The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America: Dollar’s Purchasing Power Swoons, January Update

San Francisco Bay Area condo prices are the glaring exception. House Price Inflation in all its glory.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
We’re not talking about miracles, such as the same house getting bigger somehow or fancier, but about how many dollars it takes to buy the same house. According to the National Case-Shiller Home Price Index for October, released today, it takes 9.5% more dollars than it took a year ago to buy the same house, meaning that the US dollar has lost purchasing power by that much with regards to houses. This watering down of the dollar is the purposeful result of the Fed’s interest rate repression and the $3 trillion it printed and handed to the markets, which triggered, among all kinds of other peculiar phenomena, a land rush.
Los Angeles – the #1 most splendid housing bubble:
The Case-Shiller Index for house prices in the Los Angeles metro rose by 0.9% in November from October and by 9.1% year-over-year, with prices now exceeding the peak of the insane Housing Bubble 1 by 15.1%. The index was set at 100 for January 2000 across the 20 cities it covers. So the index value for Los Angeles of 315 indicates house prices in the metro have surged by 215% since January 2000 – meaning they more than tripled in 20 years – thereby making Los Angeles the most splendid housing bubble on this list.
For Los Angeles, along with a few other cities, the Case-Shiller Index provides not only an index for house prices, but also separate indices for prices of condos, and high-, mid-, and low-tier houses. In Los Angeles, they have diverged, with prices of houses in the low tier (black line in the chart below) nearly quadrupling since 2000 (up 285%), and with houses in the high tier (green) surging the least. Condos (red line) are in the middle.
Compared to November last year, prices of mid- and high-tier houses have surged the most (+10.4% and +10.7%), while condos have surged the least (+5.2%). During the Housing Bust, prices in the low tier also collapsed by the most (-56%):
Today’s release of the Case-Shiller Index, “November,” is a rolling three-month average of closings that were entered into public records in August, September, and October.
This is “House-Price Inflation.”
By comparing the sales price of a house in the current month to the price of the same house when it sold previously, the Case-Shiller Index tracks the amount of dollars it takes to buy the same house going back decades, thereby measuring the purchasing power of the dollar with regards to houses. This “sales pairs” method (here is the methodology) makes the Case-Shiller Index a measure of “house-price inflation.”
So, consumer price inflation across the US as measured by CPI (which does not include house prices but includes rents) amounted to 55% since 2000, while house price inflation in the Los Angeles metro amounted to 215%, and house price inflation with regards to houses in the low tier, house price inflation since 2000 amounted to 285%!
San Diego:
The Case-Shiller index for the San Diego metro rose by 0.9% in November from October and by 12.3% from a year ago. Prices have nearly tripled (+196%) since 2000:
San Francisco Bay Area:
The Case-Shiller Index for “San Francisco” covers the Bay Area counties of San Francisco, San Mateo (northern part of Silicon Valley), Alameda and Contra Costa (East Bay), and Marin (North Bay). House prices rose 0.6% in November from October and were up 8.3% from a year ago. The index has nearly tripled since 2000 and is up 51% from the crazy peak of Housing Bubble 1:
San Francisco Bay Area Condos:
Condo prices in the five-county Bay Area are another story – and the only exception on this list of the Great American Land Rush: they fell 1.1% in November from October, the sixth month in a row of declines, having fallen 4.5% since last May, and 2.1% from a year ago. They’re below where they’d first been in March 2018:
Seattle:
House prices in the Seattle metro rose by 0.9% in November from October and by 12.7% year-over-year. This makes Seattle the market with the second hottest annual house price inflation among the Splendid Housing Bubbles here, behind Phoenix (13.8%):
New York metro condos:
The Case-Shiller Index for New York City covers the vast and diverse market of New York City and numerous counties in the states of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Condo prices in the area rose by 1.0% in November from October, having been essentially flat since late 2017:
Miami:
House prices in the Miami metro jumped by 1.3% in November from October and by 7.9% year-over-year, and are now just 4.9% below the super-nutty peak of Housing Bubble 1:
Portland:
House prices in the Portland metro rose 0.7% in October from September and 8.9% from a year earlier:
Washington D.C.:
House prices in the Washington D.C. metro rose 1.1% in November from October and were up 9.1% year-over-year and now have surpassed the insane peak of Housing Bubble 1 by 2.0%:
Boston:
House prices in the Boston metro rose 1.4% in November from October and by 10.4% year-over-year:
Tampa:
The Case Shiller Index for the Tampa metro jumped 1.4% in November from October and by 9.5% year-over-year, and thereby surpassed the crazy peak of Housing Bubble 1 by 3.3%:
Denver:
House prices in the Denver metro rose 1.0% in November from October and by 8.0% year-over-year:
Phoenix:
House prices in the Phoenix metro jumped by 1.3% in November from October and by 13.8% year-over-year. This made Phoenix the market with the hottest annual house price inflation among the Splendid Housing Bubbles here, ahead of Seattle (12.7%) and San Diego (12.3%). And prices are now just about even with those at the peak of the crazy Housing Bubble 1:
Las Vegas:
House prices in the Las Vegas metro rose 0.7% in November from October and 6.8% year-over-year:
Dallas:
The Case Shiller Index for the Dallas metro – counties of Collin, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Ellis, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant, and Wise – rose 0.8% in November from October and by 7.2% year-over-year, and is up 107% from 2000.
In other words, in the Dallas metro, you have to pay over twice the dollars today that you had to pay 20 years ago to buy the same house. House price inflation since the year 2000 in the remaining cities on the 20-city Case Shiller Index has not yet ascended to this level, which makes Dallas the last entry on this list:
Love the charts, but if possible, could we have these inflation adjusted? It’s difficult to figure out how much of the rise is just dollar devaluation (the everything bubble) and how much is part of ‘housing bubble v2’. Another nice bubble indicator would be rent/buy ratio.
Yaun,
PLEASE READ THE ARTICLE — including the entire section under the heading “This is House-Price Inflation” — and don’t just look at the pictures. This IS a measure of inflation. HOUSE PRICE INFLATION. It doesn’t make conceptual sense to adjust one measure of inflation by another measure of inflation, such as House Price Inflation by CPI consumer price inflation, or CPI inflation by PCE inflation, or PPI inflation by wage inflation… or whatever.
It’s the same 2X4 in a $200,000 house as in a $2,000,000 house.
The value is always in the land.
Condo prices have only paused their upward “dollar” price rise.
Once more money is printed, condos will probably resume going up in dollars too.
Thanks for the good info, Wolf.
As someone who’s looking to buy a house in a small market around this fall/winter (moving for work), part of me is selfishly hoping that this entire thing deflates in the next few months. Of course, that’d have pretty bad financial consequences for a whole bunch of stuff.
But at this point, maybe it wouldn’t be worse than letting the bubble build more?
You’re not the only one.
Every time housing prices go up the homeless population increases. It’s been held at bay a little by stimulus and rent eviction moratoriums, but as soon as that stops it will increase again. This is out of control.
The more homelessness and near homelessness increases I’d expect more civil unrest.
A stock market crash might do the majority of people some good right now.
Big Government and institutions like the Federal Reserve are Organized Crime, plain and simple.
Big anything is organized crime.
Power corrupts.
Hard to believe there were single family homes sold for under $100k in Florida during 2011-2012. House flipping is decreasing the availability of affordable homes.
My brother in law says he’s selling property to those fleeing Los Angeles, so odd LA is A Numero Uno. In another note since Melissa said Redfin is better than Zillow, the internets say my house jump in value 15%. The internets are smart.
Redfin actually has an algorithm. Zillow just does a drawing in the neighborhood with no regard for house type. Even the Zillow CEO sold his house for 40% less than the estimate. The entire industry laughed :)
Are we getting a Gamestop WTF chart anytime soon? Will be easy to draw the X-axis. Think it hit 240.
Don’t you just wish someone would ask Janet Jerome Powell Yellin about Gamestop and equity bubbles and how building a nation of day gamblers err I met traders is part of the Fed dual mandate and how it helps us beat China in world competition?
I recall Greenspan once talking about irrational exuberance. That guy really had a command of the English language. The way he could speak in riddles makes me believe he must’ve been a reincarnation of Nostradamus.
Yellen reminds me of a toad.
Jay gets only soft ball answers, look at his press conferences, they look more and more like Soviet nomenklatura these days. Have you ever seen some mainstream media outlet criticizing the Fed? All they do is venerate the chairman Powell.
No one will ask him to explain and insist on demonstrating how their actions have inflated asset prices that are owned by 10% of the population to the detriment of the majority of the working class , creating unheard of wealth inequalities that are tearing our society apart.
China spends trillions to remake global trade with Belt and Road.
We spend trillions to move pieces of paper around.
Nevermind. Somehow I missed it. But it gets more rediculous as time goes by.
Yep, the chart for Washington DC Metro confirms what I’m seeing on the ground. There are virtually no houses for sale. When one pops up is is usually gone within a few days. Its sort of like 2005/2006 at the blow-off stage of the last bubble. The people buying these houses are overextending themselves. Low down payments and huge leverage. Many of the homes in the close in suburbs are so big and such energy hogs, and built with the cheapest construction materials. The cost of ownership which includes property taxes, insurance, utilities, and maintenance must be huge. Last summer during the drought, I noticed hardly anyone even watering their lawns, probably due to the high water bills which they couldn’t afford.
How do we know people buying homes are over extended? There are a lot a cash buyers, and I haven’t really seen any evidence that those who borrow do overextend. I’m open to it, just haven’t noticed any suggestion that it’s happening.
Few cash buyers right now in DC. Lots of parents helping with down payments as well. The parents have the liquidity and the belief in the market in DC. I think it will be okay here. I’m just worried about the rest of the country.
The year over year average price for some of the neighborhoods in Maryland are mind blowing. I just researched zip 20905 for a client. Prices are up 20% year over year. I’m not seeing as much lunacy in the higher price points.
I wonder what the end will look like. Housing bubble #1 seems to be relatively symmetrical in shape despite the name implying that the down was steeper than the up. Roughly applying the same shape to Bubble #2….10 years until bottom? Assuming the popping starts now.
Maybe we will see 40,50, 60+ year mortgages before this is all over. There are many parts of Florida that are still much less than 2006-2007 period, especially in lower priced markets because those (lower priced) properties were probably bid up with so called “liar loans,” which are no longer allowed. However coastal cities and towns in Florida are likely higher than the peak in the previous bubble.
I think the biggest difference between this bubble and the previous one is that lending standards are better now. However there might be other equal or worse perverse circumstances that will cause problems that could be worse than before.
The article by wolf street and the comments followed above are of intense interest. Who would have predicted that the financial markets and real estate would go up so much after the pandemic started.
Yeah, better standards , 2% down payments.
The biggest housing bubble in the entire United States is Reno, Nevada. The median house price is $500,000. This is up 23.5% year over year. Median HOUSEHOLD income is $58,790, and it’s an area where $15 per hour warehouse jobs are considered “good.” This is beyond outrageous – it’s criminal. You’ve got people paying nearly $1,000 per month to live in RV parks.
I forgot to add that Reno, NV house prices are up 350% since 2000.
I was definitely not expecting to see this as Reno doesn’t show up in most of the big reports. Your comment matches exactly what I have been observing here for several years. My parents recently visited and asked “What are all the high paying jobs here that support this?” Shrug…dunno..cant think of many or any high paying jobs that support industry outside the area. Feels like most of the high paying jobs are local lawyers, local engineering, local etc. Feels like a tinderbox waiting to go.
Wolf, wanna bite and add Reno to the next bubble report? :)
It’s 100% speculation. Last bust, Reno crashed worse than almost every market in the country, save for maybe Bend, Oregon – another area with shiddy jobs which don’t even begin to support house prices.
Did the RE sell for lower prices after the crash, or did the banks hold on to them?
I may add, the 2017 tax bill completely distorted the free market for recycling homes to new families. When you sell your highly leveraged home, you could lose a lot of the tax advantages of a large Mortgage Interest deduction if you have one. People are staying put to keep the tax advantages. If you have paid off your home and want to move then the asset is also a great investment as a rental asset. Rents are going through the roof in the Swamp, for single family homes due to the pandemic WFH effect. Where can you get this rate of return compared with a bond market at less than 1% average risk free returns. This combination of distortions, the 2017 tax bill, and lack of decent competing returns on capital because of the Feds interest rate repression has depressed available homes for sale, resulting a supply and demand imbalance and inflated home prices. I don’t see this changing anytime soon, unless the interest rates start to rise substantially on the 10 year Treasury rate. When and if that happens, the bottom will fall out of this housing market worse than it did in 2008/2009.
California’s Prop 13 has caused a similar effect of people not moving for the tax advantage for decades now.
That’s me. I inherited my place in Napa Valley, and the property taxes are so low that it keeps me here. I know it’s completely unfair, but since I am a retiree, that tax saving is enough to keep me from selling and going elsewhere.
There is no top for house prices. However, there is a bottom for the dollar, and it is a very, very small number.
“So the index value for Los Angeles of 315 indicates house prices in the metro have surged by 215% since January 2000 – meaning they more than tripled in 20 years – thereby making Los Angeles the most splendid housing bubble on this list.”
When it last 20+ years, can it even be call a bubble anymore? More like this is the new F up paradigm created by the FED. I am about as bearish as they get seeing all the insanity in housing & stock but even I struggle to picture how anything would bring a sharp reversal to this insanity, especially with FED on ever trigger happy to pump more liquidity, mix that with Reddit “investors” or Instagram real estate “experts” hyping up the market to infinity.
If the California PUA Fraud alone is $20bln, add on the rest of the country, then add on the rest of unemployment fraud PLUS fraud in PPP loans. How much is that? My head is spinning..
Now, how much of that, what percentage of that, was re-invested in single and multifamily housing in the US? Straight up or through hidden LLCs or straw buyers? Because I’m sure some percentage was.
Yep, LA looks bubbly, allright.
Vegas and Dallas average 5% a year since 2000.
What can possibly justify 10% a year increase, I wonder… Foreign Investors, GDP growth or Inflation of Assets? Fed
started heavy printing in March, not that long ago. When LA was running hot last 8 years in a row.
What’s next, collapse or correction? And when, more importantly?
Even SF and NY condos are essentially holding the line. With no inventory available and lenders with nothing to do, I am guessing they are approving more loans since there are so few applications.
I couldn’t help but notice prices are rising the fastest in LA, San Fran, San Diego, Seattle, Phoenix, and Portland, which are all in non-recourse mortgage states. People will pay just about anything for a house if they have the ability to walk away from the mortgage and only lose the down payment, if and when prices start dropping. Especially if they get an FHA mortgage with only 3.5% down.
The federal government should not be subsidizing this risk taking.
+1. The government overreached on this.
On the BBC news website a few weeks ago, they were talking about “house price GROWTH” instead of house price inflation!
That is the disgusting thing about it. Government, central banks and MSM all promote this as “wealth creation” and nobody in the MSM ever calls them out on this.
don’t believe it!! For once australia leads America in insane house price inflation!!