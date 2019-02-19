What Trucking & Freight Just Said About the Goods-Based Economy in the US

Something has to give.
Starting to be a fascinating phenomenon: Rates charged by trucking companies and other transportation providers continue to surge on a year-over-year basis even as the volume of shipments has dropped below where it had been a year ago, while the “capacity squeeze” of 2018 has disappeared, and as the price of fuel is down year-over-year.
Freight shipment volume across all modes of transportation – truck, rail, air, and barge – in January ticked down (-0.3%) from January last year, according to the Cass Freight Index, the second year-over-year decline in a row. Those two declines are the first since the transportation recession of 2015 and 2016. The extraordinary plunge since the extraordinary peak in shipments last summer indicates that the transportation boom with its double-digit year-over-year increases has fizzled. This chart shows how freight volume changed from the same month a year earlier:
The Cass Freight Index covers shipments of merchandise for the consumer and industrial economy via all modes of transportation, but it does not include bulk commodities, such as grains or chemicals.
The year-over-year comparison in the chart above – for example, comparing January 2019 to January 2018 – eliminates the noise caused by the hefty seasonal fluctuations of the transportation business that occur every year.
But the chart also delineates the notorious cyclicality of the transportation business, where some big up-years are followed by down-years, such as the drop in shipments during the “transportation recession” of 2015 and 2016, when the goods-based sector of the economy itself went into a recession, and only the strength of the service economy kept GDP growth positive (at a miserably low 1.6% in 2016). The transportation recession was followed by a historic surge in shipments from late 2017 through the first half of 2018, causing a capacity squeeze that triggered a lot of hand-wringing among shippers, such as retailers and industrial companies. That boom and capacity squeeze have now been unwound.
This capacity squeeze in the trucking industry, and the subsequent resolution of it, shows up in the DAT Load-to-Truck ratio which tracks the demand-capacity balance. This ratio for “vans” – the trailers that Class-8 trucks haul across the US – surged twice in 2018: First, the spike in January 2018, when use of Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) became the law, which caused a temporary squeeze as truckers had to rejigger their operations; and then, the flood of demand in the summer blew the ratio out again. But the demand-capacity balance is now reverting to the mean:
A good portion of the equipment and supplies for the industrial sector – manufacturing, oil & gas drilling, construction, mining, etc. – is transported by flatbed trailers. Demand for flatbed trailers skyrocketed in early 2018 as capacity suddenly tightened under the pressure that ELDs put on the industry, while demand was strong. DAT’s Load-to-Truck ratio experienced a historic spike from January through April 2018, then reverted to the mean and overshot the mean on the way down:
Rising capacity and declining shipments, no problem: Freight rates continue to surge. In January, the Cass Truckload Linehaul Index, which tracks per-mile full-truckload pricing and does not include fuel or fuel surcharges, rose 6.4% compared to January 2018. But that year-over-year increase in truckload pricing is backing off from the double-digit spikes last summer:
The average diesel price at the pump in January was slightly down from a year earlier, according to EIA data.
Yet the Cass Intermodal Price Index, which includes diesel prices and fuel surcharges, still rose 6.8% in January, compared to a year ago — but a far cry from the six double-digit year-over-year increases in a row last year.
Intermodal freight in the US is a combination of truck and rail, such as containers hauled by truck and then transferred to rail, or semi-truck trailers that piggyback on special rail cars. The chart below shows the blistering price increases in 2018 and continuing through January 2019, even as fuel prices are faltering:
In terms of overall expenditures for freight: For all modes of transportation combined – truck, rail, air, and barge – shippers spent 7.8% more in January to get their goods delivered than they’d spent a year ago, despite the decline in shipments, according to the Cass Freight Index for Expenditures. This increase in freight spending was caused by the continued though somewhat slower price inflation in transportation services.
In the stacked chart below, where each line represents one year, January 2019 is way above all prior Januaries. Note the seasonality: January usually marks the low point of the year! The year 2018 (black line, on top) was an outlier in the bunch. And January 2019 is an even further outlier:
The above chart shows what inflation in “transportation services” looks like: even as shipments decline, shippers such as retailers and industrial companies, are having to pay a lot more to get their goods to the destination. But this too has started to back off just a tad from the red-hot pricing environment last year.
Ultimately, something has to give: in an environment of weaker shipments and more capacity, freight rates cannot continue to surge.
And given the rising capacity, and the declining shipments, trucking companies have backed off their historic binge of ordering Class-8 trucks. In January, orders for these trucks plunged by 58% from a year ago, to the lowest level since October 2016, toward the end of the “transportation recession” when Class-8 truck orders had plunged to the lowest levels since 2009, and truck and engine manufacturers responded with layoffs. So that U-turn was fast, even for the legendarily cyclical trucking business. Read… Phenomenal Trucking Boom Ends, Trucking Bust Starts
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Another measure of global economic health;
The Baltic Dry Index (BDI) Bulk dry oceanic shipping.
After hitting a high of 1,800 just 6 months ago, it is now at 639 points!
Some tend to dismiss this index for various reasons, however it still holds validation in that it clearly shows the state of global bulk shipping demand.
Taken in conjunction with other economic (micro/macro) fundamentals, the overall picture that emerges is not good.
Thank you Wolf.
“something has to give” all aboard the ‘Crazy Train’!
I did see an article somewhere that UPS and some other shippers are putting limits on how much of Amazon’s packages they take because Amazon ships such a huge number of “low value” (the article’s words not mine) packages. You can see how shipping large numbers of “low value” packages to large numbers of locations would be cost intensive because of all the handling. Add this to the increases in fuel cost, driver cost(due to reduced driver productivity), and rig cost and it isn’t hard to see where the shipping cost increases come from. I wonder, as with Uber, if the whole business plan is coming up against the limitations of its success.
There was also an article about the so called “Environmentally-Friendly” Shipping wrapping/bags Amazon uses…it keeps clogging up the Recycling machines,which need to be stopped and cleaned…lolol only in America
A less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier, New England Motor Freight, went bankrupt last week among other reasons because of a huge Amazon contract (“low value”) that had made it hard for the company to obtain and handle higher value business.
What did you expect? The industry bought a bunch of new (more expensive) equipment, they are passing on their costs. What would be appropriate at the government level would be to rollback load capacity, (and save the highways since we probably can’t afford to fix them and this has been a brutal winter) which would put more trucks to work assuming also that cargo capacity is in long term decline, the slowdown is the new normal. Everything costs more and you get less.
Less is more and smaller is bigger
That shack there is worth six figures.
Up is down and profit a loss
This is where you sign to pay the cost.
High is low and rich is poor
Is what you’ll find as you walk out the door.
Alas Amigos…..thanks to Wolf,,,these subtle Economic warnings,just keep rearing their ugly heads on a continuing basis. The economic ‘train wreak’ is slowly coming into View…! Another 45 days or so,even Wolf will be a believer…lololol aloha
Is this product of the inherently cyclical nature of the transportation economy and by extension the greater economy.
Or a symptom of a greater rumbling caused by credit beginning to siezing up?
Its a trucking mess (so to speak ).
What exactly is being shipped to keep volumes almost as high as 2018?
Retail in the toilet, autos in the toilet, construction slowing.
What’s left?
This, the last graph, could explain the serious jumps in food costs here and not just at the supermarket. Chain and solo restaurants both jumped together at the first of the year. Fixed income (VA disability) and it’s out pacing the CPI by far, even compared retrospectively. Fresno, CA (as if that matters).
FDX, UPS, NSC and CSX continue to forecast revenue and earnings growth for 2019.
It seems that Xmas was a good buying opportunity.
This is really interesting observation by astute commenters could it really be that the online order business is faltering ,low value trinkets. beany babies and shit that we sell at our garage sales.what a joke the whole thing has been ,all of this everything bubble is eating itself up
XPO Logistics will issue $1bn worth of bonds to buy back shares after issuing two profit warnings. I want whatever these people are smoking.