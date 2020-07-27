Google Extends Work-from-Home to July 2021. Other Firms to Follow. Condo, Apartment, Office Markets in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, Manhattan to Take Further Hit

Those markets are already getting hit.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET:
Alphabet, the parent company of Google, which has about 200,000 employees and contract workers, keeps pushing out the date when its staff can return to the office. CEO Sundar Pichai has now decided, after a debate with his leadership team, that work-from-home will be in effect at least until July 2021, a source told the Wall Street Journal.
The goal post keeps getting moved. The previous back-to-the-office date had been set for January. In May, Pichai said in a message that post-pandemic there may be “more flexibility and choice for employees as they consider how to work in the future.” But he was still expecting that “most Googlers will be largely working from home for the rest of this year.” This goal post has now been moved to at least July 2021.
Unlike other tech companies, Google has never really got on the permanent work-from-home bandwagon and has so far not announced it as a permanent option.
Other companies, including Twitter and Facebook, have announced a permanent shift to work-from-home for at least some of their employees at least some of the time. Facebook said that as many as half of its employees might be working remotely in five to 10 years.
After the WSJ reported the news this morning, Pichai sent a note to employees:
“To give employees the ability to plan ahead, we’ll be extending our global voluntary work from home option through June 30, 2021, for roles that don’t need to be in the office,” Pichai wrote.
“I hope this will offer the flexibility you need to balance work with taking care of yourselves and your loved ones over the next 12 months.”
In the US, Alphabet has a large office presence in the San Francisco Bay area, not only at its headquarters in Mountain View, but also in numerous office buildings spread around the Bay Area.
In addition, Google is planning to build a huge project in San Jose’s Diridon Station Area, of 7.2 million square feet of office space and 5,900 residential units. The plan is still being hammered out with city of San Jose.
And it has built up a massive and expensive presence in Manhattan, where it operates out of several buildings, including the eight-story Chelsea Market, spanning an entire city block, that it acquired in 2018 for $2.4 billion, the second largest deal ever to close in Manhattan.
In December 2018, Google announced that it would invest over $1 billion in capital improvements “to establish a new campus, Google Hudson Square” in Manhattan. The campus spreads over three leased buildings with over 1.7 million square feet of space. At the time, Google had over 7,000 employees in Manhattan. Construction officially kicked off in October 2019.
In addition to its huge and costly and – formerly – ballooning presence in the Bay Area and in Manhattan, Google has offices around the country:
Other companies with large numbers of office workers who are now working remotely are likely to follow Google’s lead to keep “most” of their staff working from home for another year at least. It will give companies and employees more time to fine-tune the whole process of working remotely in order to improve its efficiency, which will make it more entrenched.
This extension of working remotely has big impacts on housing – both owned homes and rental apartments – as well as the office sector of commercial real estate.
In Silicon Valley and San Francisco, where working remotely has become a very big thing, it is already showing up in the housing and office sectors.
Condo prices in the San Francisco Bay Area in June dropped by 6.5% year-over-year, according to the California Association of Realtors, with the largest price drops in Silicon Valley (Santa Clara County -10.9%; San Mateo County -7.8%) and San Francisco (-6.6%). And the median rent of one-bedroom apartments in San Jose dropped by 8.0% in June compared to a year ago, and in San Francisco by 11.8%.
There is now a large amount of office space coming on the market, particularly sublease space, where companies decided in the past that they needed to lock in scarce office space even if they didn’t need it at the moment. This “warehousing” of office space was designed to provide space in the future when these companies would expand into it. Much of this space has remained vacant and is now coming back on the market.
Overall office availability in Silicon Valley in the second quarter has risen to 14.4%, according to Savills: 22% in Palo Alto, 19.7% in Santa Clara, 19.3% in Milpitas, and 16.4% in Downtown San Jose.
In San Francisco, where the office market had been softening before the pandemic, office availability surged 2.4 percentage points in the second quarter to 13.5%, the highest since 2012, according to Savills. Sublease space surged by 40% and now accounts for about half of total availability.
“Most companies are downsizing, as layoffs and furloughs continue to creep into the labor force, in addition to WFH measures being lengthened,” the report by Savills said.
But these were the dynamics in the second quarter. Google’s decision to extend its working-from-home policy until at least July 2021 – with other companies likely to follow in its footsteps – are now piling on top of it.
The initial moves in the condo, apartment, and office markets may have been caused by the first knee-jerk reactions to working-from-home. What is now setting in is a deeper shift as companies realize that this won’t blow over in a few months and that there will be long-term changes in where work will be done.
What does all this do the national internet footprint. A few years ago the future was going to be wireless internet, which could service very rural areas with at least phone service. The notion was most of traffic is incoming, browsing, would be done on the satellite, while outgoing broadband requirements were done on the phone, or equivalent. You could spool your days work and upload at night. Or maybe data centers, like the old day trading T1 connection businesses, or maybe government will pass an internet infrastructure bill. There are probably a lot of ways to get your work in on time no matter where you live.
Google StarLink, yeah I know it is Musk… But having satellites at 300 miles vs 23000 miles away is huge on network latency, the big problem with satellite internet. And the idea of the satellites communicating via lasers is pretty cool.
These people aren’t likely to be working in places where satellite internet is needed, they are more likely moving to second tier less expensive cities, not the sticks.
I have a one man machine shop with 3phase machines and deliveries from 40 foot trucks so I won’t be working from home. But I may never see traffic again on my commute to work if this trend continues.
Sounds good for having real estate in the exurbs. If you only have to go into the office a day or two, in non-rush hour traffic it starts to make sense with the price of real estate. Quality of life is not that bad if you are near college towns. Disclaimer, I have not worked in the office for 15 years.
Can you elaborate on why quality of life isn’t bad near college towns? San Diego, among other things, is one big college town. SDSU, UCSD, USD and a few others. In non Covid times there’s always a bunch of students around, except summertime.
Things are on fire here and this is probably partly why.
Plenty of loud and drunk fraternity dudes… HARD PASS!
I think the next big one to jump on the work is Tesla. Since they already build their battery cars in tents, it is not a big stretch to supply each employee with a backyard, “build” tent. Then on a weekly basis the fleet of Tesla battery trucks can bring kits of parts and take away finished assemblies ( or whole cars in the case of ambitious employees). It will cut way down on workers comp claims I think.
ROFL.
You have to be thankful for the little things in life. Traffic in the SF bay area is down considerably from what is was in early February. Every dark cloud has some kind of lining, the only question is whether the glass is 99% empty or 1% full.
What you’re describing is a lot like the Great Leap Forward, where factory workers can work from home. If only there can be some form of telepresence robot linked with VR/AR interface so that the factory worker can be at home interacting with their colleagues on a real life assembly line. It would sure cut down on comp claims.
They’ll probably talk the government into changing them into residential apartments or condos.
Just the way governments tend to flip flop for the money.
It will be quite difficult to manufacture anything from home on a computer. My industry (Aerospace) has taken an absolute beating.
The US will at some point have to produce something besides services no?
With BA wasting 43 BILLIONS in buy-back shares (2013-2019) without a spending a DIME on the festering problems of 737 MAX, i shed no tears!
What kind of business model is that, under kind of capitalism?
A poster boy for Corporation GREED!
Don’t insult the Fed. They’ve been producing dollars like mad.
On a more serious note, there’s always agriculture work. The US is at least self sufficient in that regards.
Like Mao’s great leap forward! Forge pig iron in the backyard…
“It will give companies and employees more time to fine-tune the whole process of working remotely..
which will make it more entrenched.”
This is how society shifts. Let’s see if it sticks. I think much of it will.
That 200k work force is fixing to get gnawed on like Old Lou the Bluetick gnawing on a ham bone. Google Domestic Surveillance Systems won’t be far behind. If you are a young Turk that’s eager to climb you will have to install that extra camera in your bathroom.” Wake up Bob you’re drooling all over our tablet” will be coming to dinner.
I LOVE working remotely, was able to leave Denver thanks to it, and save an enormity on rent.
What’s not to like?
Data security will keep most essential workers still going into the office.
been working from home since 1999, its great for a while, then you want some interaction on ideas that is not drenched in Arial Font….
but the cities are in big trouble, my wife loves the city…..I pray that she will begin to like it less…..
the real bummer is the really good places to eat getting chewed up by Gruesome and his corrupt cronies….
Two points that I predict:
1) Alphabet employees will return only to Alphabet owned real estate (And they will use legal muscle to stiff the landlords they abandon)
2) it is far more difficult for employees working remotely to organize against policies to which they object . The passion of the motivated gets lost in a video conference plus they might suddenly and mysteriously get disconnected 😁
Working from home is great when you live alone, or if you have a large home. But for the rest of us, if you have a family it becomes a burden on the family. No noise during working hours, means no tv, no music, no vacuuming, no long conversations. And with covid, it’s not like they can just go outside, hangout with friends, or explore other interests.