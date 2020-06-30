There Sure’s a Lot of Brain-Dead Misreporting About the Case-Shiller Home Price Index this Morning

No, it’s not yet a reflection of home prices during the Pandemic. Be patient. Reporters or spaghetti-code algos should have read the methodology before misleading their readers.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET:
OK, dear reader, I feel like I’m fighting a one-man battle against media misinformation or something. I didn’t want to descend into housing-data purgatory with you, and you didn’t want to either, but now we’re on the way after the horrifically brain-dead misreporting in the media about the Case Shiller Home Price Index this morning by lazy-ass reporters, or increasingly by spaghetti-code algos, who didn’t bother to read the Case-Shiller methodology – or better yet, my past articles about the Case-Shiller Index.
These brain-dead reporters – or the spaghetti-algos that wrote the reports – went like this: National home prices rose 4.8% year-over-year in April, during the peak of the lockdowns and despite the pandemic, showing how vibrant the housing market is.
But that is bull malarkey because the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index doesn’t work that way. It lags massively behind. With the Case-Shiller Index – my favorite home price index because of the way it is structured – you have to be patient. That’s its big drawback.
The Case-Shiller Index operates on a “three-month rolling average” basis. And the price data is collected from public records. So the release today, titled “April,” was the three-month moving average for deals whose data became available in the county deed recorders in February, March, and April.
There is also a time-lag between when a deal closes and when the data becomes available in the county deed recorders.
So what the Case-Shiller showed today were closings that had occurred in prior months and that became available in the county deed recorders in February, March, and April. This included some of the deals that closed in January and excluded some of the deals that closed in April.
This is not a secret. S&P publishes the methodology. And reporters should have studied it before reporting bull-malarkey and misinforming their readers, many of whom paid a subscription to be misinformed.
The Case-Shiller Index uses the “repeat sales method” where it compares the sales price of a house that sold in the current month to the price of the same house when it sold previously. To make it into the index, a house has to have been sold at least twice.
This sales-pair method makes the index immune to changes in the mix of houses that sold, which is an advantage over the common median-price indices. The index essentially tracks price changes for each house in the index separately over time and then builds an index out of the sales-pair data. The index provider also applies some algorithms to iron out certain issues, such as improvements made to the house over time.
First signs of the pandemic.
It is in the number of “sales pairs” in April where we can see the first impact of the pandemic. I will use the sales pairs of houses in the index for the five-county San Francisco Bay Area (counties of San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa, and Marin) because it is this area that went into lockdown before any other area in the US, on March 17.
The Bay Area is the earliest where we can see the impact of the lockdown. And even here, the impact of the lockdown only shows up in the April sales pairs data, and only in a much-reduced way.
The index used 2,970 sales pairs for April in the Bay Area. Meaning, data points of 2,970 houses whose sales were made available in the public records in April, and which had been sold previously, entered into the index. That count was down 24% from April last year. This is the first sign of the pandemic’s impact.
In March, the sales pair count was down only 2% from a year ago, well within the normal year-over-year fluctuations of the sales pair count. In other words, the lockdown that started on March 17 had not yet, or had only barely, impacted the public records data.
In February, the sales pair count was up 7.7% year-over-year, also well within the normal fluctuations of sales pair counts.
The chart below shows those sales-pair counts by month for the five-county San Francisco Bay Area. This is an indication of home sales volume, which is subject to strong seasonality. The low month in terms of sales appearing in public records is always in February. The high months are June and/or July.
This year, February was also the low point, and there was a small uptick in March, but April, when home sales volume normally begins to surge, was stunted, which caused it to be down 24% compared to April last year (green arrow):
And the pandemic’s impact was even smaller…
April sales pairs, by being stunted, accounted for only 34% of the total sales pairs in the three-month rolling average. Last year, April accounted for 41% of the rolling three-month count. In prior years, April accounted for 39% to 44% of the three-month rolling average.
In other words, price changes in April were further watered down in the rolling three-month average by being seasonally under-represented in terms of volume.
So the Case-Shiller Index for “April” in the Bay Area, the first of the 20 city indices to reflect the pandemic, contains, roughly speaking, 80% of pricing data from sales before the pandemic, and 20% of price changes from sales during the pandemic.
The National Home Price Index, which was cited in the headlines this morning, was even less impacted by lockdowns and the pandemic than the San Francisco Bay Area index because all other markets in the 20-city index locked down later than the Bay Area.
So, what the national index told us today is nearly all based on home prices before the impact of the pandemic. It will be another three months – the index to be released on September 29 – before every month in the National Case Shiller Index’s rolling three-month average fully reflects home prices of sales that closed since the beginning of the lockdowns. Each month will get us a step closer. And even then, it will take a while because house price data is sticky and moves slowly. So be patient.
Very good. Thanks for the detailed information. This is why I visit your site.
In other words, we gotta be patient.
Fake news is working OT to let speculators exit unscathed. It is amazing how all this people are able operate in synchrony. Being a believer has its benefits.
I am seeing a few people moving out per week from my neighborhood in DC. Rental market is flooded with lower priced and nicer quality units. Redfin is flooded with a lot more supply but the same prices as pre covid.
Why do I get the feeling that all the stats are designed to put the general public in a false state
of security? These agencies are in place to inform the public and help them make a sensible decision on their future. How are these people allowed to manipulate and continually portray a positive view in order to falsely influence any decision they make for their families future??
Paul,
I don’t think the Case-Shiller is designed to give you a “false state of security.” The various city indices plunged during the housing bust. It’s just that the Case Shiller is not useful to document sudden changes in the market in real time. It just doesn’t do that. It documents them, but it takes its time to do so, and you have to be patient.
Lawrence Yun wrote all those “articles”
MB,
I’m a big fan of Lawrence Yun…I love stand-up comedy!
Excellent. yes it is an interesting index. But as you write very much a lagging one.
You may have given it before, but I’d appreciate an interpretation of the strong growth in new home sales contrasting with the slowdown in re-sales of existing housing.
I presume that this is people moving out of the cities doing the easy leg of the trade first. But I guess it might be house builders cutting losses early to financial investors.
In suburbs outside Seattle, where new houses are being built, I see new houses selling for a much lower price/sq foot than existing homes. I think this is why new homes are selling at a faster rate. People can get a new home for a less price. Plus, there are no funny smells, no old toenail clippings stuck in the carpet, no mold, no weird rooms, no unusable space, trusty mechanicals with no maintenance to speak of, etc.
Also, not only are the finishing new, the houses are laid out better, more in line with today’s demand.
Thanks Wolf. This sort of crap goes on in nearly every reporting of economic data news. The last monthly B..LS. employment coverage was similarly absurd. It would be a wonderful if you could have a look at the upcoming June report. They are already busy shuffling data to suit their needs. They would sell their children if it would help squeeze out a positive headline for their corporate bosses.
Wolf,
CS index is kind of dumb to begin with since it is as you say a 6 month backwards looking report. Fine for historical purposes, useless for knowing what’s happening in real time.
However, May new home sales are off the charts. May existing home sales (which were really March/April sales) are also off the charts. Seattle reported today that prices for April (ie homes that sold in Feb/March just as the Corona was taking off) were up 7.3% vs April 2019. Also in Seattle, pending sales for May was higher than for May 2019, and this was with less inventory in 2020 vs 2019.
All the data is showing overwhelmingly that real estate has not just escaped the Corona, it has in many ways been helped by it. Today you can get a 30 year fixed mortgage for 2.875% which was unheard of in the pre-Corona days. Millions of people have taken advantage of these rates to either buy or refinance, or both in some cases. And it’s why houses are selling nearly instantly all across the country.
Thanks Lawrence. Best time is to buy now..increase in traffic/activities, housing goes up forever. We got it, CV19 is good for housing.
I am not a housing bull and don’t think housing prices can sustain these unreal prices amid these high unemployment rate
I am in San Diego and so far, I don’t see any material impact on the ground.
But again, housing market is like a slow moving titanic and it’d take at-least a year to see any meaningful impact.
At this time, in my place, the housing market is quite hot.
The Seattle numbers reported today that you reference were the CS numbers. Even if you go by the May numbers it’s far to early (aside from the fact COVID numbers are rapidly increasing in Seattle) – May sales were mostly from March and April.
A buys a house for 1M puts 100K in upgrades and sells it to B for 1M and 50K more, and housing prices rise?
Thanks Wolf, really appreciate in your explanation on how we should decipher this data. You and I know that mainstream narratives is already running OT on attention grabbing bull headlines without providing this level of context to the data.
It will be interesting to see what Sept’s number will look like especially in those areas that are full of anecdotal stories of bidding wars or selling like hot cake places like SoCal. What’s your prediction on how that will look?
One anecdotal story here: another slew of moving vans double parked in the neighborhoods of northern SF (Russian Hill, Nob Hill, Marina, Cow Hollow). Lots of renters moving out, but also families leaving. I checked craigslist for RH the other day out of curiosity, and couldn’t believe it compared to 2013/2014 when maybe two apartments would pop up in a search. Friend put a bid in for a house in Marin and said things are red hot up there, and out in the Lamorinda area.
City living is not hot right now, for obvious reasons. A breakdown within these metros will be very interesting to see over the next 6 months. Overall, the trend could be flat, but there could be big shifts between urban and suburban trends within an area.
But that doesn’t explain the “nice” rise in prices. Only that the data is likely not accurate. My guess, inspired by your analysis, is that sales continued at the high price end– but sales were truncated at the low end. And why?
High wealth people moving wealth into non cash assets like property, being scared about inflation. People not so concerned about price, willing to pay more, expecting more price rise of such investment because of future inflation.
The bottom end falling off more, scared off because they fear not being able to pay the mortgage because of Corona. My GUESS is that it’s at the lower end of the market where the weakness was more evident.
The number of high end properties “just outside of the urban core” that have recently gone pending on the east and west coast is striking. The high end urban core properties are weakish.
I put up a For Sale sign this morning and already had multiple offers from family members. It’s unreal how hot the housing market is. It’s so hot, we closed the deal just an hour ago in which we’ve agreed to stay in our respective houses just at higher valuation!!!
Pending sales in my zip (charleston, sc) are nuts. Been looking for a newish (2016+) luxury SUV also. In February, deals were plentiful. The past two weeks, I can’t find anything. By limiting expenses, the shutdown generated a lot of extra cashflow for employment-secure workers.
The one thing that concerns me is that a lot of professionals around here (we’re heavily dependent on tourism) don’t realize that their jobs are zombied, propped up PPP loans. For example, most of the restaurant groups here furloughed all their service workers, but kept all the managers at current salaries (up to pro-rated 100K), even though they were shut down for 3 months. Once those PPP loans dry up, we’re gonna see a lot more professional class unemployment.
Title could be simplified: “There Sure’s a Lot of Brain-Dead Misreporting”
On any topic with any depth whatsoever, the ready-fire-aim, print-first-think-later corporate media gets it wrong more often than right, nowadays.
And sadly, the media’s errors and lies run all over the world before the truth can even get its shoes on. Bug, or feature?
Great article!
How does the Case-Shiller “repeat sale methodology” control for renovation work?
Some houses have been significantly renovated while others have not been upgraded.
Privately held National Bank of Canada, the smallest of the six chartered banks, publishes the “Teranet-National Bank House Price Index”.
On June 17, they reported that sales pairs volumes to May were down 22% in the last year, while the Price Index was up 0.2%. Marc Pinsonneault wrote “In our view, declines in home prices lie ahead.”
They break activity out into 11 major metropolitan areas, with Alberta looking flat to lower, B.C. flat at a high level and the Toronto/Ottawa areas hitting higher price levels again. This data must have similar lags to the U.S. data.
I checked the low end of the market around Alberta for apartment style condos, which used to be at least $200k in major cities. The ones 40 years old are showing up below $100k and 15 year old are sometimes $130k to $150k now, in nicer neighborhoods. Condo fees are $350 to $550 a month.
Single family homes and duplexes in good areas seem to be holding their asking prices much better here, but I’ve heard stories from people like my dentist that some rental property owners are getting out after the economy has been soft for five years and vacancies take their toll on cash flow.
Thanks for the independent thinking Wolf.