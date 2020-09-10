Unemployment Crisis Going in Wrong Direction: Week 25 of U.S. Labor Market Collapse

Continued unemployment claims rise for second week, to 29.6 million, worst since Aug 1, meaning 18.4% of labor force is on unemployment insurance. State & federal initial claims jumped to 1.7 million in the week (not seasonally adjusted).
Total continued claims for unemployment insurance (UI) under all state and federal programs rose by 380,000, to 29.6 million people (not seasonally adjusted), the highest since August 1, according to the Department of Labor this morning. This was the second weekly increase in a row, after the 2.2-million jump last week.
These 29.6 million people who continued to claim UI under all programs translate into 18.4% of the civilian labor force of 161 million:
Blue columns – continued claims under state programs: +54k
The number of people who continued claiming UI under state programs rose by 54k to 13.2 million (not seasonally adjusted), the first increase after five decreases in a row.
Red columns – continued claims, federal & other programs: +326k
The number of people on UI under all federal programs established by the CARES Act and some other programs rose by 326k to 16.4 million (not seasonally adjusted):
- Federal PUA claims jumped by 1.0 million to 14.59 million. The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, established under the CARES Act, covers contract workers, the self-employed, gig workers, etc. This was driven by a jump of 1.55 million continued claims in California.
- Federal PEUC claims rose by 29k to 1.42 million. The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, established under the CARES Act, covers workers not covered by other programs.
- State Extended Benefits jumped by 72k to 241k.
- State STC / Workshare claims fell by 16k to 253k.
- Federal Employees: 13.6k continued claims.
- Newly Discharged Veterans: 13.0k continued claims.
Newly-laid off workers: state & federal UI initial claims:
Initial claims under the federal PUA program for contract workers jumped to 839k in the week ended September 5, from 748k in the prior week (not seasonally adjusted).
Initial claims under state programs rose by 20k to 857k (not seasonally adjusted) in the week ended September 5, remaining in the same range now for five weeks, and there has been no improvement:
State plus federal PUA initial claims combined jumped to 1.70 million (not seasonally adjusted). These are people who’d newly lost their work and filed for UI during the week ended September 5, translating into a monthly rate of over 7 million people who are still losing their work and file for UI.
Labor Department corrected calculations that had gone rogue.
Two weeks ago, the Labor Department announced that it would correct “seasonally adjusted” unemployment-claims calculations because they’d gone rogue during this crisis. I stopped reporting “seasonally adjusted” claims in May for that reason, and reported exclusively “not seasonally adjusted” claims, and continue to do so, and none of the data I have reported since late May was impacted by that correction in calculation methods (here is my explanation of those changes and my chart that shows just how rogue these “seasonally adjusted” claims had gone; in the linked article, scroll down to “Data Chaos, Part 2”) .
The picture that emerges.
That 1.7 million people getting newly laid off and filing for UI in the last week is a deterioration of similar terrible numbers over the four prior weeks. This means that these companies are still shedding massive numbers of people. At the same time, a smaller number of people that had received UI have gotten a job, and continued claims deteriorated further to 29.7 million claims. This is a huge number of people on UI, and it has gone in the wrong direction for the second week in a row.
There is a churn and a shift going on, with some companies and sectors hiring large numbers of people – retailers, ecommerce operations of all kinds including fulfillment and shipping, restaurants, the lodging industry, etc. – while other industries are now shedding jobs. This includes small and medium-size businesses that have received PPP loans whose effective data range has now expired.
And it includes large companies, including tech companies, where wages are higher. After having vowed during the early phases of the crisis not to do so, they’re now laying off staff. It’s a sort of sector rotation of layoffs. Read… The Second Wave of Layoffs is Here, Now Hitting Well-Paid Jobs
It’s just going to get worse from here. We aren’t in the toilet, the toilet is broken and effluent is spreading all over the floor.
I never believed the unemployment numbers prior to this COVID thing to be honest There is a lot of fudging the numbers going on
In the south the economy was good until covid. The extended benefits and forbearance did a lot to keep things stable. Now that these are ending, its going to get really bad.
House prices during covid are generally up 25-50% and some are selling. But it makes no sense unless it’s all outsider money. My conspiracy theory is that REITs or investors are listing houses at crazy prices to juice up the comps and snare the suckers. I expect the foreclosures to be off the charts. To me it’s looking like Florida 2007.
I have a good friend in Raleigh who lost her job with IBM last year so things weren’t so great for her
Interesting theory on house prices. We have been casually looking at houses in another part of our state and some of the list prices are well above the latest assessed value and these houses are vacant and not in great shape. Only thing going for them is they have a dock along the river/bay.
My theory is that house prices are high right now because of low volume. That is, the people who have the suburban houses aren’t going anywhere, and people fleeing cities are looking for their first houses, or people elsewhere are looking to buy before prices go up even more, creating a positive feedback loop.
It’s not sustainable, however.
I agree. I think it’s low volume.
I think a lot people are hunkered down. We personally have two sets of friends who have moved in with their elderly parents because they don’t have work and can’t make the rent.
In coastal areas, I suppose people are refusing to sell low.
In middle America and non-tech cities, people are hunkered down without a choice because there’s not a lot of hiring in retail and light or heavy manufacturing. If you’re behind on your payments and out of work, are buying a house? If rents are falling everywhere, why buy?
I might add that our friends are in the entertainment sector. One husband and wife both work at the same prominent venue.
That sector is pretty big in Austin, TX, and just decimated. People are doing online concerts and whatnot but it’s a paltry income replacement and of course only for the performers. The employees of the venues are seriously out of luck in 2020.
The DOL numbers here are spot on. They come from the states that have real people collecting real checks. The BLS system for the NFP report is built on surveys that in normal times give a fairly reliable figure, but these are not normal times.
Oct 1 is the cliff.
That’s the first day of the rest of many people’s life on permanant unemployment if they work for a business with over 500 employees.
Those corporations which recieved PPP loans get to keep the money as a grant as long as they keep people on the payroll, whether working or not, until September 30th.
I struggle to understand the relationship between continuing claims, the unemployment rate you mentioned, and the “official” unemployment figure that is hovering at 8% as of month end August.
I don’t understand how it is that low given the continuing claims numbers you are showing?
To arrive at this 8% unemployment rate, which is based on survey data, not unemployment claims, the BLS jumps through a long series of assumptions, interpretations, and decisions as to who to include or exclude, and what not. Each decision can shave off a million or two of the unemployed. The BLS itself discusses some of those issues in the notes. It’s headache-inducing reading. And as a result, that 8% is way off.
I have been calling it “data chaos” from the beginning of the crisis. Every piece of unemployment data we get is somehow screwed up. Note the labor Department’s huge correction of “seasonal adjustments” last week – thank god that I’d stopped using them in May.
But the BLS hasn’t changed it seasonal adjustments calculations. As of the last report, it’s still using the prior method. I have no idea how that is impacting its data, including the unemployment rate, which is seasonally adjusted.
The New Economy does not need employment!!! It just needs constant bailouts.
Exactly, who needs employment these days? Just dump all your money in stocks and watch your net value soar to the moon!
What can possibly go wrong?
Red people are workers with no employee status, like Uber workers, and independent contractors. Blue people are traditional employees. This blowback goes to Wall St. Powell will dust off the SPV. The only reason Fed ever lightens it’s balance sheet is to make room for more at a later date, like the person who diets right before the holidays, then makes a pig of themselves.
How do they come up with 8 or 9% unemployment lies?
My question as well. Our economy up in Canada is doing much better and still has over 10% unemployment, yet the US version was touted to be just 8.4% the other day.
Control the virus and the economy comes back. Our infection rates have increased due to young people partying this summer, to a whopping 2% in BC. And people here are freaking out and pissed off about it. Bars are now shut at 10:00pm and no nightclubs open. Music must be set quite low so no shouting to be heard. Anyway, schools are open for in-person learning, the forest industry is booming and local tourism quite robust. The only down sector is foreign/US tourism, dining out in large numbers, and events requiring greater than 50 people to attend. Other than that life is pretty normal except for mask wearing in stores and dining tables restricted to 6 patrons and no rafting up tables.
Mind you, our political leaders here have been honest about the virus and follow the lead of our scientists. We had our first home event the other day. Invited a neighbour couple over for burgers cooked on the fire pit. Everything done outside and social distance maintained. Before arriving they phoned and asked if they should wear masks? (No). There are 3 active Covid cases on Vancouver Island, none in hospital, out of a population of just under 1 million. Like I said, control the virus and the economy comes back. Virus control starts with all decisions made based on truth. There is your first problem to solve.
Good luck to us.
We firmly quarantined until late summer. Now we have three sets of our kids’ friends who are allowed in the house and vice versa. Two friends for the 4-year-old and one pair of twins for our older boys. That’s it. One parent only has been in the house with her girl.
It’s a shame to have been so locked down and nothing to show for it. It’s a little bit infuriating, in fact.
Yep. My wife’s company (in San Diego) is announcing furloughs tomorrow. Also included is a 10% pay reduction for those who will remain on staff. PPP ran out and now they have to make adjustments. Luckily my wife will stay on staff – but with a reduction in pay. Fewer people = more work at less pay for the rest of the staff.
For what it’s worth . This has been my favorite post since it was started. So much bull-shit tweaking from other sources that most are just an op-Ed disguised as analysis. Wolf is Just like Joe Friday ” please,just the facts ma’am.”
Agree. I don’t even read the CNBC article just wait for Wolf to break it down.
When I see gig worker unemployment payments rising, at a time when the economy is supposedly picking up a little, the first thing I think about is fraud. Perhaps people are taking advantage of the PUA program and making bogus or inflated claims. I suspect there are not many internal controls over this program. I expect they are urgently handing out money, with or without plans to ask questions later.
I did hear a media person claim that babysitters who had a couple gigs are applied for and received the former $600 weekly benefit under the PUA program. If that’s the case, there truly are no controls. It’s just a helicopter drop, partly to people who game the system.
To me, this illustrates how certain aspects of our government are failing us. If it weren’t the Federal Reserve’s involvement in blowing bubbles and creating unsustainable debt levels, none of these problems would exist. The need for stimulus would not exist.
I don’t doubt that some unworthy people got a few thousand in unearned unemployment. But considering all the truly unworthy financial types that have defrauded the taxpayers out of trillions. I just don’t want to hear the petty resentment at a few babysitters milking the system.
PETUNIA
Fraud is fraud – whether at the survival economic level or at the Boardroom level. That said, I totally agree with your sentiment. I am a Musician (I know, we all suffer our life choices), but I followed the PUA / State Unemployment filing rules and I have been making more as an unemployed musician than I was as an “employed” gig musician. I do NOT feel like I am gaming the system because I did follow the rules – BUT – the rules were easy to skirt around as we can see from the anecdotal posts we see here in this forum.
It’s wrong for sure – but unwinding all that fraud created by bad legislation will just create more bad legislation and the fraud expenditures will be converted to government auditing jobs and victory laps by our hapless leaders, claiming they are catching all the bad guys – with more stimulus $$$ expended to do so.
Speaking of fraud, I know the music business better than I like to admit. Considering the times I know you got screwed by club owners, promoters, and managers, I could never begrudge you the extra money.
“Fraud is Fraud” is NOT true. There are degrees of fraud. If I get a paper cut it hurts if I get my arm amputated it’s on a different order. If I break the law going 75 miles per hour instead of the posted 70, it’s different than if I break the law by writing a bad check to the local merchant.
Yeah, its the old give the guy that robs a 7-11 of $20 gets life in the slammer, but launder a few million for a drug lord and you get a small fine.
“I did hear a media person claim that babysitters who had a couple gigs are applied for and received the former $600 weekly benefit under the PUA program. If that’s the case, there truly are no controls. It’s just a helicopter drop, partly to people who game the system.”
So one anecdote means everyone is fraudulent? There are plenty of controls that examine the paper trail. It takes time. If you are going to game the system be prepared to lawyer up when they sniff you out.
This sounds like the Welfare Queen .
Totally made up story.
Bobber,
Part of this is that states are still catching up processing their backlog of PUA claims. Florida is still showing zero continued PUA claims. Someday they will catch up.
One thing I am finding is that Unemployment statistics could be impacted by high rates of fraudulent claims. In California for example over 405,000 filings were made for PUA, and that represented about half the total for the entire country. Fraudsters are hitting the unemployment agencies hard state by state. That could be at play here.
Catching up processing the backlog of PUA claims. The EDD was totally overwhelmed. Lots of stories still about claims not being processed.
But yes, there is also some fraud.
Wolf, did you see today’s Bloomberg article on this? https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-09-10/u-s-jobless-claims-failed-to-decline-as-expected-last-week?srnd=premium
Curious note at the bottom:
“The Labor Department said the total number of Americans claiming benefits in all programs rose by about 380,000 to 29.6 million in the week ended Aug. 22, compared with about 1.6 million a year earlier. That number, however, has been inflated during the pandemic, as multiple weeks claimed by one person are counted as multiple people instead.”
Could this help describe some of the discrepancy between UI figures and the BLS survey? I take this to mean that when people receive initial benefits, their multiple back weeks of benefits are counted all at once – so that’s why initial weekly claims are continually so high? We know that states are still taking forever to process some UI claims – so when people get 15 weeks of retroactive UI claims at once, they show up as 15 separate initial claims? Or does this effect continued claims as well?
Personally I have never seen a reasonable explanation of why that would be. Looks to me like the reporters picked up on an unsubstantiated meme and repeated it. The continued claims are who was paid UI during that week, previous weeks would not matter.
There’s probably some of that, depending how states have set this up. Bloomberg in a prior report noted that the backlog on those PUA claims caused some of this in some states because their systems weren’t set up to process PUA claims. More data chaos.
In that prior report, Bloomberg said: “While the inflated weekly figures probably don’t significantly alter the picture of a wide swath of the U.S. workforce being out of a job, they add to difficulties in deciphering what’s happening in the labor market using the weekly jobless claims data — already rife with quirks, errors, and complications.”
And Bloomberg added: “The backlogs make it difficult to get a clear reading on jobless claims, though the broader trend seen in the reports is still helpful, said Brett Ryan, senior U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank AG.”
I think the bigger issue has been and still may be that backlog of PUA claims that haven’t been processed yet, and some states are still catching up.
For example, Florida is still showing zero continued PUA claims. Which is nuts, given how big that state is. When are Florida’s continued PUA claims going to show up? If they do, they’ll be a huge jump. But I will make sure to note it. California has been going through some of that over the past two weeks.
If you want to see what looks like extreme UI fraud or extreme incompetence, take a look at Nevada. I think they call their system EDD.
Some single family home addresses are receiving benefits for hundreds of people. The crooks might be using these addresses as mail drops. Some claimants are receiving many multiples of benefits, while others haven’t received anything.
Could the esteemed members (here) offer up their assessments of underemployed vs. unemployed %’s?
Thank You in-advance.
Don’t forget the over employed. There are more than a few of those, at least in construction. The real problem is economic distortion, which is what happened in the 70’s. People quit their day jobs to go house flipping. There was the swap meet economy as well. Urban flight took hold, and the newly rural discovered illegal pot growing. There was a lot of economic activity just hard to measure. People who are doing well tend to support the incumbent in an election, which by inference implies some people are doing pretty well.
An article in this morning’s WSJ says that the mall landlords’ purchase of Penney’s “means continued employment for most of its 70,000 employees”.
I’m also noticing something related: work is slowing down. Response times are getting longer, team projects are starting to crash. People lifting their fingers to compose an email is getting rarer. I started getting this “static” back in August but now it’s getting more profound.
And why would you work hard right now? If you get laid off you can collect enough unemployment to ride this mess out.
This too will end Badly
You are of the belief that unemployment will still be available. The states are in bad shape and it’s going to get worse in two weeks once the airlines start their round of lay-offs. The Federal government is going to hit a real wall at some point.
The current combo of stimulus and laws around housing isn’t working. It is practically like cocaine for an addict to a lifestyle that no longer is possible thanks to the virus and the secondary effects that have multiplied the impact of the original virus by orders of magnitudes.
And as someone famous once said: “you ain’t seen nothing yet.”
I think you’re right, but one quibble: I don’t think the federal government is “hitting a wall” as much as the two parties are dangling the prospect of relief aid over the American public’s nose. Neither party wants to be the one to give it out right now because they can just promise it after the election and then deliver if they so wish.
“You Ain’t Seen Nothin Yet”
BTO – great Canadian rockers !! :-)
Just starting to read the late great David Graeber’s book “B.S. Jobs”. He describes 4 entire classes of jobs that are not really necessary but have evolved over the years to keep people busy. I am starting to wonder if this Pandemic and the grim unemployment that is accompanying it is like a great broom sweeping many of these jobs away.
It will end badly for the 90%.
Get used to it. In a 3rd world country (which the US is rapidly becoming), it always ends badly for the 90%.
A friend of mine who used to live in Jakarta, Indonesia used to “joke” that “Jakarta is coming to the US”. Looks like he’s proven right after all.
1. Huge discrepancy between the rich and have nots.
2. Rich people live in compounds guarded by the security apparatus.
3. Going to the mall requires a bomb check at the entrance.
You think living standards can’t fall more in the US? I bet you they can and it’s going to be super rapid.
“2. Rich people live in compounds guarded by the security apparatus.”
I lived in a guard gated community in the early 2000s. I bought the house for $350K. All this time I was rich and didn’t know it. LOL
The full picture — guarded enclaves, giant wealth discrepancies, armored cars, private schools, private security everywhere — is how they live in S. America.
It’s a kind of dystopia. It doesn’t mean there’s something wrong with the individuals living in a guarded compound. It’s just that guarded compounds are a symptom of inequality.
Well I didn’t say “guard gated”, but I notice you like twisting facts. By “security apparatus” I really meant, people with machine guns.
There’s a lot of fraud going on in the PUA and PEUC programs you shouldn’t even count it. A friend of mine told me his daughter informed him how to do this by submitting false statements that they are baby sitters etc and out of work its all bullshit.
Be happy it’s ending. Not bad for a small business. Get a lump sum of money, close down. Can fart in your couch drinking beer the next 6 months.
Unemployment dropped in August as the I95/5 areas reopened. This was expected. With PPP gone, unemployment will rise again in the 4th quarter.
The economy is open now. The next phase is lifting restrictions, which likely won’t occur to the spring.
As long as the fed UE money keeps flowing, people have no incentive to work. Everywhere I go I see help wanted signs, but those jobs pay less than UE. So they go unfilled.
In cases of worker shortages the solution is pretty simple – raise wages. US workers have been underpaid for decades.
Any Canadians want to chime in to give us yanks an understanding of what what kind of government assistance you are getting.
I’m sure it’s generous.
We Canadians are no different than you guys. I know so many business people who can’t get workers back to work, especially part time workers, because the government pays them more to stay at home and play video games than their employers can. I think all our subsidy programs have been extended to the end of year, although the government keeps extending and adding new programs. The only people who get nothing are those who are still working or financially independent. So if you actually work, save money or contribute to society, well you get to pay even more in taxes in the future for all this nonsense, without even a thank you. Our unionized government workers, such as teachers, were furloughed home at full pay, and not surprising are looking for any excuse not to come back to the class room or get more time off. All that being said, a lot of jobs are gone for good and are not coming back.
The main difference is that a much smaller percentage went to corporations. Also, the Employment Insurance system is federal and not too bad system-wise, so that money has flowed with relatively minor hiccups. Nothing like the situation in states like Florida where the system is designed to discourage people from applying and there are a lot of applications still unprocessed.
I agree that the amounts were too generous for individuals, but those who think there are huge numbers of jobs waiting in hospitality, travel, etc. are dreaming in colour. For every opening going unfilled because of excessive benefits, there’s probably a few jobs gone forever.
Aren’t the states incentivised to allow anyone to claim UE because they will get tax revenue from the PUA?
Wolf, one comment I would make as an accountant and auditor relates to the reliance on numbers. Once one believes the system or processes that produce those numbers are flawed, corrupt and not reliable, how can one believe some numbers that system produces but not others? Its a bit of the same problem I have with people claiming that China’s government’s numbers are fake one minute, nothing but propaganda, but touting them the next when they match their (negative) viewpoint or fit their narrative. I appreciate you reworking these unemployment numbers trying to identify trends, but I am sceptical. Reworking bad data produced by flawed and varied methodologies risks what we used to (professionally?) call, “garbage in, garbage out”.
One can always look at Employment Rate: Aged 25-54 All Persons for the US.
All of this economic pain is happening while the corporate and Federal debt loads are at crazy records.
Corporate debt has gone from approximately $2T in 2005 to over $7T this year. Federal debt seems to have gone from approximately $8T in 2005 to almost $27T now. I squinted at the several charts, so please excuse if I am off by $0.5T.
How can the Fed ever raise rates?
What does it mean for the Fed rate to stay low for years? I suppose it means we should all hold our noses and stay in the stock market, but I have a hard time when my favorite investments sport a 90 P/E.
The real UI numbers are so bad, even the Dems won’t bring them out correctly so they can embarrass the other party. The Unemployment charts above most likely will flat-line now as we begin to enter some real stagnation this Winter. How could job numbers rise significantly now?