Carmageddon for Ford in the US, China, and Europe

The New Emissions & Fuel-Economy Cheating Scandal is just a Dimple.
It’s tempting to think that Ford’s Carmageddon is a new “dieselgate” after Ford announced last night that “a handful of employees raised a concern” about its testing procedures for fuel economy and emissions certifications. Sure, Ford might get nailed. It’s furiously trying to make the getting-nailed less painful by announcing a slew of actions and self-reporting this debacle – well, the “potential concerns” – to the EPA and the California Air Resources Board rather than covering it up.
Ford might have to pay fines and face lawsuits. It – along with other automakers – has already been caught red-handed overstating fuel economy. No problem. It got through those debacles. Volkswagen got through dieselgate. Other automakers are going through, or have already settled, their own dieselgates. Corporate malfeasance can be costly. But it blows over.
Declining vehicle sales are harder to fix.
This scandal is just a dimple compared to Ford’s global problem. Its vehicles sales have been on decline in Europe since 2008; they’ve essentially collapsed in China over the past two years; and they fell in the US for the past three years.
In addition to disclosing the testing debacle yesterday evening, Ford also filed its annual report (10-K). It contains audited numbers, including global annual vehicle sales — the number of vehicles that Ford sold to its dealers (that they then sell and “deliver” to their customers).
Ford’s China sales have collapsed
Ford’s annual sales through its joint ventures in China – by far the largest auto market in the world where GM sells more vehicles than in the US – peaked in 2016 at 1.297 million vehicles, according to Ford’s 10-K. But in 2018, Ford sold only 731,000 vehicles. A two-year plunge of 44%.
Across all automakers, the number of vehicles sold in China dipped 4% in 2018, as a solid beginning was wiped out by a sharp decline in the second half. 2017 had been a record year for the auto industry. For Ford, both years were Carmageddon. Its 2018 sales were not that much higher than its sales in 2012:
Ford’s US sales dropped for the third year in a row.
In 2018, Ford sold 2.54 million vehicles in the US, according to its 10-K. It was the third year in a row that sales declined, bringing the total decline to 5% from its peak in 2015. This puts the 2018 sales volume below where it had been in 2013:
CEO Jim Hackett, whom Ford promoted in May 2017 from his Silicon Valley gig at Ford Smart Mobility, is running around the media-and-analysts circuit, pitching his layoffs-and-cost-cuts turnaround plan “Fitness Redesign,” after his predecessor flagellated his arms wildly, pitching his own layoffs-and-cost-cuts turnaround plan before getting sacked. These plans come with many billions of dollars in write-offs.
The idea of Smart Mobility, Hackett’s former gig, is to compete with Uber and Google and whatnot. The unit houses, among other things, self-driving ventures and a jewel called Chariot Transit, an app-based shuttle service Ford acquired in late 2016. At the time, it ran a few vans around San Francisco to shuttle folks between residential areas to tech-job locations. It then expanded to other cities and countries. It competed directly with city buses. A month ago, the high-tech venture was shut down. This kind of stuff sidetracks an automaker.
Ford of Europe’s long-term decline
When the Eurozone went through the Financial Crisis and its subsequent Euro Debt Crisis, Ford’s sales plunged 37% between 2008 and 2013. Then they recovered. In 2018, sales rose to 1.44 million vehicles. Quite a feat for a company whose global sales are swooning. But those 2018 sales were still down 16% from 2008:
Ford’s global vehicle sales dropped 10% in two years
Ford sells vehicles around the world, in North America, South America, Europe, Russia, Turkey, across Asia and the Pacific region, in the Middle East, and Africa. These “Total Company” sales peaked in 2016 and have since dropped 10% to 5.98 million vehicles. This puts sales just above where they’d been in 2012 and 2011:
So just increase the prices.
How does Ford try to keep its dollar sales from taking the same steep route of its unit sales? Jacking up prices. And executives are bragging about it to prop up the swooning shares.
The metric they toss around is the average transaction price – the price at which the vehicle is sold to consumers after haggling. During the earnings call for the fourth quarter, Executive VP James Farley, Jr. bragged about the “double-digit increase in transaction prices last quarter” for the Escape and Focus models; and CEO Hackett bragged about pickup transaction prices being “about $2,000 above segment average.”
Raising prices on declining volume to cover up the decline in volume is not an elegant solution for the long term.
Waiting for Junk.
Last August, Moody’s cut Ford to Baa3 with negative outlook. This is Moody’s lowest investment-grade rating (here’s my color-corded credit-rating scale for the three major US ratings agencies). Moody’s cited the erosion in Ford’s “global business position and the challenges it will face implementing its Fitness Redesign program” that comes with a cost of something like $11 billion.
A downgrade to “junk” would make borrowing costlier and pose a slew of problems for Ford. So it’s trying to keep its margins intact by raising prices and do other things to persuade the ratings agencies to not cut it to junk.
But the real trouble is in Ford’s vehicle sales. That’s the core of its business. The fact that Ford seems to have trouble finding any buyers for its vehicles in China, that in the US, its sales have been falling for three years, and that in Europe the decline has now been going on for over a decade: that’s the real Carmageddon for Ford, not the evolving emissions and fuel-economy cheating scandal, for which it will be slapped on the wrist in the worst-case scenario. But with these kinds of declines in vehicle sales, year after year, good luck.
The is even worse for Ford when you consider the rest of the worldwide auto market is growing.
In 2016 77.3 million vehicles were sold and Ford accounted for 6.651 (8.60%)
In 2017 79 million vehicles were sold and Ford accounted for 6.607 (8.36%)
In 2018 78.7 million vehicles were sold and Ford accounted for 5.982 (7.6%)
And the 2019 worldwide auto market is expected to remain level.
“International car sales
Along with a recovering automotive industry in the UK, Germany, Sweden, Poland and other European Union member states, it is forecast that increased demand for cars from customers in Asia will successfully offset tepid growth figures in South Korea and Japan, and help automobile manufacturers sell close to 80 million vehicles by the end of 2019, up from an average of fewer than 55 million units in the years between 2000 and 2015.”
https://www.statista.com/statistics/200002/international-car-sales-since-1990/
On a bright side Ford’s dividend yield is higher than its P/E.
China needs trucks. F-150s. Lots of them. So does Europe.
With the exception of a small segment of the pickup market that actually use their pickups in their jobs no one needs F-150s except masculinity challenged men trying to boost their self esteem.
Where does that leave the women that drive them?
And what about masculinity challenged men pulling a boat, horse trailer, utility trailer, jet ski, etc or hauling lumber for Paulo’s garage enclosure, plywood, etc
Old engineer myself and truck driver.
Laughed at that one because of the following. My mechanic friend has informed me that he doesn’t think my 33 year old Toyota PU will make it another 9 months due to frame rust. (9 months, not ten, or six, go figure) Of course he said that last year, but now I accept that the rust flakes are what is holding it all together even though the body and new box looks pristine. A few years ago…6 years ago I did a frame weld, but that is verboten so one roadside inspection will ground it. I have gone through 3 roadside inspections since welding and every time it has been missed by the RCMP. I think they are missing the repair because the truck has been restored and I also painted the frame black.
Decided to buy a FORD a few days ago. (That is why I laughed at the article and comments). A Ford Ranger, to be exact. My son gets 25% off through his company which should cover all those little hidden fees and pesky add-ons (PDI , taxes, etc). The Ranger has a 2.3 Litre 4 banger on all models and all CDN models are 4X4, only. Good customer reviews so far. I am looking to see if they offer a fleet truck…a more basic model and wish to squeeze the remaining life out of the Toyota over the summer.
The blue paint on the Ranger matches my wife’s eyes. :-) She likes it. Happy wife happy life and all of that.
If I get 33 years out of this baby that will take me to age 96. Should be good for it.
Privately owned pickup trucks are rare in China. 99% of those you see belong to the utility companies. Why would anybody drive a pickup truck for a personal vehicle instead of an SUV? In China people do not DIY. Home Depot found out the hard way. They live in mid- and high-rises and don’t have lawns. A middle class person here would not be caught dead in a blue-collar vehicle.
Are you saying there’s a desire for a rich image in China? I’ve sensed that. Not sure what would drive that, knowing per capita income is nothing to crow about.
I did hear males struggle to get married because of demographics, so maybe they want to show off a wealthy appearance.
Not saying it’s any different in America, debt and spending capital of the world.
– Forget it, mate. I have contacts in Europe and they say that won’t touch the F-150 with a ten foot pole. The reason is that fuel consumption per mile of the F-150 is (way) too high.
– It’s not a problem when you have low gasoline prices (like in the US) but it’s a disaster when you have high gasoline prices like they have in Europe.
– Again, forget it mate. But you seem to have the same mindset as one Donald J. Trump. Trump urged the europeans to buy more US made cars. But the europeans simply can’t afford them. (think: high fuel prices).
– Decrease the per mile fuel consumption and perhaps the europeans will buy the F-150.
When was the last time you were in Asia? Or India? They have lots of scooters.. Not a lot of even large SUVs.. To many people, not much room. Trucks there are for delivery. That is when you can’t get it all on your scooter.
In Europe, they still drive mostly on the same roads that the Romans built.. There isn’t much room for an F150 there either. Try and drive one around Rome or Barcelona. Or Paris.. In England, Scotland and Ireland there are some *major* roads where the tour buses have to back up to a wide spot to pass.
Poor Ford doesn’t make the kinds of vehicles that much of the developed world wants or needs. In the US we still have lots of Cowboys who’s image would be ruined if they didn’t drive a Truck. Kind of silly as many of them have no saving but they have their big Pick-em-Up Trucks. Its their right.. Can’t be seen otherwise..
GM has been making money in China for 21 years. They share the profits and the technology with a partner company. This is the price of admission to the world’s largest auto market. It is not underhanded or unfair. The system allows GM to make more profit than they do in America. This money is propping their faltering stateside market.
VW has been making money in China for 40 years. They understand the system and make it work for them.
Ford has a reputation here in China for fighting tooth and nail over every detail with its Chinese partner company. They have not been playing the game, and now their foolish actions have bitten them on the ass.
I also wonder how much of the American brand cars decline in China is due to the so-called trade war. The Chinese are very quick to vote with their wallets.
That’s why I buy Italian shoes, and made in the US soap. Quit chinese goods for couple of years now
The last design from Ford that could stand the test of time was early 60’s Mustang. Meanwhile 20-year old 3-series bimmer still looks like a toy
Excellent article!
Ford used to be a significant owner of KIA motors and tried to buy them, but was outbid by Hyundai. To me it looks like Ford is going the way of GE, and other old-time Corps whose Mgt. is slow to change. Maybe KIA will bid for Ford this time.