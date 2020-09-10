“Don’t Fight the Fed?” Fed’s Assets in Week 13 Since Peak-QE

SPVs to nowhere.
Total assets on the Fed’s balance sheet for the week ended September 9, released this afternoon, fell by $7 billion from the prior week, to $7.01 trillion. Since the peak on June 10, total assets have declined by $158 billion:
The Fed has numerous asset accounts on its balance sheet that are unrelated to QE. Some of them fluctuate from week to week. Others, such as its holdings of gold or SDRs (IMF’s Special Drawing Rights) do not fluctuate. But to see where the Fed is going with QE, we look at the five major QE-related categories on the Fed’s balance sheet: Repurchase Agreements (repos), Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), central bank liquidity swaps, mortgage-backed securities (MBS), and Treasury securities. In total, balances of the five categories combined fell by $11 billion on today’s balance sheet compared to last week:
- Repos: unchanged (at $0)
- SPVs: -$2 billion
- Central Bank Liquidity Swaps: -$17 billion
- MBS: unchanged
- Treasury securities: + $7 billion
Repos: at $0 for the 10th week:
Central-bank dollar liquidity-swaps: -$17 billion.
The Fed provided dollars to a few other central banks with these swap lines, but they are falling out of use and balances declined by $17 billion during the week, to $72 billion, from a peak of $449 billion in May. The Bank of Japan accounts for 79% ($56 billion) of the remaining total. Swaps with the ECB fell to $6.5 billion. Swaps with the Bank of Mexico have been at $4.9 billion since July. The central banks of Switzerland, Singapore, and Denmark had small balances left. The rest are gone:
SPVs: -$2 billion, to $198 billion; -$16 billion since July 1.
The Treasury Department provides the equity capital to the SPVs, and the Fed lends to them. The SPVs then buy assets. The amounts shown on the Fed’s balance sheet include the loans the Fed made to the SPVs and the equity capital contributed by the US Treasury:
- PDCF: Primary Dealer Credit Facility
- MMLF: Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility
- PPPLF: Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility, with which the Fed buys PPP loans from banks
- CPFF: Commercial Paper Funding Facility
- CCF: Corporate Credit Facilities: Buy corporate bonds, bond ETFs, and corporate loans.
- MSLP: Main Street Lending Program
- MLF: Municipal Liquidity Facility
- TALF: Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility
For example, the CCF (yellow) with which the Fed buys corporate bonds and bond ETFs, is showing a balance so of $44.8 billion, essentially unchanged for weeks. On September 9, the Fed disclosed that it had bought not a single ETF in August, and that ETF balances actually ticked down, and that its balance of corporate bonds edged up by only $435 million with an M.
This is an indication that the Fed has essentially stepped away from the corporate bond market. Its total holdings of corporate bonds and bond ETFs amounted to $12.7 billion at the end of August. The remaining funds in the CCF account are unused.
MBS: unchanged at $1.95 trillion, level with June 24.
The balance of MBS shows an erratic pattern due to two factors that push it in opposite directions: One, holders of MBS receive pass-through principal payments when mortgages are paid off, and in today’s refinancing boom, this torrent of principal payments reduces the MBS balance by large amounts every month. And two, the Fed’s MBS purchases take 1-3 months to settle, which is when the Fed books the trades.
Since June 24, the Fed’s MBS balance has essentially remained flat at $1.95 trillion, as the Fed’s purchases just replaced the declines from the pass-through principal payments:
Treasury securities: +$7 billion, to $4.39 trillion.
Since late May, the Fed has increased its Treasury holdings at an average pace of $14 billion a week. This is the net of purchases minus maturing securities that the Treasury Dept. redeems. This week’s increase of $7 billion was within but at the low end of the range:
So it seems the Fed has pulled back from bond-buying. Its Treasury purchases would amount to QE of similar magnitude as seen during QE-3. But the government is issuing so much debt so rapidly to raise the funds for is various stimulus efforts – counted in the trillions – that the Fed is essentially just funding a slice of that spending by buying Treasuries. And that seems to be a signal that the Fed is letting the markets fend for themselves for now. How does that old saw go? Don’t fight the Fed?
There is still a lot of fawning coverage of the Fed in the media, but big dissenters are now given prominent spots, and loaded questions are used to politely hammer Jerome Powell into telling obvious nonsense. Read… Have You Noticed How Push-Back Against Powell-Fed’s Actions Is Getting Louder in the Mainstream Media, from NPR to CNBC?
They’ll come in after -30%, maybe -40% this time because it’s marched so much higher since March? I’m sure the PPT is watching it very closely. :)
I doubt we’ll see a fall-off-the-cliff just yet but the top I do have a feeling may have been reached, both for NASDAQ and the Dow Jones, although I could be wrong. What the market IMO has NOT priced in yet is:
1. Second wave of lockdowns (despite what some might think, I will maintain that this is still probable, cold weather and viruses are very good buddies )
2. Financial crisis precipitated by knock-on effects like missed RE, CC payments causing bank defaults, credit crunch etc.
Either one of these IMO has the potential to deliver a knock-out punch which can cause the markets to make new lows. I also wouldn’t rule out military conflict between Iran-Israel in the ME or China-US in the South Pacific or both, if not before the elections, then after.
Or, ahem, make it a great time for a wolf short…
“And that seems to be a signal that the Fed is letting the markets fend for themselves for now. How does that old saw go? Don’t fight the Fed?”
Entire market hinges on Russell 2000. It’s like on the edge which way to go. Long story short. It crashes.
The thing to worry about is the weak economy and the lack of adequate stimulus. We need 2t now and that may not last until January. It now looks like zero or a couple hundred billion if we’re lucky and quite possibly nothing until after inauguration.
The Fed may aid asset prices but it can’t drive the economy.
I’ll bet that I’m not the only market participant to see it. No stimulus no economy.
In that case the fed will be powerless.
Time to take a community approach to common law and look after each other locally by democratic vote. Issue a local currency and take back sanity and peace. To see where the FED is going one only has to close the eyes.
Issue local currency?
Backed by exactly what?
Or do you mean create thousands of new fiat currencies…
Powell on interest rates at the NPR interview on Sept 4th:
“…And the reason is, you know, there’s some economics behind what sets an interest rate. There’s a real return and there’s an expectation about inflation in every interest rate. So if you go back and look at the U.S. Treasury, it would have been yielding 5 or 6% 40 years ago. And now the 10 year treasury is yielding less than 1%. And now why is that? And one of the reasons is that people expect inflation to be much lower. And also the level of savings that people as the population has aged, they create a lot of savings. And when people invest, that means they drive down interest rates. So that also means lower interest rates. So a big part of why interest rates are low is nothing to do with the Fed…”
So buying trillions of treasuries has nothing to do with why interest rates are low. Does he really think what he says?
Memento mori,
“So buying trillions of treasuries has nothing to do with why interest rates are low. Does he really think what he says?”
This passage you cited from the NPR interview is precisely what motivated me to add to my “Have You Noticed…” article yesterday this phrase in the subtitle:
“… and loaded questions are used to politely hammer Powell into telling obvious nonsense.”
It’s psycho-babble… less verbose than Greenspan but no less ridiculous.
Yeah, don’t fight the lack of stimulus in a recession either. Fed this, Fed that, but fiscal response is just as important, and it is starting to look like a no-show.
Moreover, I’d say that the whole is greater than the sum of the two parts, and Powell is smart enough to know it. He takes a lot of abuse but I really doubt he relishes the position he’s in and is probably angry about the whole situation.
He should be. Mitch plays politics while the economy burns and puts the integrity of the central bank on the line.
Do you smell desperation? I think I do and it’s coming from the GOP.
If you read Buffet’s stuff you know he doesn’t believe in speculating and only believes in buying things with predictable earnings. He got out of airlines with a loss because the future earnings dropped like a rock. Anyway, my take is he is sitting on a very conservative portfolio because future earnings for most things are unknowable until the virus is defeated or most stock prices just don’t pencil out to a reasonable return.
Now for the Fed, it would be funny to see all of their faces photoshopped onto a portrait of Soviet Union Central planning committee working on their 5 year plan for the economy.