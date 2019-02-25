Consequences of “Leaving Interest Rates Very Low for a Long Time”: Bank of Canada Governor Poloz

A litany of problems, from too much debt to deflating housing bubbles in Vancouver and Toronto.
By Steve Saretsky, Vancouver, Canada, Vancity Condo Guide:
With the Bank of Canada’s overnight interest rate stalled out at 1.75%, lower than the rate of inflation, and leaving real rates stuck in negative territory, monetary policy continues to deliver stimulus to an incredibly long and aging economic expansion, one which has witnessed record debt accumulation. That is, at least, according to Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz who delivered a speech in Montreal this past week.
Poloz ironically re-iterated the consequences of a prolonged negative interest rate environment:
“We have seen the natural results of leaving interest rates very low for a long time. For one thing, this has been hard for people, such as retirees, who rely on interest from their savings for their income.
“Further, people have taken on a lot of debt, mostly in the form of mortgages and home equity lines of credit. By 2017, the ratio of household debt to disposable income had hit a record – with the average household owing more than $1.70 for every dollar of disposable income.
“If we remove households that do not have mortgages, the ratio becomes much higher – close to $3 for every dollar of disposable income. And house prices were rising extremely quickly in some of Canada’s biggest cities.”
Indeed, the Canadian debt story has perhaps grown tiresome. Yet a recent report from Bloomberg Intelligence further reminds us the debt problem won’t be going away anytime soon despite continued warnings with little repercussions to date. Per the report, the share of uninsured mortgages and home equity lines of credit (HELOC) at most big Canadian banks has crept up to 65% of their mortgage portfolio. CIBC takes the cake, with uninsured loans reaching 66% of the mortgage portfolio and total mortgage lending accounting for 60% of all loans. Nearly half of its lending is dedicated to Ontario and British Columbia.
However, recent shifts in the housing market have awoken debt skeptics and policy makers alike. Most notably, Mr. Poloz, who admittedly was caught off guard in his most recent speech:
“Housing activity has been a little weaker than we expected recently. Mostly it is housing resales that have been soft, suggesting there may have been more froth in certain housing markets than previously thought.”
National home sales were down just 4% year-over-year in January, the slowest January since 2015. However, as Mr. Poloz noted, Canada’s once frothiest markets have elicited significant weakness. The Vancouver housing market witnessed sales sink to an 18-year low in 2018, while home sales in the Toronto area slipped to a 10-year low.
Rest assured, Poloz eased market jitters confirming:
“Housing markets that were not experiencing bidding wars appear to be adjusting in line with our expectations. However, more data will help us better understand the full situation in Canada’s housing market.”
Indeed, more data is just what the Governor ordered. Mortgage-delinquency rates, a lagging indicator, remain relatively benign in Canada, although a recent uptick in December along with an increase in personal bankruptcies over the prior two months suggests the bottom is in, and we are moving higher from here. By Steve Saretsky, Vancity Condo Guide
Average home price fell for first time since 2008, largest decline in the data going back to 2001. Read… Canada’s Majestic Housing Bubble Deflates, Media Hype U-Turns
Excellent Article!
It is all according to plan
Decimate Savers and those in retirement
FORCE them into higher risk stocks
and then steal their money in the market.
THE Entire Plan is to force everyone into the market
regardless of Risk, so that algorithims and insiders can steal the money.
.
. They have stolen ten years running of my retirement income
They have raised housing and other prices so the youth cannot afford
without high risk loans and limited downpayment
and caused tremendous income inequality
WHILE Funding corporations to use low cost money
to build AI / Robotics causing decrease in jobs available
If the money is more expensive many would not be able
to automate
So they are destroying the youth opportunity for jobs.
Wolf: This may be a little off topic, but have any of you indicators shown that the Fed has altered it QT plan?
Not yet.
I post on this monthly after we get the balance sheet from last day of the month, when most security roll-offs take place. My expectation is that this will continue on autopilot until the Fed makes an announcement, and then a month or more later, the Fed will take it off auto pilot, or the auto pilot will be tweaked. This won’t happen by surprise.
“CIBC takes the cake, with uninsured loans reaching 66% of the mortgage portfolio and total mortgage lending accounting for 60% of all loans.”
Where is this data from? Is there data on other banks, online banks, or how the lending portfolio is spread geographically?
Here is the chart from Bloomberg Intelligence via Steve’s (the author) News Letter. It is from a subscription-only Bloomberg Intelligence report on this topic, and this report cannot be linked. But Steve took this screenshot:
Thanks. All are within the rounding error, and scary. There might be some hope: mortgages with high downpayment don’t need government insurance, but I doubt this is the case.
Consequence 1: No urgency to invest or improve productivity. The money value of time has been brought to zero. None of the other consequences matter.
The recent countrywide (a few exceptions), multi month downturn in housing prices along with decreased sales, has the Bank of Canada and the government alarmed. What to do?
Firstly, the real estate sector requires an infusion of liquidity, that does not “appear” to be QE. So the Bank of Canada has gained government permission to purchase “assets” from government controlled or guaranteed enterprises eg. CMHC mortgages, with money printed by government permission!
In a nut shell – BoC prints money with government permission, buys mortgages that are guaranteed by government, from a government controlled entity! And as if by magic, CMHC gets an injection of liquidity, so they may issue more mortgages.
By the way, the government is seriously considering extending the amortization period of mortgages. So as to entice younger mortgagees into the market. What could go wrong?
Here they are suggesting the securitisation (MBS) of the uninsured mortgage market. They note
“Following changes to housing finance policies that target insured mortgages, uninsured mortgage credit has been growing. ”
PDF at
https://www.bankofcanada.ca/2018/07/staff-analytical-note-2018-24/
That is half a year old, so not sure if they got round to it yet – I don’t follow all of this that closely. DSIB numbers are the main share in those figures, the NDSIB are probably shorter term credit lines. There is a chart in there of the increase in uninsured mortgages ( sure to be a more recent one somewhere too) in case Bloomberg doesn’t accept the above chart posted by Wolf.
All the unusual money actions of the central banks like quantitative easing and associated interest rate suppression were supposed to be a short term thing to save us from catastrophic economic disaster but it ever seems to go away – even the depression was well over in 10 years.
Housing itself has been turned into currency, ie. Gresham and Lysander. It took a guy living in his van to figure this out. That is why the BoC is alarmed.
65 million empty apartments in China. That isnt overbuilding. That is currency hoarding.
Rosebud: China has a peculiar trait when it comes to buying housing.
When buying new housing, nearly all high rises, the units are bought completely unfinished! Just concrete walls, floors, and ceilings. Also with no property taxes to pay, the carrying cost of owning an empty unit is relatively low compared to here.
The reason the units are left unfinished is because Chinese buyers do not like to buy used housing! They prefer to buy a unit that hasn’t been lived in before. If the new buyer wants to live in the unit they will then finish the interior to their liking.
These peculiar traits are a couple of the reasons the Chinese think nothing of buying housing in the west and leaving them empty for years on end!
Now is the best time to buy
-NAR
Low rates are making a killing, aren’t they?
Wolf,
Love the information; do you see a trade we can make based on this research? Is there a way to short Canadian housing?
People have tried to short Canadian banks, but only with mixed results. Those that got the timing right and didn’t hold out for a price collapse came out OK. These banks are very exposed. But interest rates are low and the housing downturn just started and has not yet turned into any kind of mortgage crisis. As they say, so far so good.
Other folks have shorted scandal-plagued specialized shadow-bank mortgage lenders, with good results, for short periods. This started bubbling up in 2015 and went into 2017 (Home Capital Group), which I covered extensively at the time.
I love Poloz and every other “woe is you” establishment crank who bemoans savers being ripped off….and then does absolutely nothing about it (even though he actually can)…but then just juice the economy with cheap money….once again…
If you think things are getting bad in Canada now in Real Estate , just wait until we get a thaw (nasty cold across the country now) and every seller who pulled their homes off the market last fall, waiting for better times in the Spring (or the price the neighbour got a couple of years ago), put the For Sale signs back up. Yes, Spring is Coming…..
Not a Spring Thaw, then, but a Spring Meltdown? Green shoots nipped in the bid by a flood of offers?