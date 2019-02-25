Inventory Pileup Sounds Alarm for Goods-Based Economy

“In 30 years, I’ve never seen anything like this”: CEO of warehouse operator Pacific Mountain Logistics.
Sales at merchant wholesalers (except manufacturers’ sales branches and offices) fell 1% in December 2018, compared to November, to $497.2 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis, and inched up only 1% compared to December 2017, according to the Census Bureau estimates this morning.
But inventories at these wholesalers rose 1.1% from November and jumped 7.3% from December 2017, to $661.8 billion. Over the two-year period through December, inventories have risen 11%. This includes inventories of durable and non-durable goods (we’ll look at them separately in a moment):
This surge of inventories on soft sales caused the inventory-to-sales ratio so spike to 1.33, up from 1.30 in November and up from 1.25 a year earlier.
This is a familiar pattern. As inventories are piling up, and as inventory carrying-costs rise, companies eventually react: They whittle down their inventories by cutting orders. As we have seen in 2015 and 2016, this hammers the goods-based sectors of the economy. In 2016, it dragged GDP growth down to just 1.6%, the worst growth rate since the Great Recession. The overall economy was barely kept out of a recession by the service sector.
The transportation sector tracked this perfectly as it fell into a steep recession in 2015 and 2016. Now a similar pattern is starting to form: A surging inventory-to-sales ratio as inventories are piling up, while shipment volume of goods, as tracked by the Cass Freight Index, have started to decline on a year-over-year basis.
I overlaid the two data sets: The Cass Freight Index for Shipments, expressed as percent change from the same month a year earlier (columns, left scale), and the inventory-to-sales ratio (green line, right scale):
Non-durable goods not helpful.
Sales of non-durable goods — food, gasoline, apparel, agricultural products, etc. – at wholesalers fell 1.4% year-over-year in December, even as inventories ticked up 2.2% to $251.2 billion.
The standout here is the category of petroleum and petroleum-products inventories. Inventories and sales are valued in dollars, and the sharp drop in crude oil prices since August caused the dollar amount of petroleum and petroleum-products inventories to drop 12% year-over-year in December. Between September and December, inventories plunged 21% in dollar terms to $20.4 billion.
The problem is in Durable Goods Inventories
Sales of durable goods by wholesalers ticked up 3.5% year-over-year in December to $245.6 billion. But inventories of durable goods at wholesalers surged 10.6%, to $410 billion – the steepest increase since 2012, the period of inventory restocking coming out of the Great Recession:
Here are some standout categories, in terms of percent change in December 2018, compared to December 2017. Note the three categories with double-digit jumps, two of them relating to the construction sector:
- Furniture & Home Furnishings: +8.9%
- Motor Vehicle & Motor Vehicle Parts & Supplies: 7.3%
- Machinery, Equipment, & Supplies: 12.7%
- Hardware, Plumbing & Heating Equipment & Supplies: 12.1%
- Lumber & Other Construction Materials: 14.9%
- Household Appliances & Electrical and Electronic Goods: 6.5%.
The chart below compares the year-over-year percent change in durable goods inventories at wholesalers to the year-over-year percent change in the Cass Shipments Index. Note the turning point in shipments late last year. Inventories follow with a lag.
This situation of ballooning inventories on soft sales is showing up in the warehousing industry – and it’s getting blamed on companies trying to front-run trade tariffs. The surge of imports ahead of the potential tariffs – coming on top of the usual increase of inventories ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year – has left warehouses and shipping terminals in Southern California “overstuffed and distribution networks jammed,” the Wall Street Journal reported.
“That stacked-up inventory is straining logistics capacity around the neighboring ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, which together comprise the biggest U.S. trans-Pacific gateway,” the WSJ. It quoted BJ Patterson, CEO of warehouse operator Pacific Mountain Logistics in San Bernardino: “In 30 years, I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said.
Increasing inventories is counted as a business investment and is added to GDP growth; This is what has been happening much of last year. But conversely, the inevitable decline in inventories will be subtracted from GDP growth.
Apocalypse not now
The goods-based sectors comprise the smaller part of the economy. The services sectors dominate. The biggest of them are healthcare, finance, and housing (rents are services). In the US, you cannot get an overall recession with just the goods-based sector slowing down, as we have seen in 2016. It will pull down overall growth in the economy but won’t push the US into a recession. For a recession to happen in the US, the services sectors need to approach the zero-growth line, while the goods sectors are in decline – and that is not yet in sight.
LoL, oceans of stuff made in China, Mexico, Vietnam, etc…
So I guess if housing slows down, the goods economy suffers a meltdown.
Meh. Assets are the biggest bubble, and if they slide again, no guarantees are going to be sufficient to reignite a bubble.
The Fed should have promoted the 3-6-3 world of the 1950s and pushed taxes back up to balance the budget. Stop the wars, etc. Now we are going to have a war exhausted economy that won’t respond to stimulation.
GLTA, and now asset bubble prices will have to be supported out of domestic savings.
Ha!
Did you see the video of the Chinese shipping container transformed into a house in 10 minutes? Of course this wont happen en masse for our homeless because of the Currency parameters.
Channel stuffing, not supposed to work like a lot of other things. When a company does it illegal, when a country does it?
The stuff here was ordered here.
We’re not in a recession officially, which is a joke.
Back off the annual US federal deficit of about $1.2T from GDP growth and you’ll see the recession. It’s been going on for many years.
Increases in debt, in excess of GDP growth, are masking a recession.
Wolf, you should start citing an adjusted measure of GDP growth, which excludes the annual deficit. They like to use the term “Real GDP”, but maybe we need a “Real Honest GDP” or “Real GDP, Ex-Fluff”.
Yes, GDP is a terrible measure among other reasons because it measures the flow of an economy (dollars being spent or invested) without accounting for where these dollars came from (earned, borrowed from the future?).
Nor does it measure whether the spending is actually ‘healthy’ for the economy. The cost of providing pointless or counterproductive regulations is a good example of that. It’s the bureaucratic equivalent of the ‘broken window’ fallacy. GDP also ‘rewards’ inefficient spending in business.
The word “economy” used to mean an efficient use of one’s resources.
Now the economy “improves” when more money is spent, whether it’s on yachts, 3rd homes, or to repair a whole state wrecked by a hurricane. GDP counts it all without caring for well-being or the future.
To put more color on it, preparing for a hurricane properly by, say, not building in low areas or building strongly and on stilts, which husbands resources, counts for less than repairing to the same vulnerable state, if it’s more expensive to repeatedly repair the property . . . like some idiot who doesn’t care because the rest of us are paying via insurance, some of it taxpayer-protected, i.e. taxpayer-paid.
This is still the good times but they are getting less good that they were before.
“not yet in sight”.
The expected and looked for recession has been postponed.
Ain’t gonna happen! Not until after the 2020 election cycle.
The powers that be, will most certainly see to that.
The economy must be seen as healthy and growing to the paroles.
To be viewed otherwise, would cause those who depend on “happy time stories” to have their propaganda disbelieved. Can’t have that!
The indexes are tracking the value of these goods, but what about the actual numbers. Are there ever increasing stacks of washing machines, etc, or is it just about the same number that are nominally worth more?
And what are those valuations worth if they aren’t selling? Does the correction to value only happen at the point of sale?
If there are more physical numbers of goods, where are they stuffing them? Disused malls and factories? Logistics companies I have worked for have their space calculated pretty fine, and can’t just store double the physical volume of goods.
I haul out of a distribution center that serves a certain big box home improvement chain. They are stacked to the hills with and shipping way less than they were a year or so ago.
Aren’t almost all sectors of the economy effectively offshoots of the finance sector?
Who is taking the most risk on these inventories?
I really would like to know if the cost of residential construction is likely to come down?
Inventory is up around here in the DFW area, but people are still moving to Dallas and it’s crowded here. I wish I could make it stop.
45% of new residents in the last few years (I think 5 years, maybe 10, I’m not sure…info from Community Impact local newspaper) came from overseas.
I need a house, I have the land, but construction cost is way up.
Wolf,
Thanks.
No real surprise here. Just-in-case inventory management pulled out of mothballs to front-run the tariffs. Corporations ordered everything that might ever be needed…just in time for the next recession.
Yes, there may not technically be a recession at the moment but strip away inventory building and the U.S. economy is likely at stalling speed ( sub 1% growth).
The inventory build is over. Let’s see what GDP looks like by Q2. Might be close to flat-lining.
QE pulled forward too many years of demand. Here comes the void.
Wow. The graph of durable goods vs. freight index tells the story perfectly, doesn’t it?
Agree on economic impact, though. I don’t think people realize manufacturing represents less than 10% of jobs these days. It would take some pretty epic layoffs in the sector to bring unemployment back to “normal” levels.
One downside to heavy automation is you can’t layoff a robot. It’s way better to run it at breakeven than mothball it, which requires write-offs.
Everyone tried the “go upmarket” silver bullet over the last couple years. Now, the game will be “keep the robots running”. This means means round after round of de-contenting until manufacturers meet the market where it actually is, rather than where they’d like it to be.
It also means margin compression and the attendant stock price corrections.