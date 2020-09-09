Have You Noticed How Push-Back Against Powell-Fed’s Actions Is Getting Louder in the Mainstream Media, from NPR to CNBC?

Still a lot of fawning coverage, but big dissenters are now given prominent spots, and loaded questions are used to politely hammer Powell into telling obvious nonsense.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
This is an interesting turn of events, in a world of Fed-fawning mainstream media. In one version, the push-back takes the form of loaded questions about asset bubbles and wealth inequality caused by the Fed’s asset purchases.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell then answers, following what looks like a script because these loaded questions are now being thrown at him regularly. He admits that the Fed’s policies have increased asset prices, then says the Fed as a matter of policy doesn’t comment on asset prices, and hence cannot comment on asset bubbles, but then assiduously denies that this increased wealth of the asset holders, which he admits the Fed has engineered, widened the wealth inequality to the majority of Americans who hold no or nearly no assets, and who got shafted by the Fed. It’s like getting pushed on live TV into saying that, yes, indeed, two plus two equals three!
This happened many times, most notably during the July 29 FOMC press conference when a Bloomberg reporter pushed Powell on that (transcript of my podcast on the Fed’s role in wealth inequality); and during the interview with NPR which aired on September 4, when he was pushed on both, asset bubbles and wealth inequality.
In another version, the push-back in the mainstream media takes more accusatory forms expressed with exasperation and dotted with exclamation marks.
In early August, notable push-backers were former president of the New York Fed William Dudley and Bloomberg News which carried and promoted his editorial.
Dudley said that the Fed purchased these huge amounts of Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities in March to bail out hedge funds, mortgage REITs, and others through the backdoor as the Treasury market went haywire. Hedge funds, he wrote, “were caught in an untenable trade of being long cash Treasuries and short Treasury futures,” and those highly leveraged huge trades began to blow up (transcript of my podcast).
And this, Dudley wrote in the editorial, “brings us back to moral-hazard problem: investors win during good times (they can assume more risk and earn higher returns) while the Fed and the U.S. Treasury (ultimately taxpayers) assume part of the downside risks when there is trouble in financial markets. This is likely to encourage even greater risk-taking down the road, making it more likely that investors and markets will need to be rescued in the future,” he said, adding, “This doesn’t seem to be a good road to stay on.”
And this morning it was CNBC, which interviewed hedge-fund founder-manager Stanley Druckenmiller on Squawk Box, which has a large audience, and the video spread across the internet, and most financial publications covered it, multiplying the reach of the message. And by airing the concerns of a famous investor, like Druckenmiller, on the show, CNBC spread the word far and wide.
Druckenmmiller didn’t get into wealth inequality, but he got into asset bubbles and the “massive, massive raging mania in financial assets,” as he said, that the Fed has caused, the “de facto MMT,” and how this was “dangerous.” Here is my transcript of portions of his take:
“I think the merging of the Fed and the Treasury, which is effectively what’s happening during Covid, sets a precedent that we’ve never seen since the Fed got their independence. And it’s obviously creating a massive, massive raging mania in financial assets, and as you just pointed out, Joe, it has not spilled over to Main Street.”
“I would just say that I hear a lot of people on the air lauding Jay Powell, saying he saved the world. And I do think that he did a great job in March. But I think the follow up has been excessive.”
“And I just want all you guys cheering him on to remember the Maestro in 2005, and how that worked out. Look, everybody loves a party,” he said, “but inevitably, after a big party, there’s a hangover, and right now we are in an absolutely raging mania.” He then goes on to explain just how crazy markets have gotten.
“And what the Fed has done, in my opinion, if you listen to the Jackson Hole speech on the framework, it’s quite amazing. It sounded like an apology because inflation has been 1.6% instead of 2% the last 10 years. Well, their mandate is price stability, where I think 1.6% is. They hit a home run. But they actually sound like they’ve been too tight the last 10 years.”
“And look what they’re risking in terms of financial stability to hit that 2% mark. My own sort of central case is that for the first time in a long time, I am actually worried about inflation.”
“De facto MMT, which is what we are doing right now, because we actually have the Chairman of the Federal Reserve – with a three-and-half-trillion-dollar deficit – out lobbying Congress to do more spending, and guaranteeing to those of us on Wall Street that he’ll underwrite it.”
“I think it’s dangerous. I think we could easily see 5% to 10% inflation in the next four or five years. Ironically, I think he has also raised the risk of deflation…. Every [deflation event] was proceeded by an asset bubble, and he has created this massive asset bubble.”
“So ironically, he has raised the two tails: The risk of inflation is much higher, I’d say, than it was 12 or 24 months ago; and the risk of deflation, I’m talking like minus 3 or 4%, because if things don’t work out, and we get a bust here, that is a…” He didn’t complete the sentence, and maybe that was a good thing. “I think the odds here of us hitting the sweet spot – which I would say is around the 2% area, which is where we’ve been – have actually gone way down with the Fed activity.”
Whether it is due to these forms of high-profile push-back, or whether it’s because the Fed actually has come to see on its own what it is fabricating with its policies, the Fed has effectively backed off already with its asset purchases. Its total assets peaked in June and have declined since then. And yesterday it disclosed that it had stopped buying corporate bond ETFs entirely back in July, and that it has almost wound down its corporate bond purchases.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Wolf Contest.
Finish the sentence.
My submital – “that is a…end of the road scenario.”
“So ironically, he has raised the two tails: The risk of inflation is much higher, I’d say, than it was 12 or 24 months ago; and the risk of deflation, I’m talking like minus 3 or 4%, because if things don’t work out, and we get a bust here, that is a…”
… depression
Need “tales” not “tails”, right?
Ha! Either work for me.
I have consistently argued that given the extremely high GINI coefficient, the Fed’s hands are tied because any such actions will be perceived as giving money to the rich ,while everyone else suffers.
If Mr Druckenmiller is correct about inflation , then anyone who buys or owns bonds at current prices will get annihilated. At high inflation rates the dollar will lose its status as “the” reserve currency with all of its negative ramifications.
The Fed and FedGov can easily deliver monetary stimulus to Main Street. They just need to have that prioritized for them.
The bigger problem is that the entire system is set up to skim a share of every transaction up to the plutocracy. So it doesn’t matter how much you pump in, the skim all drains out and Main Street gets bled dry regardless.
What could replace the US Dollar?
Bitcoins?
The return of the Amero?
Harrold, in my language we have a saying that in times of need the devil eats flies.
It strikes me as just too glib to suggest that the seeming lack of viable alternatives under current thinking translates into an irrevocable carte blanche for US fiscal and monetary authorities to engage in whatever level of domestic compensation mechanisms they please, whilst letting others take the consequences.
I suspect there will eventually be some sort of phase transition as a response that catches everyone by surprise, unless some restraint is shown.
Exact same arrogant question that printers of the holy Pound Sterling asked.
The decline of the Pound went hand and hand with the collapse of British military power.
Besides, it’s not like the Russian and Chinese Oligarchs want to keep their money in Rubles or Renminbi.
By the end of WWI when the pound got in trouble, Britain had the most powerful military in the world. At the end it had 10,000 fighter aircraft, the only practical tanks and the only heavy bomber the Vickers Vimy, a few years later the first plane to cross the Atlantic. It also had the German fleet in its hands at Scapa Flow.
The problem was financial. It had liquidated a third of the pre- war assets to pay for the war and like everyone else had borrowed heavily from the US. It was bust. With Churchill at Treasury it returned to the gold standard but pegged the pound at too high a level to be competitive in trade. Then came the Depression.
For a modern day example of the now near total disconnect between military power and currency strength, look no further than Russia with a nuclear arsenal equal to the US and a ruble that lost half its value in a week requiring the CB to briefly raise its rates to 17%. Turkey is a similar but second- tier player with a currency that is a victim of its military spending and pretensions.
In 1978 the US was the strongest military power but the near collapse of the US dollar, required it to issue bonds in Swiss francs, the currency of a country without any offensive military power.
The fate of the US dollar may be affected by its military spending, (the size of the next five powers combined) but not for the better.
Gold of course!
Okay, this is going to sound totally insane, but looking at who is holding what assets denominated in what, I’m picking Yen. Too bad I have nothing to wager with, ever.
The mission creep of the Fed has clearly created a two-tiered system of government. King Jerome rules with a clear mandate for the monied class. A dithering congress/executive for the rest us. I find this to be extraordinarily dangerous. If the interests of the powerful and monied do not at least align somewhat with the interests of the populace, no good thing can come of it.
Qu’ils mangent de la brioche
The Fed has self authored new powers and mandates and ignored the ones in place upon which their authority and powers are allowed.
Its all well and good to complain about the Fed, but isn’t it too late to do anything about it? Are we not now in a Death Spiral that can only eventually end one way? I have heard lots of people identifying the problem. I have not yet heard one person explain how to solve the problem.
Good point. Which suicidal Fed Chair is actually going to unwind the balance sheet?
5% inflation or loss of reserve status for dollar are probably the only catalysts.
“We all know what to do, but we don’t know how to get re-elected once we have done it.”
Jean-Claude Juncker
Nobody can defeat the Baby Boomer’s deflationary monster now, just keep locking the gates and singing at the top of their lungs….. their favorite mantra…
Cheeseburger in Paradise!
True and it requires courage to do it and that’s in very short supply among leadership, political and economic.
Courage is in short supply everywhere, not just in leadership. Sheeps by definition don’t have courage.
When vice prevails and the impious hold sway, the post of honor is a lonely station.
Who will stand up, other than men with a last name of Paul?
Rene Boucher.
End the FED. No mystery.
Hold them to their mandates.
Stable prices…you may not promote any inflation or deflation…only stable prices…get it?
Promote moderate long term rates, not record lows which by definition are immoderate.
Simple.
Prices are stable …. for the rich.
Mission accomplished.
“Stable prices” is so vague and might just be someone’s wish, it’s hard to know what it’s supposed to be.
Remember stable prices != same price year after year.
Stable prices is impossible. Just end the Fed.
Quiet! Quiet! Go ask Gyna!
Wolf,
He’s just trying to get poor people jobs… by making risky asset holders more than whole again on the future taxpayers dime. Stop being such a buzzkill and drink the MMT kool aid. a-Me!!!!-rica’s US dollar will always be the world reserve currency, BELIEVE ME! Just need a little more easy money to defeat the virus and get the GDP growing at 6%.
The Fed understands that the only way to make America Awesome Again (Triple A) is to destroy it.
You guys complain too much ;)
And Druckenmiller is just a sore loser because he and Soros ticked the top of the market way back when (2000), and I bet ya, he’s also missed the current rally.
Do you really believe the largest US retailers will accept inflation and simply pass the additional cost onto their customer bases? We are living in the 4th industrial revolution; businesses will use automation and AI as a hedge against inflation. The Fed may get the inflation they desire, but it will come at the cost of the American workforce.
Buddy,
“The Fed may get the inflation they desire, but it will come at the cost of the American workforce.”
Yes. That’s how it will likely work out. That’s how it worked out over the past 40 years.
“Yes. That’s how it will likely work out. That’s how it worked out over the past 40 years.”
I would submit it goes back further than that. In the 1940s after WWII, from 1946 forward the US ran double digit inflation rates through the mid 50s, thus generating a 50%+ inflation rate over the period while the GDP advanced strongly. This inflation allowed the US to reduce its debt to GDP ratio, about as high as today, to a bearable rate which was further reduced by economic growth during the period of the 50s and 60s. I believe this scenario is what the Fed is attempting to engineer now, although they haven’t announced it yet.
“In the 1940s after WWII, from 1946 forward the US ran double digit inflation rates through the mid 50s, ”
Sorry, no.
Year CPI
1944 1.7
1945 2.3
1946 8.3
1947 14.4
1948 8.1
1949 -1.2
1950 1.3
1951 7.9
1952 1.9
1953 0.8
1954 0.7
1955 -0.4
Don’t you mean 50 years? As soon as the USA had a man on the moon they decided it was gonna be the American workforce that was gonna pay for it. In the eighties they just got blatant about it and people was no longer on drugs like in the seventies, so they finally noticed.
‘And yesterday it disclosed that it had stopped buying corporate bond ETFs entirely back in July, and that it has almost wound down its corporate bond purchases’
Wolf,
Does this mean there is NO LONGER back stop by Fed on Corp Credit Mkt if it starts cratering? Number of Corp bancrupties are on record in August! I doubt very much their words vs their actions.
“The Fed may get the inflation they desire, but it will come at the cost of the American workforce.”
That is how it has happened in the past few decades.
Where there is (“economically”) scarce labor, prices for labor rise.
Globalization of many markets will have to stop for there to be “beneficial” inflation (mostly increases in working class wages in the developed countries).
See many discussions on open borders (part of the globalized labor market) and welfare states (social security, medicare, medicaid, AFDC, school lunches, school breakfasts, public/taxpayer-supported schools, etc., etc.).
1) Aug 1914 – Aug 1916 : Charles Hamlin. Term expired.
2) Aug 1914 – Aug 1922 : W.P.G Harding. Term expired.
3) Aug 1922 – may 1923 : nobody.
4) May 1923 – Sep 1927 : Daniel Crissinger.
NY Fed cut rates to please GB exchquer. The Fed in chaos/ Crissinger resigned. NY Fed Benjamin Strong died a year before his bubble pricked
in 1929.
5) Oct 1927 – Aug 31 1930 : Roy young was fired/ no fault of his own.
6) Sept 1930 – WAPO Eugene Meyer resigned in May 1933.
7) May 1933 – Eugene Black resigned in Aug 1934.
8 ) Nov 1934 – Jan 1948 ; Marriner Eccles.
It’s more than a little ironic that Dudley is all sanctimonious now, but when he was the team making the same sorts of decisions a few years ago, he was always in favor of feeding the bankers. It’s not like things have changed, the trend has been obvious since before 2005…
And Powell actually had concerns about dragging out QE when Yellen was still in charge…
What changed Powell in December of 2018?
He actually achieved “normalcy” with Fed Funds equal to or in excess of inflation. (Circa 2.25%)
Then he absolutely caved.
Mr Powel has declared clearly that he would ‘anything’ to keep the Mkts ‘functioning smoothly’, aka keep the bubble up at any cost! He went back on his own statements on record in 2013!
He is a certified ‘hypocrite’ just like every one in FOMC!
They all got selected to serve top 1%!
I keep expecting an Andrew Jackson type political figure to arise and subdue the central bank.
Alas, there is nary a peep from either side of the aisle about the Fed and it’s “independent” actions.
The older I get, the more I realize that the notion of history repeating or rhyming is just not true.
Wolf,
Is this basically an article about the failing of the mainstream media? Cause the other stuff, we’ve more or less known about ever since February when JP slashed interest by 0.75%, quickly followed by a drop to zero, and then the endless insane monetary policy that you’ve documented here.
Because no matter how anyone spins this, it’s not a good look for them, ranging from the NPRs to the CBNCs. Either the mainstream media is composed of a bunch of idiots who expound endlessly on their preferred point of view without ever realizing the facts and consequences of all of these governmental actions.
Or the mainstream media is deliberately choosing to manipulate the information by emphasizing certain things and completely forgetting about the others so that they can “manage the narrative, and manage the masses.”
To put it in another way, either they’re all stupid, or they are all deliberately lying to us except when its convenient to not do so.
I suppose there is always the third option, they are both A and B.
I’ve long ago lost my trust in the US media. While they claim to value the truths, at best, they are mostly ignorant, and at worst, they’re a bunch of liars. The only difference between them and the Global Times in China is that the latter at least is courteous enough to let you know they are a mouth piece of the Chinese government and don’t pretend like they are giving you the facts all the time.
This. I go through 10-20 sources/websites/podcasts on a rolling basis to get the information I need. No source is completely unbiased, humans just can’t be so. However, the sheer dishonesty of the mainstream U.S. media is just revolting, all fueled by money and little meaningful regulation.
“the sheer dishonesty of the mainstream U.S. media is just revolting,”
True, but some comfort can be taken in their rapidly waning influence.
Look at the tiny P2 ratings of every cable network (in a country of 330 million)…
https://www.thewrap.com/115-cable-channels-ranked-by-2019-viewership-yes-comedy-tv-is-still-dead-last/
30 min Bcast news slots maybe still get 5 or 6 million…but they lack the saturation propaganda effect of the cablers.
And there are dozens and dozens and dozens of website alternatives to the broken down deceits of the MSM.
The MSM’s decades of deceit still have a legacy effect, but it diminishes greatly with every passing yr.
(The same can’t be said of the toxic, doomed policy outcomes their multi-decade media oligopolies cultivated/shielded).
Don’t confuse the manufactured binary choice in US politics for continuing belief/faith in MSM bullsh*t…those are two largely separate issues/problems.
It’s not hard to find reliable sources of information and analysis that aren’t beholden to mainstream thought control. All of us managed to find Wolf Street, right?
“Same as it ever was”
“The truth is out there”…but you have to work for it. That never changes.
It’s A and B, stupid liars.
Petunia/All- Ha! I have always said one political party was stupid and the other liars.
That’s how it goes.
Sorry it only ads up to 46.2% not 50%. Didn’t realize the precision to post on this website (and I accepted your numbers without a source).
Even NPR needs the Big corporations to fund their operations as their base has been devastated by both the actions of the FED and the FedGov. The media tells you what their owners/funders say. Just like we don’t have free markets, we don’t have a free press. This extends beyond finance. We are being fed propaganda and most people just accept it. Though when something can’t continue, it will stop. Let me know when we’re there.
Re “We are being fed propaganda and most people just accept it.”
Accept it? No, they merely tolerate it. Another form of entertainment, now.
Meanwhile, people do form their own opinions, since lived experience is still far more powerful than media chatter.
P.S. The media were about equally biased (all over the place) 100-150 years ago, and we survived.
I’m not so sure mild-mannered criticisms will sway a group of people with no moral compass. It’s native to expect that to have an impact, IMO.
So the dip has been bought nicely, as expected. Sure markets could trend lower tomorrow but I don’t expect massive red days again for the time being.
The fed will do exactly what it has stated to get everything back in order.
They will allow inflation to roll thereby reducing the debt considerably. Allow the dollar to drift lower providing US companies cover for incompetent leadership but increasing US employment and reducing the trade imbalance.
The mirror generation is on us so home buying is already moving up considerably.
When things get to some sort of balance and US savers have taken it in the shorts…..worse than now…..they will begin to raise rates.
Thereby having completed the greatest transfer (theft) of wealth in history…..from the savers to the business class and workers.
@Fred, “They will allow inflation to roll thereby reducing the debt considerably.”
Except they CAN’T achieve this, because the Fed’s only tool to create inflation is to add debt by buying Treasuries.
The only debt-reducing inflation is the kind where workers get more actual money in their pockets… and then choose to reduce their debts. And that money has to be minted or printed and not be swapped for any kind of debt whatsoever. Sadly unlikely without a major revolution in popular attitudes towards debt. “Credit/Debt revulsion” is what we need and are not seeing yet.
I am also seeing more in the news commentators saying that the stock market is not the economy and how mostly the wealthy buy/own stocks.
Hope you are enduring the smoke okay Wolf. I’ve been through it myself a few times in the north and it can be pretty bad. Actually, I guess this applies to many many here on WS. Hang in there you guys/gals and may the fires die out before too long.
Paulo,
Thanks for your thoughts. The fire season is over when the first big rains come, if any… They may come in Oct. at the earliest. So yes, we’re going to hang in there, along with everyone else. Like a hurricane in Texas, you just gotta deal with it.
Thankfully we’re not affected by the actual fires that are just about everywhere. My heart goes out to those people. Quite a few readers here, such as “Thomas,” live in affected areas and may have to evacuate, or have already evacuated.
Right now, the smoke is up high. That’s why it’s dark here in the middle of the day and red. But down where we breathe, the air isn’t too bad. This is a new thing. Over the past few weeks, the smoke has been low, and the air was horrible much of the time (though there was usually a window in the afternoon to early evening when the breeze blew it inland).
It feels like we’ve entered into hell…. heh heh, but I’ve been told that Northern CA was like this around the Mt St. Helen’s eruptions too.
Hopefully it’ll get better soon. I know there is a subset of people who wish CA was more like Beijing (yes, somewhere there is that), but I’m sure they don’t mean it this way.
I have noticed the MSM getting more edgy with Powell and I think in large part because of Wolf Street pounding away at the Fed’s role in asset inflation etc.
You are correct, look how the market is not responsive to the real economy but to the federal reserve policy.
This is a totally backwards the situation.
The market jumps huge with every fed word, while the real economy doesn’t change very much. We need to get rid of the neoliberal markets rule thinking with an economy rules thinking.
That requires structural changes in the architecture if the financial system. It’s not going to happen.
Peace and prosperity thru asset price inflation. Monetary policy so easy even a caveman (named Jerome) could do it.
Powell saved the world’s economy and you guys are mad. Sometimes people make no sense.
Just Some Random Guy,
All he did was save your portfolio. Nothing to do with the world economy, though it may look like it to you since for you, “my portfolio” = “world economy.” So cheers!!
29+million are collecting UI on borrowed money. Rents aren’t being paid, mortgages either. Food lines are more than double. Yeah Powell saved the world. Like living large on your credit cards. All’s good Until the bill shows up and you can’t even make the minimum payment. What will things look like then?
Continuing to ruin the store of value function of the USD isn’t “saving” the country…it is making its medium term ruin more certain.
(Way too late in DC’s degenerate day to say “long term”)
The money is already in the system. The monetary base is at record highs. There is no push back against money already printed. The political game is to keep Congress from apportioning that money, meanwhile the Fed monetizes directly, and provides funds to Wall St. No way the Feds balance sheet is going to ten trillion, unless the deficit hawks control the budget process. Either way Dow 40K before you can spit.
Yet the velocity of money is at decades low.
Money is all in the hands of the few.
M2 has zoomed up but velocity has dived since 2000!
As the DEBT increases, velocity decreases!
They keep trying to use more DEBT to cure the ills of debt!
Go Figure!
“This doesn’t seem to be a good road to stay on”
Right you are William … even though you were (are??) a part of the Fed that pushed forward this sh!t! What YOU .. and your brethren in Bansterdom don’t seem to get .. is that at some break-point, redress will come, as a result of those indifferent policies inflicted by such by the likes of you fine folks, toward the un-annointed .. to the point where the roads lead the tumbrels on which the financialzing wizards stand, to a different point of view.
It’s getting hard for the MSM to ignore all the homelessness and civil unrest. I don’t see how anybody could expect inflation over the long run when nobody has a job, a home, or money. Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus don’t look so good boarded up as well. It’s impossible to spin the decline.
That’s why it isn’t reported. How often do we see CNN broadcast the “peaceful protests” in NYC or Portland? Or about the young rich upper east sider smashing up Starbucks?
BTW, the only reason Fox broadcasts it is because they have an agenda too, and no, it has nothing to do with the guy in office, it has to do with catering to their audience and ensuring the ad dollars.
Fox’s agenda and need for revenue doesn’t make the news less true.
No, you are right, but they will happily deemphasize the news that doesn’t fit with their narrative. Their news operations were better but they still cherry pick.
Don’t get me wrong, I don’t discriminate in who I target. They are all frigging guilty of the same crime as far as I am concerned.
Which is to carve up this country like a roast for the ultra liberals and the Uber conservatives… and worse than that, their Biggest sin is making me have to check more than a couple of sources to get some semblance of facts… wasting my time.
I for one would support WNN. Need I go on about what the acronym stand for?
Neiman Marcus declared bankruptcy months ago.
Private Equity has just about bled them dry.
Homelessness and civil unrest in no way prevent increasing the money supply (inflation).
Interest rate suppression and money expansion. That’s the FED’s game.
The money supply creates inflation only if it is circulating in the economy. Boarded up businesses don’t circulate money, civil unrest doesn’t contribute to consumer spending, joblessness is deflationary, vandalism is deflationary, homelessness is deflationary.
The fed’s one and only job is to keep the banks liquid and open. It’s their only mandate. If their mandate was different we would have a different outcome, like full employment, and wage inflation leading to actual inflation. But we don’t.
As for doing anything about the homeless, this is a headline from today’s Los Angeles Times!
“Housing costs for the homeless rose to $531,000 a unit, L.A. controller’s report says”
It isn’t just the US or big cities. There is homelessness everywhere these days. In a nearby city to where I live on Vancouver Island (city population 40K) there are homeless camps that come and go, with the latest one out of town about 5 miles. Lots of drugs and petty crime goes along with it. I see people urinating in broad daylight behind trees or buildings in the downtown core. And we actually have a good safety net system.
It started with shopping cart people about 15 years ago. We called them ‘gleaners’ as they scrounged for cans. There used to be enough resource jobs around someone unskilled could do to get back on the wagon or on track. But nowadays, God help anyone without a family who tries to climb out of the gutter. Add to that fentanyl and look where we are.
Protests will wind down after the election, and when the weather turns winter. Until then, people remained pissed off and the weather is still good enough to go out at night and raise hell. Two inches of cold November rain in Portland will go a long ways to settling things down. That’s what happens in Vancouver. (BC)
We can only hope. But I am not sure that this will burn out.
I have read that eventually the markets will trade against the fed. Guess we will find out one day.
If Powell really wants to save something he should call Trump and tell him to get firefighting equipment into the coastal Western States now!! Maybe seize all that media, suspend their profiteering games, and use them to broadcast evactuation routes while there are any left. This is shaping up to be a doozie that’ll leave Covid in the dust (aka falling ash). Homes for sale, bring your own hoses.
Because there were never massive fires there before?
Here is a hint.
“Historian Stephen Pyne sees no coincidence in the fact that on Oct. 8, 1542 — 475 years to the day before the wildfires began ravaging Northern California — the Spanish explorer Juan Rodríguez Cabrillo saw smoke in the sky above Southern California.
Cabrillo’s pilot, Bartolomé Ferrelo, dutifully recorded the phenomena in the ship’s log, as the explorer christened the San Pedro roadstead “Bahía de los Fumos o Fuegos.”
–LA Times, 2017
“…it has not spilled over to Main Street.”
I question the hyperbole.
Anyone with a 401k has benefited.
Anyone who owns a home has benefited.
This is Main Street.
I wonder if Druckenmiller and his hosts are just talking their book, being on the wrong side of the market. Wouldn’t be a first for the fellow.
Crush the Peasants!
You don’t understand nada…
The top 10% of Americans by wealth owned 87% of all stocks outstanding in the first quarter, according to data from the Federal Reserve.
The bottom 50% own zero or near-zero stocks. Get real.
We can’t talk intelligently about wealth inequality without looking at distributions by age group.
The elder savers own the stocks and the houses. The young have little since they’ve had no time to save, and been forced into debt by inflated college costs. But there are also elder poor who never saved.
Goosing the cost of college, housing, retirement investments and medical care – the 4 biggest expenses anyone will have – is a punishment to all except the elder retired savers. Deflationary pressures everywhere else because people have to save for those Big 4.
Guess which demographic group owns Congress and the government?
You want better policies, start electing younger people. Nancy Pelosi was born in 1940. Joe Biden in 1942. Trump in 1946. You think any of them genuinely cares about young people’s well being? They took care of their kids already.
+1
The top 0.1% own more than the bottom 80%!
Top 1% own nearly 50% and the top 10% nearly 90% and the bottom 90% less than 7% of wall st wealth.
Many on the Main St don’t care if there is a mkt crash, hard for many to believe but this is barely appreciated.
Well that’s part of the trick. You buy off enough beneficiaries of the larceny to have them look the other way.
and anyone waiting to buy a house has been punished
and anyone waiting to buy reasonably priced equities has been punished.
This is a two way street.
And the Market should be the determinant as to who benefits….not a committee.
Well, people with assets have benefited, but as Wolf rightly points out, the benefits are disproportionately skewed due to the fact that a few people including Bezos, Gates, Buffet, Zuck, the Google twins, fat Benioff, etc have held a disproportionate amount of wealth.
BTW, for the names mentioned above, I actually admire everyone of them, because they made it largely on their own.
You can’t deny those facts.
What is the argument here? I don’t get the point of all this. Should the fed be closed down, and force the US go full on austerity?
What would happen to the 100 million on various forms of welfare? What would happen to the 10s of millions of business owners just forcibly closed by gov’t edict? Half the economy has been shipped off to low wage countries. Maybe making a few dozen billionaires is the cost of protecting the most vulnerable. I’m not jealous and angry about his because I see the big picture.
Because making billionaires with printed money DOESN’T do anything to protect business owners or the people on welfare.
Not at all.
The Fed should be closed down. It is a cowardly, clueless and parasitic organization.
The US economy is in dire need of austerity and a reset. The forest is being chocked by years of dead underbrush, creative destruction must be allowed to work.
Austerity was imposed on the US in 1980 and this allowed the economy to flourish in the decades that followed. I’m sorry but there is no free lunch. Your lunch bill is overdue, best pay your tab and stop gorging at the buffet.
Perfect illustration of what a laughing stock mainstream economics is.
ZIRP + QE (the biggest of guns) failed to achieve desired inflation, now we’re worried about too much inflation and also at the same time deflation, oh and we created a massive speculative bubble, worsened wealth inequality and failed to stimulate economic growth.
Remarkable that the promotion of inflation meets with no blow back.
2% rips 28% off the dollar in ten years. 2.5% rips 28% off the dollar in ten years. And the policy of the Federal Reserve is that this ISNT ENOUGH!
Where are all the minimum wage proponents? This should be a sharp topic for all who care of the American worker, and the value of wages.
Not a peep.
… well what Jesus plainly fails to appreciate is it’s the meek who are the problem. – Jerusalem inteligencia from Life of Bryan
The worlds wealth commanders borrowed vast sums of money to buy everything and charge everyone rent and collect dividends and they would very much appreciate some extraordinary inflation to help pay off their debts, so expect the beatings to continue until the morale improves (prepare for infinite monetary beatings)
The fed isn’t all-powerful. Lowering interest rates may have an effect on the economy but QE is an asset swap. Cash for bonds. In an economy this weak low interest doesn’t mean much.
The bottom 70% have been dealt out of the economy for over 20 years and no longer have the financial prowess to drive aggregate demand to the point of supply; so no “good” inflation. That cannot be fixed with a zero-sum asset swap.
Either repair the wealth and income of ordinary people or run large federal deficits forever- or at least until markets reject US debt.
That’s it. All you really need to know about the economy and markets at this point. (OK a bit oversimplified but close enough).
So, if I hold 100,000 dollars cash now, what will its value be in December 2020? How about December 2021?
That is what makes me sick- I don’t know the value of the money that I have now or in the future. I don’t want to buy any assets now. But I do eventually. Will I be able to afford the assets I want to buy a year and a half from now? I don’t know.
There may not be a stimulus deal before the Senate leaves town in a few weeks, and if one is struck, it had better be designed to stimulate consumer demand. If not, and the Republicans lose in November, expect a “scorched earth” policy from Mitch- no stimulus until about February.
Can you say Melt Down? Patience. FOMO kills.
I’m not buying anything. But I still do not know the value of my cash on hand. But that is good to think about.
It will be less no matter what, rest assured.
you know the bond market may just upset their apple cart. If long rates rise then they’ll be forced by the market to raise short term rates or else inflation starts to rise and then long rates rise more etc, etc. seems like they are in a catch 22 situation. Looks like Powell is the fall guy. Not near the swooning over him now like Greenspan and Bernanky.
The sentiment seems to be catching. Even Crazy Ted is getting in on the bandwagon.
SEN. CRUZ DOESN’T EXPECT CONGRESS TO PASS ANOTHER STIMULUS
How did we ever get involved with this stinking outfit in the first place?
It’s taking us down the drain.
The reasons they apologize for 2% inflation is that wealth in the United States is so stratified between the 1% and everyone else that, in order to keep cash on the streets, they need to print new money….