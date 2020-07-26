Coca-Cola Confronted by Big Problem in its Second Largest Market. For Once, Political Connections Failed. Oct 1 is the Date

Per-person consumption of soft drinks in Mexico is the highest in the world. But due to link of obesity to Covid deaths, sugary drinks now face their nemesis.
By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET:
When billions of people are forced to hunker down at home for months on end, unable to visit their favorite restaurants, bars, nightclubs, theme parks or other leisure venues, they tend to drink fewer soft drinks, as the Coca-Cola Company can attest. In the second quarter, when roughly a third of the world population was put through some form of lockdown, the company’s global revenues slumped 28% year-over-year, to $7.2 billion. It was its largest drop in quarterly revenue in more than 30 years.
By contrast, in Mexico, Coca Cola’s second largest global market after the U.S., sales fell by only 5%. That relatively modest decline was caused by the slumping business at restaurants and at street food stalls, where Coke is the ubiquitous (and invariably cheapest) beverage of choice for washing down tacos, tortas, tamales and the like. Many construction and other manual workers — a key customer segment — have been temporarily laid off since the country’s semi-lockdown began. But apparently, many of those folks bought their coke at the store and drank it at home.
On a per-person basis, Mexico consumes more Coke than any other country in the world, and twice as much as the U.S.
Loving Coca-Cola (a Little Bit Less)
Mexico is also home to independent bottler Coca-Cola FEMSA, which bottles and distributes Coca-Cola and other soft drinks across vast swathes of Latin America, including half of Mexico (and also in the Philippines). Roughly one out of ten of all Coca-Cola products sold in the world is distributed by Coca-Cola FEMSA, making it the second largest Coca-Cola bottler in the world, after Coca-Cola Enterprises.
Business is down. In the second quarter, Coca-Cola FEMSA revenues fell 10.2%. But in Mexico, Coca Cola FEMSA’s revenues fell only 5.6%.
There’s also Arca Continental, which manufactures and distributes Coca-Cola beverages and other products in Northern and Western Mexico, Ecuador, Peru, Northern Argentina, and Southwestern United States. It is the second-largest Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America. Net sales rose 2.3%. So they’re hanging on during the pandemic in Mexico.
The New Threat on the Horizon.
But for the Coca-Cola Company, and for the bottlers, fast approaching on the horizon is a threat that could exact a significant long-term toll on sales in Mexico.
That threat is the Mexican government’s junk food label law. Passed in October 2019 and scheduled to come into effect on October 1 this year, the law requires all food packages with contents high in sugar, sodium or saturated fat to carry clear health warnings on the front.
A similar labeling law was passed in Chile in 2016. The new legislation included the world’s strictest limits on how and where food companies can advertise junk food to children. It worked like a dream — and was a nightmare for the companies affected: Over the next two years, sugary drink sales plunged by 23%.
So successful was the experiment that almost a dozen countries, including Mexico, are interested in replicating it.
“The reductions we observed in sugary drink purchases were markedly greater than those seen following the implementation of standalone policies – such as a tax on sugar-sweetened beverages – elsewhere in Latin America,” said Lindsey Smith Taillie, assistant professor of nutrition at the Gillings School who led a study on the impact of the legislation.
Understandably panicked at the prospect of something similar transpiring in Mexico, a country almost seven times larger than Chile, processed food and beverage companies have mobilized their forces to try to derail, or at least postpone, the application of the labeling law. But to no avail. In every court case, the presiding judges have sided with the government.
The arrival of Covid-19, which has proven to be particularly lethal to people with three comorbidities — obesity, diabetes and hypertension — has strengthened the government’s case and resolve. In Mexico, nearly a third of all adults are obese, according to the OECD, making it the second-most obese of the 36-country group, after the U.S. Roughly a quarter of the 40,000 Mexicans registered to have died of Covid-19 were obese, according to government statistics, 37% had diabetes, 43% hypertension.
Changing Times
Going all the way back to the 1970s, the Coca-Cola Company has generally enjoyed extremely close ties with the Mexican government. At a conference on foreign investment in 2016, former president Enrique Peña Nieto proudly divulged that he drinks Coca-Cola Light every day. Vicente Fox, who served as president from 2000 to 2006, was formerly a long-time employee of the Coca-Cola company, having scaled the ranks from local salesman to president of the company’s Latin American division.
But times are changing. In a recent visit to the poverty-hit southern region of Chiapas, where more Coke is consumed than in any other state, Hugo Lopéz Gatell, the virologist leading the government’s pandemic response, likened the risks of consuming junk food to those of consuming alcohol and tobacco. He described sugary drinks as “bottled poison” and packaged cakes and crisps as “toxic food”:
“The evidence is very clear, but in previous administrations special interests have ensured that the information is concealed,” he said. “But the products that do harm, do harm; and we have to discourage their consumption so that fewer people are unhealthy.”
These comments have provoked howling protests from industry groups. One of the biggest groups, ANPRAC, thundered: “it is unheard of for a federal public official, with the great responsibility of being the health Tsar in our country, to stigmatize an industry that fully complies with all the rules and regulations.”
But the complaints appear to be falling on deaf ears in the government. For the first time in a long time in Mexico (and elsewhere), public health concerns are beginning to trump the interests of the junk-food industry. In little over two months’ time, the rules and regulations controlling that industry will change dramatically, much to the chagrin of the Coca-Cola company. By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET.
“There will be a long-term adjustment in how we think about our location strategy…the notion of putting 7,000 people in a building may be a thing of the past”: Barclays CEO. And companies are following through. Read... Work-from-Home Unleashes Nightmare for Office Landlords & Surrounding Businesses. Global Banks at the Forefront
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Way overdue. It isn’t just the total consumption of soft drinks in Mexico, it is that the soft drink companies have different recipes for every jurisdiction. Pop in Mexico is beyond sickly sweet. Plus, everywhere I have been there are sidewalk stands of sweet baked goods for sale. The pastries are great, but…… hard on the waistline.
Add to this the daily lower cost high carb diet people can afford, bolios, beans, corn and flour torillas, etc, the entire diet for poor folks is quite unhealthy.
Extra sweet pop reminds me of tobacco companies loading up smokes with additional nicotine.
I heard somewhere that when the tobacco companies first needed lobbiest and spin doctors they got them from the sugar industry.
I am generally amazed that mainstream media does not push the idea of getting health. It’s all spacial distance, vaccine, shut down the world… It makes me think there are dark forces at play.
Fatties are on the radar here in the UK, too. Even Boris admits his weight was a factor in getting COVID and now GPs will be promoting bike riding for obese patients!
I wish people would stop intruding on the diets of others. It’s all liberal control mechanisms masquerading as concern. It is always the case the liberals are wrong.
I drink a lot of diet soda because my local water is awful and probably hazardous. How do I know the water is bad? Because it leaves orange rings in the toilet and orange stains on the shower walls. At least the canned and bottled soda is sanitized before it is used. We also buy a lot of bottled water.
I know why Mexicans drink soda. It is because their water is bad. Instead of the govt cleaning up the water, they point a finger at the soda companies, who already do a better job at providing safer water than the govt.
Petunia,
Good lordy. Nope, no one is intruding in anyone’s lifestyle or diet choices or making decisions for anyone. Where did you get this nonsense?
The government is merely requiring for health warning labels to be put on these drinks. That’s all. You don’t even have to read that label. You still make your own decisions whether you want to drink 2 gallons of Coke a day or just 12 oz.
Mexicans did just fine without Coke. They have delicious options, such as homemade agua fresca, made from boiled water and a tad of fruit for flavor, and then refrigerated. It’s nearly free. The family I stayed with did this every day. You can put it in a bottle and take it to work with you. No soft drinks needed. But it was out-marketed by Coca-Cola Company.
Mexicans can also buy bottled water everywhere, including at all the places that sell Coke, and it can be delivered to the house too in large bottles.
Wolf,
Mexicans are neither stupid nor loose with the pesos. They are buying these drinks because they are better than the water.
I almost died from drinking Mexican water in Cancun. I was careful to buy a bottled soft drink but overlooked the ice. I couldn’t hold food or water for days afterwards. It was a terrible experience.
All the soda I drink is fully labeled. I don’t necessarily trust the labels, because fraud is now the standard business model, but the info is on the product.
If anything deserves a warning label in large print, it’s tequila.
A small but important health point.
Many of the sugary drinks and processed foods use not sugar but corn syrup, which is considered much more unhealthy than actual sugar. Corn syrup forces the our bodies to use the liver to digest it, as it is alien to our metabolism. And I for one avoid anything that taxes my liver unnecessarily – like corn syrup and acetaminophen, because my liver was given to me by The Creator to used to process alcohol which I plan on consuming for a long time.
I recommend using aspirin instead of acetaminophen. The number of deaths and liver failures due to acetaminophen each year is shocking.
Also be aware there are efforts to get the FDA to allow corn syrup to be labeled as “sugar.” Really bad idea.
There is no evidence for the claim that human body metabolizes sugar in whatever form any differently besides maybe sugar in fruits.
True or, I said corn syrup. That’s not sugar.
Corn syrup depending upon the manufacturing process is fructose corn syrup or glucose sugar syrup. Both are sugars.
Corn syrup is different from sugar. You’re missing the point.
To clarify….should have wrote high fructose corn syrup. There is evidence fructose is converted to fat more quickly for storage, requiring the liver. Other bad things to that, too.
Fructose is metabolized by the liver. Glucose enters through the small intestine. Glucose has a higher glycemic index, which affects your insulin levels quicker.
A friend of mine contends most beer is made using corn sugar, and that Miller is the only brand which does not. He supposes he has an allergy to corn sugar and he can tell the difference. I doubt that, but I can taste even small amounts of sulphur dioxide, and for that reason rarely drink white wine. So it is possible. He has certainly made an exhaustive study.
Any drop in the demand for ‘junk food’ is a welcome change. I hope we will also see a drop in demand for wasteful plastic consumer products as well. It may hurt companies now. Yet, if they can pivot to healthy options and more sustainable products, rather than single use plastics, etc., it will be a win-win for manufacturer, seller and consumer in the long run.
The ignorant in America will willfully resist it though as a trampling of their rights to make stupid decisions.
I wonder what Warren is going to do?
What? The corporate power lost? I’m not sure, but I believe Cane sugar is still used to sweeten Coca Cola in Mexico. It’s sold in the U.S. in the old fashioned glass bottles at the supermarkets.
In the states, High-fructose corn syrup replaced Cane sugar in soft drinks about 1983, and man did the butts widen with that stuff. It’s not good for the body at all. And the companies have still managed to keep soft drinks food stamp eligible. Drink up poor America.
HFCS is put in most (if not all) “processed” food and drink products. Read the labels and see! Probably the main ingredient in what made the U.S. population obese. It makes things taste good!
“Here honey, have a bowl of Fruit Loops for breakfast!”
Anyone see The Poison Squad, on PBS’s American Experience, and the ugly fight with Coca-Cola? The overconsumption of the product has been around all along, but I would say the big shift up from the old 6 ounce bottle to 6.5, 7, etc. was very bad for everyone (and it wasn’t just Coke involved), even though it looked better in the pocketbook. And therein is the story of corporate business…can’t leave a good thing alone, always got to screw it all up by messing with the original!
It’s not just the high fructose corn syrup but the phosphorus in sodas leads to osteoporosis- it leeches calcium from the body, so another reason to avoid soft drinks altogether
Vending machine business owner here. Have you guys all forgotten about the sugar tax? Higher excise taxes is supposed to discourage people from drinking less soda. I guess the proof is in the pudding…when you have an excise tax on a good poor people will keep buying it which makes them even poorer. Having govt intervention (playing doctor) just creates more inflation problems. We all know that.
My soda sales are down because of the pandemic…but Coca Cola has a loyal customer base. A lot of people need that “pick me up” in the middle of the day. Funny you mention it… when I place my wholesale order with Coca Cola, they have it down to a science of which demographic/culture of people like what flavors of soda. They also have the science down to what age group prefers what flavors.
Let’s be honest…diabetes isn’t from strictly soda. Sorry if I sound biased but there also needs to be a level of self accountability of what a person puts in their body. Even if you got rid of soda….Americans overeat…plain and simple. Should we all sue Mcdonalds because they force us to drive to their restaurant to buy their product? I’ve done research….a McDonalds meal is way more expensive than a head of lettuce to make a salad. I think Americans just overeat and they’re lazy. They blame their problems on someone else or make excuses about their obesity. Watch the movie Wall-E
Good points. To sum it up our, the American culture, is dominated by the omnipresence of cheap high calorie foods and drinks and and an ever-growing number of ways of avoiding exercise. Hey, you don’t even have to go to the grocery store and wander the aisles to buy food. Just hit a speed dial number on your cell phone.
Wonder if more people will take the stairs will the paralyzing fear of being in an elevator with another person, who might be harboring the corona virus.
1. Obesity is a drain on the medical expenses by the government and families. Fight against obesity will have huge pay off in the government funded medicare programs.
2. Like others mentioned, sugar and food companies have a strong lobby far more superior to the tobacco companies. Research in to the bad effects of food is often discouraged. Researchers who dig in to the food companies will often get blacklisted for grants from private companies.
3. US dropped bombs on Japan. Japan sent the high fructose corn syrup technology to USA. who is the loser now? Its very easy to stay thin in Japan and other asian countries.
4. The worst case scenario is higher levels of obesity in teenagers and younger generations. Put the phone down and run ten laps around the block.
5. Lard, tallow and animal fat were used for cooking until 1900s. Big food companies blamed dietary fat as the cause of cardiovascular disorders. They introduced soybean oil, cotton seed oil, rice bran oil and vegetable oil which were seldom used in cooking. There is a conspiracy theory behind this. Back in 1960s soybean oil and cotton seed oil are waste products in seed processing companies. They have to dump it in large quantities. Hey! why dont you hire some Experts and say soybean oil is the best oil? Cotton seed oil was never used for cooking. Genetic modification in cotton and soy might affect humans?
5. Sugar was the problem in heart diseases. Salt was often blamed but salt content in food is several times low because refrigeration is now used to preserve foods.
6. Another unproved point. Low testosterone in men is often blamed on lack of cholesterol and fat in diet. T is made by body from fats. Middle aged men are taking lower fats and large amount of statins which again inhibit cholesterol synthesis? Its not a coincidence Statins and viagra are the popular drugs sold by pfizer. Eat some bacon and protect your ding-dong.
6. Any fight against big Ag and food companies will be ten times tougher than tobacco. Good luck with that.
Soft drinks bad. Hard drinks bad. Caffeine in tea raises blood pressure. Boiled water lacks minerals. But there is always Gatorade for active life style and excersize. Oh wait, that’s also Coca-Cola.
’cause its got ‘lectrolytes…
(Idiocracy reference)
I don’t about Mexico, but the diet Coke I buy has significantly increased in price.
Part of it may be the aluminum can shortage, but the price increases started long before COVID-19.
The undiscounted price for a 12-pack/12 oz cans of Coke is $8.99 in SF!