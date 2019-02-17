THE WOLF STREET REPORT

What’s Causing the Subprime Auto-Loan Fiasco?
Serious auto-loan delinquencies are now on par with Q2 2009 when millions of people had lost their jobs and when the economy was in free-fall. But today unemployment is low and the economy appears to be humming. What gives? (13 minutes)
But then there’s the “average transaction price.” Read… Reverse Sticker Shock? No Inflation for New Vehicles for 22 Years, Says Consumer Price Index, as Taurus Prices Soared 55%
These weekly reports are very much appreciated. One certainly does not get the real scoop on MSNBC ! I believe this “recovery” was contrived by insane monetary policy. Many seem to be convinced that risk is out of style for good. But, the real problems of 2008-09 have simply been covered up by said monetary policy. This is all one big Potemkin Village…a Hollywood movie set. So, when the powers that be can no longer hold off the next economic down cycle, we start at the following levels:
1. Ever increasing and insane Federal debt levels – non to mention unfunded liabilities.
2. Record state debt, sinking pension funds, etc. (much of the pension problems brought on by prolonged low interest rate environment).
3. Record student loan debt (many now in default- during “good time”).
4. Record auto debt (many in default – in again, the “good times”).
5. Very high – even if not record high consumer/credit card debt (don’t know the delinquency rate here).
6. Very low interest rates (therefore rate cutting ability by FED in future).
7. The rush to automation (more and more workers will be displaced).
…but what could possibly go wrong ??? Or, am I just being “negative” ???
Take care all !!!
What percentage of the ABS derivatives are composed of subprime auto loans? No one knows. The derivative sphere is to opaque. Hidden from view, even from financial regulators.