have never held a real job.
Theresa May (Uk prime minister) and her mob couldn’t negotiate themselves out of a paper bag.
I always think how Thatcher would have handled Brexit and pretty sure it would have been as follows:
1) travelled on the date of the leave referndum reult to Brussels EU Head Quarters and filed section 50 Notice to Leave the EU.
2) Informed that leaving two years from that date and no conversation about “deals” and remind the EU buro-craps that they will be US$12 Bn per annum down.
3) Stopped issuing National Insurance numbers to EU members.
4) set up a task force to start negotiating trade terms with countries including EU member countries.
The EU would have been banging on government door pleading for a deal.
But what the UK has is a situation where the UK citizens want to leave ASAP but their democratically elected parliament doesn’t want to leave and looking at leaving only in name and been delaying the event.
I ask myself what is in it for the parliament officials because why would they be going against the referendum decision?
One reason could be that most failed politicians in tehir own country end up as MEPs on the gravy train. Nick Clegg, Kinoch family and even Donald Tusk (curent EU president and Polish reject).
It is obvious that if the UK left the EU and prospered as a result, many countries in the EU would follow.
It is obvious that if the UK left the EU with “No Deal” and therefore did have to pay the US$49 Bn to the EU in a divorce/trade agreement; the EU would be skint and the Euro would more than likely fall dramatically.
The UK has all this propganda (instigated by the UK government) suach as:
1) that UK airlines will not be able to fly over EU territory
2) there will be no medical drugs supplied
3) UK citizens will starve due to no food imports
4) companies will leave the UK and move to the EU territory
Brexit has been a great excuse for companies to lay staff off; go bust and restructure or move to lower wage countries.
A classic example is Airbus that its main sales are in the Middle East and Asia and has a larger cheaper more efficient factory in China and has massive cancelled orders of airplanes and has nothing to do with Brexit.
With the exception of Germany, the EU without Britain is a pile of financial junk & bad debts. 2016 numbers:
o UK is the 2nd largest economy (16% of EU) behind Germany’s 21%
o UK economy equals the total of the 19 smallest 19 EU economies
o UK is the EU’s 2nd largest customer – a vindictive EU could easily shoot itself in the economic foot (there are a lot of other places to vacation and buy cheese & wine…).
Brexit is certainly somewhat of a risk (especially near-term) for the UK. However, Brexit only makes the remaining EU smaller & weaker, with a much larger percentage of dependent & poor member countries (Greece, Spain, Italy, Portugal & others).
In Churchill’s memory, the UK should schedule Brexit for the 4th of July.
Thank you for this post.
If I remember correctly, the EU Commission had plans late last year to give London Clearing houses an extended period of time to wind down their trades and transfer business to the EU. Now that a crash out is highly likely, this extension will need to be longer. In early January talk was for a 1 year extension.
Is this still the case, or is it now not time limited?