Who Will Get Hit When Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs) Blow Up? Banks or Unsuspecting “Market Participants”?

Answers emerge from the murky business of CLOs.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
There has been quite some hoopla surrounding Collateralized Loan obligations (CLOs) because the underlying leveraged loans – junk-rated loans often used by private equity firms to fund leveraged buyouts (LBO) and other high-risk endeavors such as special dividends – are now starting to come apart. There are approximately $700 billion in US-issued CLOs outstanding.
US banks hold $99 billion of these CLOs, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The rest are held by various institutional investors, such as insurance companies, pension funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, private equity firms, and the like. They’re also held by entities overseas, including certain banks in Japan that have gorged on these US CLOs. But that’s their problem.
One third of the CLOs in the US banking system are held by just one bank: JPMorgan Chase; and 80% of the CLOs in the US banking system are held by just three banks. But at each of these three gigantic banks, CLOs account for only 1.2% to 1.3% of total assets (total asset amounts per Federal Reserve Q1 2020):
- JPMorgan Chase: $34.0 billion in CLOs = 1.3% of its $2.69 trillion in assets.
- Wells Fargo: $24.6 billion in CLOs = 1.2% of its $1.76 trillion in assets.
- Citigroup: $21.4 billion in CLOs = 1.3% of its $1.63 trillion in assets.
In 11th position down the list is the second largest bank in the US, Bank of America, with just $807 million in CLOs, accounting for barely over 0% of its $2.03 trillion in assets.
In other words, the largest four banks in the US hold $81 billion of the $99 billion of CLOs in the US banking system – but given the gargantuan size of their assets, this percentage-wise small CLO exposure is the least of their problems.
They’re far more exposed to the classic banking risks during a crisis: Residential and commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, energy loans, and the like. And that’s where their major loan losses will come from – and are already coming from.
The next $8.2 billion of CLOs in the US banking system are held by two US banks. Turns out, the relatively small group, Stifel Financial, is heavily exposed:
- Stifel Financial: $4.3 billion in CLOs = 16.6% of its $25.9 billion in assets.
- Bank of New York Mellon: $4.1 billion in CLOs = 1.1% of its $387 billion in assets.
The next $8.1 billion in CLOs are spread over four large banks. The exposure of the smallest bank among them, BankUnited, is relatively three times as large as that of the other banks, but is still only 3.3%:
- TD Group US Holdings: $3.1 billion = 1.0% of its $320 billion in assets.
- State Street Corp. $2.7 billion = 1.1% of its $242 billion in assets.
- MUFG Americas Holdings: $1.3 billion = 1.0% of its $133 billion in assets.
- BankUnited: $1.1 billion in CLOs = 3.3% of $32.8 billion in assets.
The remaining $2 billion in CLOs in the US banking system are small fry spread over other banks. And Stifel Financial is the only major US bank seriously exposed to CLOs.
But what parts of those CLOs are banks holding?
Risks and losses — and therefore yields — with CLOs depend on the tranches. Banks generally hold senior tranches. The yields of senior tranches are low, but their risks are also considered low, because in case of a default of an underlying loan, based on the waterfall payout structure of the CLO, the equity tranches (usually 10% of the CLO) eat the first losses, then the junior tranches eat the remaining losses. And when losses continue, the mezzanine tranches get to eat those losses.
Investors in those tranches are compensated with higher yields for the risks of having to take the first loss. And they shouldn’t complain when they get their faces ripped off.
The senior tranches, which tend to be over half of the CLO, will be impacted after the lower tranches are wiped out.
The loans underlying the CLOs are secured by collateral, which can be sold in case of default. So when a loan defaults, the loss to investors is normally not 100%. Investors may be able to recover 40% through the sale of collateral. And the remaining loss then hits holders of the tranches of the CLO in the sequence of the waterfall.
Who goes after the low-yielding senior tranches? A report by the Federal Reserve found that 95.4% of the identified CLOs held by deposit-taking banks ($57 billion) and 60.4% of identified CLOs held by Bank Holding Companies ($20.6 billion) were senior tranches.
Investors are on the hook.
On the other hand, mezzanine, junior, and equity tranches accounted for over two-thirds of the CLOs held by investment funds, which include hedge funds and private equity funds, and they accounted for one-third of the CLO holdings of mutual funds.
This is where the vast majority of the risks are, and where the biggest dollar amounts are, and where the vast majority of the losses will be eaten.
“To summarize, our new data suggest that institutional investors have sizable exposures to risky CLO tranches,” said the Fed’s report.
“These risky holdings appear to be larger than what market participants believe,” it said (underscore added). “For example, analysis by Fitch Ratings shown in Table 3 suggests that pension funds only held AAA-rated notes,” [when in reality, they gorged on riskier tranches to get the yield].
So when these CLOs implode, they may cause minor ripples among a few large banks, amounting to less than a rounding error amid much larger loan losses; they may cause bigger ripples perhaps at Stifel; but they may cause some real heartache where the vast majority of the CLOs are held, and where most of the mezzanine, junior, and equity tranches are held: among mutual funds, hedge funds, PE firms, pension funds, and the like. And the Fed’s report points out, the heartache may come as a surprise to “market participants.”
Not really a major surprise but…
Everything tends to be interconnected these days, so some institutional investor holding the dreg tranches of imploding CLO’s might also be a heretofore “stable borrower” from some bank holding no CLO dregs…but if the institutional investor goes down, the non-CLO bank gets hit anyway…because of indirect cascade effects.
In general, I think the interlinkages get worse because of ZIRP,
First, because ZIRP for 2 decades has herded almost all institutional investors onto the leverage train…because spreads under ZIRP are minute without leverage.
And banks tend to be the ultimate leverage providers.
Second, ZIRP tends to correlate otherwise uncorrelated asset classes…because they all become correlated to ZIRP’ed interest rates. Without uncorrelated assets, risk reduction becomes impossible via diversification. So Fed policy introduces huge new undiversifiable risk into the system.
I agree…correlated assets and leverage ultimately get back to the banks who extend the leverage and/or counter-parties to those who do.
So while the notionals Wolf looks at regarding in the reports of CLO exposure are relatively small, this is the stuff that is not on the balance sheet, and does not include any off balance sheet exposure that may be connected to these cashflow gymastics games
I personally prefer the ffiec FR Y-15 Snapshots Reports like “20181231_20190723_FRY15 Snapshot All.csv” because they cover things like: RISKM411 (OTC DERIVATES EXPOSURE), RISKM405 (ASSETS UNDER CUSTODY), RISKM370 (INTRA FINANCIAL LIABAILTIS), (RISKM367 INTRA FINANCIAL ASSETS), and can enable one to start piecing together some of things we don’t get nice charts for.
JPM has $2.69T in “assets” yet with $45T in OTC DE $23T AUC (as of 12/31/2018), makes you wonder how much of their exposure is on other peoples assets…
We will know when the “Buffet Tide” goes out on who is naked.It is a well worn practice in “Back Office” operations to get rid of crap such as CLO
turd bundles by wrapping them up with a few blossoms and then dump them off to Pension Funds. For sure by design the CLO Turd Blossom bundles are shuffled off to the dark corners that catch no attention. This will be future fodder for analysis by WR. I hope it’s at least entertaining to watch.
I’ll bet CalPERS holds a lot.
Wolf,
Is the correct reading here that investment funds, which include hedge funds and private equity funds could potentially get hurt if CLO on the lowest levels collapse? They are the most exposed to these?
I’m curious to understand what the side effect of that would be, meaning, are there equivalent CDS that are going to implode if the lowest tranches of the CLO gets wiped out. Thereby creating some kind of AIG effect which in turn takes out confidence in the entire financial system?
Because if the answer to that is no. I’m not sure why anyone would care about these funds getting killed. I think the other way to look at it is that these funds should not be bailed out due to their poor decision making in terms of monetary allocation.
But if I had to guess, there is probably a great deal of opaqueness around the situation, and perhaps there are counterparties that are not fully obvious which could bring down the whole financial system. Then again, I expect that should this happen, the Fed will probably ride to the rescue again.
We all know that CLOs are massively mis-priced amd ghe ECB, BIS, FED, Global Ginancial Stability Board all have said it and published detailed analysis on it. But so is every asset out there in the world of Everything-Bubble. What IS different about the CLO Mis-Pricing what that all the regulators, the FED and the Stability Board miss: Fraud. Investors are being shown insanely wrong stress tests for the tranches on two levels in oder to make them believe that what is now a roughly 25% credit loss tail risk in the BSL leveraged Loan market can be absorbed by a 10% Equity Tranche. For one investors are shown recovery rates increase as default rates rise and on top of it no default cycle scenarios but constant default rates (insane!!! You are using averages to stress tail risk!!! And that with default and recovery rates positively correlated). The second way they bullshit amd hoodwink investors in the stress tests is with re-investment assumptions that are simply ludicrous and in many instances amount to up to 40% of a B2 loan portfolio being set to AAA I.e. with zero defaults during the re-investment period. And to top it all off investors are being told these tranches have the same price convexity as bonds. in fact they call the tranches bonds! What investors are not being told is that tranches are effectively a derivative and have huge price convexity determinier ny the underlying loan portfolio, thickness of the tranche etc. The Fed and regulators would just have to take a look at the preposterous marketing materials of CLO Managers, Investment banks and the managers of portfolios of CLO tranches. This is pure risk deception on a big scale which in turn caused the Leveraged Loan Bubble with its quality and deterioration. The rating agencies sure play their part and ESMA in a recent study gave a devastating judgement on the CLO Rating methodologies. They as much say that those ratings are worthless