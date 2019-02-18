Why WOLF STREET is Still Free and Not Behind a Paywall Though You Have to Put Up with Ads and I Make (Maybe) Less Money

A no-brainer gets rejected. This is likely my last gig, and I want to do what I love doing. But the advertising-based model is teetering.
Many readers have suggested to me that they would be willing to pay a reasonable annual subscription fee, and that I should put the content or some of the content behind a paywall. The reasons most often given for it fall broadly into two categories, with the first being far more common:
- “I’m tired of the ads, they’re distracting, and I would rather pay a little every year to get rid of the ads.”
- “Your stuff is too good to just give away. You should charge for it even if it limits readers to those who are seriously interested.”
I have been thinking about it for years. Ultimately, the way I see it, it comes down to a choice:
- An equation expressed in dollars where I come out ahead dollar-wise.
- My larger goals in life.
The equation expressed in dollars goes like this:
Once I put WOLF STREET behind a paywall, no matter how intensely I try to persuade my readers to come along with me and pay for WOLF STREET, I will lose the vast majority of my readers. Only a small percentage would make the hop.
So here is the sample math: If WOLF STREET costs $50 a year, and 10,000 readers (a small percentage of my current reader numbers) make the transition, it would amount to $500,000 a year in revenues. That is quite a bit more than I make off my silly, intrusive, and hated ads. So from that perspective, this would be a no-brainer.
But there are several problems with this equation, if it even works. For one, my readership would be gutted. And these readers are who this site lives for.
Then there is “churn.” I would lose paying subscribers all the time, and just to stay even, I’d have to market and advertise the site to get new readers to replace the once who left. And if I start marketing the dickens out of the site, pay for ads on other sites, hire a marketing team, and so on, I might get this to 20,000 readers. And $1 million in annual revenues. Or maybe not.
But here is the thing: I would have to totally change my business model and what I do for a living.
My larger goals in life.
Right now, my business model is this: Spend much of my time researching, mulling over, and diving deep into data and analyzing what I find, and then writing it all down to where it makes sense even to me, and building charts that even I can understand at one glance. And I spend a lot of time communicating with readers in the comment sections – all of which I really enjoy.
And importantly, WOLF STREET is widely read, and I’m having an impact on the debate.
In short, my business model boils down to this: I spend no time on marketing the site. I focus on creating the best articles I know how to create and hope that word gets around. Hope is not a strategy, but so far it has worked, thanks to my readers. And advertising revenue came with it.
Under a subscription model, I would constantly be trying to market a newsletter because subscribers unsubscribe or don’t renew, and I’d have to labor to fill those spots, and then I’d have to labor to get more subscribers in order to grow, and I’d have to bombard inboxes with promo emails that are trying to get people to subscribe to my can’t-live-without newsletter hidden behind a paywall.
And this time spent on marketing and selling a newsletter would have to be subtracted from the time I spend researching, analyzing, stewing over, and writing about financial, economic, and business topics, and communicating with my readers.
Look, I’m not the youngest guy anymore.
This is likely my last gig. I want to keep doing it until my brain freezes over. I feel young, and I’m fit and healthy — knock on wood — so I hope I will have many more years doing what I love doing. And what you see in front of you is what I love doing.
However, at this stage in my life, I really don’t want to spend my time doing what I don’t like doing. I have done enough of that in my younger years. I’ve paid my dues, as they say. I want to enjoy the rest of my life: And hawking subscriptions just doesn’t fit into it.
When I started the predecessor site in the summer of 2011, with this ghastly name…
…I had zero readers. When the first reader somehow found the site, I was immensely excited. I hollered at my baffled wife: “I have a reader!” Then after a while, I had 100 readers a day, then 1,000, wow! I started putting ads on my site. And they started making a few bucks a day – on a good day, enough to buy a nerve-soothing craft brew at a watering hole. And my still baffled wife could never quite figure out why I was working so hard for so little.
It’s called sweat equity. In the summer of 2014, I shed the ghastly name and switched to WOLF STREET, and things have been rocking and rolling since. Now the site is making pretty good money — “beer money,” I’ve come to call it, because I love a good IPA.
So I could probably increase my beer money by a big jump – maybe by multiples – if I switched to a subscription model. I’d have to hire a marketing team. I’d have to pay for advertising on other sites to lure people to a landing page that scares them into subscribing to WOLF STREET so they can find out how they can survive the coming whatever….
No thanks.
Also, some readers’ finances are stretched, and they don’t spend money on subscriptions. With a paywall, I would systematically exclude them. Many other readers just don’t want to spend money on subscriptions. And hiding a site behind a paywall can kill search traffic. These are people who may not know the site but are looking for something to which a WOLF STREET article provides an answer. There is a democratic beauty to advertising-supported publishing: Everyone gets to read it.
But there is a democratic beauty to advertising-supported publishing only if it can function, which is less and less clear.
The advertising supported model is under heavy attack. There just isn’t enough money in it for online publishers. Advertisers (such as Ford or Macy’s) spend a fortune, and publishers get peanuts.
The middlemen siphon most of it out — thick layers of middlemen: The ad agency hired by the advertiser, the “ad tech” companies that have managed to insert themselves layer by layer, Google that runs a big part of the show, other ad exchanges, etc., and then my own ad agencies. And the portion that the middle is siphoning out is getting bigger and bigger.
For many publishers, this just isn’t working out. Though their sites are big and have lots of readers, they aren’t generating enough revenues to fund operations. Layoffs have been ricocheting through the publishers for years, now even pure online publishers. Just so far this year, the layoff reports include:
- Vice to shed 10% to 15% of its people.
- Buzzfeed to slash 220 additional people after laying off its entire podcast team last year.
- McClatchy Company (Miami Herald, Kansas City Star, etc.) offered buyouts to 450 employees.
- Yahoo, AOL, and The Huffington Post got hit by layoffs, as owner Verizon announced that it is planning to axe 7% of its people at its media companies. This series of layoffs is on top of the buyout program announced last December with which Verizon is trying to shed 10,400 employees by mid-year.
- Gannett, the giant that owns over 100 news sites, plans to lay off as many as 400 journalists across its properties, after a round of voluntary buyouts late last year.
- Condé Nast has trimmed staff at various sites this year, including Wired, Glamour, and GQ magazine.
- The Dallas Morning News cut 43 jobs, half of them in the newsroom.
And it’s just February 18!
So I don’t know for how long the advertising-supported model will continue to provide me with beer money. There may be a day when this model no longer functions for a small publisher like me — when the giants such as Google, Amazon, and Facebook don’t accidentally leave enough crumbs behind for me to feed on.
But that day is not yet in sight. For now, my site is growing, my readership is growing, my beer money is still growing, I’m having a blast doing this, and I intend to keep doing it until my brain freezes over.
Since my podcast team — which consists of me, myself, and I — has not been laid off, here’s my latest podcast: What’s Causing the Subprime Auto Loan Fiasco? Listen to... THE WOLF STREET REPORT
Wolf,
I have been reading your amazing work since you cited something my former colleague put together. The quality of your work is as high as a few other subscription-based opinion/analysis sites that I follow. Appreciate that you are thinking about your impact as well as your ability to maximize revenue. Keep up the great work.
-first time poster; long time reader
That is quality for you, at many other sites the commentary tends towards the reverse of that.
I don’t mind ads one bit. If it keeps the content free I’m all for it. It’s a minor inconvienence for all that I’m learning from this site. Not everyone has money to pay. Thanks for all your work Wolf, it is appreaciated.
I don’t activate AdBlock on this site, and I can’t recall the last time I even noticed an ad here. Maybe it’s because I’ve been ‘doing’ the Internet for over 30 years, and long ago trained my brain to not register advertising (esp. display ads). I think I’ve actually clicked on less than a half-dozen display ads in all that time, though I spend a lot of time on the ‘net, and do almost all my shopping on it.
Now, if we could just get rid of the ‘surveys’ I’m asked to fill out every time I buy a toothbrush …
I enjoy the content and interactive banter and comments that readers provide. Keep up the good work and I will continue to read and support your work.
Thanks again.
Kudos to you. The Real Deal!
One thing I have found lately Wolf. Sites like yours which are honest and no bs are the ones that continue to thrive and grow. . Always factual and to the point. Any other sites which have the Made up facts and “fake news” are the ones that are dying off and laying off. Keep up what you are doing. We depend on honesty which is had to find anymore
I’ll be sure and click on a bunch of ads with 0 intention or interest in the company/product. After all, you at least deserve more beer.
I am a reader who’s finances are stretched and therefore can’t spend money on subscriptions but shamefully gave you a paltry £20 in gratitude for your educating me. It’s a very tiny amount, but only one other site has got me to so appreciate what they do for me to dip into my shallow and almost empty pockets and give.
Please, when you buy your next IPA, know that I, budaatum, appreciate what you freely give.
Hello
Long time lurker; first time poster.
I thank you for your efforts. The site has been a daily source of insight.
You have navigated between the naive cheerleading of sites such as the WSJ and the paranoia of Zero Hedge, et al.
Consider your assets, you have a pretty good reader base, one that feeds on itself. I was on Garynorth.com for a while, a subscription site, he caters to Christian business people, and he provides plenty of nuts and bolts stuff. The problem is often where a blog develops a narrow demographic, or a culture sets in, and you go even slightly off message, and you get trolled. Dailykos and Zerohedge, by example, and while I like Mish I have no connection with his readers. When Cramer set up thestreet.com he had some great writers, and I made money off that website subscription, and learned a great deal. If you go behind a paywall you will probably have to get some other writers, and that’s a tough choice to make. Good luck either way.
As a middle-aged man, I’ve used the internet from its birth & watched its evolution over time.
I’ve also noticed how ads have absolutely ruined the internet .
I’m not talking about a moderate amount of ads. It’s rare people voluntarily do things in moderation when pleasure / profit is concerned, and money-making ads are no exception.
I’m sure I speak for most people when I say no one begrudges you a profit. Indeed, we’re happy to see it: you’ve earned it.
But you miss the point that the ads are intrusive, overwhelming & out of control.
(Coming from an auto sales background you should be especially aware of the problem of ad-blitzing the customers to death, whereby they just turn off the medium.)
Newspaper, Radio, TV, and now the Internet. All ruined by incessant ads.
You have good insightful articles but there comes a point when it’s too much of a hassle to read them when drowned by ads.
I can fully understand & agree that the time spent pursuing paid customers would greatly diminish the content but also a little time spent pruning ads would go a long ways in keeping / attracting readers.
aqius
Both my iPad (safari browser) and my PC (firefox) have a reader mode that keeps only the text of the story and removes everything else, including ads. I use it constantly. If ads bug you see if your device has that symbol.
Wolf-perhaps a voluntary contribution option? I’d pay for this great content but i like it better when it’s a request and not a requirement. Then those who appreciate it can reward you.
A voluntary contribution system is not a bad idea.
If you check the top banner of the site, there is a link on how to donate. https://wolfstreet.com/how-to-donate-to-wolf-street/
I occasionally send $50 to show my appreciation for the high level of content as well as the high level of comments, which Wolf enforces. In return Wolf sends me an email to express his appreciation. As for paywall, I wonder how that’s working out for David Stockton, who I used to read before he put up his payway.
Thanks Wolf. Love your articles and am a regular reader of your blog.
The ads are annoying but not as bad as the typical click bait sites. In this more mature stage of the internet, finding content people are desperate to make money off of versus those whole love putting it out there could not be more apparent. I’m sure you know what category you all into and I hope it doesn’t change. Thanks for keeping it in front of a paywall!
Hi Wolf, I find myself checking your site every day. Love it. I think I came to you recommended by the only site I pay for GaryNorth.com, $10/month.
Live long and prosper, Wolf
I’d definitely pay $50/year.
Having worked in print media: online ads never came close to replacing lost print revenue. Print ads that sold for tens or hundreds of thousands were replaced with peanuts. It’s a losers game. I suspect that what is seen as a technology story is also an economic story. Readers are broke and would rather not pay for content even if it’s crap. (Not to imply that is true here!) I would also blame (you guessed it): the Fed. With venture capital being thrown at the biz feeds and vices of this world legacy media faces competetion from all manner of non-economic business plans. Same is true with Netflix, Amazon etc. No one is making money. Thanks Ben and Janet!
Honest reporting is rare theese days.
Appreciate and keep reading your genuine articles until my brain freezes.
Good job Wolf!
Thank you Wolf, we love and appreciate you!
You should create a Patron. Could be a good way for people like myself who would be willing to throw a couple $ your way to do so
Check the banner at the top of the site
https://wolfstreet.com/how-to-donate-to-wolf-street/
You’re absolutely right! Perhaps the greatest impact is on your brain. To build new paid subscribers, you would have to divide your thoughts into saying a little (free) and a lot (paid). I’ll suffer the ads.
Thank you for putting yourself out there. I really appreciate your work.
I would hate to lose your site so whatever you must do then do it. I do donate although it’s not much. I’m, and I suspect countless others, are expert at tuning out ads so that hasn’t been a problem.. . The only complaint I have, and it’s a totally minor one, is I don’t hear well so the podcasts are never opened. I know I’m probably missing something that I wanted to learn but is there anyway a printed transcript could be added? Even just a truncated version? It’s a rare week that I don’t cut and paste one of your articles..
Ads don’t interfere with my reading on my iPad. WolfStreet is my first read in the morning. Please keep the site free. One of the best blog I have found in years.
Dear Wolf,
please keep up your awesome posts!
I agree with your analysis completely!
I dont mind the ads at all… i have learnt to read effortlessly around them. Your posts are a daily “must read” for me, along with the newyorktimes! Btw, have you considered becoming a 501c non-profit? You can then attract tax sheltered grants while paying yourself a salary. Just a thought since you are rendering such a valuable public service.
Thank you!
Ven
If Wolf ever loses his mind he might consider selling merchandise, such as t-shirts, pop sockets, coasters, stickers, bibs, rings, flasks etc.
It’s not even that difficult companies like tee spring and cafe express handle everything from production to shipping, you just need a logo.
Hey Wolf,
I perfectly understand your mood and your choice of the “advertising” model.
I believe your analysis is correct.
The work you do is very important and much appreciated. I would not want it to be limited to a small number of paying readers.
Keep going!
Just one little tip.
Highlight the “Donate” button. Top right.
In addition to advertising revenue, whoever wants or can do it will make a spontaneous donation.
The worst thing about pay walled subscription would be that the material you produce would slowly but surely divert towards satisfying the customer base, or what you imagine that base to be. That is to say the product would no longer be your own free thought but aimed at a class of people, a small class of people. That truly would be a shame, as we witness this in terms of quality across the msm. Once that profile is witnessed, it provides a point of leverage, a weakness, to the view of those who would try to use your base. To top it off, you would lose the commentary and feedback of those who choose to hold a different view, of those willing to actually provide hard debate – either they would not subscribe to what were then seen as contained views, or your answers would be expected a certain way at point of desubscription, or they would simply desubscribe to be “right” without recourse. Many would not pay just out of ethic – you maybe do not realise just how sensible readers are to even minor changes in presentation, they have a subtle sense of what they are taking part in.
So stay your own man is all I am able to say, few people are capable of that freedom nowadays, and it cannot be bought – contrary to all we are sold.
The only suggestions I could make would be to offer an add free choice, as a small one off payment per year . I don’t know how that would work, and I imagine there are barriers to that also of imposed, practical, and technical nature. At the least it would give people “a reason” to contribute, often they need one after the fact of something being already free to justify the payment to themselves lol.
I totally appreciate your newsletter and the ads are just fine with me and even interesting.
You hit the nail on the head with writing about paid subscriptions vs free ad backed newsletters.
I have had several paid newsletter/blogs and have dropped all over the years due to the hype, constant hawking or scare tactics they provide to induce a life time membership, etc. etc. One well know blog produces a stock portfolio where virtually 95% of the portfolio is negative to date; so there is zero benefit. Another one suggested in 2015 that Japan and the European Union would collapse in that order shortly- well, so much for that prediction.
If you enjoy what you have been doing and I enjoy what you do, try to keep going on. I retired years ago and hated it just over the weekend; so started a new business. Fun, productive and beneficial.
Thanks for an understanding wife and thanks for great commentaries.
Thank you for staying free. I truly love reading articles on your sight, as I have stated earlier. Especially when the subject is cars, retirement, and the economy. It is the first “click” every morning with my fresh cup of coffee.
I am 77 now. I feel young. I feel healthy. I DO have to count my pennies. If you went to a subscription based sight I would have to drop out.
I love that you have a “huge” and affectionate audience. Everything you write is worth it.
And I have also come to enjoying your voice every Sunday. Although I got your message this week on Monday AM.
Be safe and in good health.
Apologize. Sp site, not sight
I have been following your site daily for quite a few years and, have enjoyed the content and discussions immensely! This is one of the few sites that I have come across where, 1. A discussion is allowed to occur and, 2. The discussions remain relevant and civil. You also do a wonderful job of adding little bits of corrective material to keep the discussions moving smoothly. Would I pay for this site? Probably. That said, if this site was ‘pay to play’, I think something would be lost in the discussions that “so freely occurs. I have often gained as much from the insights of your readership as I have from the articles themselves. The only thing that makes me question you a bit, is your ability to enjoy an IPA!
I appreciate your hard work, insights and good humor. This is what works for me. I have an ad blocker on and don’t see your ads. I do however strive to make a small donation sometimes.
“You can only become truly accomplished at something you love. Don’t make money your goal. Instead pursue the things you love doing and then do them so well that people can’t take their eyes off of you.”
Maya Angelou
Keep being splendid, Wolf.
I really appreciate your site. The analysis is always spot on, and I read every post. Thank you so much for making it available. I never thought to donate for all your time and effort, but I will now. Thanks for years os useful insights!
I’m sure you have considered this – but what about speaking engagements or workshops as a source of income?
Maybe you can supplement your income some. But, it would take time, so maybe not worth it.
Yours is the only financial website I visit on a daily basis.
You could do like the NYT; you subscribe, then they still blast you with ads (and bitch when you activate an adblocker).
Hi Wolf, as long as the beer money keeps increasing, keep doing that way. I’ve been reading your great articles and throwing in my thoughts also. Great work. Regards Steve, UK.
Wolf, maybe you could do a ‘tip jar,’ like NC does? I ponied up for that once, then realized some of the content comes from WS!
See the banner at the top of the site
https://wolfstreet.com/how-to-donate-to-wolf-street/
Personally, I don’t think the ads are that obtrusive.
That said, the best solution (although I’m not sure if it’s possible given the platform this site is on) might be to have an option to pay a subscription fee for an ad-free experience. If you don’t pay you keep seeing ads.
In any case, keep up the good work, Wolf!
Please don’t forget the last point: one day this insanity might end, or the central bankers might right the economy, or the MSM…, and you lose all your readers. There will be nirvana and no need for Wolf Street.
Thank you for doing this.
Site is great. And, it might be better for you to financially engineer a revenue stream from advertisers … that would give you real operating income and a chance to build a great and profitable company and career.
A big part of the site’s appeal is the varied and lively comments from your readers. If you make it a fee-based club, you likely lose the perspective from your frugal-minded folks. (Many of the comments seems to come from the prudent among us.)
If you keep your service free, you will have a much wider audience and increase your chances of gaining national fame ;) Recognition may lead to some exciting and lucrative offers (e.g. book deals, guest speaker, show commentators.)
I hope all of your hard work pays off and you can continue to offer this highly interesting web site!
My take is that I don’t really like paywalls, because it excludes a lot of people who are outside it, and restricts important information. How many people would be willing to e.g. get into a link to a great article, sent by someone they know, if it’s behind a paywall? Sites such as this deserve a broad (and casual) readership, simply because of their honesty and their eye opening properties.
Why not do like some other great sites out there and start a fundraiser each year, with targets at different levels for extra content?
If it fails, then it fails. But I would be willing to bet that it won’t fail. So long as you stay honest (most important of all!), popular and relevant, and post loads of knowledgeable articles, like you do currently, then every year I’m sure there will be a sufficient portion of your regular readers who have the will and the means to shift a bit your way in order to keep the content running, and maybe make it worth your while.
Same boat. Tries selling but books & nada. So now I have them up for free. It’s all about teaching & sharing with each other, not the money. http://paulnew.epizy.com/ucancontactme/index.htm?i=2
Words with Friends allows you to pay a small amount to bypass the ads. Personally I never paid it, I just deal with the ads, but some prefer to.
I understand there is some difficulty in programming for that model – duplicate sites for paid vs nonpaid, trouble merging the comments onto both, etc. Just thought I’d mention the idea.
I love your site btw – it’s definitely a favorite online stop for me.
Wolf, what ever it takes to keep your site going, I have no problem paying or clicking on ads. You are one of a kind, especially in this greed stricken world. I know you love what you do, so keep doing it and many, many more healthy years to you.
Wolf
I agree, the subscription model would turn the site into a desert And you’d lose the influence that u get from being free.
Couple of suggestions.
1. Sell t shirts, sweatshirt, hats for a bit of a exaggerated mark up. I assume this work can be farmed out or you could higher someone ?
2 every so often do a go fund me with an explicit public counter as to ur goal And how much you have taken in.
Maybe combine 1 &2?
Thanks
Love the site!
2
Wolf
How do adblockers work in terms of your revenue stream from advertisers?
Do they know that a reader of Wolf Street is using an adblocker?
I have disabled mine.