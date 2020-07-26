THE WOLF STREET REPORT: Nobody Knows How to Ever Get Out of This Mess

“Extend and Pretend” forevermore? You can you can also find the podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and iHeart Radio.
Gold just broke through its previous resistance.
The market knows that from here on out it’s not Brrrrr, more like Buzz Lightyear i.e. To Infinity and Beyond!!
Are you officially declaring the Battle of “Bull” Run is now on?
Just realized it was time to click the beer mug & donate again.
if u had imagined such a fiasco, would u have been more bullish on gold? Are u bullish now?
I most certainly am.
I bought my first gold 45 years ago, although it’s pretty high and approaching a new high, it may be time to hedge this mess. Maybe just don’t worry the Fed will save the day again,….doubt at this point.
Where do you store gold anyhow?
In the rocker panels of your antique autos. Now just give me the license plate numbers and we’ll call it even Stephen. Don’t forget to leave the keys over the sun shade.
Ripe time for writing off all debt planet wide. Roll on. Central banks have bought this upon themselves. ECB warned recently so long as we do this as a one off and not all the time. But it is all the time. It is fraud. It is not generally acceptable accounting principles to apply liquid to part of mechanism siphoned off before the level drops below half gauge. Video cut out half way through Wolf. From what I heard the startling conditions are a good indication of what is ahead – latter 6 months of 2020 will be a story for the grandkids. Take notes.
Huh? You missed the part where we eat the grandkids! We’ve been driving the Convertible Buick toward a cliff called Heck Point. It may be a straight line from there as the nose dips, but someone keeps altering the “End of Road” signs for another half mile. Meanwhile, we’re tossing cash into the air while smoking cigars bought on credit. Enjoy the ride.
I just checked. It seems to work fine all the way through. Maybe you had some connection issue.
I know how to get out of this mess and so do a lot of other people.
By creating an even huger mess called MMT? And then what kind of hyper-gigantic-huge mess do you need to create to get out of MMT? 🤣🤣🤣🤣
The dollar is in a freefall as the Fed’s deranged money-printing hurtles us down the road to Weimar 2.0. Turning our money issuance over to this criminal private banking cartel run by a rapacious oligarchy was the beginning of the end for our former Republic.
What shouldn’t be done is for the Fed to print and give Blackrock to buy up the country.
Can kicking rocks… but one has to wonder how far cans can be kicked don the road. I wonder if one can draw some odd parallel to the crazy bubble we have in China.
And really at what point will this whole stock market bubble burst because sooner or later, the guys who aren’t getting paid now at the end of the chain will want to be paid, and Fed bailouts aren’t going to work any more. Seems like we’re in for a fun ride ahead.
Default on the dollar. Something I learned here, during the great depression the US defaulted. Do it again.